‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega reveals new fencing scene was a favorite moment of the series

‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega reveals new fencing scene was a favorite moment of the series

Jonathan Hession/Netflix

Jenna Ortega‘s Wednesday Addams will rejoin her peers at Nevermore Academy this week for season 2 of the hit series Wednesday.

“We’re still with the same cast, and there’s a lot of new faces coming into play, because a lot of people [last season] had unfortunate endings,” Ortega said while speaking with Good Morning America on Monday. “We had such an incredible reaction to the first season that we just wanted to give them something good.”

Catherine Zeta-Jones, who plays Morticia Addams, is also reprising her role for season 2.

“She’s one of the funniest people I have met. I don’t think she gets enough credit for that. She’s unbelievable,” Ortega said. “If she’s ever not funny, it’s because she needs, like, a piece of chocolate.”

The pair will face off in season 2 in a sword fight scene, which Ortega revealed “was one of my favorite things to come out of the show.”

“The fencing sequence where we just tried to end each other for a good, like, five minutes, it was such a dance that we had to do,” she said.

Two more big names have joined this season. Steve Buscemi is onboard as Principal Barry Dort and Christopher Lloyd, who famously played Uncle Fester in the 1991 film The Addams Family, joined as the longest-serving professor at Nevermore Academy.

“Christopher Lloyd I’m still quite shocked by, I don’t know how to process that, his history in film in general, but then also his relation to the Addams Family,” she said. “Steve I’ve had the pleasure of working with twice now. He’s just a cool — he’s a cool guy.”

The new season of Wednesday will be released in two parts on Netflix, with Part 1 streaming Wednesday, Aug. 6, and Part 2 streaming on Sept. 3.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

The streaming service Max is changing its name back to HBO Max
The streaming service Max is changing its name back to HBO Max
Warner Bros. Discovery

Call me by my former name.

Warner Bros. Discovery is changing the name of its streaming service yet again.

The streaming platform originally launched with the name HBO Max in 2020. In a much-discussed move, executives decided to ditch the “HBO” and change the name of the service to Max in 2023.

Now, WBD President and CEO David Zaslav has announced that the company is changing the name again … this time back to HBO Max. The rebrand will take effect this summer.

“The powerful growth we have seen in our global streaming service is built around the quality of our programming. Today, we are bringing back HBO, the brand that represents the highest quality in media, to further accelerate that growth in the years ahead,” Zaslav said.

The announcement came during the WBD Upfront presentation on Wednesday. Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO and Max content, talked more about the rebrand while onstage at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

“With the course we are on and strong momentum we are enjoying, we believe HBO Max far better represents our current consumer proposition. And it clearly states our implicit promise to deliver content that is recognized as unique and, to steal a line we always said at HBO, worth paying for,” Bloys said.

The service currently known as Max replaced a service called HBO Now, which encountered a name change to HBO Go. That means the name of the company’s streaming platform has changed from HBO Now to HBO Go to HBO Max to Max, before returning to HBO Max this summer.

Warner seems to acknowledge the humor in the situation. Their press packet announcing the change included a meme from Friends, with Ross Geller as Max declaring, “We were on a break!” to the Rachel Green representing HBO.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘M*A*S*H’ star Loretta Swit dead at age 87
‘M*A*S*H’ star Loretta Swit dead at age 87
UPI/Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

Loretta Swit, known for her role as Maj. Margaret Houlihan on M*A*S*H, has died at age 87. She died at home in New York City of suspected natural causes, her rep Harlan Boll confirmed.

Swit was nominated for the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy series from 1974 to 1983. She won the award in 1980 and 1982.

She was born Loretta Jane Szwed on Nov. 4, 1937, in Passaic, New Jersey, to Polish immigrant parents.

Along with her Emmys, Loretta also won a People’s Choice Award, The Genie Award, The Silver Satellite Award, The Jean Golden Halo Award and the Pacific Broadcasters Award.

Her long career included roles in over 25 made-for-TV movies, including the original Cagney and Lacey. She also appeared in Games Mother Never Taught You, Hell Hath No Fury, The Execution, Dreams of Gold and A Killer Among Friends.

On the big screen, Swit acted in films such as Stand Up and Be Counted, Freebie and the Bean, Race With the Devil and S.O.B.

Swit married actor Dennis Holahan in 1983; they divorced in 1995.

In addition to her acting career, Swit was passionate about animals. She set up the SwitHeart Animal Alliance in order to prevent cruelty toward animals, and to promote nonprofit organizations and programs to protect, rescue and care for those in need.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Mark Ruffalo to join Natalie Portman for ‘Good Sex’ on Netflix
Michael Blackshire / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo will be joining Natalie Portman for Good Sex.

The Oscar nominee will costar alongside the Oscar winner in Lena Dunham‘s new rom-com, Good Sex, for Netflix, according to Deadline. Making his film debut in the production will be Tucker Pillsbury, the singer who’s better known as Role Model.

According to Deadline, the movie follows a couples therapist, Ally, who’s getting back into dating at age 40. She then gets involved with two different men: one in his 20s and one in his 50s. Portman is also producing the film.

Ruffalo’s most recent film was Mickey 17. He’s set to star in an HBO miniseries called Task, which will premiere in September, and will also appear in the movie sequel Now You See Me: Now You Don’t. Portman will appear in the upcoming movies Fountain of Youth and The Gallerist.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.