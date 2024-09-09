“We’ve only just begun”: Adam Sandler tees off shooting of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

“We’ve only just begun”: Adam Sandler tees off shooting of ‘Happy Gilmore 2’
Universal/Getty Images

Adam Sandler has announced on Instagram that Happy Gilmore 2 has gotten underway.

To a photo of his character’s Boston Bruins jersey, tagged with his titular character’s name on it, Sandler captioned, “It ain’t over. The way I see it … we’ve only just begun.”

It was only back in May that Sandler confirmed — through former co-star and TV host Drew Barrymore — that the sequel to the 1996 original was a go. 

Netflix soon followed on May 15, teasing, “It’s been almost 30 years since we last saw Happy Gilmore, the long-driving hero who won in the Tour Championship in 1996. Now, we finally get to catch up with him in a new sequel.”

The streamer added, “Adam Sandler is returning to the golf green as Happy Gilmore, and he’s bringing his powerful slap shot with him. No word on any alligators.”

Happy Gilmore 2 tees off on Netflix in 2025.

Michelle Monaghan says Robert Downey Jr. taught her to keep up with Vince Vaughn in ‘Bad Monkey’
Apple TV+

Based on Carl Hiaasen‘s New York Times bestselling novel of the same name, the mystery comedy series Bad Monkey hits Apple TV+ on Wednesday.

In it, Vince Vaughn plays Andrew Yancy, a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in Southern Florida who finds himself trying to unravel the mystery of a severed arm that was found by a tourist.  

The series was created by Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and also stars Michelle Monaghan, who starred in Shane Black‘s 2005 cult comedy classic Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

The film that also starred Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer shares a pulpy sensibility with Bad Monkey, says Michelle, who plays Bonnie, a mysterious woman with whom Vaughn’s character has an affair. 

“Yes. I couldn’t agree with you more,” she said to ABC Audio. “Comedy was something that I wanted to revisit. … I was really looking forward to finding something funny and finding material that I could dig my comedic chops into once again. And who better to do it with than Bill Lawrence?”

In Bad Monkey, Vaughn brings his trademark motormouthed improv style for which he’s known — and again, Monaghan says, Kiss Kiss came in handy. 

“I improved for the first time with Robert Downey [Jr.] … and that was daunting, of course.”

She adds, “And also doing it with Vince Vaughn is daunting because he is … so fast on his feet. The guy is so quick. He’s so bright. He’s a really smart actor.”

Michelle adds, “You know, when you’re working with that level of talent … even if whatever you say isn’t that clever or funny, they’ll make it funny.”

Paramount+ rounds out cast of ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’
Paramount+

Paramount+ has announced the full cast of NCIS: Tony & Ziva, the spin-off of the hit CBS franchise. As reported, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo reprise, respectively, as Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David in the series, which is currently in production in Budapest.

Foundation alumna Isla Gie plays Tali, “Tony and Ziva’s precocious 12-year-old daughter who is sick of being treated like a child.” The streamer adds, “She’s more intuitive and vigilant than the adults around her give her credit for and she’s ready to prove this to them.”

Shadow and Bone‘s Amita Suman plays Claudette, the tech whiz at Tony’s security company. “There’s no problem Claudette can’t solve or code she can’t crack,” the producers say.

Ted Lasso vet Maximilian Osinski plays Boris, a Russian expat and one of the most brilliant and illusive computer hackers in the world, while Emily in ParisNassima Benchicou plays Martine, an “elegant and cunning” former French intelligence agent.

Avengers: Endgame actor James D’Arcy plays Interpol official Henry; Coronation Street‘s Terence Maynard plays “gentle and probing” therapist Dr. Lang; and Lara Rossi from The Watch plays former U.K. Special Forces operator Sophie, who watches over Tali.

The producers tease that NCIS: Tony & Ziva “picks up after Ziva’s supposed death, when Tony left the NCIS team to go raise their daughter.” However, NCIS viewers learned Ziva wasn’t really dead and took part in one final mission for the agency, later reuniting with Tony and their daughter in Paris.

But “when Tony’s security company is attacked, they must go on the run across Europe … and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

 

Joaquin Phoenix says his singing in Joker: Folie À Deux made Lady Gaga “spit up her coffee”
Warner Bros. Pictures

We all know Lady Gaga can sing, so finding out she’d be singing in Joker: Folie À Deux wasn’t surprising. But what about her co-star, Joaquin Phoenix? He also sings in the movie, and unlike Gaga, he hasn’t had any formal training.  What’s more, Phoenix says he needed to sing badly intentionally.

Speaking to Empire magazine about his character, Arthur Fleck, aka Joker,  Phoenix says it was important for him to sing with “poor phrasing and occasional bum notes.” He explains, “Arthur grew up hearing his mother play these songs on the radio. He’s not a singer, and he shouldn’t sound like a professional singer. He should sound like somebody that’s taking a shower and just bursts out into song.”

But what was it like for him to sing opposite a virtuoso vocalist like Lady Gaga He jokes, “I do seem to remember her spitting up coffee the first time I sang, so that felt good, that was exciting, and made me feel confident.”   

But seriously, Phoenix says, “Gaga was always very encouraging of just, ‘Go with what you feel, it’s fine.’ For somebody who’s not a performer in that way, it can be… uncomfortable to do that, but also very exciting.” 

Phoenix should feel better about the fact that Gaga has said that in the movie, she also sang badly intentionally, because her character, Harley Quinn, isn’t a trained singer either.

