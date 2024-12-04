‘Wednesday’ season 2 wraps production, releases new Jenna Ortega photo

BERNARD WALSH/NETFLIX

Wednesday Addams will be returning to Netflix sooner than you think.

The hit series Wednesday has wrapped production on season 2, and to celebrate the streamer released the first image of Jenna Ortega dressed as the titular, gloom-loving daughter of the fictional Addams family.

In the photo, Ortega stands in front of a spooky, cemetery-esque backdrop with her arms crossed and a frown on her face. Season 2 of the series is set to return in 2025, where it will follow Wednesday’s continued adventures at Nevermore Academy.

Not much is known about the plot of season 2, though showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millar are teasing more complexity.

“This season, Wednesday’s journey is darker and more complex as she navigates family, friends, new mysteries, and old adversaries, propelling her headlong into another year at Nevermore,” they told Netflix’s Tudum.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who stars as Morticia Addams, recently teased in a behind-the-scenes clip shared by Netflix that the second season will “be bigger and more twisted than you could ever imagine.”

She celebrated her return home from filming Wednesday in Ireland in a post shared to Instagram on Nov. 26.

“Thank you to all in Ireland … who welcomed me and the whole Wednesday @wednesdaynetflix team so graciously whilst we were shooting season 2!” Zeta-Jones wrote.

She also shared a video reuniting with her dog, Taylor, after months of separation.

“After seven months away from my little guy, Taylor my dog was the best homecoming gift. Oh yes, why 7 months…I was shooting season 2 of @wednesdaynetflix Wednesday!!!” Zeta-Jones wrote.

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans make unlikely Christmas-saving duo in new ‘Red One’ trailer
Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans make unlikely Christmas-saving duo in new ‘Red One’ trailer
Amazon MGM Studios

Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans are on a mission to save Christmas.

In Amazon MGM Studios’ new action-packed trailer for Red One, a bounty hunter, played by Chris Evans, is kidnapped and brought to the North Pole, where he is informed Santa has been abducted.

Also starring in the Jake Kasdan-directed film are J.K. Simmons as Santa and Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt and Lucy Liu, among others.

Evans and Johnson, the latter of whom plays the North Pole’s head of security, team up in the trailer for the action-comedy, which follows the duo on the search for the missing jolly man.

“Are you saying Santa Claus has been kidnapped?” asks Evans after being informed that “Red One” had been abducted.

The trailer explains Evans will be working with Johnson, whom he vocally expresses distaste for, to track down everyone’s favorite Christmas icon.

The magic of the North Pole is in full effect throughout clip as a polar bear with human qualities dominates the screen for several shots, supply closets double as portal systems and several fantasy creatures appear throughout the quest to “save Christmas.”

According to a synopsis for the film, when Santa is kidnapped, Johnson’s character “must team up with the world’s most infamous bounty hunter,” played by Evans, “in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas.”

Red One is set to hit theaters on Nov. 15.

Saoirse Ronan stars in trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’
Saoirse Ronan stars in trailer for Steve McQueen’s ‘Blitz’
Apple

Saoirse Ronan stars in the trailer for Steve McQueen‘s upcoming historical drama, Blitz.

Set in England during World War II, the trailer follows 9-year-old George, played by Elliott Heffernan, who embarks on a journey to return home to his mother, Rita, played by Ronan. Rita searches tirelessly for her missing son, who finds himself in great danger as he makes his way back to East London.

“You’re responsible for his safety,” Ronan’s Rita says in the trailer. “Why can’t you tell me, where’s my boy?”

Later on in the trailer, while standing in front of a crowd, Rita says, “This is for all the parents whose children have been evacuated, and for my boy, George.”

The Oscar-winning McQueen wrote and directed the Apple Original Film, which also stars Paul Weller as George’s grandfather Gerald, as well as Harris Dickinson, Benjamin Clementine and Kathy Burke.

Blitz arrives in theaters on Nov. 1, before it streams on Apple TV+ on Nov. 22.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ to return for season 12 with new cast
‘Vanderpump Rules’ to return for season 12 with new cast
Gizelle Hernandez/Bravo via Getty Images

Vanderpump Rules is officially returning for season 12, but it is going to look a little different.

Bravo announced the renewal news on Tuesday, also confirming that the new season of the show will be a reboot of sorts. An entire new cast will make up the servers, hosts and bartenders, with Lisa Vanderpump returning to oversee it all.

According to a press release, season 12 will be made up of a new group of “close-knit SUR-vers who are as complicatedly involved with one another as their iconic predecessors.” While it will look different, the release promises “plenty of drama, situationships and frenemies.”

Vanderpump commented on the new changes, saying, “[T]he last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears and everything in between.”

She thanked the former cast for all they have brought to the show.

“I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules,” Vanderpump said.

