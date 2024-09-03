West Bengal Assembly in India passes bill mandating life in prison or death penalty for rape convictions
(LONDON) — After the rape and murder of a junior doctor in a Kolkata hospital led to widespread protests, the West Bengal Assembly has unanimously passed a bill ordering life imprisonment for convicted rapists and the death penalty for rape which results in the death or vegetative state of the victim.
Several other proposals will also be enacted through the Aparajita Woman and Child Bill, including a special task force led by a female officer to accelerate investigations into rape cases, dedicated fast track courts, penalties for delays in investigations and a time limit of 21 days — with a potential 15-day extension — to issue a decision.
The bill will now go to the governor of West Bengal, who is expected to sign it into law.
The new law was inspired following the death of Moumita Debnath, a trainee doctor at R.G. Kar Medical College, who was found dead with injuries indicating rape and strangulation in a seminar room in the hospital on Aug. 9. The murder sparked protests and rallies, drawing tens of thousands of people calling for justice. The suspect in custody, Sanjay Roy, stated he is innocent and is being framed.
Many in India see the bill as a step towards justice and assembly members from the opposition BJP party have lent their full support to its passage.
Sujata, a 55-year-old protester who did not want to be identified by her last name, supported the bill.
“You have to put some examples before the people so they will be aware of the punishment,” she said.
But others saw the bill as a knee-jerk reaction that precludes sustainable change.
“We need to look at not only the act, but what precedes the act,” said Piya Chakraborty, 39, a mental health rights activist.
She believes India needs to focus on larger systemic reforms addressing rape culture and victim blaming.
The current proposal “is an easy way out for the state to say, ‘We’ve got a law,’” said Jhuma Sen, an advocate practicing at the Calcutta High Court and the Supreme Court.
She says parts of the bill are unconstitutional as Indian law forbids the mandatory minimum punishment for any crime as being the death penalty.
Advocates who oppose the death penalty bill say that capital punishment policies do not deter crime. Instead, innocent people are framed and sentenced to death as government bodies rush to reach a verdict and appease the public.
Maitreyi Misra, the director of death penalty mitigation at the non-profit Project 39A, stated that 95% of all Indian death row cases from 2000 to 2015 either ended in acquittals or commutations.
“Procedural safeguards are not being insured,” she said, pointing to flawed interrogations, improper collection of evidence, and lack of representation from lawyers — all common during rushed investigations and trials. “What kind of justice are we aiming to have?”
At the rally that Chakraborty attended soon after she spoke to ABC News, a large blue banner condemned the bill, calling for transparent investigation and justice.
(NEW YORK) — As the Israel-Hamas war continues, cease-fire discussions are occurring in the Middle East, with officials hoping to bring an end to the conflict.
The United States and its allies continue to plead for a cease-fire deal, with discussions set for this week.
Here’s how the news is developing:
6:26 PM EDT Hospital in central Gaza under evacuation order after nearby explosion
Last Updated: August 25, 6:26 PM EDT
Israeli forces issued an evacuation order in the vicinity of the Al Aqsa Hospital, Deir Al Balah, in central Gaza, urging people to flee, according to a statement from Doctors Without Borders Sunday.
“An explosion approximately 250 meters away triggered panic with many choosing to leave the hospital,” the organization said.
Of the approximately 650 patients in the hospital prior to the explosion, only 100 remain, with seven in the intensive care unit, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.
Doctors Without Borders is considering suspending wound care for the time being, while trying to maintain lifesaving treatment, according to the statement.
“This situation is unacceptable,” the organization said. “Al Aqsa has been operating well beyond capacity for weeks due to the lack of alternatives for patients. All warring parties must respect the hospital, as well as patients’ access to medical care.”
Aug 26, 2024, 4:56 PM EDT Sirens sound in Tel Aviv as Hamas fires rocket from Gaza
Sirens sounded in Tel Aviv Sunday night for the first time since January as Hamas launched a single rocket toward central Israel.
The Israel Defense Forces said the Hamas rocket fell into an “open area” in Rishon LeTsiyon, south of Tel Aviv.
Israeli emergency services officials said no one was injured by the rocket, but a 26-year-old woman was hurt going to a shelter.
Hamas confirmed it fired an “M90” rocket at Tel Aviv.
4:37 PM EDT Hezbollah leader says missile barrage on Israeli base ‘has ended’
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah said missile and drone strikes targeting a “base for military intelligence” near Tel Aviv, Israel, “has ended” for now.
Nasrallah said the strikes carried out Sunday constituted the first and second phases of Hezbollah’s response to Israeli missile strikes in Lebanon. He said Hezbollah reserves the right to “respond” if it learns its strikes on Israel are not “sufficient.”
Nasrallah said Hezbollah’s missile and drone strikes targeted the Glilot military base near Tel Aviv, alleging it is a “base for military intelligence.”
“It contains a large number of officers and soldiers and it manages many of the assassination operations that take place in the region, as well as the sedition and deception operations,” Nasrallah alleged.
Hezbollah believes “a number of drones” reached their target. Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said most of the Hezbollah missiles and drones were intercepted and denied that the Glilot military base was hit.
Hagari also confirmed that the soldier who was killed in the Hezbollah missile strike was hit by a fragment of an Iron Dome interceptor.
Nasrallah said a total of 340 missiles were fired at the Glilot military base.
A “preemptive strike” by Israel failed to cause any significant damage, according to Nasrallah.
“What happened was aggression, not a preemptive action,” Nasrallah said.
3:33 PM EDT Hamas rejects latest cease-fire deal
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan has released a statement indicating Hamas does not accept the latest iteration of the cease-fire proposal as written.
Hamas insists that changes added by Israel since July 2 are non-starters for them, specifically, Israel Defense Forces positions in the Philadelphi corridor, an eight-and-a-half-mile long demilitarized buffer zone running along the border between Egypt and Gaza. Hamas also objected to a proposal for non-Palestinian control of the Rafah border crossing.
Hamdan said Hamas will not return to the cease-fire talks as long as the new conditions stay in the proposal.
“The occupation set new conditions for accepting the agreement and backed away from what it had previously agreed to,” Hamdan said in a statement. “The delegation informed the mediators today of our opinion.”
1:16 PM EDT Soldier killed, 2 others injured in ‘combat’ in Northern Israel, says IDF
An Israeli soldier was killed and two others were injured Sunday “in combat in northern Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces announced.
The circumstances of what led to the death and injuries of the soldiers were not immediately disclosed by the IDF.
The soldier who was killed was identified by the IDF as Petty Officer 1st Class David Moshe Ben Shitrit, 21, of Geva Binyamin, Israel. The soldier was a member of the Israeli Navy’s 914th Fleet, according to the IDF.
The two soldiers who suffered light to moderate injuries are also members of the 914th Fleet, according to the IDF. Their names were not immediately released.
US not involved in Israel’s pre-emptive strike on Lebanon, official says
A U.S. official reaffirmed Sunday that the United States was not involved in Israel’s pre-emptive strike Saturday night on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon but had provided Israel some intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance information believed to have been used in the mission.
The U.S. had provided some “ISR support in terms of tracking incoming Lebanese Hezbollah attacks but did not conduct any kinetic operations as they were not required,” the official said.
“We continue to closely monitor the situation and remain well-postured and ready to support the defense of Israel from attacks by Iran and any of its proxies, to include Lebanese Hezbollah,” the official said.
At least three people were killed overnight in the Israeli strikes on Hezbollah targets in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Sunday. The casualties included two people who were killed in the village of At Tiri and one in the town of Khiam, the ministry said, adding that two additional people were injured and required hospitalization.
IDF issues new evacuation order in central Gaza
The Israel Defense Forces announced a new evacuation order Sunday for a small strip of land in a humanitarian area of central Gaza.
The new evacuation order for an area of Deir al-Balah came just days after the IDF ordered the evacuation of two refugee camps in the same area as the Israeli military prepared for a new ground offensive in the humanitarian zone.
The IDF suspects that Hamas terrorists are hiding in the area and using Palestinian refugees as human shields.
Sunday’s evacuation order affected those living in a relatively small area of Deir al-Balah that includes five schools sheltering displaced people and tent camps around them. The area is near the Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, one of the largest remaining functional hospitals in Gaza, servicing all of central Gaza.
Hezbollah planned to strike Israeli intelligence, sources tell ABC News
Israel believes the Hezbollah targets in central Israel were meant to be a complex of intelligence bases and the headquarters of Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, just north of Tel Aviv, two Israeli security sources told ABC News.
3 killed, 2 injured in Israeli strikes in Lebanon, officials say
At least three people were killed overnight in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health said Sunday.
Two were killed in the village of At Tiri and one in the town of Khiam, the ministry said, adding that two additional people were injured and required hospitalization.
The United Nations agency in charge of peacekeeping in southern Lebanon called on Sunday for a cease-fire and for all sides to “refrain from further escalatory action.”
“In light of worrying developments across the Blue Line since the early morning, UNSCOL and UNIFIL call on all to cease fire and refrain from further escalatory action,” the agency said in a statement, referring to a demarcation line separating Israel from Lebanon.
There have been no reports of injuries on the Israeli side, according to emergency services in Israel.
Israel continues strikes in southern Lebanon, IDF says
The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said the military was targeting Hezbollah with additional strikes in southern Lebanon.
“In the last hour, the IDF struck Hezbollah launchers in several areas in southern Lebanon to remove threats,” the IDF said in a statement. “In addition, the IDF identified a terrorist cell operating in the area of Khiam in southern Lebanon. The IAF swiftly struck the terrorists.”
‘Whoever harms us — we will harm them,’ Netanyahu says
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday described his country’s preemptive strikes within Lebanon as a “strong action to foil the threats” raised by a potential attack by Hezbollah.
“It has eliminated thousands of rockets that were aimed at northern Israel,” Netanyahu said as he convened his Security Cabinet for a meeting at 7 a.m. local time. “It is thwarting many other threats and is taking very strong action — both defensively and offensively.”
Netanyahu had earlier in the morning been managing the situation with Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from the Kirya military base in Tel Aviv, his office said. The prime minister’s office released photos of the pair meeting with military officials.
“We are determined to do everything to defend our country, to return the residents of the north securely to their homes and to continue upholding a simple rule: Whoever harms us — we will harm them,” Netanyahu said.
‘Thousands’ of Hezbollah rocket launchers destroyed, IDF says
The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday said it had destroyed “thousands” of Hezbollah rocket launchers.
“Approximately 100 IAF fighter jets, directed by IDF intelligence, struck and destroyed thousands of Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels that were located and embedded in southern Lebanon,” the military said in a statement.
The statement added, “Most of these launchers were aimed toward northern Israel and some were aimed toward central Israel. More than 40 launches areas in Lebanon were struck during the strikes.”
Israel warns Lebanese citizens of danger as it strikes Hezbollah
The Israeli Air Force launched “dozens” of planes to attack locations throughout southern Lebanon, saying it was continuing “to remove threats, to vigorously attack the terrorist organization Hezbollah.”
“Israel’s air defense systems, navy ships and Air Force planes are on a defense mission above the country’s skies, identifying, intercepting threats and attacking wherever in Lebanon it is required in order to remove threats and harm Hezbollah,” Israel Defense Forces spokesperson Daniel Hagari said.
The aerial strikes within Lebanon were coming as Israeli defenses were dealing with “different types of threats,” including scores of rockets and drones launched into Israeli airspace, he said.
“We have already intercepted a number of rockets and unmanned aerial vehicles that approached the territory of the State of Israel,” Hagari said.He added, “We warn the Lebanese citizens in South Lebanon. We recognize that Hezbollah is firing in a large area near your homes. You are in danger. We attack and remove Hezbollah threats.”
Hezbollah claims hundreds of rockets launched at Israel
Hezbollah claimed early on Sunday to have launched more than 320 rockets toward 11 military locations within Israel and Golan Heights.
The “enemy sites” that had been targeted were detailed in a statement. They included military bases in Meron, Ein Zeytim and Al-Sahl.
Barracks in Naveh Ziv, Ramot Naftali and Zaoura were also among the sites targeted, Hezbollah said.
The group described those launches as a “first stage,” saying they were “targeting Israeli barracks and sites to facilitate the passage of offensive drones towards their desired target deep inside” Israel.
(LONDON) — Telegram CEO Pavel Durov is being held in custody after being arrested at an airport near Paris over the weekend.
French authorities say his arrest was made in connection with a sprawling investigation into illicit and illegal activity on Telegram, a popular messaging app that promises ultra-secure communications, as well as the option for group chats that can support tens of thousands of people. Telegram says nearly a billion people use the platform worldwide.
The investigation covers everything from alleged drug trafficking, child pornography, money laundering and fraud that took place on or was organized on Telegram. Authorities say Durov is not implicated in those specific crimes; rather, his platform may have run afoul of European law by hosting that content. Durov himself has not yet been charged.
In the European Union, the Digital Services Act is aimed at regulating illegal material posted on social media platforms. It holds that once a company is informed about illegal content on its platform, it becomes liable for that content. In the United States, this content is governed by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which, by contrast, holds that platforms cannot be held liable for content posted on them.
Previous violations of the Digital Services Act by Big Tech firms have largely come in the form of fines, meaning Durov’s arrest marks a significant escalation by European authorities.
Telegram has responded, saying it “abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act,” and that Durov has “nothing to hide.”
The company also says that “it is absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for the abuse of that platform.”
Durov was born in Russia, and founded Telegram alongside his brother in 2013. The following year he fled the country amid pressure from the Russian government for Telegram to share information on Ukrainian users. Prior to that Durov created VK, a Russian social networking site similar to Facebook.
(LONDON) — Israel’s military has conducted at least eight airstrikes in recent months in an area it designated as an expanded humanitarian zone, an ABC News investigation has found using verified videos, photos and personal testimonies.
Israeli officials confirmed the strikes to ABC News, but maintained they were efforts to destroy Hamas militants, commanders and infrastructure hidden within Palestinian neighborhoods. The strikes examined by ABC News all together killed at least 110 people, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, and hit hospitals in the safe zone that treated victims.
International observers said the strikes, which occurred over a period of weeks, raised questions about whether Israel had intentionally targeted areas where they directed civilians to take refuge. Doing so could be a war crime, according to international law experts.
Muntaha Zaqzouq, 20, moved to this expanded humanitarian area from the southern Gaza city of Rafah after the Israel Defense Forces warned civilians to go there.
At least 800,000 people fled Rafah in May, the majority of whom found shelter in the expanded humanitarian area, according to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency, or UNRWA, which works with Palestinian refugees.
Zaqzouq and her two siblings were in their tent in the courtyard of a school when a bomb fell nearby, on July 3, she told ABC News in an interview. The siblings rushed to each other’s side, huddling together inside the tent, before a second bomb ripped apart their tent, she said.
“When the dust started to clear, I looked and found my brother full of blood. I looked at myself and found that I was full of blood, my T-shirt, and my legs had blood on them,” she said.
Zaqzouq’s brother needed 35 stitches to his head, and she herself needed stitches to her leg, she said.
Satellite images and ABC News video corroborate Zaqzouq’s story, showing two strikes north of the school where she was living with her siblings, and her tent shredded.
She and her family had moved six times before settling in the safe zone in Khan Younis, near Nasser hospital, she told ABC News. She said the IDF did not warn them before the bombings.
“No one warned us, no one said that there would be a strike, and they did not call anyone. The strike happened suddenly and the square was full of people sitting outside,” she said.
The IDF told ABC News it “struck a terrorist infrastructure at the provided coordinates.”
As the IDF launched its ground operation in Rafah in May, the Israeli military announced the expansion of an official humanitarian area where the city’s residents could go to be safe.
In a May 6 post on social platform X, the IDF spokesperson for Arabic Media released a map of the designated humanitarian area, which had been expanded to include not just Al-Mawasi, a small area in the southwest of Gaza, but also the western parts of the nearby city of Khan Younis and the entire city of Deir al-Balah to the north.
“For your safety, the IDF calls on you to evacuate immediately to the expanded humanitarian zone,” the post said.
Confirming the borders of the humanitarian area, the IDF in June referred ABC News to their website which has an interactive map of Gaza with the humanitarian zone outlined. Text on the page, referring to following IDF instructions related to the map, reads, “Residents of Gaza! It is a safe way to preserve your safety, your lives, and the lives of your families.”
The IDF amended the boundaries of the humanitarian area on July 22 and again on July 27, removing portions to the east of the “safe zone,” because of what it said was “significant terrorist activity and rocket fire toward the State of Israel from the eastern part of the Humanitarian Area in the Gaza Strip.” None of the IDF airstrikes examined by ABC News occurred in these areas.
ABC News asked the IDF about eight specific airstrikes in the humanitarian area.
“The IDF does not aim to strike humanitarian areas as such,” the IDF told ABC News in June, saying that Palestinian militants use civilian infrastructure for military purposes, but that, “Nevertheless, and on account of the concentrated presence of civilians in these areas, the approval process for these strikes is more stringent.”
In another statement to ABC News in July, the IDF accused Hamas of increasing “its military presence and operations from humanitarian zones,” including firing rockets toward Israel.
The rules around strikes on safe zones are clear, according to David Crane, an American international law expert who has prosecuted war crimes for the United Nations.
“There’s no gray area, it’s black and white,” he told ABC News. “If you intentionally target a safe zone where there are civilians, that’s a war crime.”
Janina Dill, co-director of the Oxford Institute for Ethics, Law, and Armed Conflict, said that there are strict legal rules under international humanitarian law, which is based on rules laid out in the Geneva Conventions, for what is considered a safe zone. She said she believes “Israel’s so-called safe zones do not easily meet the criteria of any of these legally recognized areas.” Thus, strikes in this area would not alone be enough to designate a war crime, she said.
She said that when Israel creates “safe zones” it can be seen as the military attempting to fulfill its legal obligations to warn civilians before attacks in combat areas.
Dill said that attacks in areas designated by Israel as safe “that kill a lot of civilians weaken the legal framing of the evacuation orders as improving the safety of the civilian population.”
Dill also said that when “reasonably foreseeable” civilian casualties are greater than the military advantage of an attack, the attack is prohibited under international law. This is called the “principle of proportionality,” and Dill said when civilians are displaced to an area Israel designated as safe, civilian casualties from attacks in that area are necessarily “reasonably foreseeable.”
She said that “it is very possible that some of these attacks in safe zones are war crimes because they are clearly disproportionate, or they could also be indiscriminate. However, generally, criminality can definitively only be established in and by a court of law.”
Palestinian journalists and Gaza residents who were near three of the strike sites in the humanitarian zone told ABC News they had received messages from the IDF warning them to evacuate the building before an imminent strike. Within a few hours, videos verified by ABC News show the buildings were destroyed by IDF airstrikes.
The IDF told ABC News they were targeting military infrastructure belonging to Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad at each of the three sites where prior warning was given.
An IDF airstrike in northwest Rafah killed at least 45 people on May 26, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry. The IDF said it had not conducted that strike within the borders of the humanitarian area.
“Contrary to circulating reports, we carried out the aforementioned strike outside the area considered a humanitarian zone to which we invited residents to move,” an IDF spokesperson wrote in Arabic on X on May 26.
But two days before, on May 24, the IDF dropped a bomb on a tent camp in Al Mawasi, in the center of the humanitarian area.
A journalist within a few hundred yards at the time of the strike told ABC News people received warning to evacuate before the strike and that no one was killed as a result.
Verified video filmed in the aftermath of the strike shows the massive crater left behind, and people attempting to dig up destroyed tents and belongings.
A woman who witnessed a strike in Khan Younis on June 20, who did not want to share her name for fear for her safety, told the ABC News team in Gaza, “People here came to the Khan Younis area and Nasser Hospital on the basis that it is a safe area. Schools for displaced people have been evacuated.”
Two of the strikes where warnings were given were within 100 feet of schools housing displaced people. Videos from Khan Younis show destruction at the nearby school, with parts of the walls missing and debris covering beds.
Other strikes, including five that ABC News has studied, were not preceded by IDF warnings, witnesses and victims said. ABC News provided the IDF with the details of deadly strikes for which there were no public warnings, but the IDF declined to specify whether precautions were taken to minimize civilian harm in those cases.
Several explosions followed by clouds of smoke sent people running in the Al Mawasi area of Gaza on July 13, as seen in social media videos from the scene, that were verified as authentic.
First responders in ambulances and fire trucks rushed toward the scene. As they arrived, another explosion rang out, video shows, this one on the street where medics had stopped, north of the first strike.
ABC News’ cameras captured dozens of people, including women, children and first responders, rushing into the nearby Nasser Hospital. Ninety people were killed and 300 injured in this attack, the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry said.
The IDF said the strike was targeting Mohammed Deif, the commander of Hamas’ military wing and a key figure behind the Oct. 7 attack. An Israeli official also told ABC News that they believe “that many of the casualties were also terrorists.”
The strike was one of the deadliest single events of the war.
“There is no ‘safe’ or ‘humanitarian’ zone in Gaza. These ‘designations’ were misleading and deceiving,” the commissioner general of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, said following the strike.
An earlier IDF airstrike on July 2 hit a home in Deir al-Balah, killing 13 people, including four children and two women, according to the nearby Al Aqsa Martyrs Hospital, where the bodies were taken.
Video from the scene shows rescuers digging through the rubble of the upper floors of the house, where the walls appear to have been blown out.
The IDF told ABC News that it “struck a terrorist operative in a military building” but did not comment on the deaths of the women and children also in the building or whether specific measures to avoid harming civilians were taken in this strike.
Another strike on June 14 hit another home in Deir al-Balah not far from the Al Aqsa hospital, videos show. Two people were killed, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry.
Verified videos filmed by local journalists show at least four children being rescued from the building. People are seen digging through rubble to free two of them. Once one girl is freed, the footage shows her taken to an ambulance, where a young boy, blood covering his face, is already on a stretcher.
One video also shows an unconscious woman being rushed to a waiting ambulance, and medical responders attending to an elderly woman emerging from the building.
Asked about this strike, the IDF told ABC News that it “struck a military infrastructure at the coordinate provided.”
The IDF told ABC News that Palestinian militant groups “embed their military objects strategically in, near, and under civilian infrastructure including humanitarian zones.” The IDF also claims Hamas members routinely use Palestinian civilians as human shields.
Dill, the Oxford international law expert, said that civilian casualties must still be taken into account in these situations.
“If an attack against this Hamas member would be disproportionate – due to the use of civilians as human shields in a safe zone – this attack would still be prohibited,” Dill said. “The violation of international law by one party to a conflict does not release the other party from its own obligations neither does it – generally – weaken these obligations.”
Crane, the former UN prosecutor, said safe zones should always be protected.
“If you have safe zones and you have civilians moving into the safe zones, with the understanding that they will not be targeted, that’s important,” he said. “If Israel or Hamas or any, any party to the conflict, if they violate that, then they are in fact committing war crimes.”