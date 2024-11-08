Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Aging, beauty and the pressure to look young — those are some of the themes explored in the movie Shell, which just had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
Shell stars Elisabeth Moss as an actress pressured into a radical medical treatment in order to stay good-looking enough to be relevant in Hollywood.
Moss’ The Handmaid’s Tale co-star Max Minghella directs the film, and tells ABC Audio the film explores our obsession with youth and good looks.
“Central to this film is sort of the concept of mortality and vanity, and beauty and all of these things that are so universal to everybody, but actually so hyper-relevant to this kind of moment in time when everybody is sort of on Ozempic and people being worked on, and filters and social media,” he says.
The film is set in the near future, but has a kind of throwback ’80s vibe to it that pays homage to some of Minghella’s influences.
“Certainly Paul Verhoeven and Brian De Palma were filmmakers I thought about a huge amount making this. And if you look at the work of Paul Verhoeven, there’s a quite a lot of this tonality, especially around science fiction and futurism,” he shares. “So the movie Shell itself is a love letter to a kind of period of our films.”
Production is underway on The Handmaid’s Tale‘s sixth and final season, and Minghella shared his thoughts on the dystopian series ending.
“I’m very sentimental about it,” he says. “It’s been an almost 10-year journey making this show. It’s been a huge chapter in my life with an incredible group of people. And I feel very lucky that it came into my life. And I will be sad to see it go.”
Harvey Weinstein has been diagnosed with a form of bone marrow cancer, sources told ABC News.
Weinstein has been diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia, sources said, adding that the former Hollywood producer is receiving treatment while jailed.
Weinstein’s authorized legal health care representative in New York, Craig Rothfeld, declined to comment, saying, “Out of respect for Mr. Weinstein’s privacy, we will offer no further comment.”
According to the American Cancer Society, chronic myeloid leukemia is a type of cancer that starts in the blood-forming cells of the bone marrow and invades the blood. The organization says approximately 15% of leukemias in adults is CML.
Weinstein is currently in prison on Rikers Island in New York, where he has experienced a slew of health issues amid his ongoing sexual assault trials.
In September, Weinstein was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for emergency heart surgery after experiencing chest pains, his representatives told ABC News at the time.
In July, Weinstein’s representatives said he was hospitalized for a “myriad of health conditions,” including COVID-19 and double pneumonia.
Weinstein was also suffering from diabetes, high blood pressure, spinal stenosis, fluid on his heart and lungs, and various other conditions, he representatives said at the time.
The former movie mogul is being prosecuted again for sex crimes after his New York conviction was overturned on appeal.
On Sept. 19, while he was recovering from his procedure, Weinstein pleaded not guilty to criminal sex act in the first degree, based on the allegations of a woman who said he sexually assaulted her on one occasion in 2006 at a Manhattan hotel.
The latest indictment came months after the New York Court of Appeals overturned his 2020 sex crimes conviction. He had been found guilty of criminal sexual assault and third-degree rape and sentenced to 23 years in prison.
Weinstein has denied all claims of sexual misconduct, saying his encounters were consensual.
Kate Winslet is photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller in the new film Lee, in theaters now.
The movie tells the true story of the fashion model-turned-photographer who became an acclaimed war correspondent as she covered World War II for Vogue magazine.
While Winslet was familiar with Miller’s work before joining the film, she did not know all of the details of her life. She told ABC Audio she is happy to share Miller’s story with the world.
“I did not know just how extraordinary what she actually did as a middle-aged woman in going to the front line, and pushing through and into male-dominated spaces where women were not allowed in order to be that visual voice for the victims of the conflict,” Winslet said.
Another thing that attracted Winslet to the project was the idea of reshaping the way Miller had been framed in history.
“She had been, I think, somewhat defined by the male gaze in history,” Winslet said. “She was referred to as the muse of Man Ray, the former lover of X, Y, Z … this was this chapter of her life, a tiny little chapter in her 20s, but somehow these somewhat infantilizing labels had been stuck on her.”
“She became so much more and way beyond that when she moved into those powerful decades of her life in her 30s and 40s,” Winslet continued.