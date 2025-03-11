Wendy Williams taken to hospital from her assisted living facility in Manhattan: Sources

Lars Niki/Getty Images

Wendy Williams was taken by ambulance from an assisted living facility in Midtown Manhattan to Mount Sinai West hospital on Monday morning, according to sources.

Police responded to the assisted living facility in Hudson Yards after the fire department was called for a wellness check, sources said.

Two NYPD officers and a sergeant, as per protocol, responded to the assisted living facility in response to a 911 call about a woman in distress, according to a source briefed on the situation. When they arrived, Williams was calm. She was not restrained and was able to get into the ambulance on her own.

The episode is being treated as a standard call for service and there is no ongoing NYPD investigation.

Nearly a month ago, Williams opened up about her fight for freedom from her yearslong court-ordered guardianship in a phone interview with Nightline.

The media personality and former talk show host, who has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022, described where she has been living for the past few years.

“As I said, because it’s a fact, this is the memory unit. That’s what this floor is called, the memory unit. And it is true that these people who live here don’t remember anything,” she said. “Look, I don’t belong here at all. This is ridiculous.”

In February 2024, a press release from Williams and her medical team revealed that Williams was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023.

“The decision to share this news was difficult and made after careful consideration, not only to advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy, but to raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia and support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances,” the press release noted.

Primary progressive aphasia is “a neurological syndrome in which language capabilities become slowly and progressively impaired,” according to the National Aphasia Association.

Dementia is an umbrella term that describes “the impaired ability to remember, think or make decisions that interferes with doing everyday activities,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Last year, Lifetime explored Williams’ life after her daytime show in Where is Wendy Williams?, a two-night documentary event.

The documentary opened the doors to her private life and detailed the health issues she faced.

Jeff Baena, filmmaker and husband of Aubrey Plaza, dies at 47
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Film director and screenwriter Jeff Baena, who was married to actress Aubrey Plaza, has died, authorities confirmed. He was 47.

Baena was best known for directing the horror-comedy Life After Beth, the dark comedy Joshy and for co-writing the cult classic I Heart Huckabees with filmmaker David O. Russell.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed Baena’s death to ABC News.

A representative for Plaza directed ABC News to an article from Deadline on his death.

The 47-year-old was discovered in his home by an assistant, according to law enforcement sources who spoke to ABC News.

The call reporting his death came in around 10:30 p.m. Friday night, the sources said.

The county medical examiner has not officially determined the cause.

Baena and Plaza had been married since 2021 and frequently worked together on projects, with Plaza starring in several of Baena’s films, including Life After Beth, The Little Hours and Spin Me Round.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

Colman Domingo on the ‘hopeful’ message of Oscar-nominated film ‘Sing Sing’
Paula Lobo/ABC

Colman Domingo is opening up about the “hopeful” message of his latest Oscar-nominated film, Sing Sing.

Domingo, whose work in the film earned him an Academy Award nomination for best actor, stopped by Good Morning America on Monday to reflect on what this project means to him.

“It’s such an incredibly hopeful film, and I think we need that — especially where we are right now in the world,” Domingo said. “We need stories about people who feel like they can overcome insurmountable odds.”

He continued, “I feel like that’s the message that I want to lead with as a performer, as a producer and a director in the world. I want to give that. The film is a big beating heart.”

Sing Sing is about the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York’s Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, which sees inmates put together theatrical productions as a means to give them a creative outlet behind bars.

Domingo said the film is “very intimate” and “not political at all” in its message.

“It really is about the possibility of what happens when you pour art and love and humanity into someone else,” shared the actor, who plays John “Divine G” Whitfield, a real-life former inmate who went through the RTA program. “They’re holding onto their humanity, holding onto faith and art while on the inside, and it’s really extraordinary.”

He added, “I know I put everything in my heart and soul into it, because I have so many people that I know who have been incarcerated, how it affects Black and brown men, and I feel like it’s really something I wanted to do.”

The Oscars will take place March 2 at 7 p.m. ET, and will air live on ABC and stream live on Hulu.

