‘We’re all ticking time bombs’: Budget cuts gut 9/11 health protections as community braces for crisis

Fatih Aktas /Anadolu via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The 9/11 health program that monitors and treats thousands of people exposed to toxic dust during the 2001 terrorist attack is under threat — again.

A wave of staffing cuts and agency turmoil has thrown the World Trade Center Health Program into crisis, disrupting a system that has provided life-saving care to tens of thousands of people for more than two decades.

Experts warn that cancer diagnoses could be delayed, mental health needs could go unmet and the federal government would break its promise to “never forget.”

“This isn’t about politics — it’s about humanity,” said John Feal, a former 9/11 responder and founder of the FealGood Foundation. “We’re not going away. We’re going to keep coming back until they do the right thing.”

At the center of the controversy is a series of staffing cuts within the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, the agency that certifies 9/11-related illnesses as valid and oversees the World Trade Center Health Program, which administers care to first responders and survivors of the 2001 terrorist attack in lower Manhattan.

Earlier this year, a 20% staffing cut to the World Trade Health Center Program led to the termination of 16 doctors and nurses, reducing the clinical team to 72, Feal explained.

After a bipartisan outcry, those positions were reinstated in February.

But in April, a second round of cuts eliminated another 16 staffers. Whether those cuts involved any of the reinstated individuals from the first cut is unknown, but they left the program roiling and once again undermined its ability to provide timely care.

In addition to the second round of cuts in April, Dr. John Howard, the longtime program leader, was also removed. He was then quickly reinstated after political pressure.

More than 150,000 people are currently enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program, up from about 76,000 in 2015.

The program had been preparing to grow its staff to meet rising demand. Instead, it is now struggling to function, according to Michael Barasch, a lawyer with Barasch & McGarry, a firm that represents thousands of 9/11 first responders and survivors.

Barasch told ABC News that patients are waiting six to eight months for appointments.

“This is a program with zero fraud that only does one thing: It saves lives,” Barasch said. “Mark my words: People will die without it.”

Toxic dust from the attacks contained a dangerous mix of chemicals and debris: asbestos, ground glass, benzene, chromium, lead. Those exposed — first responders, recovery workers, office staff, students, residents — potentially face higher rates of at least 69 cancers, as well as respiratory disease and post-traumatic stress.

“If he had it in his lungs, so does everybody else,” Barasch said, referring to NYPD Detective James Zadroga, whose death at age 34 in 2006 was linked to inhaling the hazardous air. “So we’re all ticking time bombs.”

The World Trade Center Health Program was established through the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, which was permanently reauthorized in 2015.

But funding projections failed to account for medical inflation or growing enrollment. A bipartisan bill known as HR 1410 would fix the shortfall, but it remains stalled in Congress.

Feal said he thought the system isn’t just overwhelmed — it’s collapsing.

“We’ve built a program that saves lives and gives people dignity,” he said. “Letting it fall apart now dishonors everyone who ran toward danger that day.”

Barasch noted that many lawmakers — especially those outside of New York — may not realize the scope of the damage or how many of their own constituents are affected.

“People in all 50 states are enrolled in the program,” he said. “Thousands of them no longer live near the original attack sites. They need care where they are.” He urged everyone to call their senators and representatives and remind them of the promise made to the 9/11 community.

In meetings on Capitol Hill with lawmakers this week, Feal said he and other advocates seem to have found a sympathetic audience. Even so, he remains skeptical: “They listen — but will they act? That’s the question.”

An HHS spokesperson told ABC News in an email: “The World Trade Center (WTC) Health Program’s Clinical Centers of Excellence and Nationwide Provider Network are continuing to provide services to program members at this time. The program continues to accept and review new enrollment applications and certification requests.”

Wisconsin Supreme Court temporarily suspends Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan after arrest
Scott Olson/Getty Images

(MADISON, WI) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah Dugan after she was arrested by the FBI and charged last week for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest, an order from the court shows.

“The court has learned that Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Hannah C. Dugan has been charged with two federal criminal offenses, one of which is a felony and one of which is a misdemeanor,” a two-page order from the court filed Tuesday stated.

“This court is charged in the Wisconsin Constitution with exercising superintending and administrative authority over the courts of this state. In the exercise of that constitutional authority and in order to uphold the public’s confidence in the courts of this state during the pendency of the criminal proceeding against Judge Dugan, we conclude, on our own motion, that it is in the public interest that she be temporarily relieved of her official duties.”

Dugan was charged with two criminal counts of “obstructing and impeding a proceeding before a department or agency of the United States” and “concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest,” according to a criminal complaint unsealed Friday.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court said Dugan is “temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the State of Wisconsin,” effective Tuesday until further order from the court.

Prior to the order, a Milwaukee County official said this week that starting Monday, a reserve judge will cover Dugan’s cases.

The judge was arrested on Friday over allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant “evade arrest” the week prior, according to FBI Director Kash Patel, who claimed on social media that Dugan “intentionally misdirected federal agents away from the subject to be arrested in her courthouse.”

U.S. Attorney General Pamela Bondi said in a statement that two FBI agents arrested Dugan “for allegedly helping an illegal alien avoid arrest” by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Duegan appeared in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin on Friday on the two charges but did not enter a plea. She was released on her own recognizance.

Her attorney, former United States Attorney Steven Biskupic, said the judge will “defend herself vigorously and looks forward to being exonerated.”

“Judge Hannah C. Dugan has committed herself to the rule of law and the principles of due process for her entire career as a lawyer and a judge,” Biskupic said in a statement on Friday.

If convicted on the charges, Dugan could face up to six years in prison.

Her case stems from the arrest of an undocumented immigrant — Eduardo Flores-Ruiz — on April 18, county court records show. Flores-Ruiz was set to appear in court that day before Dugan for a pretrial conference in an ongoing case where he has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of battery/domestic abuse.

Upon learning ICE officers were present in court to arrest Flores-Ruiz, Dugan allegedly became “visibly angry” and confronted one of the officers, according to the federal complaint.

Multiple witnesses cited in the complaint later allegedly said Dugan returned to her courtroom after directing members of the arrest team to the office of the court’s chief judge, according to the complaint.

A DEA agent saw Flores-Ruiz and his attorney in the public hallway of the courthouse and he appeared to be making efforts to evade arrest, the complaint stated. After he was encountered by FBI and DEA agents outside the building, Flores-Ruiz “turned around and sprinted down the street” before he was ultimately apprehended, according to the complaint.

Blue Origin mission with all-female crew, including Katy Perry, completes space trip
Thomas Fuller/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

(VAN HORN, Texas) — Blue Origin’s all-female crew, which includes pop star Katy Perry, completed their trip into space Monday morning.

It marks the first all-female spaceflight since 1963, according to the company.

The window for the latest New Shepard rocket launch opened on Monday morning at about 8:30 a.m. CDT, according to Blue Origin.

“I’ve dreamt of going to space for 15 years and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality,” Perry said on social media on Sunday.

The 11th crewed New Shepard flight, which is officially called NS-31, took off from the company’s Launch Site One in western Texas.

The flight lasted around 11 minutes and traveled more than 60 miles above Earth, according to Blue Origin, passing the Kármán line, which at 62 miles above sea level is considered to be the boundary between Earth’s atmosphere and outer space.

Along with Perry, the crew included Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos’ journalist fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, who is also a helicopter pilot.

Journalist Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, bioastronautics research scientist and civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen and filmmaker Kerianne Flynn round out the flight crew, according to Blue Origin.

The most-recent all-female spaceflight was Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo spaceflight in 1963, Blue Origin said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Man shot outside Chicago’s O’Hare Airport following altercation
(CHICAGO) — At least one person has been shot outside Chicago O’Hare International Airport early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to a report of an altercation taking place between multiple individuals outside of Terminal 2 on the street, police said in a statement.

“During the altercation, shots were fired and a 25-year-old male victim sustained two gun shot wounds to the lower body,” police continued.

The victim was immediately taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he is listed in stable condition.

Police confirmed that a potential suspect in the shooting is being interviewed by detectives but did not disclose any possible motives in the shooting or whether those involved knew each other.

Witness say that dozens of shell casings could be seen on the ground and that detectives are investigating a white BMW that is parked outside Terminal 1.

The investigation is currently ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

