‘We Are All Immigrants’ — a high school student aims to unite with children’s book

‘We Are All Immigrants’ — a high school student aims to unite with children’s book

Max Spencer

(NEW YORK) — Immigration can be a hot-button topic, something frequently discussed on cable news and splashed across the headlines. But to one enterprising young author, it’s also the perfect material for a children’s book that helps young people understand each other’s roots.

Last month, Scarsdale, New York, high school senior Max Reddy Spencer wrote and self-published a children’s book titled “We Are All Immigrants.”

Spencer, the son of an Indian American mother and a white American father, said he was motivated to share the message that we are all more alike than different.

“We Are All Immigrants” follows the story of a young boy with a very similar background as Spencer’s. But he said he wanted the character to stand in for every child.

“I didn’t name the protagonist in the book,” he told ABC News. “I did that intentionally, actually, as a way to try to make the boy represent all of us and also not be the highlight of the story … I wanted the characters he interacted with to be the center of focus and attention.”

Through the boy’s journey in the book, he discovers that most people in his life who live in the United States are, in fact, immigrants. Whether it be his Venezuelan American neighbor, his Taiwanese American teacher, or his Italian American lunch cook, he begins to understand the fabric of his community is woven from different, diverse backgrounds.

Spencer said his book aims to make conversations about immigration more accessible to children, and it doubles as a coloring book with illustrations generated by artificial intelligence.

For Spencer, immigration is deeply personal, he said. His maternal grandparents immigrated from India. His grandfather was from a tiny, rural village in south India called Pathur, in Andhra Pradesh, India. His grandmother’s hometown was called Madanapalle.

Spencer said he grew up understanding America is built on immigration and that his goal in writing the book was to teach children about immigration, while also encouraging people to reflect on their similarities.

“I am very much pro-immigration from an economic and cultural perspective, but I am mostly just trying to remind our country that we are all far more similar than we are different,” he said. “I know that is obviously far more than my little book can do. But that was a big piece of what I was trying to share.”

Previously, Spencer started an initiative called the Inspiration Project, which collects and distributes free children’s books to underserved communities. His goal is to collect more than 3,000 children’s books to redistribute before he graduates high school. He estimated he’s collected at least 2,000 so far.

Spencer said he is donating all the proceeds from “We Are All Immigrants” to the organization Hearts & Homes for Refugees, a New York-based organization that helps resettle refugee families.

“We Are All Immigrants is available” online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Tennessee man arrested after officers find 14 IEDs inside home: Sheriff
Tennessee man arrested after officers find 14 IEDs inside home: Sheriff
Courtesy Polk County, Tennessee, Sheriff’s Office

(CHATTANOOGA, Tenn.) —  Tennessee man was taken into custody Friday after authorities allege he threatened to kill public officials and law enforcement and was then discovered with 14 improvised explosive devices in his home when investigators arrived to arrest him.

Kevin Wade O’Neal, 54, was arrested at a residence in Old Fort, about 40 miles east of Chattanooga, near the Georgia border, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. It was there that authorities allege they found the IEDs, including one that was “smoldering” in the bedroom, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office said investigators believe O’Neal attempted to detonate the devices when officers arrived at the home.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, members of the Chattanooga Police Department bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives responded to the scene.

O’Neal has been charged with several counts of attempted murder, as well as charges related to prohibited weapons and explosives.

Details of the targets of the alleged threats and an alleged motive were not immediately revealed by the police.

O’Neal is being held at the Polk County Jail and his bond has not yet been determined.

Attorney information for O’Neal wasn’t immediately available.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Opening statements on tap in trial of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course
Opening statements on tap in trial of man who allegedly tried to kill Trump on golf course
Witthaya Prasongsin/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Opening statements are set to begin Thursday in the criminal trial of Ryan Routh, the man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump on his golf course last year.

With instances of political violence on the rise, the trial is expected to revisit one of the most high-profile instances of alleged violence directed at Trump in the waning days of the 2024 election.

Prosecutors allege that Routh put together a methodical plan — including purchasing a military-grade weapon, researching Trump’s movements, and utilizing a dozen burner phones — to kill Trump based on political grievances.

Hiding in the bushes of Trump’s Palm Beach golf course and armed with a rifle, Routh allegedly came within a few hundred yards of the then-presidential nominee before a Secret Service agent spotted his rifle poking out of the tree line.

Routh allegedly fled the scene but was later arrested by a local sheriff’s office on a nearby interstate.

Nearly a year after the failed assassination attempt, Routh now faces five criminal counts that risk sending him to prison for the rest of his life. Despite lacking any legal education or experience, Routh dismissed his lawyers earlier this year and intends to defend himself at trial.

“I will be representing myself moving forward; It was ridiculous from the outset to consider a random stranger that knows nothing of who I am to speak for me,” Routh told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon in a July letter. “I am so sorry, I know this makes your life harder.”

Routh’s self-representation created some issues during the three days of jury selection earlier this week. Judge Cannon — who previously oversaw and dismissed one of Trump’s criminal cases — refused to use many of his proposed jury questions, deeming them too “political.”

Among other subjects, Routh had proposed asking jurors about their stance on Palestine and Ukraine, and about Trump’s proposed acquisition of Greenland.

Routh has said in court filings that he plans to defend himself by focusing on his self-described peaceful nature and his care for humanity, in part by calling to the stand his son and multiple friends to testify about his character.

Judge Cannon has barred him from trying to argue that his alleged actions were justified, that he did not intend to carry out the assassination, or that his actions were protected by First Amendment rights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing metal chain: Police
Man dies after being pulled into MRI machine while wearing metal chain: Police
WABC

(WESTBURY, NY) — A 61-year-old man who suffered critical injuries after being pulled into an MRI machine while wearing a metal chain has died, police said Friday.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon at a medical building in Westbury, New York, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Officers responded to Nassau Open MRI following a 911 call and were informed that the man “entered an unauthorized Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) room while the scan was in progress,” the police department said in a statement.

“The male victim was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck causing him to be drawn into the machine which resulted in a medical episode,” police said.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, police said.

He has since succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, police said.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

MRI machines use a strong magnetic field in producing detailed images. Patients are advised to remove jewelry and other metal objects prior to getting the scan.

Nassau Open MRI, which has several locations, offers both open and closed scans, according to its website.

ABC News was unable to reach the Westbury location for comment. The company declined to comment to ABC New York station WABC.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.