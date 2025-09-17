‘We Were Liars’ renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

A still from ‘We Were Liars’ season 1. (Jessie Redmond/Prime)

We Were Liars is coming back for another season.

Prime Video has renewed the hit mystery-thriller series for season 2. The show, which is based on the bestselling novel by E. Lockhart, will return for a sophomore season from co-showrunners Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie.

“We loved making this show with so many spectacular humans,” Plec and Mackenzie said in a press release. “The fan response was truly special. There are still plenty of secrets buried on Beechwood Island and we can’t wait to keep digging them up.”

Lockhart also weighed in on the show’s renewal, saying, “MacKenzie and Plec have big, big plans for season two, including everything readers of my books are dying to see onscreen — and a lot of surprises as well.”

Season 1 of We Were Liars told the story of Cadence Sinclair Eastman and her inner circle, nicknamed the Liars, as they enjoy summer on her grandfather’s New England private island.

“The Sinclairs are American royalty—known for their good looks, old money, and enviable bond—but after a mysterious accident changes Cadence’s life forever, everyone, including her beloved Liars, seems to have something to hide,” according to its official synopsis.

Emily Alyn Lind led the cast as Cadence Sinclair Eastman in season 1. The ensemble was also made up of Shubham Maheshwari as Gat Patil, Esther McGregor as Mirren Sinclair Sheffield, Joseph Zada as Johnny Sinclair Dennis, Caitlin FitzGerald as Penny Sinclair, Mamie Gummer as Carrie Sinclair, Candice King as Bess Sinclair, Rahul Kohli as Ed Patil and David Morse as Harris Sinclair.

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home burglarized: Law enforcement sources
Dave Benett/WireImage

Brad Pitt‘s Los Angeles home was ransacked by burglars Wednesday night, law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Officers responded to the home in the Los Feliz area around 10:30 p.m. PT. Three suspects had jumped over a fence to gain entry to the yard, then broke in through a front window, sources said.

The home was “ransacked,” with an unknown number of items taken, according to police. Police are investigating and will utilize any surveillance video from the home and the area.

The LAPD did not officially confirm the occupant of the home, but sources confirmed to ABC News that it was Pitt’s residence.

It’s unclear if the star was targeted or if, as is often the case, it was just another pricey home that was hit that happened to be his, sources said.

The actor was not home at the time; he has been publicly on the road promoting the new movie F1.

ABC News has reached out to his representative for comment.

‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ cast members join ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 34
Pamela Littky/Disney

More celebrities are foxtrotting their way onto the ballroom floor and joining the season 34 cast of Dancing with the Stars.

Among the new additions are Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck from seasons 1 and 2 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“Hey guys, it’s Whitney and Jen from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives! We’re so excited to be joining Dancing with the Stars this season! Catch #MomTok on the dance floor! We’re… I’m coming for that mirror ball!” Leavitt and Affleck said in a joint video message.

Leavitt and Affleck join previously announced cast members Robert Irwin, a wildlife conservationist, and social media superstar Alix Earle.

Before they dance their way to the ballroom, Leavitt and Affleck have to make it through the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2 reunion special, which is hosted by former Bachelor star Nick Viall. The special will feature both #MomTok and #DadTok gangs sitting down, never-before-seen footage from the series and even a surprise announcement. The reunion special premieres July 1 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars kicks off this fall, airing Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET and PT on ABC and Disney+. The new season will also be available for streaming the next day on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Good Morning America.

‘Love Island USA’ host Ariana Madix to guest star on ‘St. Denis Medical’
Ariana Madix while filming ‘Love Island USA’ season 7. (Kim Nunneley/Peacock)

I got a text! It says Love Island USA host Ariana Madix is coming to St. Denis Medical.

NBCUniversal has announced that Madix will appear as a guest star in season 2 of the comedy series. She will play Dr. Emerson on the show.

video of Mekki Leeper on set and in costume as Matt announcing Madix’s casting news was shared to NBC’s Instagram.

“Ariana Madix?” Leeper says after answering a red cord phone. “Is coming to St. Denis Medical? That’s where I am right now!”

The video also has the sentence, “This just in: the queen is coming to St. Denis Medical,” written on top of it.

St. Denis Medical follows an underfunded and understaffed Oregon hospital and the people who work there. The mockumentary stars Wendi McLendon-CoveyDavid Alan GrierAllison TolmanJosh Lawson and Kahyun Kim.

St. Denis Medical returns for season 2 with back-to-back episodes on Nov. 3. Season 1 is available to stream on Peacock.

