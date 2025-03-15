Wendy Williams talks guardianship, gives health update on ‘The View’

Wendy Williams discussed the latest on her recent hospital visit and her guardianship with The View.

In an interview that aired Friday, Williams said she needed a “breath of fresh air” when, according to sources, she was taken by ambulance Monday from an assisted living facility in Midtown Manhattan to Mount Sinai West hospital.

“I just needed a breath of fresh air. I needed to see the doctors,” Williams told host Joy Behar about her decision to go to the hospital. “While I was at the hospital, I also got blood drawn for my thyroid, but most importantly, at the hospital, it was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation. Which I don’t have it.”

Williams has been in a court-ordered guardianship since 2022. In February 2024, a press release from Williams and her medical team revealed that in 2023 she was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, which according to the National Institute on Aging currently has no cure or treatments to slow its progression.

Williams spoke on Friday about her past struggles with substance abuse, saying she is “easily going on with my life alcohol free” these days.

After visiting the hospital on Monday, she said she had dinner with her niece, who had flown in to visit her, before returning to her assisted living facility. “Why am I here … where people don’t remember anything?” she asked, referring to her current living area on the memory unit floor. “I stay in the bedroom the majority of the time,” she said, adding that she is not permitted to have friends visit her without permission.

A statement from the lawyer for Williams’ guardian provided to TMZ on March 11 was read to Williams on The View. The statement said the guardianship was created by a judge who declared Williams legally incapacitated after the frontotemporal dementia diagnosis.

The lawyer claimed Williams has not been kept from her family and that she is receiving excellent medical care.

Ginalisa Monterroso, a health care advocate who joined the interview with Williams, explained that the guardianship first came about to protect Williams’ money.

“I didn’t mind it at that time … but at this point in my life, I want to terminate [the] guardianship and move on with my life, if that’s possible at all,” Williams added.

In response to Williams’ recent media appearances, in which she says she is not incapacitated, her guardian sent a letter to the court requesting that Williams have another comprehensive evaluation to assess her mental capacity. That request was granted by the judge in early March, and the results are expected sometime this spring.

FX’s new limited series Dying for Sex is premiering Friday, April 4, on Hulu. The eight-episode series stars Michelle Williams as a woman who finds out she has terminal cancer and decides to leave her husband to explore her sexual desires with the time she has left. The show also stars Jenny Slate and Jay Duplass 

Miranda July’s 2024 book, All Fours, is getting the small-screen treatment. Starz has announced it will be adapting the novel, about a woman in her 40s who has a sexual awakening after an extramarital affair. “Rather than shying away from all the messy contradictions within sexuality and desire, Starz really digs into the reality of who women are and what we want, which makes it the perfect place to bring my novel to life,” July says in a statement. “This is going to be wild.” …

The Oscar-nominated film Sing Sing ﻿is making its streaming debut March 21 on Max. Sing Sing, starring Colman Domingo, is about the real-life Rehabilitation Through the Arts program at New York’s Sing Sing Maximum Security Prison, where inmates put together theatrical productions as a creative outlet while behind bars. It was initially released in theaters last July …

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Quincy Jones‘ work as a director and producer was recognized Sunday at the 97th Academy Awards.

Whoopi Goldberg and Oprah Winfrey, who were part of his Color Purple film, praised his work while highlighting some of his many achievements, including becoming the first Black composer to be nominated for best original song. 

“When we talk about Black excellence, we talk about Quincy,” Whoopi said. Oprah added he was someone who was “love, lived out loud in human form” and “whose music and movies continue to inspire us all.”

They then introduced Queen Latifah to the stage, who performed “Ease On Down the Road” from The Wiz, for which Quincy served as musical supervisor and music producer.

Quincy passed away in November 2024 of pancreatic cancer. He was 91 years old.

Owen Wilson and Alan Ritchson are joining forces in the upcoming action drama film Runner. Deadline first reported the news Friday. Scott Waugh will direct the movie from writers Tommy White and Miles Hubley. The film follows Hank, played by Ritchson, a high-end courier who has three hours to transport an organ to save a young girl. Wilson will star as Ben, the medical courier Hank is forced to transport and protect …

Madelyn Cline is starring alongside Johnny Depp and Penélope Cruz in the upcoming action thriller Day Drinker. Variety reports that the Lionsgate film will be directed by Marc Webb, and that it will follow a cruise ship bartender who meets a mysterious day drinker. The pair then becomes entangled in a criminal underbelly …

Baby Reindeer breakout Jessica Gunning is joining Ian McKellen, Michaela Cole and James Corden in Steven Soderbergh‘s new dark comedy The Christophers. Deadline reports that the actress joins the cast which will begin filming in London later in February. The Christophers tells the story of the estranged children of a once-famous artist who hire a forger to complete his unfinished works …

