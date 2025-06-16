‘We need to bring the tone down’: Lawmakers respond to attacks on Minnesota officials

‘We need to bring the tone down’: Lawmakers respond to attacks on Minnesota officials
Sen. Amy Klobuchar speaks with ABC News while appearing on This Week, June 15, 2025. ABC News

(WASHINGTON) — The killing of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband sent shockwaves through the political world and appeals from elected officials to turn down heated rhetoric.

Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed on Saturday by a masked gunman disguised as a police officer. Hours before, Minnesota State Sen. John Hoffman, also a Democrat, and his wife had been both shot multiple times at their home.

The back-to-back attacks are part of a disturbing trend of violence against public officials at the state and local level.

The tragedies prompted swift condemnation from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill and around the country.

The entire Minnesota delegation, led by House Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, released a joint statement in response to the targeting of Hortman and Hoffman.

“Today we speak with one voice to express our outrage, grief, and condemnation of this horrible attack on public servants,” they said. “There is no place in our democracy for politically-motivated violence. We are praying for John and Yvette’s recovery and we grieve the loss of Melissa and Mark with their family, colleagues, and Minnesotans across the state. We are grateful for law enforcement’s swift response to the situation and continued efforts.”

Klobuchar, on ABC’s “This Week” on Sunday, said political violence “is a rampant problem that the public and all of us have to deal with.”

On PBS News on Sunday, the Minnesota senator added, “This is a very bad environment, and we need to bring the tone down.”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he requested increased protection for Klobuchar and Sen. Tina Smith, another Minnesota Democrat. Schumer, a New York Democrat, said he urged “everyone to stay safe, stay vigilant, and reject political violence in all its forms.”

“But condemning violence while ignoring what fuels it is not enough,” Schumer added in a statement. “We must confront the toxic forces radicalizing individuals and we must do more to protect one another, our democracy, and the values that bind us as Americans.”

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries similarly said he’s asked the Sergeant at Arms and Capitol Police to “ensure the safety” of the Minnesota delegation and members of Congress “across the country.”

“Our country is on edge like never before. We need leadership that brings America together, instead of tearing us apart. Violence is never the answer,” Jeffries said in a statement.

Republican leadership, too, spoke out against the shootings.

“Such horrific political violence has no place in our society, and every leader must unequivocally condemn it,” House Speaker Mike Johnson wrote on X.

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose husband was struck in the head with a hammer in their California home in 2022, called the Minnesota shootings “a shocking and abhorrent manifestation of political violence in our country.”

“Unfortunately, we know the tragedy of when political violence hits home very well. All of us must remember that it’s not only the act of violence, but also the reaction to it, that can normalize it. This climate of politically-motivated violence must end,” Pelosi wrote on X.

Sen. Adam Schiff, a California Democrat, on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday said “coarsening of the political dialogue” and “the flirtation with violence” has to stop.

“We all have to acknowledge on both sides of the aisle the need to bring about a more civil discourse, but the need to condemn political violence no matter who the target is,” Schiff said.

State lawmakers, too, said this could not become the new norm in American society.

In California, state Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas and Assembly Leader James Gallagher — a Democrat and Republican, respectively — issued a joint statement calling on “everyone to take down the temperature, respect differences of opinion and work toward peace in our society.”

Colorado’s Democratic Gov. Jared Polis and Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who lead the National Governors Association, called on all Americans to reject political violence and “recommit to the values of civility, respect, and peaceful democratic discourse.”

“Now more than ever, we must come together as one nation to ensure that our public square remains a place of debate, not danger,” Polis and Stitt said in a statement.

In Minnesota, Democratic Gov. Tim Walz said America is “not a country that settles our differences at gunpoint.”

“We have demonstrated again and again in our state that it is possible to peacefully disagree, that our state is strengthened by civil public debate,” Walz wrote in a statement.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Trump nominee to be top general denies wearing MAGA hat
Trump nominee to be top general denies wearing MAGA hat
Win McNamee/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Retired Lt. Gen. Dan “Razin” Caine, President Donald Trump’s nominee to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, denied on Tuesday that he has ever worn a “Make America Great Again” hat or any other type of political merchandise.

In at least one retelling of Caine and Trump’s first meeting in Iraq in 2018, the president has seemed to indicate Caine was wearing a red MAGA hat, something that would not be allowed under military rules.

The question was posed by some senators at Caine’s confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Let me start off by asking about some hyperbole that may have been out there in the press,” Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., said at the start of Tuesday’s hearing. “Gen. Caine, did you wear a MAGA hat in front of the president?”

“No, sir,” he responded.

He provided the same answer when asked by Wicker, “Did you wear a MAGA hat at any time?”

And when pressed by Wicker, Caine said, “Sir, for 34 years, I’ve upheld my oath of office and my commitment to my commission, and I have never worn any political merchandise.”

When Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking member on the committee, followed up with the same line of questioning, Caine answered, “As I mentioned to the chairman, for 34 years, I’ve upheld my oath of office and in the responsibilities of my commission.

“I think I went back and listened to those tapes, and I think the president was actually talking about somebody else,” Caine said. “And I’ve never worn any political merchandise or said anything to that effect.”

Trump’s story about how he first met Caine has evolved over the years since he first mentioned Caine during remarks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in February 2019, shortly after his trip to Iraq the previous year.

Trump has repeatedly given Caine credit for ending the war against the Islamic State and in his first recounting of their meeting noted how Caine became memorable to him for saying that ISIS could be destroyed in weeks by quickly striking strongly at its last remaining pieces of territory in Syria, something Trump said his advisers in Washington argued could still take years.

In that first retelling, Trump jokingly focused on how he was struck by the general’s call sign “Razin,” asking if it was a reference to the raisin fruit.

Trump continued to tell a version of that story over the years, but at last year’s CPAC, where he again brought up that first encounter with Caine, the president appeared to state that Caine was wearing a red MAGA hat at the time.

However, it was unclear if Trump was referring to Caine or to a sergeant because in the transcript of those remarks, he first mentioned meeting Caine, whom he referred to as general and asked his name.

Then, according to the transcript, Trump appeared to ask a sergeant his name, who in turn told him, according to Trump, “Yes, sir. I love you, sir. I think you’re great, sir. I’ll kill for you, sir.”

Then he puts on a “Make America Great Again” hat, as did hundreds of other service members in Trump’s retelling.

“And they’re not supposed to do this, but they all put on the ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, right? Not supposed to do it. I said, you’re not supposed to do that. You know that. They said, ‘It’s OK, sir. We don’t care,'” Trump said.

The wearing of political merchandise by military service members is not allowed as it is a tenet of an apolitical military.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Biden says damage Trump has done to Social Security is ‘breathtaking’
Biden says damage Trump has done to Social Security is ‘breathtaking’
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Former President Joe Biden in one of his first public speeches since leaving the White House offered a full-throated rebuke of the Trump administration’s efforts to cut Social Security on Tuesday, calling the amount of damage the White House has inflicted on the program “breathtaking” and “devastating,” — a sharp departure from his efforts while in office to protect it and “make it stronger.”

“Well, look what’s happening. In fewer than 100 days, this new administration has made so much … done so much damage, and so much, it’s kind of breathtaking it could happen that soon,” Biden said.

Biden avoiding saying his successor’s name. In his nearly 30-minute remarks, the 82-year-old often sounded hushed, with several distinct outbursts in defense of Social Security and its recipients. His only indirect mention of President Donald Trump was to call him “this guy.”

Biden was introduced by former Maryland Gov. and Social Security Administrator Martin O’Malley in front of roughly 180 attendees at the Advocates, Counselors and Representatives for the Disabled conference in Chicago.

“I will not go further and get in trouble …” Biden said wearily early in his speech, as he pivoted then from highlighting his own accomplishments as president to uplift Social Security to rebuking the current White House’s cuts.

“Last time this guy had the job, he raised the debt ceiling because of an enormous and profligate tax cut to the super wealthy,” Biden said later.

“They wanted to cut Social Security,” Biden added, calling out Republican members of Congress. “Not on my watch. We refused to go along with any of that,” he said.

Later in the former president’s remarks, he threw out any hesitancy to critique the current administration, even saying Trump voters in the 2024 election had “no heart.”

“What makes us distinct from the rest of the world? Basic, in my view, fundamental American values. Nobody’s king,” Biden said, again referencing Trump.

“You can’t go on like this, as a divided nation, as divided as we are, like I said, I’ve been doing this a long time. It’s never been this divided. Granted, it’s just 30 percent, but it’s a 30 percent that has no heart.”

He also warned of additional cuts to Social Security.

“They’ve taken a hatchet in Social Security, pushing additional 7,000 employees, 7,000 out the door in that time, including the most seasoned career officials. Now they’re getting ready to push something more out the door.”

Biden also hit directly at Trump’s Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and his senior adviser Elon Musk.

“Based on [Lutnick’s] comments, he doesn’t seem to even care. You saw what he said the other day. By the way, he’s a billionaire … He said his 94-year-old mother-in-law wouldn’t complain, wouldn’t bother her. Probably lovely woman. No kidding…. her son-in-law is a billionaire. What about that 94-year-old mother living all by herself?

“Folks, it’s not just the Secretary of Commerce, where we heard how others, empowered and emboldened by this administration, talk about Social Security, one of them called it a ‘Ponzi scheme.’ A Ponzi scheme — what the hell are they talking about?” Biden said, referring to Musk.

Biden suggested that the White House’s moves were based on the tech industry adage of “move fast and break things.”

He also asserted that this Congress would move to cut the program through the Republican funding package that would make Trump’s 2017 tax cuts permanent.

“These guys are willing to hurt the middle class, working class, in order to deliver significant, greater wealth to the already very wealthy,” he said. “Who in the hell do they think they are? I really think they — I mean just basic, basic decency. Who do think they are?”

Biden’s speech came as Democratic congressional leaders billed Tuesday as a “Day of Action” focused on Social Security.

“Across the country, Democrats are leading the fight to oppose the Republican plan to gut Social Security. Our Save Social Security Day of Action will mobilize Americans from every corner of the United States to push back on Donald Trump, Elon Musk and DOGE’s cuts to Social Security,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said in a joint statement.

“Republicans want to slash this critical lifeline by making it harder for seniors and people with disabilities to access their earned benefits. Shutting down local offices, firing large numbers of experienced constituent service workers and cutting phone services makes it harder for people to get their checks. Republicans are trying to kill Social Security from the inside — it is a cut by another name — and we won’t let that happen.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RFK Jr. cuts COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for healthy kids, pregnant women
RFK Jr. cuts COVID-19 vaccine recommendation for healthy kids, pregnant women
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday announced the removal of the COVID-19 vaccine from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s immunization schedule for healthy children and pregnant women — a move that could alter guidance for doctors as well as some insurance coverage.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.