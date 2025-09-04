‘We were being prepared for war,’ Ukrainian teenager taken to Russian military camp says

ABC News

(LONDON) — Ukrainian teenager Katya says she was living with her foster parents in the Russian-occupied region of Kherson in 2023 when Russian authorities approached her family and told them they would take her to a summer camp. But, in reality, she says she was being trained for military service.

“The school told us we are going for a vacation to the sea,” she tells ABC News in Kyiv, Ukraine. “Then we traveled for three days by bus, on the third day we were put on a train. And we were sent to a military camp.”

“Katya,” who has asked to remain anonymous to protect her identity, was 16-years-old at the time but now, at 18, she tells ABC News that she used to get up “at seven in the morning, had breakfast by nine, did exercises, then we went to the orientation. During orientation, we were forced to learn the Russian anthem and the anthem of this platoon.”

There were both Russian and Ukrainian teenagers in the military camp, which was inside Russian territory, Katya said. But Ukrainians were forbidden from speaking Ukrainian or expressing their identity, and told they were being trained to fight for the Russian army.

They would be forced into punishment exercises if they did not comply, she said. Katya can be seen doing squats and push ups in a video taken inside the camp shared with ABC News.

“As our instructors told us, we were being prepared for war,” she said. “They told us that as soon as we turned 18 [we would go to fight.]”

Katya was just one of thousands of Ukrainian children estimated to have been taken into Russia since the invasion of Feb. 24, 2022, with Ukraine saying that more than 19,500 children have been abducted or forcibly displaced into Russia since then.

Just over 1,500 children have been rescued from Russia, with almost half of those facilitated by Save Ukraine, a charity dedicated to the return of Russian children who helped Katya get back to Ukrainian territory after her weekslong ordeal in the military camp.

“Her story is really common, because now what we see from children who were rescued recently, we see that all of them were engaged in some military activities,” Natalia Savchenko, the head of communications at Save Ukraine, told ABC News. “It’s a policy and we see that the policy of Russia now is to take Ukrainian children, erase their identity, and force them to take part in military activities and, after that, make them Russian soldiers.”

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian commissioner for children’s rights in 2023. The ICC said they were allegedly “responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of population (children) and that of unlawful transfer of population (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

Russia, however, denies kidnapping the children and claims it evacuated them for humanitarian reasons.

The prospect of an elusive ceasefire dominated the agenda at the Alaska Summit last month when President Trump hosted Vladimir Putin and hand-delivered a letter written by first lady Melania Trump, calling for the protection of children. The letter did not specifically mention Ukrainian children taken into Russia.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also raised the subject of Ukrainian children who have been taken into Russia when European leaders met with the U.S. President last month as well.

“This issue lies at the heart of the war’s humanitarian tragedy — our children, broken families, the pain of separation,” Zelenskyy said.

“It is a subject at the top of all lists and the world will work together to solve it, hopefully bringing them home to their families,” President Trump said.

Savchenko told ABC News that she hoped the diplomatic efforts would help “change the future of these children.”

“But at the same time, we continue to do our work, we are continuing to rescue them, to rehabilitate and to reintegrate, because these are Ukrainian children, and we cannot surrender. And let them be in the hands of war criminals,” she continued. “In our mind discussion about Ukrainian children should be done before the discussion about lands, because children, they are our future. It’s not the question of politics. It’s a question of humanity.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Associated Press journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, agency confirms
Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Four journalists were among at least 14 people killed in an Israeli airstrike at the Nasser Medical Complex in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis on Monday morning, officials at the Hamas-run Gaza Government Media Office and Health Ministry said.

Hossam Al-Masry, Mohammed Salama, Mariam Dagga and Moaz Abu Taha were the journalists killed, the media office said in a statement.

Dagga, 33, had been working as a freelance journalist for the Associated Press since the conflict began in October 2022, the AP reported.

The IDF issued a statement confirming that it launched a strike in the area of Nasser Hospital.

“The IDF regrets any harm to uninvolved individuals and does not target journalists as such,” the statement said. “The IDF acts to mitigate harm to uninvolved individuals as much as possible while maintaining the safety of IDF troops.”

The IDF said that its chief of the general staff had ordered an initial inquiry into the incident.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US citizens file lawsuit against UN agency that provides aid for Palestinians, the agency that Trump seeks to dismantle
 Displaced Palestinians flock to an aid distribution point set up in the Netzarim Corridor in hopes of receiving limited humanitarian aid in Deir al Balah, Gaza on August 08, 2025/ (Photo by Hassan Jedi/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — Some U.S. citizens who are victims and family members of victims of Hamas and Hezbollah attacks have filed a lawsuit against the largest U.N. agency that provides humanitarian assistance for Palestinians, accusing the aid organization of promoting terrorism.

Filed in a Washington, D.C., district court last week, the lawsuit targets the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and its U.S.-based non-profit, UNRWA USA, which is based in Washington, D.C.

The 200 plaintiffs accuse UNRWA of violating antiterrorism laws by allegedly providing funds and other methods of support to Hamas and Hezbollah, which are classified by the State Department as foreign terrorist organizations. They also accuse the agency of employing staff who they say were directly involved in terror attacks.

In a press release, UNRWA slammed the lawsuit as “meritless, absurd, dangerous, and morally reprehensible.”

“Both UNRWA and UNRWA USA’s missions are legal, moral, and humanitarian,” the organization said in the statement. It called the allegations “misinformation to dismantle a life-saving institution precisely because of its central role in keeping Palestinian refugees and the hope of Palestinian freedom and self-determination alive.”

One of the plaintiffs, the Mathias-Troen family, is suing on behalf of Shachar Deborah Troen Mathias and his wife, Shlomi David Mathias, who were “heinously murdered” by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, according to the lawsuit. In addition to their deaths, the couple’s son was physically injured, prompting 12 family members to seek reparations for the “severe mental anguish and extreme emotional pain and suffering” they endured.

While many of the allegations center around Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack in Israel, some plaintiffs are also seeking compensation for attacks that occurred years prior.

“This is a case seeking justice and accountability against an entity that holds itself out as ‘humanitarian’ but which has utterly failed in its mission and purpose while unconscionably providing material support for terror,” Richard D. Heideman, lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said in a statement to ABC News.

Samuel Silverman, counsel for all plaintiffs, told ABC News that the lawsuit is about putting an end to the “foster[ing of] a culture of terrorism.”

The plaintiffs seek unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, with Heideman telling ABC News that they demand payment for “any judgment for which [the defendants] are found liable.”

A similar lawsuit was filed in New York last year, where noncitizen victims and their families accused UNRWA of assisting Hamas during the Oct. 7 attack, citing alleged instances in which they say UNRWA employed Hamas members, contributed to the construction of Hamas military centers, and held Israeli hostages, among other allegations.

UNRWA USA called this a “baseless lawsuit,” filing a motion to dismiss the case.

“This legal attack is not just on UNRWA USA but on millions of Palestine refugees who rely on its funding for critical needs like food, water, and medical care,” they said in a statement.

The agency argued that it should be immune from litigation because it is a subsidiary organ of the U.N.

As a subsidiary of the U.N., the Biden administration supported UNRWA having immunity from civil liability, which protected the agency from this legal action. But the Trump administration’s Justice Department reversed this stance in April, issuing a letter to the judge overseeing the case that said the prior administration’s stance on the matter was “wrong.”

“Previously, the Government expressed the view that certain immunities shielded UNRWA from having to answer those allegations in American courts. The Government has since reevaluated that position, and now concludes UNRWA is not immune from this litigation,” the letter read.

Silverman called this reversal “a real step in the right direction” and emphasized the need to “support victims of terrorism,” which he believes to be “bipartisan.”

“This lawsuit is sort of going to be novel, as we’ve seen by the two positions that the Justice Department has taken,” he said of the 2025 lawsuit, expressing his confidence in the case.

Outside of the courts, the Trump administration has determined that UNRWA as an organization is “compromised” and should be “dismantled.”

“We can confirm the Administration has determined UNRWA is irredeemably compromised and now seeks its full dismantlement,” a State Department spokesperson told ABC News on Tuesday.

Earlier this year, Trump signed an executive order demanding “renewed scrutiny” for UNRWA, particularly regarding its role in Oct. 7, citing reports that the agency was “infiltrated” by members of foreign terrorist organizations.

In a January interview with ABC News, Director of UNRWA’s DC office, Bill Deere, promised that “every allegation that is brought to our attention with information gets investigated.”

UNRWA previously acknowledged possible wrongdoing in the Oct. 7 attack, terminating nine U.N. employees last summer for potential involvement in the attacks after an investigation led by the U.N.’s Office of Internal Oversight Services.

The Biden administration paused UNRWA funding in January 2024 in light of these allegations and the subsequent investigation. The funding remains frozen today, despite multiple congressional efforts to restore it.

“Without the US government’s full financial support, UNRWA’s ability to continue its life-saving work for Palestine refugees at the scale needed, including in Gaza will be in jeopardy,” UNRWA USA said in a statement in March.

According to an UNRWA report released last Friday, food parcels ran out “several weeks ago,” and “no UNRWA supplies entered the Gaza Strip” since March.

The largest U.N. agency operating in Gaza, UNRWA was established in 1949 as a “subsidiary organ” of the UN General Assembly, with operations commencing a year later.

“UNRWA provides humanitarian assistance and contributes to protection of refugees through essential service delivery, primarily in the areas of basic education, primary health care and mental health care, relief and social services, microcredit, and emergency assistance, including in situations of armed conflict, to millions of registered Palestine refugees located within its five fields of operations (Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and Gaza),” their mandate says.

Deere also told ABC News that UNRWA “represents most of the U.N. staff, the facilities, the expertise and supporting infrastructure for the response in Gaza.”

In 2021, UNRWA said the U.S. was their “largest donor with a total contribution of over US$338 million across all UNRWA funding portals.” They have also referred to the U.S. as one of their “most reliable supporters.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘I thought I would die’: Sole survivor from Air India plane crash speaks out
Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images)

LONDON — Vishwaskumar Ramesh, the only survivor of the Air India plane crash headed to the United Kingdom from Ahmedabad, India, that left all 241 other passengers and crew dead, along with five more on the ground, said he “thought I would die” as he recovers in the hospital a day after the tragedy.

“Everything happened in front of my eyes. I thought I would die,” Ramesh told NDTV in an exclusive interview on Friday. “The side where I was seated fell into the ground floor of the building. There was some space. When the door broke, I saw that space and I just jumped out.”

“The door must’ve broken on impact,” Ramesh continued. “There was a wall on the opposite side, but near me, it was open. I ran. I don’t know how. I don’t know how I came out of it alive. For a while, I thought I was about to die. But when I opened my eyes, I saw I was alive, and I opened my seat belt and got out of there. The airhostess … died before my eyes.”

The Air India airliner carrying 230 passengers and 12 crew members was en route to the United Kingdom and crashed into a building shortly after takeoff on Thursday, leaving 246 dead, officials said.

The victims include 241 passengers and crew members as well as five medical students who were inside the medical college and hospital the aircraft crashed into, according to hospital officials. Many others inside the building were injured — some seriously — and are receiving treatment, hospital officials said.

Ramesh’s brother, Nayankumar Ramesh, said it is a “miracle” his brother survived.

“He said, ‘Our plane’s crashed, I don’t know where my brother is. I don’t see any other passengers. I don’t know how I’m alive, how I exited the plane,” Nayankumar Ramesh told ABC News about his brother’s escape from the plane. “Just hearing about the crash, I’m scared to fly now, to even stay on a plane now.”

The plane, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, crashed in the Meghaninagar area near Ahmedabad airport, in India’s Gujarat state, the city’s Police Commissioner G.S. Malik said Thursday.

Boeing’s Dreamliner planes had not previously been involved in an incident where passenger fatalities were reported. This plane had more than 41,000 hours of flying time, which is considered average for this aircraft, according to Cirium, an aviation analytics firm.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the passengers and crew on board Air India Flight 171, as well as everyone affected in Ahmedabad. I have spoken with Air India Chairman N. Chandrasekaran to offer our full support, and a Boeing team stands ready to support the investigation led by India’s Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau,” Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg said in a statement.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a statement that he’d been in touch with local officials after the crash.

“The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us,” he said in a statement on social media. “It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.