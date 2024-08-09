Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Scratch Jimmy Kimmel and John Mulaney‘s names off the list of potential Oscars hosts — sources say both have passed on hosting next year’s show, although there’s no official comment from ABC or the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kimmel has hosted four times, including the 2024 Oscars, for which he earned rave reviews. Mulaney earned high marks for his turn as host of the Governor’s Award earlier this year, which many saw as an audition for the Oscars job. While he said no to this year’s show, he left the door open to host a future Oscars telecast, per THR. The 97th Oscars are set to air March 2, 2025 …
Seth Meyers, host of NBC’s Late Night, has a new stand-up comedy special set to air on HBO and Max this fall, the premium cable channel has announced. The Saturday Night Live alum taped the special in front of a live audience at The Vic Theatre in Chicago. “Critics say it’s the special my kids will be talking about in therapy twenty years from now!” Meyers joked in a statement. Meyers’ first comedy special, Lobby Baby, aired on Netflix in 2019. In addition to his Late Night duties, the busy comedian co-hosts two podcasts: Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers and The Lonely Island and Seth MeyersPodcast. He also co-headlines a monthly residency with John Oliver at the Beacon Theatre in New York …
Netflix has dropped the first trailer to the animated musical Spellbound. The feature, from Toy Story creator John Lasseter and Shrek director Vicky Jenson, features Rachel Zegler as the voice of Ellian, who must go on a daring quest to save her parents — voiced by Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem — after a mysterious spell transforms them into monsters. John Lithgow, Nathan Lane, Jenifer Lewis and Tituss Burgess round out the voice cast. Spellbound premieres Nov. 22 …
The Morning Show has tapped Logan veteran Boyd Holbrook to play Brodie, “a popular and provocative talk show host,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. He joins Jeremy Irons, William Jackson Harper and Marion Cotillard in the show’s fourth season. The cast of Apple TV+’s workplace drama also includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie …
Scarlett Johansson can’t wait to headline the next Jurassic World film.
In an interview with ComicBook.com released on Monday, Johansson confirmed she is starring in Jurassic World 4.
“I am an enormous Jurassic Park fan,” Johansson said. “It is one of the first movies I remember seeing in theaters. I remember it so vividly. It was life-changing and mind blowing. I cannot express how excited I am.”
This new Jurassic World movie will be directed by Gareth Edwards from a script by David Koepp, who wrote Steven Spielberg‘s original Jurassic Park film, as well as The Lost World: Jurassic Park.
Johansson says this new script, which will follow an entirely different story from the Jurassic World trilogy starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, “is so incredible.”
“David Koepp wrote it and returned after 30 years to write it and he’s so passionate about it,” Johannson said. “I’ve been trying to get into this franchise in any possible way for over 10 years. I’m like, ‘I’ll die in the first five minutes! I can get eaten by whatever! I’ll do the craft service!’ I’ll do anything for it. The fact that it’s happened in this way at this time just is actually unbelievable.”
The official trailer for Emily in Paris season 4 has arrived!
The preview begins with Emily, played by Lily Collins, starting to embrace her single life.
“I guess I have just been so focused with Gabriel and Alfie that I forgot what it feels like to be single,” she said.
The upcoming season, which features other original stars including Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, will pick up after “the dramatic events of Camille and Gabriel’s misbegotten wedding,” according to a synopsis.
The trailer also shows how Emily’s personal life has interfered with her professional life at Agence Grateau.
“You broadcast your entire life for public consumption and now it’s affecting my business … fix this,” Emily’s boss, Sylvie, played by Leroy-Beaulieu, said.
Other scenes from the trailer include a tiff between Emily and co-worker Julian (Samuel Arnold), as well as Emily getting into a heated conversation with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).
“I’m so sick of this secret,” he said to Emily, who responded, “So am I!”
Emily also seemed to be having a hard time navigating her love triangle.
“I really thought that I could move on from them but they both mean so much to me for different reasons,” her voice can be heard saying over two different romantic scenes with Alfie and Gabriel.
Other characters, such as Sylvie and Mindy Chen, are seen dealing with their own issues maneuvering relationships and careers.
Toward the end of the trailer, Emily appears to have bounced back from her dilemma.
“I promised myself I’d be open to any possibilities,” she said.
The first part of Emily in Paris season 4 premieres on Aug. 15. Part two arrives on Sept. 12.