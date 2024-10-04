Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Artem Chigvintsev will not be criminally charged following his arrest for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced in a press release Tuesday.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, the decision not to charge the Dancing with the Stars pro “was made after a thorough review of the criminal investigation and careful evaluation of the evidence presented to the DA’s Office.”
“While we take every arrest seriously and stand firmly against domestic violence, we have an ethical obligation to only file charges when supported by the evidence,” Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley said in a statement included in the release.
It continued, “We are required to prove any and every criminal charge ‘beyond a reasonable doubt,'” adding, “If the available evidence doesn’t rise to this level of proof, then we cannot ethically file charges.”
The District Attorney’s Office said it “does not typically issue press releases when it declines to file charges against any given individual,” but “did so for this case due to the intense media interest it has received since Mr. Chigvintsev’s arrest.”
A representative for Artem told Good Morning America in a statement Tuesday, “Mr. Chigvintsev has maintained his innocence from the beginning. He is grateful that the district attorney accurately assessed what took place, and determined he should not be charged. He enjoys tremendous support from the community, and requests privacy for the pending divorce matter. He loves his son, wants the best possible for him, and looks forward to the next chapter in his life professionally and as a father.”
Artem was arrested for felony domestic violence on Aug. 29, just before 10 a.m., according to Napa County, California, jail records.
His wife, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Garcia, filed for divorce shortly afterward.
The couple married in August 2022 and share one child, 4-year-old son Matteo.
ABC News reached out to Garcia’s representative for comment but did not immediately hear back.
If you are affected by abuse and needing support, or know someone who is, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). You can also chat online at thehotline.org or online.rainn.org, respectively.
Netflix has dropped a teaser to The Six Triple Eight, the based-on-real-life drama from Tyler Perry.
Kerry Washington plays the no-nonsense Maj. Charity Adams in the World War II film: She was the leader of what was known as the U.S. Army’s 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion.
The group was comprised of 855 Black women, both enlisted and officers, deployed to Europe after combat training and tasked with sorting a massive backlog of letters and packages sent back and forth between millions of the country’s fighting men and their loved ones back home.
Washington tells her charges, “Soldiers: You must be perfect. You do not have the luxury to be good. You have the burden to be better.”
She later adds, “A lot of people do not want us to succeed. We have the most to prove!”
The battalion’s diligence and a unique organizational system they created to track each soldier in theater was considered key to the morale of American GIs, and therefore the overall war effort.
When the war was over, Adams achieved the rank of lieutenant colonel — which at the time made her the highest-ranking Black woman in the Army.
Milauna Jackson, Ebony Obsidian, Kylie Jefferson, Shanice Shantay, Jay Reeves and Sarah Jeffery also star in the film, which features Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon, Dean Norris andSam Waterston.
The Wild Robot topped the domestic box office, earning an estimated $35 million in its opening weekend. The animated adventure — with a voice cast including Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O’Hara, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor and Stephanie Hsu — added an estimated $18.1 million internationally, for a global total of $53.1 million.
After a three-week run at No. 1, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice slipped to second place, grabbing an estimated $16 million at the North American box office, bringing its four-week tally to $250 million. The film has grossed $373 million worldwide to date.
Transformers One took third place, delivering an estimated $9.3 million in its second week of release, for a total of $39.2 million. Its global tally now stands at $72 million.
Fourth place went to India’s Devara Part 1. The action drama collected an estimated $5.6 million at the North American box office and $32.9 million worldwide. Rounding out the top five was Speak No Evil with an estimated $4.3 million domestically, bringing its tally to $57.7 million worldwide.
Opening in sixth place was Francis Ford Coppola‘s much-hyped Roman epic Megalopolis. The film — starring Adam Driver, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf,Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Chloe Fineman and Dustin Hoffman — earned just $4 million at the domestic box office and $6.1 million worldwide against a $120 million budget in its opening weekend.