‘Welcome to Wrexham’ season 4 premiering in May

FX has revealed the season 4 premiere date for Welcome to Wrexham.
The fourth season of the docuseries from Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will premiere with two episodes on May 15. The episodes will also be available to stream the next day on Hulu.
The Emmy-winning show follows the famous friends, who navigate running the third oldest professional football club in the world. They first purchased the underdog team the Red Dragons in 2020 in hopes of turning it into a success story.
The fourth season will follow the team as they take on the English Football League’s League One for the first time in 20 years.
Untouchables Entertainment, a banner that releases films based around intellectual properties who have entered the public domain, has released the first trailer for The Dark Domain: MVW Mickey-Vs-Winnie.
The upcoming film is a horror story that finds the Mickey from the Disney short Steamboat Willie and Winnie-the-Pooh coming face-to-face to haunt a group of childhood friends.
Billing itself as “the first public domain crossover film,” and also venturing to launch the Dark Domain Universe through its release, the movie takes place in what is called the Hell Forest, and introduces other monsters along for the ride with Dark Mickey and Dark Winnie.
Notably, the film does not refer to their Mickey as Mickey Mouse, as he was only referred to as Mickey in the 1928 short film, Steamboat Willie.
The movie is directed by Glenn Douglas Packard, who shared a statement about the film with Variety.
“I love that we can take these iconic childhood characters from A.A. Milne’s original Winnie-the-Pooh and the 1928 Steamboat Willie version of Mickey and create a whole new wicked universe,” Packard said. “Our film is like the Upside Down World, with these public domain icons getting into a horror smackdown akin to Freddy vs. Jason.”
Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo traded their signature pink and green ensembles for plain black on Wednesday, as they appeared at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to debut footage from the second installment of the film, Wicked: For Good.
According to Variety, Ariana told the CinemaCon attendees — who are movie theater owners — “It’s been quite a year since we joined you here last time, and we cannot thank you enough for all of your support.” Fellow Oscar nominee Cynthia added, “And we get to do it all again.”
Peoplequotes Cynthia as telling the crowd that she and Ariana already have their “tissues packed” for their next promo tour for the new film, but promised “less waterworks this time.”
Deadline reports that attendees “went nuts” for the first look at the Jon M. Chu film, which showed Cynthia’s Elphaba fully in control of her powers and waging a war against Jeff Goldblum‘s Wizard, while Ariana’s Glinda, back in the Emerald City, is still looking out for her estranged school friend.
“Elphaba, I know you’re out there,” says Glinda at one point in the trailer. In another, she warns, “Elphaba, they’re coming for you. Think about what we can do together.” “This is about the Wizard and I!” Elphaba exclaims, and skywrites, “Our Wizard Lies” with her broom.
In addition, the trailer introduces Dorothy, the Cowardly Lion, the Tin Man and the Scarecrow, who are ordered by the Wizard, “Bring me the broom of the Wicked Witch of the West!!” The footage ends with Elphaba flying off and declaring, “I’m off to see the Wizard!”
The trailer also showcased two fan-favorite songs: “For Good” and “No Good Deed.”
The teaser trailer for Tina Fey‘s new comedy series, The Four Seasons, has arrived.
Created and written by Fey, Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield, the show arrives on Netflix May 1. It follows a year in the life of a group of longtime friends over the course of four seasonal vacations.
Fey stars in the show alongside a star-studded cast that includes Will Forte, Steve Carell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, ColmanDomingo and Marco Calvani.
“It is rare to find your soulmate. And yet, somehow, all six of us have done it,” Forte says during a cheers to all of the main cast in the trailer.
The Four Seasons covers six old friends as they “head for a relaxing weekend away only to learn that one couple in the group is about to split up,” according to its official synopsis. After being completely upended by the news, “we follow the friends on four vacations, and watch how this shake-up affects everyone’s dynamic — sending old issues and new bubbling to the surface.”
Made to be a heartfelt love letter to long marriages and old friendships, the series is based on the 1981 film of the same name that was written, directed by and starred Alan Alda. Alda is also a producer and guest star in this new version of the story.
The show’s cast also includes Erika Henningsen, Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, SimoneRecasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy.