‘We’re not shielding anything,’ Vance says of Epstein files
(CANTON, Ohio) — Speaking in Canton, Ohio, on Monday, Vice President JD Vance was asked about the Jeffrey Epstein files and took an opportunity to defend President Donald Trump and his handling of the ongoing saga, which has caused controversy among his base.
Vance went straight to Trump’s defense, saying the president has been transparent about the situation.
“First of all, the president has been very clear. We’re not shielding anything,” Vance said. “The president has directed the attorney general to release all credible information and, frankly, to go and find additional credible information related to the Jeffrey Epstein case. He’s been incredibly transparent about that stuff, but some of that stuff takes time.”
“Where is this letter? Would you be shocked to learn they never showed it to us before publishing it? Does anyone honestly believe this sounds like Donald Trump,” Vance wrote on X in July.
Trump continues to navigate the fallout of the Epstein files. During his bilateral meeting Monday with British Prime Minister Kier Starmer in Scotland, Trump told reporters he has not been interested in anything related to the Epstein files, again, baselessly calling it “a hoax.”
“Well, I haven’t been overly interested in it. You know, it’s something. It’s a hoax that’s been built up way beyond proportion,” Trump said.
Trump continued, claiming without showing evidence that the Epstein files were handled by people who he said were his enemies.
“But think of it, those files were run by these people. They were run by my enemy. If there was anything in there, they would have used them for the election,” Trump said.
Epstein was charged with sex trafficking and died by suicide in jail in 2019.
(WASHINGTON) — After a nail-biter vote in the Senate, the House took up President Donald Trump’s tax and immigration megabill on Tuesday, with House Speaker Mike Johnson suggesting a vote could be held as early as Wednesday.
Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill” was approved by the Senate on Tuesday, with Vice President JD Vance casting a tie-breaking vote to get the legislation across the line and send it to the House for consideration.
GOP Sens. Thom Tillis, Rand Paul and Susan Collins voted against the measure, along with every Democrat, putting the vote at 50-50 before Vance’s intervention.
The legislation passed the House Rules Committee early on Wednesday with a 7-6 vote and will be debated on the floor after legislative business begins at 9 a.m.
Trump’s bill is expected to face some opposition in the House, particularly among fiscal hawks.
Republican backers of the Senate bill have touted its roughly $4 trillion in tax cuts and new funding for border security, plus the inclusion of key Trump campaign pledges such as no taxes on tips and overtime.
The legislation also guts Biden-era clean energy initiatives; slashes entitlement health programs like Medicaid and SNAP, which are intended to help the nation’s most vulnerable Americans; and includes a plan to lift the cap on the state and local tax deduction, currently set at $10,000, to $40,000.
The Senate version is projected to add roughly $1 trillion more — and $3.3 trillion in total — to the deficit over the next decade when compared with the version passed by the House in May, according to an estimate from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.
The CBO also found that 11.8 million people could go uninsured over the next decade due to cuts in Medicaid, which emerged as a critical issue among several of the Senate Republican holdouts.
With a razor-thin majority, Johnson can afford only three defections if all members are voting and present.
Johnson also said Tuesday evening that some members were facing problems getting back to Washington, D.C., after more than 1,200 flights were canceled or delayed across the country because of storms in the eastern U.S.
Nonetheless, Johnson told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that he expects a vote in the House on Wednesday or Thursday.
“Assuming we have a full House, we’ll get it through the Rules Committee in the morning,” he said. “We’ll move that forward to the floor, and hopefully we’re voting on this by tomorrow or Thursday at latest, depending on the weather and delays and travel and all the rest.”
Having passed the House Rules Committee, the legislation will be subject to a debate and a vote on the rule, which could occur as early as Wednesday morning.
The House will then move to a vote on final passage, after which the bill will be sent to Trump’s desk.
Johnson and top Republican leaders said in a statement that the House will consider the bill “immediately for final passage” — with renewed intent to put the measure on Trump’s desk by July 4.
“The American people gave us a clear mandate, and after four years of Democrat failure, we intend to deliver without delay,” the leaders said.
“This bill is President Trump’s agenda, and we are making it law. House Republicans are ready to finish the job,” they added.
Trump told ABC News’ Chief White House Correspondent Mary Bruce on Tuesday that he expects the bill “to go very nicely” in the House.
Asked about the House Republicans who were unhappy with the Senate’s version of the legislation, the president said, “Well, I just heard that about the Senate, and the bill just passed, and it tells you there’s something for everyone.”
“I mean, we have — it’s a great bill,” he continued. “There is something for everyone, and I think it’s going to go very nicely in the House. Actually, I think it will be easier in the House than it was in the Senate.”
Trump disputed the CBO’s projection that the bill would cause 11.8 million Americans to lose their insurance.
“I’m saying it’s going to be a very much smaller number than that and that number will be waste, fraud and abuse,” he said, though did not say where he was getting such data or analysis from.
The House process began Tuesday with a meeting of the Rules Committee, which approved the bill by 7-6 after almost 12 hours of discussion. GOP Reps. Ralph Norman and Chip Roy sided with Democrats in voting against the measure in committee.
Roy was among the early critics of the bill, saying he was “not inclined to vote” for the legislation as amended. Roy has previously threatened to withhold support on critical votes, only to ultimately side with the president.
Roy said “the overall deficit number is not good” in the bill the Senate passed, suggesting it violates the House’s budget framework. “It’s front-loaded versus back-loaded, as we all know. I think it got worse. I think SALT got worse. It got more expensive,” he added.
After Tuesday’s Senate vote, Majority Leader John Thune said he and his colleagues had delivered a “strong product” to the House, but also acknowledged there may be more hurdles before the legislation reaches Trump’s desk.
“Well, we’ll see,” Thune said when asked about the bill’s chances. “I mean, you know how hard it was to pass it — I think the House, I appreciate the narrow margins they have over there.”
“I think we took what they sent us and strengthened and improved upon it,” he added. “And so I’m hopeful that now, when it gets sent over there, as they deliberate about how they want to handle it, they’ll find the goals that are necessary to pass it.”
ABC News’ John Helton, Isabella Murray, Mary Bruce and Alex Ederson contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — In a phone interview Friday morning, hours after his blistering exchange with Elon Musk, President Donald Trump sounded remarkably unconcerned about their feud, as if it weren’t even the most interesting thing that happened Thursday.
Speaking on a phone call Friday morning shortly before 7 a.m., ABC News asked him about reports he had a call scheduled with Musk for later in the day..
“You mean the man who has lost his mind?” he asked, saying he was “not particularly” interested in talking to him right now.
He said Musk wants to talk to him, but he’s not ready to talk to Musk.
Trump then talked for a couple of minutes about other things — referring to inflation (down), foreign investment (up) and his plans for a visit to China (huge).
People close to Trump have described him as more sad than angry at Musk. One adviser who was with Trump on Thursday night said he seemed “bummed” about the breakup. And that’s the way he sounded on Friday morning.
Trump is considering either giving away or selling the red Tesla he purchased to support Musk, a senior administration official told ABC News’ Rachel Scott Friday morning. The Tesla was parked just on West Executive Avenue on Thursday. Trump made a show of checking out Tesla models at the White House in March as Musk’s company took a hit as he arrived in Washington.
The war of words on Thursday, stemming from Musk’s criticism of Trump’s signature tax and immigration bill, had Musk suggesting Trump would have lost the 2024 election without him, backing calls for Trump’s impeachment and even claiming Trump was “in” the Epstein files regarding the investigation into the accused sex trafficker.
“That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk posted.
Trump, in turn, had said Musk had gone “CRAZY” and suggested terminating Musk’s government contracts and subsidies.
Vice President JD Vance expressed his support for Trump amid the public dispute in a brief post to X — albeit hours after the back-and-forth between Trump and Musk began. The post didn’t directly weigh in on Musk’s attacks or criticize the Tesla billionaire, with whom Vance has his own history with that predates his time as Trump’s running mate and vice president.
“President Trump has done more than anyone in my lifetime to earn the trust of the movement he leads. I am proud to stand beside him,” Vance wrote on social media.
Vance still hadn’t directly responded to Musk’s accusations against Trump when he posted again on Friday morning.
“There are many lies the corporate media tells about President Trump. One of the most glaring is that he’s impulsive or short-tempered. Anyone who has seen him operate under pressure knows that’s ridiculous,” Vance wrote, focusing his fury on the media.
The White House called the public feud between Trump and Elon Musk “an unfortunate episode from Elon, who doesn’t like the One Big Beautiful Bill because it doesn’t include his policies.”
“The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement.
Just hours after accusing Trump, without evidence, of appearing in the Epstein files, Musk showed some signs of trying to soften his tone — even appearing to agree with a post on X calling for the two to “make peace.”
The first sign Musk was starting to walk things back came thanks to an account with just over 141 followers on X who suggested to “cool off” and “take a step back.”
The post from the seemingly random user led Musk to reverse his threat to decommission the spacecraft used to transport astronauts and supplies to the International Space Station, a threat Musk had made just hours earlier.
“Good advice,” Musk responded to the user. “Ok, we won’t decommission Dragon.”
ABC News’ Will Steakin and Lalee Ibssa contributed to this report.
(WASHINGTON) — The House has passed President Trump’s major tax cut and spending bill in a 218 to 214 vote.
The legislation will now go to President Trump’s desk for his signature.
The final vote came after an overnight scramble by Speaker Mike Johnson to secure the necessary GOP votes to proceed, and then a record-breaking speech from House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries that lasted for 8 hours and 44 minutes.
No changes were made by the House to the Senate version of the bill, despite some grumbling from House Republican hardliners over the Senate changes to Medicaid and the deficit. Some of those holdouts say President Trump made promises to get their votes, including saying he’d make the bill “better” in the future.