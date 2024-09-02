Waymo takes to the streets in more cities

Waymo takes to the streets in more cities
A Jaguar I-Pace autonomous vehicle from Waymo is seen pulling over to collect a passenger, Aug. 1, 2024, in Los Angeles. — Alex Stone/ABC News

(LOS ANGELES) — Waymo, the self-driving car division of Alphabet, first began offering its autonomous rideshare service on the streets of San Francisco earlier this year. Now the company is expanding, recently launching in Los Angeles.

Waymo’s electric Jaguar I-Pace SUVs operate as taxis, except there’s nobody in the driver’s seat. Using cameras, sensors and even microphones, it ferries riders to their destinations – if all goes according to plan – just as a human driver would.

“There is nobody behind the driver’s seat at all — in fact, often there’s nobody in the car at all, and it’s driving to pick somebody up,” says Andrew Chatham, senior director of commercialization, scale, and infrastructure at Waymo. He spoke with ABC Audio in LA for a new exhibit at the famed Petersen Automotive Museum highlighting the story of Waymo.

“So we use a variety of sensors on the car. There’s cameras, there’s radars and lidar — which is a laser range finding system. We take all that information, we look 360 degrees around us, multiple times a second, and we drive,” says Chatham.

And Waymo claims driving in one of their cars with the computers doing the work – accelerating, braking, stopping, and changing lanes – is actually safer than driving with a human behind the wheel.

“It’s very clear that it is ready for the streets — we’ve seen from statistics that it is safer than human drivers, so if you’re comfortable with those, you should be pretty comfortable with Waymo,” says Chatham. “Even more comfortable.”

But not everyone is comfortable.

“We’ve heard of these cars shutting down when they lose cell service, traffic being backed up, they don’t know how to maneuver through more, you know, winding roads. Blocking emergency vehicles. And also there’s an aspect of jobs being lost,” says Los Angeles City Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez.

“So as far as I can tell, there’s some things where we just have to put our foot down and this is one of them,” he says.

This summer, police in Phoenix, where the company also operates, pulled over a Waymo vehicle for driving into oncoming traffic while trying to navigate around a construction area. That maneuver is why Councilmember Soto-Martinez says he doesn’t want them on his streets.

“We are elected to provide safety, to deal with transportation issues, and so many other things for our residents, that’s what we are voted for,” says Soto-Martinez.

Waymo said the incident in Phoenix happened due to “inconsistent construction signage.”

But like it or not, self-driving cars are the future, according to Rahul Jain, a professor at the University of Southern California who specializes in electrical and computer engineering and works with Google.

“This is really inevitable, it’s going to happen,” says Jain, though he adds that wide-scale adoption of self-driving technology is likely a long way off.

“Twenty years might be the right timespan, when we see this technology reduce in cost enough, and also advanced sufficiently that it will be in passenger vehicles that people can buy,” he says.

Even still, Jain says the technology is currently safe for passengers, so much so that the next step for autonomous vehicle companies could be removing the vehicle’s steering wheel.

“There’s definitely going to be some transition as this technology evolves, you know, then it will be awhile before people become comfortable, and then we can feel comfortable with the steering wheel also missing. But I don’t think we’re there yet,” says Jain.

Chatham says, in general, his company’s technology is always learning. Already, the cars know to pull over when they detect the sound of a siren or flashing emergency lights. Next, he says, Waymo is tackling how autonomous vehicles behave in inclement weather conditions.

“Sure, on the map the lane is over here, but according to how everybody else is driving and where the divots are in the snow, it looks like the lane is really over here,” says Chatham. “And that’s something that the car starts to reason about and it’s getting more intelligent with AI about exactly where we want to drive to be like a human.”

But Councilmember Soto-Martinez has another issue: driverless taxis could mean a human is out of a job.

“It’s definitely taking jobs right now. I mean, there are autonomous vehicles driving folks around with the many issues,” he says. “In my community, those jobs are often done by people who just arrived in this country. … If that’s going to be outsourced to an autonomous vehicle that is gonna cause all these safety concerns, I have big issues with that.”

Jain says history would show technology always takes jobs, and that jobs change over time.

“Eventually there is some adjustment in the labor market. People find other kinds of jobs, and start to do more interesting jobs than I guess, driving cars around,” says Jain.

Chatham says while nobody is driving the cars, plenty of people are working at Waymo.

“Waymo’s provided a lot of jobs. We’ve do use several human beings to run the service, we have people operating the depots, we have people working in desk-based jobs. I’m employed by Waymo,” says Chatham.

“And I think it’s also easy to forget that people spend a lot of their time just sitting in traffic, beholden to the steering wheel that they’re sitting behind. And they can free up that time, and make people productive. That is time back in people’s lives,” he adds.

Waymo is already looking at what their next vehicle will look like, a custom built van-like vehicle designed by a Chinese firm called Zeekr.

“The base vehicle is really built as a versatile platform. This is really a vehicle that’s built to be a high thru-put taxi service. It’s very comfortable,” says Chatham.

Listen to this story and more on ABC Audio’s new special, On The Move:

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Holland America adds new cruises for celestial events in 2026
Holland America adds new cruises for celestial events in 2026
David Sacks/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Holland America has created some picture perfect cruise itineraries for travelers with celestial events on their adventure bucket list such as seeing the northern lights or a total solar eclipse from the high seas.

The Seattle-based cruise line announced a new slate of celestial cruises on Monday that will take guests to prime locations throughout Europe to experience three different natural phenomena firsthand.

Three new Holland America solar eclipse cruises

Following the success of Holland America’s 2024 eclipse cruises, the company’s chief commercial officer, Beth Bodensteiner, said the team put together the 2026 lineup for more guests “to get a front-row seat for some of the world’s most special natural spectacles” with “in-depth exploration of exciting destinations.”

Three ships from the fleet will be positioned under the path of totality for the Aug. 12, 2026, total solar eclipse.

They include the Oosterdam, which will take guests for a 13-day Mediterranean cruise departing off the eastern coast of Spain, at sea in the path of totality between Alicante and Barcelona; the Nieuw Statendam, which is set to explore Northern Europe for a 28-day cruise, sailing off the northwest coast of Iceland at sea in the path of totality; and the 35-day Voyage of the Vikings, a roundtrip cruise from Boston aboard the Zuiderdam, will sail under the path of totality off the west coast of Iceland, just before arriving at Grundarfjörður.

Guests aboard each excursion can expect lectures from scientific experts, themed activities and proper safety equipment for viewing the total eclipse.

The Voyage of the Vikings sets sail July 18, 2026, and has calls at Portland, Maine; Sydney, Corner Brook, Red Bay, St. Anthony, St John’s and Halifax in Canada; Paamiut (Frederikshåb), Nanortalik and Qaqortoq (Julianehåb) in Greenland; Reykjavik, Seydisfjördur, Húsavík and Grundarfjørdur in Iceland; Eidfjord, Norway; Rotterdam, Netherlands; Dublin, Ireland; and Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Scandinavian Solar Eclipse departs July 25, 2026, from Dover, England, or Rotterdam aboard the Niew Statendam, with multiple calls in Norway, Iceland, Greenland, the Faroe Islands and Scotland.

The shortest of the three voyages through the Mediterranean will have calls at Spain, France, Italy, Portugal, Greece and Montenegro.

Holland America debuts Northern Lights cruises

“As 2026 is predicted to be a highly active period for auroras, a growing number of travelers plan to prioritize seeing them on vacation. Guests seeking to pair that adventure with an in-depth exploration of Norway can do so on one of two Northern Lights cruises aboard Rotterdam and Nieuw Statendam,” Holland America announced. “The cruises feature an overnight in Alta, also known as The City of the Northern Lights, and spend five days above the Arctic Circle.”

The first of the two cruises, a 14-day journey departing Oct. 4, 2026, will sail from Rotterdam to Amsterdam. The 15-day option departs Oct. 16, 2026, from Dover to Rotterdam.

Summer Solstice Holland America cruise above the Arctic Circle

The Nieuw Statendam will take passengers on a 14-day cruise crossing the Arctic Circle to celebrate the summer solstice in Honningsvåg, Norway, one of the northernmost cities on the planet, to experience the maximum amount of daylight on the longest day of the year.

The cruise line is offering some early booking discounts for a limited time on premium packages for its Mariner Society loyalty members, which includes an up to $400 onboard credit for bookings made by Oct. 29, 2024.

Bookings for the Celestial Cruises open July 31.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Egg prices continue to soar by nearly 20%, new inflation data shows
Egg prices continue to soar by nearly 20%, new inflation data shows
d3sign/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Slow and steady may win the race for a tortoise vs. a hare, according to Aesop’s Fables. However, in reality, this turn of phrase does not ring true when applied to the gradual climb of consumer prices, especially with the latest exorbitant cost increases on items like eggs.

Egg prices soar nearly 20% since last year

The latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed prices on some household staples rose slightly slower than the overall rate of inflation, but food prices once again spiked upwards in July by 2.2% compared to last year.

Despite a dip in prices for rice, flour, and fish, the cost of a carton of eggs has been steadily on the rise, with a 19% increase from July 2023.

Since June, the price of eggs shot up 5.5% month-over-month.

The consistent increases have been attributed to a combination of factors, largely including a supply-driven price spike as a result of avian flu outbreaks that have wreaked havoc on poultry farms nationwide.

Earlier this spring, with a resurgence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in egg-laying flocks, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported that 13.64 million table egg-laying hens had been lost to the disease since the beginning of November.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Trump’s Truth Social stock soars after assassination attempt
Trump’s Truth Social stock soars after assassination attempt
Andrew Brookes/Getty Images, STOCK

(NEW YORK) — Shares of former President Donald Trump’s social media platform Truth Social soared in early trading on Monday, extending a rally that began in the immediate aftermath of an assassination attempt two days earlier.

In early trading on Monday, shares climbed about 30% to a price of $40. That figure marked the highest level for the stock in more than a month, but shares still stood well below a peak of about $62.

“The stock serves as a little bit of a proxy for sentiment toward Donald Trump himself,” Tyler Richey, an analyst at Sevens Report Research, told ABC News.

“I think there’s a resurgence of people — your die-hard Trump fans and fair-weather supporters — who think, ‘This is a life or death situation, we’re going all in,'” Richey added.

Shares began rising in pre-market trading almost immediately after an assassination attempt at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. The strong performance in recent days indicates the latest in a series of dramatic price swings for the stock.

In the immediate aftermath of Trump’s felony conviction in his hush money case in May, the stock tumbled about 15%, before soon rallying higher than the pre-conviction level.

In March, shares vaulted from an initial offering price of about $50 to a peak of nearly $80. Over the ensuing two weeks, the price fell nearly 70%, reaching a low of about $23.

Analysts who previously spoke to ABC News described the performance of Truth Social as the characteristic fluctuation of a so-called “meme stock.” The term – made famous by pandemic-era examples such as GameStop and AMC – indicates a company that largely appeals to investors on the basis of ideology rather than financial outlook.

Truth Social generated roughly $4 million in revenue last year, government filings show. Meanwhile, the company reported $58 million in net losses over that period. By comparison, Instagram-parent Meta delivered nearly $135 billion in revenue last year, company earnings revealed.

The strong performance for Truth Social on Monday could grant the company an opportunity to reinvest funds and improve the service, Richey said, noting the possibility of an increase in users as Trump draws continued attention in the coming months.

“The financials are atrocious,” Richey said. “But the prospects, while a little doubtful, are still there.”

“If this generates a significant uptick in users, then that could be bullish. Or it becomes a blip of short-term optimism,” he added.

For now, the absence of financial underpinning leaves Truth Social vulnerable to volatility in response to even mildly negative or positive news, experts previously told ABC News.

“The only thing that you can predict is that there will continue to be volatility,” Jay Ritter, a professor of finance at the University of Florida, told ABC News.

The surge in the price of Truth Social on Monday coincided with a swell across the wider stock market. Each of the major stock indexes ticked upward in early trading on Monday, including a record high for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.