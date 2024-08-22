“We screwed up”: Lionsgate pulls new ‘Megalopolis’ trailer after using fake “bad” Coppola reviews

L-R: Coppola and Adam Driver on the ‘Megalopolis’ set – Lionsgate/Phil Caruso

Lionsgate has pulled its brand-new trailer to Francis Ford Coppola‘s Megalopolis after it was revealed it used fabricated reviews from real critics regarding the filmmaker’s former films.

“We offer our sincere apologies to the critics involved and to Francis Ford Coppola and [his studio] American Zoetrope for this inexcusable error in our vetting process,” the studio stated. “We screwed up. We are sorry.”

The trailer began with a voice-over from co-star Laurence Fishburne who intoned, “True genius is often misunderstood.”

It then shows bad reviews allegedly earned from Coppola’s Oscar-winning epic The Godfather, claiming The Village Voice‘s Andrew Sarris called it “A sloppy, self-indulgent movie.”

Coppola’s 1979 classic Apocalypse Now was also trashed by name, as was 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula, the latter purportedly panned by both the late Roger Ebert and veteran reviewer Owen Gleiberman.

Variety discovered that Ebert’s alleged diss of that film — “a triumph of style over substance” — was lifted from his review of Tim Burton‘s 1989 blockbuster Batman.

Unlike Ebert, Gleiberman is still alive, and he’s none too happy, he tells the trade for which he works. “Even if you’re one of those people who don’t like critics, we hardly deserve to have words put in our mouths,” he said, noting “the whole Megalopolis trailer is built on a false narrative.”

He continues, “Critics loved The Godfather. And though Apocalypse Now was divisive, it received a lot of crucial critical support.”

Cheekily, he added, “As far as me calling Bram Stoker’s Dracula ‘A beautiful mess,’ I only wish I’d said that! Regarding that film, it now sounds kind.”

Not coincidentally, Megalopolis debuted in May at the Cannes International Film Festival to unkind reviews. Its Rotten Tomatoes score sits at 53%.

Lionsgate will release Megalopolis in theaters on Sept. 27.

Reality Roundup: ‘Love Island USA’ winners make it official and more
Have no fear, your reality roundup is here! Here’s a look at what happened in the world of reality television this week:

Love Island USA (Peacock)
This season’s champs, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, are officially official. The two announced this week that they are boyfriend and girlfriend. “I just asked her out yall she said yes,” Kordell, 22, wrote on his Instagram Story. Serena, 24, jokingly responded, “Somebody help me.”

Meanwhile, Vanderpump RulesKatie Maloney is playing coy about her rumored date with Love Island’s Connor Newsum. “Was I on a date?” she said on the Disrespectfully podcast. “I’m not going to deny anything.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo)
Teresa Giudice is used to betrayals at this point. In the season 14 finale of RHONJ last weekend, Teresa found out that Jackie Goldschneider had been secretly communicating with her husband’s ex – but no tables were flipped at the revelation. In a post-finale interview with Bravo, Teresa says she already expected that her husband’s ex was speaking to her rivals and she’s fine it. “I already knew what they were gonna say and I didn’t even flinch,” she said, adding that she understands why Jackie did it – because Teresa previously repeated a rumor that Jackie’s husband was cheating on her.

RuPaul’s Drag Race (MTV)
Season 15 winner Sasha Colby is dishing on her love life. She tells Out magazine she’s polyamorous and loving it. “I have three partners!” she says. “I have two partners and someone else I’m dating.”

 

Jeremy Renner shows his scars from snowplow accident on ‘Men’s Health’ cover
Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Jeremy Renner is showing off his scars.

A year and a half after surviving a snowplow accident that caused multiple injuries and had him on life support, Renner poses shirtless on the most recent cover of Men’s Health.

On the magazine’s cover, Renner’s scars from the accident are visible on his back, shoulders and stomach. In other photos from the cover shoot, a scar on his leg is also visible.

“I never really had scars before, they were probably more emotional, spiritual scars, you know?” Renner said in a video accompanying the photoshoot. “And now there are some physical ones. But the physical ones aren’t even from the accident, they’re just because of the accident. All those are just reminders of the beautiful, beautiful day that could have been a really bad day.”

Renner has also taken time to reflect on the accident, during which he says he momentarily died, and how he kept moving forward after the fact.

“I’m glad I’m here, and I’m going to keep feeding what you take with you: those shared experiences with those you love. It’s eternal, and you take it with you,” Renner said. “It’s connected. There’s no time, place, or space. It’s magnificent. It’s the mind’s eye. Not your vision. You don’t need vision — you’re dead. Vision is part of the stupid body thing. But the mind’s eye you take with you. You see in your mind — that’s being dead. That’s what it’s like being dead.”

Tori Spelling says she’s “super grateful” for “last conversation” with Shannen Doherty
Tori Spelling, Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in 1992 – Ron Galella/Getty Images

Tori Spelling is “grateful” that she was able to have one last conversation with Shannen Doherty before her death from cancer at 53 on July 13.

On the latest episode of her 90210MG podcast with their former Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Jennie Garth, titled “Remembering Shannen Doherty,” Spelling described her conversation with Doherty as a “second chance.”

“I’ve had a lot of death in my life,” Tori said. “And I don’t believe in regrets, but I have a lot of regrets that I didn’t have that time to have a second chance to get past stuff from the past and look at all the good things and really talk it out and have that last conversation.”

“And I feel like she and I had that and I’m super grateful for that,” she added.

Spelling, who didn’t share much about what she and Doherty talked about in their final conversation together, said that she “didn’t feel ready” emotionally to talk about the death of her friend but wanted to do the episode for the fans.

“She was not just their childhood friend that they had grown up watching, but she was someone so strong, such a fighter and going through so much that on some level they could relate to her,” Spelling said about Doherty’s fans. “She was that person for them, that mentor to look up to, to keep going.”

“I feel like I got so much strength from just knowing her as a young girl, growing up beside her for the years that I did,” Garth said about Doherty. “And I learned a lot, about how to stand up for myself, how to fight for things that I believed in.”

