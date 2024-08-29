“We have the most to prove!” See Kerry Washington in teaser of Netflix WWII story ‘The Six Triple Eight’

“We have the most to prove!” See Kerry Washington in teaser of Netflix WWII story ‘The Six Triple Eight’
Netflix/Perry Well Films 2

Netflix has dropped a teaser to The Six Triple Eight, the based-on-real-life drama from Tyler Perry

Kerry Washington plays the no-nonsense Maj. Charity Adams in the World War II film: She was the leader of what was known as the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.

The group was comprised of 855 Black women, both enlisted and officers, deployed to Europe after combat training and tasked with sorting a massive backlog of letters and packages sent back and forth between millions of the country’s fighting men and their loved ones back home.

Washington tells her charges, “Soldiers: You must be perfect. You do not have the luxury to be good. You have the burden to be better.”

She later adds, “A lot of people do not want us to succeed. We have the most to prove!” 

The battalion’s diligence and a unique organizational system they created to track each soldier in theater was considered key to the morale of American GIs, and therefore the overall war effort.

When the war was over, Adams achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel — which at the time made her the highest-ranking Black woman in the Army.

Milauna JacksonEbony Obsidian, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice ShantayJay Reeves and Sarah Jeffery also star in the film, which features Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris and Sam Waterston.

The Six Triple Eight drops on Netflix Dec. 20.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Jennifer Garner shows how she got back to “Marvel fit”
Jennifer Garner shows how she got back to “Marvel fit”
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images

(SPOILERS FOR “DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE”) Jennifer Garner recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her intense training regimen for her surprise role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

The actress shared the workout video to Instagram on Monday, praising the movie’s director and co-writer Shawn Levy and writer and star Ryan Reynolds for their “crazy artistic kismet” in having her reprise her role as Elektra, a Marvel role she last played in 2005.

Garner said she and her “bestie,” stuntwoman Shauna Duggin, got to work as the 52-year-old actress “amped up” her training.

“Other than trying to convince my kids’ preschool buddies that I was secretly a ninja, I hadn’t picked up Elektra’s sais since 2004; I was fit, but not @marvel fit,” Garner joked in her caption.

“We had #SuperHeroSummer over here, twirling sais in the backyard and laughing at our sore old bodies,” she wrote, referring to her character’s signature weapon.

The video included shots of Garner lifting weights, box jumping, doing aquatic workouts and practicing with her sai.

Garner also praised Levy’s and Reynolds’ work with other actors and creatives.

“I didn’t know that Elektra and I needed an ending, but Shawn and Ryan did,” she wrote. “They are gifted in many ways, but seeing and elevating people around them is at the top of the list.”

She also shouted out her co-stars Hugh Jackman, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum and Wesley Snipes, saying their heroic team-up was “truly like a dream,” adding “I’m proud of my friends and grateful to be up there with them.”

She concluded of being included in the box office smash, “Thank you doesn’t cut it, guys, but it’s a good placeholder until I figure out what does.”

Marvel Studios is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Clueless: Alicia Silverstone “alive and well” after eating a “mildly poisonous” fruit she found
Clueless: Alicia Silverstone “alive and well” after eating a “mildly poisonous” fruit she found
Daniel Kroll/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Alicia Silverstone is a famous actress, but it’s obvious she was never a Girl Scout. If she had been, she’d know not to eat strange fruit one comes across in the wild.

However, that’s apparently what she did, according to a video on Instagram.

On Monday, the avowed vegan star posted a video of a fruit she came across in a garden on a London street, saying, “OK, I’ve discovered something that I can’t figure out what it is and I need your help,” adding it looks like a “tomahto.”

“I just bit into this because it was on the street, and we were discussing whether it was a tomato. It’s definitely not because look at these leaves,” she said, aiming her phone camera through a fence.

Internet sleuths quickly identified the plant as a solanum pseudocapsicum, which bears the poisonous fruit known as the Jerusalem or Christmas cherry.

Silverstone later followed her post with another stating, “Alive and well! Don’t worry… I didn’t swallow.”

Apart from the potentially hazardous practice of eating strange fruit, others just thought it was rude. “[Y]ou think it’s respectful to take something out of someones [sic] garden without their consent?? Where are your manners?” one respondent griped.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Inside Out 2’ becomes Pixar’s highest-grossing film of all time in worldwide box office
‘Inside Out 2’ becomes Pixar’s highest-grossing film of all time in worldwide box office
Pixar

Inside Out 2 is officially Pixar’s highest-grossing movie of all time.

The massively popular animated movie has now grossed $1,251,434,061 at the worldwide box office, according to The Numbers, which reflects studio reports. That figure also places it as the 23rd highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office, a list topped by some of the biggest titles in films, such as Avatar, Avengers: Endgame and Titanic.

In capturing Pixar’s top spot, Inside Out 2 leaped over Incredibles 2, now in the #24 spot.

The original Inside Out, which came out in 2015, still holds a place on the highest-grossing movies worldwide list, sitting at #88.

Inside Out 2 also holds the #1 spot on the worldwide box office chart for 2024 releases, with a significant lead over Dune: Part Two, which grossed $710,865,636.

Inside Out 2 picks up where the 2015 film left off.

Riley, now 13 and entering her teenage years, navigates life with a kaleidoscope of emotions in her mind, including Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust and Anger — voiced respectively by Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira and Lewis Black.

“Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who’ve long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren’t sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she’s not alone,” reads a synopsis of the film.

Joining the original crew are a group of new emotions: Anxiety, Envy, Ennui, Embarrassment and Nostalgia — voiced respectively by Maya Hawke, Ayo EdebiriAdèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser and June Squibb.

Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.