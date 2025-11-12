Watchdog group files bar complaint against prosecutor Lindsey Halligan over Comey, James cases
(WASHINGTON) — The Justice Department prosecutor handpicked by President Donald Trump to lead the criminal cases against New York Attorney General Letitia James and former FBI Director James Comey is now the subject of a bar complaint that alleges she is unfit to be an attorney and that her actions constitute an “abuse of power.”
The progressive watchdog group Campaign for Accountability filed a complaint against Interim U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan on Tuesday and requested that the state bars in Florida and Virginia initiate investigations into her conduct.
The complaint alleges that Halligan repeatedly violated the professional and ethical rules that govern the legal profession, including by making false statements and by bringing cases that are unsupported by probable cause.
“Weaponizing the DOJ to prosecute the president’s enemies could destroy the democratic principles at the foundation of our Constitution,” the complaint said. “Ms. Halligan’s active participation in this course of action is an abuse of her governmental authority and is prejudicial to the administration of justice, adversely reflecting on her fitness as a lawyer.”
A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia, which Trump named Halligan to lead on Sept. 20, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Trump tapped Halligan — a White House aide and former insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience — to the high-profile legal post after he forced out Trump-appointed U.S. attorney Erik Siebert who sources said had resisted bringing cases against Comey and James. Career prosecutors who investigated Comey and James recommending against bringing charges, ABC News previously reported.
The indictments came after Trump, in a social media post, called on Attorney General Pam Bondi to act “NOW!!!” to prosecute James and Comey in what critics call a campaign of retribution against Trump’s perceived political foes. Vice President JD Vance has said any such prosecutions are “driven by law and not by politics.”
“Ms. Halligan was well aware President Trump had installed her as Interim U.S. Attorney specifically to indict Mr. Comey and Ms. James and, within just a few days of joining the office, she did just that — despite career officials having found the cases insupportable,” the complaint said.
“Halligan’s actions appear to constitute an abuse of power and serve to undermine the integrity of the Department of Justice and erode public confidence in the legal profession and the fair administration of justice,” said the complaint.
Comey pleaded not guilty in October to one count of false statements and one count of obstruction of a congressional proceeding related to his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, while James, who successfully brought a civil fraud case against Trump last year, pleaded not guilty to charges of mortgage fraud.
A federal judge is already examining Halligan’s conduct after defense attorneys raised concerns with the legality of her appointment.
Most complaints to state bars result in no action or discipline being taken, although state bar investigations — which can take years — can result in suspension or disbarment.
(LOUSIVILLE, Ky.) — At least three people are dead after a UPS aircraft crashed upon departing the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky, officials said Tuesday, sending a massive plume of smoke into the air and leading authorities to urge residents of a large swath of the nearby area to shelter in place following the fiery crash.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he believes the number of fatalities will increase following the “catastrophic” crash.
At least 11 people were injured, some with “very significant” injuries,” he said.
Three crew members were on board the plane, according to UPS, which said it has not confirmed any injuries.
“We do not, at the moment, have the status of the crew,” Beshear said during a press briefing Tuesday. “Watching that video, I think we’re all very, very worried about them.”
Video captured the moment the plane crashed, resulting in a large fireball.
A shelter-in-place was initially issued within 5 miles of the airport but was subsequently expanded to all areas north of the airport to the Ohio River, police said. Areas south of the Outer Loop have since been cleared from the shelter-in-place, police said.
“This is an active scene with fire and debris. Stay away,” the Louisville Metro Police Department said on social media.
Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg called the incident an “incredible tragedy that our community will never forget” and said the city has “every emergency agency responding to the scene.”
“There are multiple injuries and the fire is still burning,” he said on social media. “There are many road closures in the area — please avoid the scene.”
UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 p.m. local time on Tuesday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The McDonnell Douglas MD-11 freighter plane was headed to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, the agency said.
It appears there was an engine issue during takeoff, sources told ABC News.
Small plane crashes in California park, injuring pilot and pedestrian, officials say UPS said it has been “notified of an incident/accident involving one of our aircraft” in Louisville.
The airport is home to UPS Worldport, the company’s massive package handling facility.
Boeing, which acquired McDonnell Douglas in 1997, said,” Our concern is for the safety and well-being of all those affected.”
“We stand ready to support our customer and have offered technical assistance to the NTSB,” it said.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
The airport confirmed there was an “aircraft incident” and that the airfield is closed.
ABC News’ Luke Barr, Sam Sweeney and Ayesha Ali contributed to this report.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
On Halloween of 2022, just weeks into the new school year, senior Ehni Ler Htoo was making his way through the halls of Proctor High School in Utica, New York, when a fellow student lurched at him from behind, repeatedly plunging a 9-inch hunting knife into his back.
Htoo managed to wrestle the knife away from his attacker, but not before sustaining deep lacerations to his shoulder, neck and hands. Responding officers “observed a large amount of blood pooling on [Htoo’s] stomach” and “blood strewn on the floor and walls,” according to a police report.
“All I know is my life was at risk, and I had nothing to do but fight for it,” Htoo said in an interview with ABC News. “I feel like I could have died during that situation.”
An attack of this nature — on school grounds, no less — would rattle any community. But leaders in Utica were doubly shocked, said former acting superintendent Brian Nolan, because the district had just invested some $4 million in an advanced, AI-backed security system designed to detect this type of weapon, made by a company called Evolv Technology.
“How does a student get a 9-inch knife into the school?” ABC News Chief Investigative Correspondent Aaron Katersky asked Nolan.
“He came in and he walked right through the Evolv system with his backpack,” Nolan said.
Evolv, in a statement to ABC News, said that its platform has a “proven ability to consistently detect a wide variety of threats” and broadly denied allegations made in a lawsuit brought against the company by Htoo.
But some critics characterize this incident and others like it as a cautionary tale — an example of the limitations of high-tech platforms, devices or software that claim they can deter or disrupt violence in schools.
“The reality is there’s not a great deal of evidence that many of the products being marketed would even work in an active shooter or other school security threat,” said Dr. Kenneth Trump, a veteran school safety consultant.
But that hasn’t slowed the growth of this booming industry. As violence in schools proliferates in the United States, so too has the marketplace for products designed to protect students. Today, school districts can purchase attack drones, white boards that turn into bunkers, and bullet-proof glass film, among a coterie of other high-tech products.
It’s a multibillion-dollar market, according to some estimates, and it’s expected to continue to grow as state legislatures pass or consider legislation mandating certain types of security hardware in schools.
No silver bullet At a school safety conference in July, Curt Lavarello, the executive director of the School Safety Advisory Council and organizer of the event, said the industry has undergone a radical transformation in recent years.
“I’ve been in the school safety space for over 30 years now,” he said. “I remember coming to the conference where there may be four or five vendors. And now you see that we’re over one hundred.”
At his own conference, surrounded by panic alert systems and AI-backed weapons detection vendors, even Lavarello harbors some reservations about exclusively relying on products for school safety.
“I can’t say there is a silver bullet out there that is going to give us that 100% guarantee,” he said.
Among the new companies generating buzz across the industry is one that sells attack drones to school districts. Taylor Worthington, a company spokesperson, told ABC News that a drone pilot in a remote location can deploy on-site drones immediately and pursue a suspected shooter more safely and efficiently than first responders.
“We actually have the ability to launch pepper balls off of our drones,” Worthington said. “Worst case scenario, we can take our drones and run them at speed, 67 miles an hour,” into the suspect.
According to GovSpend, a data procurement database, K-12 public schools nationwide have spent nearly half a billion dollars upgrading their security infrastructure with various pieces of technology over the past five years. The industry’s value balloons to at least $3 billion when counting money spent by private schools and in higher education, according to another report from data analytics firm Omdia.
Some state legislatures have passed grant programs meant to help schools foot the bill for those upgrades, including in Texas and Florida, where mass shootings at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas in 2018 and Robb Elementary School in 2022 rattled the country.
Murky waters In the aftermath of those high-profile incidents, school administrators say they feel immense pressure from their community to shore up the safety of their students and demonstrate that they’re taking steps to prevent violence from entering their schools.
“Every time, without fail, when there was a school shooting, within 48 hours I could count on a minimum of a half-dozen telephone calls from vendors huckstering all kinds of equipment to prevent something that everybody knew couldn’t be prevented with equipment,” said Dr. Rita Bishop, a former superintendent of schools in Roanoke, Virginia.
“I have to tell you,” Bishop said, “I’ve heard some pretty ridiculous proposals over the years.”
And critics say that all the public grant money swirling around the industry has fostered an environment ripe for some opportunistic actors to enter the market.
“Any time you influx a market with the kind of dollars that we’ve seen go to school safety … you’re going to have some murky waters, and you’re going to have to really look at who’s making those calls to the school district,” Lavarello said.
And despite the hundreds of millions of dollars school districts have spent to harden their buildings, some of these expensive pieces of technology have been cited in after-action reports for either not working as advertised — or not working when it mattered most.
In the aftermath of the 2021 Oxford High School shooting in Michigan, in which four students were killed, an investigative report commissioned by the school district highlighted multiple failures during the shooting — both human and technical — but also singled out their emergency alert system, called PrePlan Live, which it said “did not work as marketed” and “may have provided a false sense of assurance.”
The founder of PrePlan Live did not respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
After the Antioch School shooting in January 2025, Nashville’s school district said that a new AI weapons detection system, called Omnilert, failed to detect the gun used by an assailant who shot and killed two students.
Dave Fraser, Omnilert’s CEO at the time, told reporters that the platform “provides actionable information for staff and law enforcement to help them react to the situation, including knowing the exact location of the assailant.”
The Security Industry Association, a trade group that represents several companies in the school security space, told ABC News in a statement that “recent technological advances have made many security measures much more effective,” and that “it would be a mistake not to incorporate and fully utilize these improvements.”
But the group also acknowledged that “there are some products out there that fall outside wide acceptance among security professionals and deserve more scrutiny.”
“There is no single solution that alone will make our schools safe,” the group said.
The best line of defense Regardless of what technology platforms a school enlists, experts overwhelmingly support investments in training staff on lockdown protocols, brokering relationships with students, and generating a community built on trust.
Officials in Wisconsin credited teachers for locking doors and shepherding children into classroom corners when a gunman opened fire at Abundant Life Christian School in 2024, killing three people and injured six. Officials said those basic steps likely saved lives.
“The first and best line of defense is a well-trained, highly alert staff and student body,” said Trump, the school security consultant. “When security works best, it works best because of people doing the day-to-day, basic, fundamental security measures that take place — reducing access to your building, greeting and challenging strangers, locking doors, knowing what to do in a lockdown quickly.”
During ABC News’ interview with Brian Nolan, the former superintendent in Utica, reports of yet another mass shooting on a school campus came in, indicating that a gunman had fired at students at Minneapolis’ Annunciation Catholic School, killing two students and injuring several others.
“It’s not lost on me that we’re talking on a day when there’s been a school shooting at a Catholic school in Minneapolis,” Katersky said. “Does that kind of thing still weigh on you?”
“It’s just a sad day,” Nolan replied. “We should never have to worry — this gets me upset — we should never have to worry about a child going to school and worrying about being killed.”
After the incident at Proctor High School, the Federal Trade Commission filed a complaint against Evolv, accusing it of “deceptive acts or practices … in the marketing and sale of security screening systems.”
The company settled with the FTC in late 2024 with no admission of wrongdoing. In a statement to ABC News, Evolv said the FTC complaint “was focused on historical marketing claims,” and that “since that time, our business has grown, and our marketing has evolved.” The firm added that, in 2025, they’ve “added more than three dozen new school districts as customers.”
The Utica school system still uses Evolv in several of its other school buildings. But Nolan’s experience has left him skeptical.
“In your experience, did the Evolv system make students safer?” Katersky asked.
(WASHINGTON) — After a two-month investigation, federal prosecutors in Virginia were unable to gather sufficient evidence to support bringing criminal charges against former FBI Director James Comey for allegedly lying to Congress, sources tell ABC News.
The prosecutors earlier this week summarized their findings — that probable cause does not exist to secure an indictment, let alone a conviction at trial — in a detailed declination memo for Lindsey Halligan, President Donald Trump’s newly appointed U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, sources said.
Nevertheless, sources say Halligan plans to ask a grand jury in the coming days to indict Comey, escalating Trump’s unprecedented directive to prosecute some of his political adversaries.
“I just want people to act, they have to act, and we want to act fast,” Trump said on Saturday after directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to prosecute Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, and Sen. Adam Schiff.
A former insurance lawyer turned White House aide with no prosecutorial experience, Halligan has been advised by career prosecutors in the U.S. attorney’s office that seeking the charges would violate DOJ policy, raise serious ethical issues, and risk being rejected by the grand jury, sources said. She plans to pursue an indictment anyway, carrying out the clear mandate she received when she was installed into the position over the weekend, sources said.
On Thursday, Trump called Comey a “bad person” but said the decision to prosecute is up to the Department of Justice.
“They’re going to make a determination. I’m not making that determination. I think I’d be allowed to get involved if I want, but I don’t really choose to do so,” Trump told reporters in the White House Thursday, just days after imploring the Justice Department to act.
Halligan is working against the clock, with the five-year statute of limitations to prosecute Comey for allegedly making false statements expiring on Tuesday.
The rapid push for an indictment, despite the recommendation of career prosecutors, comes at a fraught time for the high-profile attorney’s office, which handles a bulk of the country’s national security cases. Trump’s previous pick for the job, Erik Siebert, resigned last week after being pressured to bring mortgage fraud charges against James, and Trump, who said he fired Siebert, placed Halligan in the role — overruling senior DOJ leadership — with a clear goal of securing criminal charges against James, Schiff, and Comey.
Trump has repeatedly invoked the four criminal cases he faced after losing the 2020 election — including charges that he mishandled national security secrets and sought to illegally overturn an election — to justify bringing the cases against the three longtime adversaries of the president.
“Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, and Leticia??” Trump wrote in a social media post on Saturday evening. “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”
The U.S. attorney’s office in the Eastern District of Virginia began investigating Comey in early August following Trump’s renewed call for prosecutions related to alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election, sources told ABC News.
The investigation — which is being carried out concurrently in the Western District of Virginia and Eastern District of Pennsylvania — directly stemmed from FBI Director Kash Patel’s discovery of sensitive documents at the FBI headquarters related to the Russia probe, sources said.
They said the documents prompted investigators to examine whether Comey’s testimony to Congress in September 2020, regarding Russian interference, could support charges of perjury or obstruction. Prosecutors specifically examined Comey’s testimony about Hillary Clinton’s alleged involvement linking Trump to Russia and whether Comey authorized leaks of anonymous information to the media.
During his testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 30, 2016, Comey defended his conduct and rejected claims that the investigation was politically motivated.
“I would say in the main it was done by the book, it was appropriate, and it was essential that it be done,” Comey told the senators. “Overall, I’m proud of the work. There are parts of it that are concerning, which I’m sure we’ll talk about. But overall I’m proud of the work.”
Ultimately, prosecutors were unable to find evidence to prove that Comey likely committed either perjury or obstruction during his testimony, sources told ABC News.
Not only would the charges fail in securing a conviction, which requires proving the allegations beyond a reasonable doubt, but they also fall short of the much lower probable cause standard for an indictment, prosecutors concluded in a memo provided to Halligan, according to sources.