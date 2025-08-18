‘Weapons’ holds off box office competitors to earn second week at #1

‘Weapons’ holds off box office competitors to earn second week at #1

Warner Bros. Pictures

Scares once again beat out comedy at the box office this weekend. The horror thriller Weapons earned its second weekend at #1, bringing in $25 million for a total box office tally of just over $89 million in two weeks, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, featuring Julie Garner and Josh Brolin, saw an almost 43% decrease at the box office from its debut, but it was still enough to hold off the Jamie Lee Curtis/Lindsay Lohan comedy Freakier Friday. That film landed at #2 for the second straight weekend, with $14.5 million.

This weekend’s only new wide release, the Bob Odenkirk sequel Nobody 2, earned $9.25 million to debut at #3, with The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Bad Guys 2 rounding out the top five, with earnings of $8.8 million and $7.5 million respectively.

The only other new release to land in the top 10 this weekend was the Indian-language action thriller Coolie, which brought in $2.45 million to land at #10.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:

1. Weapons — $25 million
2. Freakier Friday — $14.5 million
3. Nobody 2 — $9.25 million
4. The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $8.8 million
5. The Bad Guys 2 — $7.5 million
6. Superman — $5.28 million
7. The Naked Gun — $4.8 million
8. Jurassic World: Rebirth — $2.9 million
9. F1: the Movie — $2.66 million
10. Coolie — $2.45 million 

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Stranger Things’ season 5 to be released in three parts, with finale debuting on New Year’s Eve
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 to be released in three parts, with finale debuting on New Year’s Eve
Courtesy of Netflix

Stranger Things 5 officially has a release date – three of them, to be exact.

The fifth and final season of the Netflix hit will air in three parts, with the first four episodes debuting November 26; the next three episodes dropping on Christmas Day, December 25; and the final episode streaming on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Each volume will release at 5 p.m. PT.

The news was revealed during Netflix’s fan event Tudum 2025, along with a new teaser for season five. The teaser mixes footage from previous seasons with some quick glimpses of the new episodes, ending with a shot of Noah Schnapp‘s Will Byers screaming “Run!” as he faces an unknown horror.  

A synopsis for season five says the episodes pick up in the fall of 1987, with Hawkins dealing with the aftermath of the opening of the Rifts and our group of heroes uniting to find and kill Vecna.

“The final battle is looming — and with it, a darkness more powerful and more deadly than anything they’ve faced before,” the synopsis reads. “To end this nightmare, they’ll need everyone — the full party — standing together, one last time.”

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp and Sadie Sink.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘The Traitors’ season 4 cast includes Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch from ‘Love Island USA’
‘The Traitors’ season 4 cast includes Donna Kelce, Rob Rausch from ‘Love Island USA’
NBCUniversal

The cast for season 4 of The Traitors has been revealed.

Peacock announced the competitors in the upcoming season of the show on Friday. Among the reality TV stars and notable figures cast in the season are Donna “Mama” Kelce, Love Island USA star Rob Rausch and Big Brother winner Ian Terry.

Host Alan Cumming returns to host the all-star season 4, which includes members of the Real Housewives franchise, former Survivor and Big Brother players, actors and athletes.

Candiace Dillard Bassett, Caroline Stanbury, former Bachelor lead Colton Underwood, Dorinda Medley, Eric Nam, Johnny Weir, Kristen Kish, Rob Cesternino, Lisa Rinna, Mark Ballas, Maura Higgins, Michael Rapaport, Monét X Change, Natalie Anderson, Porsha Williams, Ron Funches, Stephen Colletti, Tara Lipinski, Tiffany Mitchell and Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho make up the rest of the season 4 cast.

The Traitors has already been renewed for a fifth season. Its third season, which debuted on Jan. 9, premiered as the #1 unscripted series in the U.S., according to data from Nielsen. The show also won two Emmys for its second season.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Ashley Tisdale on returning to Candace for ‘Phineas and Ferb’ season 5
Ashley Tisdale on returning to Candace for ‘Phineas and Ferb’ season 5
ABC/Heidi Gutman

There’s another 104 days of summer vacation with brand-new episodes of Phineas and Ferb.

The beloved animated series has returned for its fifth season 10 years after its original run concluded.

Ashley Tisdale has lent her voice to the titular stepbrothers’ older sister, Candace, for the show’s entire run.

“It’s obviously a dream to be a part of something for so long,” Tisdale told ABC Audio. “Playing Candace is always wild and a fun adventure.”

The original seasons of Phineas and Ferb were added to Disney+ in summer 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, a film centering on Candace premiered on the streaming service the same year, just as TikTok was rising in popularity. This caused a resurgence in the Phineas and Ferb fandom, which Tisdale noticed.

“I remember seeing Jimmy Fallon doing ‘Squirrels In My Pants,'” Tisdale said, referencing a song she performed as Candace in a 2009 episode that went viral. “That was kind of the moment where I [thought], ‘Oh wow, this feels like it’s coming back.'”

“I truly, I think in all of the things that I’ve done, owe so much to the fans,” Tisdale said. “Even with the High School Musical stuff, it was because of them. And for Phineas and Ferb to come back, it’s because of them. So I’m so grateful that they’ve loved these projects I’ve been in so much.”

Tisdale is looking forward to fans getting to see Candace try new things in the fifth season.

“There’s an episode where she goes to a therapist finally. And I think that’s just a genius idea. We all need to see that episode,” Tisdale said. 

The first 10 episodes of Phineas and Ferb season 5 are available to stream on Disney+.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.