Water bead-related ER visits among kids rose over 130% between 2021 and 2022: Study

pablohart/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Pediatric water bead-related emergency room visits increased over 130% in one year, a new study published in The American Journal of Emergency Medicine shows.

Water beads are small balls of polymer that can expand up to 100 to 1,500 times in size when they come in contact with water, according to the National Capital Poison Center.

From 2021 to 2022, an estimated 8,159 ER visits involving patients under 20 years old involved water beads, the study found. Forty-six percent of the cases involved water bead ingestion.

Researchers from Ohio and Missouri analyzed data collected between Jan. 1, 2007, and Dec. 31, 2022, and found that children under the age of 5 were the most commonly seen patients in emergency departments.

The data showed that all water bead-related ER visits involving kids under 5 involved the ingestion of a water bead, while ER visits for patients in other age groups involved a water bead-related eye injury or a water bead inserted into other areas of the body, including the ear canal or nose.

“The number of pediatric water bead-related emergency department visits is increasing rapidly,” Dr. Gary Smith, a senior author of the study and the director of the Center for Injury Research and Policy at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said in a news release.

“Although swallowing objects and putting them into an ear or the nose are common among children, water beads pose a unique increased risk of harm because of their expanding properties, and they’re hard to detect with X-rays,” Smith said.

Smith and the study’s co-authors called for stronger federal regulation of water beads and a revision of toy safety standards.

In May, three U.S. senators introduced Esther’s Law, legislation that would ban the sale of water beads marketed as toys, require warning labels on water bead packages and direct the Consumer Product Safety Commission to consider further water bead regulation. The legislation, which was referred to the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and has not yet been voted on, is named after the late Esther Jo Bethard, who died in July 2023 at 10 months old after swallowing a loose water bead.

Major retailers like Amazon, Target and Walmart announced at the end of 2023 that they would stop selling water beads due to the risk of injuries and death among children.

The CPSC also warned in March that water beads, along with narcotics, are two growing risks, especially for young children. The federal agency recommends water beads be removed from any environment where young kids are present, that children shouldn’t be allowed to play with them unsupervised, and that water beads be secured in containers and in areas were children can’t easily access them.

As FDA delays proposal to ban formaldehyde in hair relaxers, dermatologist shares safety tips for women
wsfurlan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has delayed consideration of a long-anticipated proposal to ban formaldehyde (FA) in hair-relaxing products, which some studies have linked to certain types of cancers.

It is not clear when the agency plans to consider the proposed rule, which was first entered in the Unified Agenda, a government registry of actions that administrative agencies plan to issue, last October.

If enacted, the rule would “ban formaldehyde and other FA-releasing chemicals as an ingredient in hair smoothing or hair straightening products marketed in the United States,” according to the language entered in the Unified Agenda.

Frequent use of hair-straightening products that include chemicals like formaldehyde has been found in studies to put women at a higher risk for uterine cancer, a type of cancer that starts in the uterus and is a risk factor for anyone with a uterus but the risk increases with age, especially during and after menopause, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A 2022 study found an association that women who self-reported frequent use of hair straightening products were more than twice as likely to later develop uterine cancer than women who did not use the products.

The study found that Black women may be more affected by the increased risk of uterine cancer not because of their race, but due to the fact that they use chemical hair straightening products at a higher rate. Frequent use of the products was defined as more than four times in the previous year, according to the study, which included more than 33,000 women between the ages of 35 to 74.

Scientists caution that it’s not clear yet if these products cause cancer. For now, research only hints at a probable link.

Formaldehyde is described by the Environmental Protection Agency as a “colorless, flammable gas” that can cause “adverse health effects” with exposure. When used in hair smoothing products, the formaldehyde is released into the air as a gas when the products are heated.

The Department of Health and Human Services lists formaldehyde as a “known carcinogen.”

The FDA has previously issued a warning stating that the use of hair smoothing products in an area that is not properly ventilated could lead to a risk of a person inhaling formaldehyde. In the warning, the agency acknowledged it began receiving “inquiries from consumers and salon professionals” about the safety of formaldehyde in products as far back as 20 years ago.

Safety tips for women in the absence of a ban

Dr. Angela Lamb, a New York City-based dermatologist, told ABC News’ Good Morning America Tuesday that women should read labels on their own and ask their salon provider about the ingredients in the products they’re using prior to undergoing treatments like hair straightening.

The three key ingredients to look for are formaldehyde, methylene glycol, and formalin, according to Lamb.

“You want to make sure, if you’re at a salon and you’re using something, if you have any reactions, let your salon provider know,” she said.

According to the FDA, possible reactions that have been reported range from eye problems to headaches, dizziness, nausea, chest pain, vomiting, coughing, wheezing and throat soreness.

Consumers can report bad reactions to the FDA by phone and online.

Lamb said if women want to avoid formaldehyde-containing products completely, they can opt for heat-styling options like roller sets and presses.

With those options, no chemicals are involved at all, according to Lamb.

Ground cinnamon recalled due to potentially elevated lead levels
FDA

(NEW YORK) — Several New York distributors have recalled ground cinnamon products that were potentially contaminated with increased levels of lead.

According to an announcement posted on the Food and Drug Administration website Monday, American Spices, LLC. has recalled its Spice Class branded ground cinnamon packaged in 7-ounce and 11-ounce plastic PET jars “because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The recalled cinnamon powder was distributed by the Ozone Park-based company to retailers in New York City between Dec. 1, 2023, and May 15, 2024, and has an expiration date of December 2026.

“The recall was the result of an analysis conducted by New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets (NYSAGM) that revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead,” the announcement stated. “The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

In small amounts, lead exposure may not lead to any symptoms, but the FDA notes that increased or chronic lead exposure can cause various health issues including hypertension, kidney dysfunction, or cognitive decline and neuropathy effects in adults, and central nervous system damage like seizures and developmental defects such as learning disorders or other long-term health problems in children.

When reached by phone, a supervisor for American Spices, LLC. told ABC News’ Good Morning America the company stopped distribution of the affected products in May, adding that the company has not received any reports of any individuals being sickened by the recalled cinnamon.

In its recall announcement, American Spices advised anyone with the recalled cinnamon product to stop use immediately and return the product to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Also on Monday, Advance Food International, Inc. of Maspeth, New York, issued a company announcement, posted on the FDA website, recalling its Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder in 7-ounce packaging “because it has the potential to be contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The recalled Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder was distributed to retailers located in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Massachusetts between Jan. 1 and May 24, 2024, according to Advance Food International. The company said the products were not sold online and that no illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the recalled items.

Like the American Spices recall, the Advance Food recall was initiated following analysis by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, which “revealed the product contained elevated levels of lead,” the announcement stated.

“Consumers who have purchased Shahzada brand Cinnamon Powder 7oz are urged not to consume the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” the company said. “Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-718-482-0123.”

Monday’s recalls come just days after ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. issued a recall of its own cinnamon powder products on July 26.

In a company announcement shared to the FDA website, the Bronx, New York-based ALB-USA Enterprises said it was recalling its ALB Flavor brand Cinnamon Powder, “because it potentially contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

The ALB Flavor brand Ground Cinnamon was distributed to retailers in New York, Connecticut, Michigan and Massachusetts between Dec. 15, 2022, and May 13, 2024. It was not sold online.

“The product is branded under the ALB FLAVOR name and is packaged in a plastic bag with a net weight of 100 grams,” the company wrote in its recall announcement, adding that the brown carton packaging features “an image of cinnamon powder and two cinnamon sticks centered at the bottom.”

The recalled cinnamon powder bears the UPC code 5304000333362, a “Best Before” date of Aug. 30, 2025, and the Lot number LA02, according to the company.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

GMA has reached out to Advance Food International Inc., the distributor of Shahzada branded cinnamon powder bags, and ALB-USA Enterprises, Inc. for comment.

This is not the first time the FDA has investigated elevated metal levels in foods. The federal agency, along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, launched an investigation in October 2023 into elevated chromium and lead levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches after children in 44 states who consumed them were reported to have increased lead levels in their blood, which indicated possible acute lead toxicity.

The investigation resulted in the removal of recalled cinnamon applesauce pouches in the U.S. market.

According to the CDC, lead exposure can seriously harm a child’s health and can cause “well-documented adverse effects” including damage to the brain and nerves that can lead to slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems, and hearing and speech problems.

“There is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm,” the agency states.

Top migraine medication effective for preventing migraines, treating drug-induced headaches is hard to access
Tetra Images/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A new study shows that FDA-approved oral migraine drug atogepant is effective for relieving difficult-to-treat “medication overuse headaches” that are the result of using too much of other pain relieving medications. However, patients often have to jump through hoops to get it covered by their insurance company.

Migraines affect nearly one in eight adults in the U.S. Migraines are also the leading cause of disability in adults under 50 years of age in the United States. This high number underscores the need for better treatments for people with migraines.

Atogepant, marketed under the brand Qulipta by the company AbbVie, is part of a new class of migraine medications known as CGRP inhibitors, so named because they block a protein called calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP), which has been found to be a cause of migraines.

Qulipta is one of only two FDA-approved CGRP inhibitors taken as a pill for the prevention of migraine headaches, the other being rimegepant, marketed as Nurtec by Pfizer. All other drugs in this class used for migraine prevention are injectables.

The American Headache Society’s (AHS) recently released a position statement that says that CGRP inhibitors should be the first treatment a doctor prescribes for migraines. But insurance companies often require patients to go through a process known as “step therapy” where they have to try less expensive interventions before they can get access to Qulipta or one of the other CGRP inhibitors.

“CGRP-targeting therapies, unlike most other migraine treatments that were ‘borrowed’ from other indications like antidepressants, blood pressure medications or seizure medications, were developed specifically to treat migraines based upon a solid foundation of evidence,” according to Dr. Andrew Charles, professor of Neurology at UCLA and lead author of the American Headache Society’s position statement.

Step therapy requires patients to try a series of cheaper drugs first, even if they are less efficient and cause more side effects, before they are approved to receive one of the newer treatments. The goal of step therapy is to control costs, but it can also end up delaying proper treatment and patients often find it frustrating and time-consuming because they must needlessly go through several medications before they can get ones that work.

“Step therapy, or fail first requirement, is a no-win situation for people like me living with migraines. For me, using medications that were known to be less effective delayed necessary treatment, and led to worsening disability and chronification of my migraine disease,” says Nancy Harris Bonk, a migraine patient and advocate.

Congress has proposed a bill potentially banning step therapy when it is unsafe, which its often the case for migraine patients.

“It is no surprise that medication costs are a barrier for patients to access these treatments despite this position paper, and a major goal for all of us is to reduce drug costs for patients and the system,” Dr. Matthew Robbins, associate professor of neurology at Weill Cornell and president-elect of the AHS, told ABC News. “However, our primary goal is always to get the right treatments to the right patients, so we are hopeful that the position statement will move along insurance companies, pharmacy benefit managers, and other systems of care to improve access in addition to cost reductions for these medications.”

For example, AbbVie offers a program to help with the expense of the Qulipta by providing a savings card and patient assistance program that can reduce out-of-pocket costs for eligible patients, including those on Medicare and Medicaid.

Pfizer, the makers of Nurtec, offer a similar savings and assistance program but only for those on private insurance plans. People on Medicare and other government-funded insurance may wind up paying high out-of-pocket costs.

“Many patients and healthcare providers are not aware of the patient assistance program offered by Abbvie or other companies. Additionally, pharmacies often do not accept co-pay cards or coupons offered by the manufacturer, which leaves many patients without access to necessary medications,” said Dr. Hida Nierenburg, a board-certified neurologist and headache specialist at Nuvance Health.

“Although they are expensive, some insurers are now acknowledging that the overwhelming evidence supporting their efficacy, tolerability, and safety warrants consideration as a first line treatment for the prevention of migraine” says, Dr. Charles.

