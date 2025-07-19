‘We are so back’: MAGA supporters rally around Trump following WSJ article

(WASHINGTON) — Leading voices in President Donald Trump’s MAGA base who had been critical for days of the president and administration’s handling of the Epstein files are now rallying to Trump’s defense following a story in the Wall Street Journal, and are celebrating the administration’s move to release grand jury testimony, potentially cooling the backlash among his supporters.

The administration angered many of Trump’s supporters when it announced last week that it would not release any additional files on Jeffrey Epstein, the wealthy financier and convicted sex offender who died by suicide in jail in 2019, after earlier promising to do so.

Prior to joining the administration, Trump boosters like Kash Patel and Dan Bongino had stoked conspiracy theories about an Epstein “client list” that allegedly included the names of wealthy Democratic elites. But elevated to leadership positions in the FBI, both Patel and Bongino signed off on a memo stating that no such list existed — angering some of Trump’s most vocal supporters.

That changed on Thursday, when the Wall Street Journal published a letter it alleged Trump had sent Epstein in 2003 for his 50th birthday. ABC News has not been able to confirm the existence of the letter.

Trump, who had been friendly with Epstein for around 15 years before they had a falling out in 2004, denied to the Journal that he had written the letter, and on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit against the paper claiming damages of not less than $10 billion.

Leading Trump supporters rallied to the president’s side.

Following the Journal article, MAGA voices who had been some of Trump’s most vocal critics over the last week, including Megyn Kelly, Charlie Kirk, Jack Posobiec, Laura Loomer, Benny Johnson and even Elon Musk rushed to defend the president.

Posobiec, a MAGA podcaster who had been one of the loudest voices pushing the Epstein issue, told former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, “We’re so back. Everyone is firing on all cylinders. The MAGA movement is completely united behind this fight.”

“We have to be on offensive all the time,” Bannon told his online audience, saying of Trump, “They tried to actually destroy him.”

Trump also announced Thursday that he was asking Attorney General Pam Bondi to “produce any and all pertinent Grand Jury testimony, subject to Court approval” in regard to the Epstein case — prompting accolades from supporters who had been pushing for the release of more Epstein material.

Johnson, another MAGA podcaster, tweeted “victory” in response to the news.

Kirk, on his show, urged his viewers to “thank President Trump” for pushing his administration to release the testimony.

“So for any of you in the audience that were a little uneasy, that were a little anxious, I think it’s morally incumbent on you to say thank you President Trump, thank you for stepping up and for doing this,” Kirk said. “Thank you President Trump, for fulfilling what you said you were going to do, because he does deserve credit.”

The Journal story appears to have redirected MAGA supporters’ criticism and unified them against a familiar target: the media. But whether the shift in support will hold is unclear. While figures like Kirk and Bannon have framed the grand jury promise as a major win, the release of the testimony itself could take time, as officials must first assess its impact on victims then win the approval of a federal judge.

And because the grand jury transcripts represent only a small fraction of the files on Epstein, it’s unclear if the contents will satisfy members of Trump’s base who have been demanding the release of all Epstein materials. The last time the administration released Epstein-related files in February, the move sparked further questions and contributed to the backlash the president and his administration are still dealing with today.

For now, though, Kirk said on his show that “it was very fun to see” the MAGA base rallying around Trump following the publication of the Journal’s story.

Seemingly to underscore the point, Kirk opened his show with a snippet of Joe Cocker’s performance of the song “With a Little Help From My Friends” — in an apparent wink and a nod to the story helping to unite the MAGA movement behind the president once again.

(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Justice is suing the city of Los Angeles over its sanctuary city policy, alleging it interferes with the enforcement of federal immigration laws, officials announced on Monday.

“The challenged law and policies of the City of Los Angeles obstruct the Federal Government’s enforcement of federal immigration law and impede consultation and communication between federal, state, and local law enforcement officials that is necessary for federal officials to carry out federal immigration law and keep Americans safe,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit is targeting Ordinance Number 188441, which prohibits city resources, including personnel, from being used for immigration enforcement. The DOJ is seeking a permanent injunction barring the city from enforcing the ordinance.

The Los Angeles City Council and the city’s mayor, Karen Bass, are named among the defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed Monday in California’s Central District federal court.

The lawsuit comes after President Donald Trump deployed National Guardsmen and Marines to the city, over the objections of local and state leaders, in response to protests against the government’s immigration crackdown.

“Sanctuary policies were the driving cause of the violence, chaos, and attacks on law enforcement that Americans recently witnessed in Los Angeles,” Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement Monday. “Jurisdictions like Los Angeles that flout federal law by prioritizing illegal aliens over American citizens are undermining law enforcement at every level — it ends under President Trump.”

Bill Essayli, U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, said in a statement that the lawsuit holds Los Angeles “accountable for deliberately obstructing the enforcement of federal immigration law.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump met with advisers in the Situation Room on Tuesday afternoon, a White House official confirmed, as Israel and Iran continue to trade strikes.

The meeting came some nine hours after Trump arrived back at the White House after abruptly leaving the G7 summit in Canada early, citing tensions in the Middle East and instructing his national security team on Monday night to be ready in the Situation Room upon his arrival. Pool reporters received word that the meeting was taking place just after 2:20 p.m. ET, though the exact start time was unclear.

A White House official confirmed that he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during the day.

But early on Tuesday, he denied having had contact with leaders in Iran, saying he hadn’t reached out about a potential ceasefire and that he was “not too much in the mood” to negotiate with Iran.

“I’ve been negotiating. I told them to do the deal,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One. “They should have done the deal. The cities have been blown to pieces, lost a lot of people. They should have done the deal. I told them do the deal, so I don’t know. I’m not too much in the mood to negotiate.”

He appeared to dismiss a recent assessment from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who had said in March that Iran wasn’t building a nuclear weapon. Trump said on Tuesday he thought Iran was “very close” to having such a weapon.

Trump in a post on his Truth Social network also said that he hadn’t reached out to Iran “in any way, shape or form,” calling reports that he had done so “fabricated.”

“If they want to talk, they know how to reach me,” Trump said in a social media post early on Tuesday. “They should have taken the deal that was on the table — Would have save a lot of lives!!!”

Israel on Friday began an attack on Iran, launching a series of aerial strikes that Israeli officials described as a preemptive strike. Israeli leaders and Trump have separately called for Tehran to put an end to efforts to create nuclear weapons.

Diplomats from the United States and Iran held a series of talks in Muscat, Oman, beginning in April, with the sixth round due to begin last Sunday. Those talks were cancelled as the conflict between Israel and Iran began.

Trump was asked on Tuesday about Gabbard’s testimony in March before the Senate Intelligence Committee, where she said Iran was not building a nuclear weapon.

When pressed about Gabbard’s comments, Trump dismissed them.

“I don’t care what she said, I think they were very close to having one,” Trump said.

Trump has not ruled out American participation in the conflict, although the U.S. has remained on the sidelines so far. Trump has issued, however, a stern warning to Iran on Tuesday over U.S. troops and assets in the region, instructing Tehran “not to touch our troops.”

“We’ll come down so hard if they do anything to our people,” Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

(WASHINGTON) — The new director of the federal Bureau of Prisons said the agency will “vigorously” pursue “all avenues to support and implement” the president’s agenda after President Donald Trump said he was wanted to reopen Alcatraz as a “substantially enlarged and rebuilt” prison.

Over the weekend, Trump posted on Truth Social that he was directing the Bureau of Prisons, along with the Department of Justice, FBI and DHS to reopen the facility.

“The Bureau of Prisons (BOP) will vigorously pursue all avenues to support and implement the President’s agenda,” said BOP Director William K. Marshall III, who was sworn in last month. “I have ordered an immediate assessment to determine our needs and the next steps. USP Alcatraz has a rich history. We look forward to restoring this powerful symbol of law, order, and justice. We will be actively working with our law enforcement and other federal partners to reinstate this very important mission.

Alcatraz, which sits in the middle of San Francisco Bay, has not been an operational prison since 1963, according to the National Park Service, which has maintained it as part of the Golden Gate National Recreation Area since 1972. More than 1 million people visit the island each year, according to the BOP.

The facility, which was built as a fort to protect San Francisco Bay then converted to an Army prison before holding federal inmates, has housed notorious prisoners such as mobster Al Capone. Known as “The Rock,” the prison held on average 260 to 275 people, according to the Bureau of Prisons, and many inmates considered the living conditions at the prison to be better than most at the time, the agency says.

It was estimated that it would take $3 million to $5 million for restoration and maintenance work to keep the prison open in addition to daily operating costs, which were far higher than other federal prisons. Alcatraz’s daily per capita cost in 1959 was $10.10 compared to $3.00 for the federal prison in Atlanta.

A recent inspector general report estimated that the Bureau of Prisons facilities across the country needed $2 billion worth of repairs. The BOP has had to close facilities because of the dire conditions inside some prisons.

Elizabeth Neumann, a former DHS deputy chief of staff, told ABC News Live that the BOP “already has some pretty significant problems with its existing prisons.”

“They’ve closed a number in recent years just because they can’t maintain them. So to try to also turn around something that hasn’t been operational for 60 years, and make it habitable for people to be imprisoned would be a lot of money,” she said.

And it’s not just the cost of getting the facility ready to house inmates, she said.

“San Francisco is a very high cost of living area. Federal employees get paid more if they work in those high cost areas. So it’s not really a cost effective solution,” Neumann said. “If you’re looking to build producer capacity, you would it’s more effective to just build something new in a part of the country where the cost of living is lower.”

Neumann said she wasn’t surprised by Trump’s suggestion. She said during her time at Homeland Security, she was often tasked with researching some of his proposals.

“He has a lot of ideas. People will go off and study them, then they’ll come back with the facts and, and usually it gets dropped at that stage,” she said.

House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, who represents the area in Congress, shot down Trump’s proposal.

“Alcatraz closed as a federal penitentiary more than sixty years ago. It is now a very popular national park and major tourist attraction. The President’s proposal is not a serious one,” she posted on X.

