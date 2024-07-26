Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Apple TV+
Time Bandits: An 11-year-old history buff explores history’s greatest heists in the new series.

Netflix
Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire: Did you miss the film in theaters earlier this year? The Paul Rudd-starring adventure movie is now available to watch on streaming.

The Decameron: The Black plague devastates Florence, Italy, in the new comedy series.

Élite: Say goodbye to the Spanish teen drama series as it finishes with its eighth and final season.

Max
Charlie Hustle & the Matter of Pete Rose: Learn about the life and career of one of baseball’s most polarizing figures in the new docuseries.

Knox Goes Away: Michael Keaton directs and stars in the thriller about a hit man making amends before his dementia takes over.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s’ Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen on playing the film’s villains
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s’ Emma Corrin and Matthew Macfadyen on playing the film’s villains
Disney

Meet the British villains of Deadpool & Wolverine! The Marvel sequel, in theaters Friday, introduces fans to Mr. Paradox, a bureaucrat in the Time Variance Authority played by Matthew Macfadyen, and Cassandra Nova, played by Emma Corrin.

Cassandra’s the evil twin sister of X-Men founder Charles Xavier, and Corrin tells ABC Audio it was a “delicious” role to sink their teeth into.

Adds Corrin, “I mean, Cassandra’s a handful, and she’s unpredictable and keeps the boys guessing, which is great. And, yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Cassandra can probe your deepest and darkest thoughts by physically sinking her fingers inside your body; Corrin says that in order to achieve that effect, they had to wear prosthetic fingers, which was a challenge.

“It’s like having fingers on your fingers,” they say. “But it feels interesting because you can’t, I couldn’t do anything once I had them on because they also had nails on them, which were very fragile. So, yeah, I couldn’t go to the bathroom by myself, which was humbling.”

Macfadyen is the Emmy-winning star of the HBO series Succession, playing Tom Wambsgans, and he talked to ABC Audio about who’s more conniving and power hungry: Tom or Mr. Paradox.

“They’re so sort of far apart and weirdly close together. I don’t think Tom is particularly power hungry and conniving. He just sort of thinks in the moment and rises without trace to the top,” he suggests.

Paradox, on the other hand, is “just sort of cross with where he is. He’s waiting for a universe to die and it’s taking too long. And so he … he decides to do something about it.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming
Weekend Watchlist: What’s new on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows streaming this weekend:

Prime Video
I Am: Celine Dion: Get a behind-the-scenes look at a pop superstar’s struggle with a life-altering illness in this new documentary.

My Lady Jane: The bestselling book has been adapted as a TV series that reimagines the life of Lady Jane Grey.

Apple TV+
Land of Women: Eva Longoria hides from her husband’s loan sharks on a charming Spanish vineyard in the new series.

Hulu
The Bear: Yes, chef! All episodes of season 3 of the dramatic comedy series are available to stream on Hulu.

Netflix
That ‘90s Show: They may be getting older, but that doesn’t mean they’re getting wiser. Check out season 2 of the sitcom.

A Family Affair: Zac Efron starts a surprise romance with Nicole Kidman in the new comedy film.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

“What are you going to do with my face when I’m dead?” Nicolas Cage “terrified” of A.I. in movies
“What are you going to do with my face when I’m dead?” Nicolas Cage “terrified” of A.I. in movies
ABC/Randy Holmes

As reported in 2023, Nicolas Cage was nonplussed about how his image was used at the end of The Flash, and in a new New Yorker interview, he reiterated concern about how his digital image might be used without his consent in the future.

In the 2023 interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he explained he saw The Flash and was surprised to see his Superman engaged in some superheroics. “When I went to the picture, it was me fighting a giant spider. I did not do that. That was not what I did,” the Oscar winner actor expressed.

“I didn’t do any of that, so I don’t know what happened there,” said Cage, who thought his Man of Steel would only be shown posing in a “de-aged” form.

During the new interview, a publicist’s reminder that he needed to “get scanned” for two upcoming projects, a film, and his forthcoming Spider-Man spin-off Noir for Prime Video, brought that stress back to the surface.

“Two scans in one day!” he exclaimed, noting, “Well, they have to put me in a computer and match my eye color and change — I don’t know.”

He added, “They’re just going to steal my body and do whatever they want with it via digital A.I.,” venting, “God, I hope not A.I. I’m terrified of that. I’ve been very vocal about it.”

Cage continued, “And it makes me wonder, you know, where will the truth of the artists end up? Is it going to be replaced? Is it going to be transmogrified? Where’s the heartbeat going to be? I mean, what are you going to do with my body and my face when I’m dead? I don’t want you to do anything with it!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.