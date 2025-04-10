Watch Viola Davis react to her newly unveiled wax figure at Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Madame Tussauds Hollywood

Viola Davis has been immortalized at Madame Tussauds Hollywood, where her new wax figure was recently revealed. It features her look from the Academy Awards in 2017 — a red Giorgio Armani Privé gown — when she won best supporting actress for her role in Fences. ﻿Intricate details were included, like her platform sneakers, gold jewelry and her wedding ring.

“This is what art is supposed to do. This is how art is supposed to make you feel,” said Viola, who worked with the Madame Tussauds’ creative team to get every detail of her look right“It’s transcendental. It goes far beyond anything you could imagine in an earthly realm.”

She shared on Instagram her initial reaction to seeing her wax figure, alongside the caption, “No words. Just….love. LOVE. Thank you @madametussaudsusa!”

In the clip, she’s captured walking toward the figure and admiring the end result. “[They] got everything right. I mean, she looks alive. My teeth, my lips,” Viola said. “This dress I believe is Armani, but it’s more than the Armani. … It’s like a dream I had when I was 28 when I was looking at myself in the subway station, but it was a dream. This is just, like, ‘Whoo!'”

“There are signs in your life where you feel worthy, and they help the inside feel worthy. I keep saying that saying of ‘Your purpose is not what you do. It’s what happens to people when you do what you do.’ And sometimes the people that it happens to is you,” she continued. “And it’s what I did. I can’t believe that little Viola pulled it off.”

 



Kristen Stewart, Steven Yeun on exploring humanity as AI robots in new film ‘Love Me’
Bleecker Street

Kristen Stewart and Steven Yeun dive headfirst into a love story between a buoy and a satellite spanning billions of years after the end of human civilization in the new film Love Me.

The project, in theaters Friday, explores themes of identity, love and what it truly means to exist.

Yeun said what drew him to the project was the “real wild and earnest swing that it was.”

Stewart called the film “a cool opportunity to call into question authenticity, because we’re so obsessed with it.”

“It is like a long, big, elaborate acting exercise that kind of results in this acknowledgement of individuality being important, but also the fact that we are so linked,” Stewart continued. “Humans are … we’re all the same.”

Yeun said his satellite “wants to be defined by somebody or something” when he meets Stewart’s buoy — an event he says makes the character eventually “come to terms with the fact that he wouldn’t have ever been defined or exist in this way if it wasn’t for the other person.”

Stewart praised Yeun for being “a muscular actor” to share a scene with in such a thought-provoking film as Love Me.

“He is down,” Stewart said. “Steven’s got this, like, very serious fieriness.”

Love Me also explores one of the biggest technological jumps of recent years: the emergence of AI.

“These things are extensions of us. If anything, the thing that’s difficult … to talk about [when it come to AI] is you’re really kind of talking about a portion of yourself, of ourselves,” Yeun said, with Stewart agreeing that “they’re mirrors” of us.

“Almost like the part that you don’t want to lose control of, which is so scary,” Stewart continued. “When we’re like, ‘Who knows what it could do.’ It’s like … are you talking about yourself right now? Are you scared of the evil within? Because, me too.”



Dave Coulier credits ‘Full House’ cast for their support amid cancer fight
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

Dave Coulier is crediting his family, including his wife Melissa Coulier and his TV family — his fellow Full House castmates — for helping him throughout his cancer journey.

“We’ve been a team,” Coulier told Parade Magazine of his wife. “I think it would have been a totally different journey had she not been with me.”

Coulier said his Full House castmates have also been a big support for him, especially during the last five months.

“We’re a family,” said Coulier. “And so we get these text strings, and it’s always funny, and that keeps us connected. And, you know, Candace [Cameron Bure] has FaceTimed me a couple of times, and Lori [Loughlin] has FaceTimed me a couple times. John [Stamos] FaceTimes me like every day. We’re very close. I love them all so dearly.”

Coulier said he has received six rounds of chemotherapy treatments since last fall, after he found out he had cancer.

“I just finished the sixth one,” Coulier said. “And with that sixth one came the lowest point on the roller coaster ride.”

After his sixth chemotherapy treatment, Coulier said he came down with a cold that led to a hospitalization.

“I was in the hospital for four days and they pumped me filled with fluids and antibiotics,” the 65-year-old actor recounted. “It was a rhinovirus. Because my white blood cell count was so low, it wasn’t able to fight off this common cold virus. My doctors later told me, ‘If you would have waited another 48 hours, you would’ve been in a real battle and we might not have been able to turn this around.'”

Coulier was diagnosed with Stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma in October.

He revealed his cancer diagnosis publicly in November 2024, making the health announcement in an episode of the Full House Rewind podcast.



Jennie Garth says late ‘90210’ co-stars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty are ‘alive in my mind’
Mikel Roberts/Sygma via Getty Images

Jennie Garth says she still feels deeply connected to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 costars Luke Perry and Shannen Doherty, even after their deaths.

During her recent appearance on the Two Jersey Js podcast, Garth opened up about her close friendships with her castmates, some of whom she will reunite with at this year’s 90s Con in Connecticut.

Host Jennifer Fessler expressed condolences, saying, “We should also tell you how sorry we are that you’ve lost two of your castmates,” adding that the “whole world” mourned their death.

Doherty died in July 2024 at age 53 after a long battle with cancer, while Perry died in 2019 at age 52 following a massive stroke.

Reflecting on their loss, Garth said, “It doesn’t make sense. It still doesn’t make sense to my brain.”

She continued, “I live in a world where they still are alive in my mind, so it’s very hard to understand that they’re not here physically.”

In addition to Perry and Doherty, Garth shares a lasting bond with longtime 90210 co-star Tori Spelling.

Last year, she celebrated Spelling’s 50th birthday with an Instagram tribute, sharing throwback photos from their days on the iconic teen drama, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

“Tori& Jennie or is it Donna& Kelly?” she wrote in the caption of the post at the time, referencing their characters. “It’s both forever and always!”

