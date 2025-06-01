WFP’s Cindy McCain: Gaza could be ‘a humanitarian catastrophe … like none other’

United Nations World Food Programme Executive Director Cindy McCain stressed the “immediate” need for aid and a ceasefire in Gaza.

“It’s a tragedy. And what we need right now is an immediate ceasefire, complete, unfettered access, along with the safe fence roads, every gate open, to feed people and stop this catastrophe from happening. If we don’t do that, it’s going to be a humanitarian catastrophe, as I’ve said, like none other,” McCain said Sunday on “This Week with George Stephanopoulos.”

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began delivering aid this week after an 11-week embargo. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on May 19 that Israel, “with our American friends,” was creating a “system with distribution centers” that would be “secured by the IDF, preventing Hamas from reaching the area.”

GHF has been criticized by the United Nations and other aid groups for its distribution methods. Photos and videos out of Gaza show long lines of Palestinians waiting for aid. The United Nations warns that Gaza is approaching a famine.

According to the Gaza health ministry, 31 people were killed and 200 injured when Israel opened fire on a GHF aid distribution center located in Rafah. In a statement posted to X, the Israel Defense Forces said, “At this stage, there are no known casualties from IDF gunfire” within the site. “The matter is still under investigation.”

“They don’t have nearly enough access points. They don’t have nearly enough food going in. And — and so the — the feel of desperation, you can see it in the video, is very — it’s very disheartening,” McCain said. “I mean, for all of us that do this, you know, this is what we do. We — we — we understand what it takes and we understand the complexity of it. But we also understand the grave humanitarian need that — that is existing now.”

Here are more highlights from McCain’s interview:

On the UN’s interaction with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

Stephanopoulos: Have you had any coordination at all this week with the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation?

McCain: No, I have not personally. I know that there’s been some — some meetings that have taken place around the — around the — Europe, particularly on some of the things. But we have — we’ve not seen a plan. We’ve been a part of some of those meetings. Some of them we have not been. But again, we’ve seen no plan. And, look, we will work with anybody to feed. This is — this is the kind of thing that, at this level of desperation, we’ve got to work together on trying to feed people. So — so it’s not about not willing to work with people. We need the access. We need the Israelis to let us in so we can do our job. And we do it — we are the best at what we do, I might add. And we’re the ones — we — we can — we can not only get in, but we can get in at scale, which is what is most important right now.

On Secretary of State Marco Rubio saying ‘that’s a lie that people are dying from USAID cuts

Stephanopoulos: Is it a lie that people have died because of the aid cuts?

McCain: Well, you know, I’m not going to — going to even pretend to understand what’s going on with inside the — the U.S. government at this particular point. I know what I see on the ground, not just in Gaza but around the world. There’s places like Sudan, the DRC Congo, other places, South Sudan, et cetera, they’re — they’re in just as much trouble as this. We need to get aid in, in Gaza, and we need to get it in now to avoid this catastrophe.

(WASHINGTON) — An attorney representing a migrant sent to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act says her client was deported due to a soccer logo tattoo, according to court declarations submitted Wednesday night.

Linette Tobin is representing Jerce Reyes Barrios, a professional soccer player from Venezuela who protested the Maduro regime in February and March 2024 and was detained and tortured after one of the demonstrations.

Barrios came to the U.S.-Mexico border legally through the CBP One app in September 2024 but has been accused of being a Tren de Aragua, or TdA, member and was detained at a facility under maximum security, Tobin said.

The Biden administration expanded the use of the CBP One phone application to allow migrants to submit some background information and schedule appointments with immigration officials at ports of entry. Officials would then determine if the person could be allowed into the country, some in order to submit an asylum claim. President Donald Trump eliminated that feature during his first days in office.  

The Department of Homeland Security has accused Barrios of having a gang-affiliated tattoo and claimed a photo of him showed him displaying gang signs. ABC News has reached out to DHS.

The tattoo in question showed a crown sitting on top of a soccer ball with a rosary and the word “Dios” (God), according to Tobin. A declaration from the tattoo artist confirmed that Barrios chose it because it was similar to the Real Madrid soccer team logo, the attorney said. According to Tobin, those alleged gang signs were the hand symbol for rock and roll and “I love you” in sign language.

Tobin also said she submitted records from Venezuela that indicated Barrios had no criminal record in his home country and was employed as a professional soccer player and children’s soccer coach. 

Barrios was transferred out of maximum security after submitting this evidence and had a hearing set for April 17, according to his attorney.

Around March 10 or 11, Tobin said her client was transferred to Texas without notice and was promptly deported to El Salvador on March 15.

“Counsel and family have lost all contact with him and have no information” about his whereabouts, Tobin wrote in the court documents.

Trump announced on Saturday he had signed a proclamation declaring that the Tren de Aragua gang was “conducting irregular warfare” against the United States and therefore would deport its members under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Saturday blocked the Trump administration from deporting noncitizens under the Alien Enemies Act and ordered that they turn around two flights the administration said were deporting alleged migrant gang members to El Salvador.

After officials failed to turn the flights around, Judge Boasberg demanded they provide more information about the flights, under seal, but Justice Department attorneys refused, citing national security concerns. According to a court filing Wednesday morning, DOJ attorneys said they are considering invoking the state secrets privilege to deny the judge that information.

(WASHINGTON) — Elon Musk’s political action committee is offering Wisconsin voters $100 who sign a petition opposing “activist judges” ahead of the April 1 Wisconsin Supreme Court election, echoing the billionaire’s controversial cash giveaways during President Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign.

The petition, promoted online and at in-person events by Musk’s America PAC, asks voters in the state to reject “activist judges who impose their own views.” Wisconsin voters who sign up are eligible to receive the $100, according to the PAC.

The petition’s language mirrors recent attacks by Musk and Trump on federal judges who have ruled against the administration. It reads: “Judges should interpret laws as written, not rewrite them to fit their personal or political agendas. By signing below, I’m rejecting the actions of activist judges who impose their own views and demanding a judiciary that respects its role — interpreting, not legislating.”

The petition also allows Musk’s team to collect voter data for get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of next month’s election.

The world’s richest man has used cash giveaways in past elections, including a controversial $1 million sweepstakes to voters in swing states who signed a second amendment petition in efforts to boost Trump’s chances.

So far, two political groups aligned with Musk — America PAC and Building America’s Future — have poured nearly $20 million into supporting Republican candidate Brad Schimel.

In a memo obtained by ABC News, Building America’s Future said that internal polling showed Schimel was “within striking distance” of Democratic candidate Susan Crawford. To pull ahead, Schimel needed to “consolidate the base and present Schimel as a pro-Trump conservative,” according to the memo.

(WASHINGTON) — The biggest mistake Democrats have made is “not centering people enough” Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., said Sunday.

“A lot of people voted for Donald Trump because they trusted him and didn’t trust that Democrats could deliver for them,” Booker told ABC “This Week” anchor George Stephanopoulos. “We are in a state where, again, the Democratic Party should own up. We partly laid this pathway for this demagogue to come into office, and so the way we deal with that, the way we correct from those mistakes, is to do more of the centering of American voices, American people in our conversation and in our focus, not focus on politics, focus on people.”

Booker’s marathon 25 hour and 4 minute speech that concluded Tuesday evening broke the record for the longest speech on the Senate floor. Booker protested the national “crisis” he said President Donald Trump and adviser Elon Musk created. It surpassed the record set by Sen. Strom Thurmond, who filibustered the Civil Rights Act for 24 hours and 18 minutes in 1957.

During the speech, Booker said that Democrats must do better.

“I confess that I have been imperfect. I confess that I’ve been inadequate to the moment,” Booker said on Tuesday. “I confess that the Democratic Party has made terrible mistakes that gave a lane to this demagogue. I confess we all must look in the mirror and say ‘we will do better.'”

Booker told Stephanopoulos the action he tried to inspire with his speech should not be confused with partisan politics.

“This is not about the Democratic Party, I’m sorry,” Booker said. “The Democratic Party is at its weakest when it’s concerned about the party. It’s at its strongest when it’s concerned about the people, when it’s bigger and broader than any narrow, political analysis. This is the time for Americans to step up.”

Tens of thousands of “Hands Off” protesters rallied in more than 1,200 cities across the country on Saturday to speak out against the Trump administration’s cuts to the federal workforce and other policies, according to organizers.

“I’m just grateful, especially yesterday, to stand in solidarity with millions of Americans who are just really determined, even though they themselves are tired, to keep fighting,” Booker said.

Here are more highlights from Booker’s interview:

Booker on the tariffs Trump announced this week
Stephanopoulos: Let’s talk about some of the issues that Americans were responding to, including, of course, the tariffs. You heard Kevin Hassett earlier in the program. He said there may be some increase in prices, but it’s going to be worth it. Your response?

Booker: God bless Kevin, but I’ve never seen an administration in my lifetime do something so monumentally wrong and that so staggeringly hurts American people. I’ve been hearing all day yesterday, from frightened Americans who’ve saved for their entire lives, for retirement in the coming months, but now know they can’t because in one fell swoop, Donald Trump has devastated their retirement accounts, their 401(k)s… This president is pushing, yet again, a plan to gut basic services to give bigger and bigger tax cuts to the wealthy. So the chaos he has unleashed on America, the financial insecurity that he has brought to people’s lives, this is not what he promised people, and I think he will already go down for a president having the worst first 100 days in the last century of any president that’s ever taken that office.

Booker on law firms and universities targeted by the administration
Stephanopoulos: “You also saw Jon Karl’s piece about the president’s retribution campaign, he promised to be the retribution during the campaign. We’re seeing these moves against universities. We’re seeing these moves against law firms. You took the Senate floor to protest. What should these law firms and universities do?

Booker: “Well, first and foremost, you’re calling retribution, but it’s something far worse than that. If you look around the world, from Viktor Orban to Vladimir Putin, this is not what democratic leaders do. This is really a violation of our constitutional principles, that he’s using that power of that office, not to advance noble causes that could help the American people, whether I disagree with them or not, that’s what a president is called to do, do what they think is in the best interests of the public at large. What this president is instead doing is violating our constitutional principles, violating the fundamental rights of people in order to punish them, to carry out his own retribution plan. You know, John F. Kennedy famously said, “Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.” Donald Trump is now saying, ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for Donald Trump to make amends. He is trying to hurt people, to make them cower to him and offer him tribute in order to not violate the Constitution and hurt them economically. This is something that should not just be about a bunch of law firms. This is something that should ultimately be about Americans.

