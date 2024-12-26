West braces for more storms bringing rain, wind, high surf and snow

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — Nine states are on alert for wind, snow, avalanches and high surf as new storms hit the west.

Parts of Oregon and Northern California could see 4 to 8 inches of rain over the next four days.

A high wind alert is in effect for the Pacific Northwest, where winds could gust near 70 mph.

A high surf warning was issued in Oregon, where waves could reach 35 feet, and a high surf advisory was issued as far south as Southern California, where waves could reach 15 feet.

Snow is also on the way.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Utah to Washington, where some areas could see up to 3 feet of snow. An avalanche warning was issued in Washington and Oregon.

These storms will continue to bring heavy rain and snow to the West Coast and the Rockies into the weekend. The West will get a break from the stormy weather early next week.

Meanwhile, in the South, a new storm system is bringing damaging winds, large hail and possibly tornadoes Thursday afternoon and evening.

The highest threat for severe weather will be in Texas, Louisiana and into Arkansas, including Dallas, Houston, Austin and Shreveport, Louisiana.

