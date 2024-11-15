Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Bad Sisters: We’ve been dying for it to return. Check out season 2 of the dark comedy.

Silo: The show about the last 10,000 people on Earth returns. Watch the premiere of season 2.

Hulu
Say Nothing: Follow a story of murder and memory in Northern Ireland in the new limited series.

Prime Video
Cross: Based on characters created by James Patterson, meet detective Alex Cross in the new series.

Netflix
Cobra Kai: The fight is going global. The crew faces old enemies in part 2 of season 6.

Max
Dune: Prophecy: Watch the beginnings of the Sisterhood in the new series.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Watch trailer for SZA’s acting debut, ‘One of Them Days,’ with Keke Palmer
Photo by: Rosalind OConnor/NBC via Getty Images

SZA and Keke Palmer are best friends and roommates in the trailer for their buddy comedy, One of Them Days, arriving in theaters Jan. 24.

The film captures them as their respective characters Dreux and Alyssa as they go to extremes to make back the rent money Alyssa’s boyfriend has spent and avoid getting evicted. Some of the ways, as shown in their trailer, include donating blood and applying for a loan with their very low credit scores.

A production from Issa Rae, Palmer and their respective production companies, Hoorae and Big Boss, One of Them Days marks SZA’s acting debut and the first feature directorial for Lawrence Lamont, according to Variety. Syreeta Singleton wrote the script, with Lil Rel Howery, Janelle James, Katt WilliamsGabrielle DennisDomiNque Perry and more appearing as co-stars. 

Other producers include Singleton, Deniese Davis for ColorCreative, Charles D. King for Macro Film Studios, James Lopez, Poppy Hanks, Hoorae’s Sara Diya Rastogi and Palmer’s mother, Sharon.

The idea for the film came from Sony Pictures and Color Creatives CoCre lab for up-and-coming screenwriters, Variety reports. 

Sneak peek of ‘Yellowstone”s new season teases “legacy”
Paramount Network

Paramount Network just dropped a teaser for the “epic return” of its smash hit Yellowstone

“Legacy,” Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton says in the opening to the short clip from the second part of season 5. “We build something worth having, someone’s gonna try and take it.”

In another moment, Luke Grimes‘ Kayce Dutton appears to be packing his things, telling his wife, Monica (Kelsey Asbille), “What I’m doin’ isn’t for the ranch. It’s for us.”

There’s also the promise of more fireworks between Kelly Reilly‘s Beth Dutton and Jamie, her enemy and adoptive brother, played by Wes Bentley

“You destroy me, you destroy yourself,” he says.

It then cuts to a shot of her smacking him across the face.

On a cellphone call, she icily replies to his threat: “Unlike you, I keep my promises.”

The first half of season 5 ended with Jamie orchestrating impeachment proceedings against his adopted dad, who had become the governor of Montana in the course of the show.

Of course, it’s not known exactly how things with John Dutton will play out after Costner vowed back in June that he wasn’t returning to the show.

Yellowstone returns Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network.

Spirit Halloween claps back at ‘SNL’ after sketch show spoofs it
Bing Guan/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Costume retailer Spirit Halloween is trying to have the last laugh at Saturday Night Live, after the show’s 50th season contained a fake commercial spoofing it. 

“We are great at raising things back from the dead,” read a Spirit Halloween post on X, showing a costume package with SNL‘s anniversary logo, described as “Irrelevant 50-year-old TV show.” The accessories therein were listed as “dated references, unknown cast members, and shrinking ratings.”

The SNL sketch spoofed how the stores pop up in abandoned storefronts across the country “for six weeks before bouncing,” according to a voice-over by Heidi Gardner.

“Times may be good on Wall Street, but on Main Street, communities are struggling,” she says. “Closed stores, shuttered businesses, empty parking lots. When hard times hit, it’s easy to feel like no one cares. But help is on the way because when others leave, we show up.”

Chloe Fineman adds, “We’re here providing vulnerable communities with the things they need most: wigs that give you a rash, single-use fog machines and costumes of famous characters tweaked just enough to avoid a lawsuit.” On the latter, a costume listed as “Candy Slave” is obviously an Oompa Loompa from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, for example. 

Gardner also touts how the company provides “six-week jobs for some of America’s hardest-hit perverts,” with a scuzzy Mikey Day advising an under-18 customer that he’s “not legally allowed” to talk to her.

At one point, a little girl asks Fineman if they have a Taylor Swift costume, only for the employee to happily hand her a “Blonde Singing Woman” one. “That’s not Taylor Swift!” the little Swiftie protests, only to have Fineman boop the girl’s nose, saying, “Neither are you.” 

