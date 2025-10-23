What could supply chain snags in the auto industry mean for car buyers?

What could supply chain snags in the auto industry mean for car buyers?

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Car buyers may face elevated prices and a shortage of some vehicles due to a supply chain snarled by tariffs and challenges accessing crucial materials, some industry experts told ABC News.

A shortage of aluminum halted production at plants operated by Jeep and Ford earlier this month, pausing the output of some Jeep SUVs and Ford trucks, the Wall Street Journal reported. Meanwhile, a trade spat between the U.S. and China has raised questions about the availability of semiconductors, a critical part at the center of a pandemic-era supply shock.

Those disruptions follow far-reaching U.S. tariffs that have hit foreign automakers and added complications for domestic companies long-intertwined with manufacturers in Canada and Mexico.

The headwinds swirling in the auto industry could make it more difficult for consumers to find their desired vehicle at an affordable price, but carmakers may opt to absorb potential added costs and ease pain for buyers, some experts said. For now, they noted, uncertainty about the level of supply disruption leaves the outcome unclear.

“You start to roll all of this together and it does get significant,” Peter Morici, a professor emeritus at the University of Maryland’s School of Business, told ABC News. “My feeling is that there just have been too many disruptions for this not to affect the availability of automobiles if this goes on long enough. This question is whether it will.”

Stellantis, the parent company of Jeep, declined ABC News’ request for comment. Ford did not respond to the request.

Steep tariffs of 25% on vehicles imported into the U.S. went into effect in April, hiking costs for foreign-made cars, SUVs, minivans, cargo vans and light trucks. Within hours of the policy rollout, Ferrari said it would raise prices by as much as 10% for some models to compensate for the tariffs.

Widespread tariff-driven price increases have never materialized, however.

The policy largely exempted vehicles covered by a free trade agreement between the U.S. and Canada known as the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. For such cars, the tariffs only apply to the value of their non-U.S. content, a fraction of the overall cost, the White House said.

Some trade agreements with other nations resulted in lower auto tariffs, including deals with top car exporters Japan and the European Union. Last week, Trump extended a rebate for U.S. automakers meant to cushion the blow of tariff-related costs.

Still, top automakers tallied hundreds of millions of dollars in tariff-related expenses. Those costs risk colliding with concerns over the availability of aluminum and semiconductors, some experts said.

“The fact that it’s all coming at them is a challenge for automakers,” Jessica Caldwell, head of insights at Edmunds, told ABC News, noting the companies had yet to pass along the costs to consumers in the form of higher prices.

“We haven’t seen a lot of impact of tariffs; we haven’t seen a lot of impact of the supply chain. That doesn’t mean we won’t eventually,” Caldwell added.

Earlier this month, China significantly tightened its restrictions on rare earth elements, which make up a key input in semiconductors found in an array of products from cars to home appliances.

The move prompted President Donald Trump to threaten 100% tariffs on all China-made goods next month. Beijing has publicly stood firm on the policy, leaving the two sides at an impasse with massive implications for U.S. automakers.

“The semiconductor is worrisome because it’s in so many things in the car. It’s not just in a body panel but it could be in the seats, the entertainment system — anything basically,” Caldwell said.

To be sure, the ultimate consumer impact of supply chain disruption remains uncertain, experts said. Carmakers may continue to absorb tariff-related costs in an effort to maintain price levels and protect their share of the market, they added.

“I see manufacturers absorbing more of the pain in the short term so they don’t lose customers,” Joseph McCabe, president and CEO of advisory firm AutoForecast Solutions, told ABC News.

Even so, the cloudy forecast should nudge some buyers to move forward with a planned purchase instead of holding out for better conditions, Caldwell said.

“It’s probably a good idea to keep your eyes open for deals,” she added. “I wouldn’t hesitate to buy earlier rather than thinking, ‘Maybe in the future it will be a better time to buy.’ I’m not sure it will be.”

Morici, of the University of Maryland, agreed. “If you want to buy a car in the next month, you should do it — if you can get a good deal,” Morici said.

 

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

What to know about the Trump administration’s deal with AI chipmakers
What to know about the Trump administration’s deal with AI chipmakers
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — AI chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices struck an extraordinary accord to pay the United States government 15% of the revenue the two companies are set to make from products sold in China, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

In exchange for the payment, the Trump administration will grant the companies export licenses for the AI chips, allowing the firms to tap into a large market in China.

The quid quo pro agreement between major corporations and the president holds little or no precedent. The Financial Times first reported the deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump recounted the agreement with Nvidia. “I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

Here’s what to know about the deal reached between Nvidia, AMD and the Trump administration.

Trump green-lights AI chip exports to China

In recent years, Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia has grown into one of the world’s largest companies as its advanced chips have fueled the rapid development of chatbots and other AI tools.

The company said last month that the Trump administration had granted the company permission to sell its H20 chip, a product specifically designed for sale to China. Nvidia developed the chip in compliance with export restrictions put in place by the Biden administration beginning in 2022.

Despite the Trump administration’s apparent green light last month, Nvidia did not receive licenses for chip exports to China over the ensuing weeks.

The deal recently struck between the Trump administration and Nvidia will allow the company to obtain the export licenses and begin the sale of chips in China, a White House official said. AMD, which offers an MI308 chip for Chinese customers, will also receive permission for such sales, the official added.

Some observers have opposed the sale of advanced AI chips in China, saying the technology would help the country keep up with the U.S. in the fast-growing AI industry. The Trump administration has previously challenged the view, describing Nvidia’s H20 chip as inferior to similar products sold in the U.S.

“We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second best stuff, not even our third best,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC last month, referring to Nvidia’s H20 chip as its “fourth best.”

In a statement to ABC News, Nvidia did not directly comment on the terms of the agreement.

“We follow rules the U.S. government sets for our participation in worldwide markets,” Nvidia said. “While we haven’t shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide. America cannot repeat 5G and lose telecommunication leadership. America’s AI tech stack can be the world’s standard if we race.”

AMD did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Chipmakers pay share of revenue to U.S. government

In exchange for approval of chip sales in China, Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay the U.S. 15% of revenue derived from such business.

The move marks the Trump administration’s latest intervention in the affairs of an individual company. When Japan-based Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel in June, the Trump administration received a “golden share” that affords the White House significant influence over the company. The golden share allows the Trump administration to influence the makeup of the company’s board and assert veto power over a host of major decisions, though the White House does not retain a financial stake in the firm.

More recently, Trump last week called on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign. In a message posted on social media, Trump accused Tan of being “HIGHLY conflicted.”

Trump did not explain why Tan should resign, nor did he provide evidence for his allegation of a conflict of interest. But the post came after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s alleged ties to China. Tan is still the company’s CEO.

ABC News’ Michelle Stoddart contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks fall on 1st day of government shutdown
Stocks fall on 1st day of government shutdown
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks dropped in early trading on Wednesday, just hours after a government shutdown began, shuttering some government services and complicating a delicate moment for the nation’s economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 87 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 slid 0.4%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 0.6%.

The selloff marked the first sign of shutdown-related strain for markets, which shrugged off the looming impasse a day earlier. Each of the major indexes ticked up on Tuesday, including a record high for the Dow.

The shutdown coincides with a rough patch for the U.S. economy, at least by some key metrics. A recent hiring slowdown has stoked recession fears, while inflation has proven difficult to fully contain.

Fresh hiring data on Wednesday morning deepened concern about the labor market. Private sector employment declined by 32,000 jobs in September, registering well short of economists’ expectations of 45,000 jobs added, according to data firm ADP research.

A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage for the U.S. economy, stemming mainly from furloughed public workers, who temporarily lose out on pay and put a dent in U.S. consumer spending, analysts previously told ABC News.

The impact of a shutdown could be more significant this time around, however, since the wobbly economy may strain under the weight of a potentially prolonged interruption, while a halt in the release of key economic data could make it more difficult for policymakers to steer the economy, they added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

What to know about Trump’s trade feud with India
What to know about Trump’s trade feud with India
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticized India over its trade policy, escalating a series of attacks as the White House readies to ratchet up tariffs on the country.

The Trump administration plans to slap 25% tariffs on Indian products and impose additional penalties starting on Friday, the president said on social media. The incendiary rhetoric toward India comes as Trump also prepares to impose new levies on dozens of other countries.

The White House has faulted India for high tariffs that Trump views as an effort to shut out U.S. producers. In recent days, Trump has also condemned India over its decision to continue purchasing Russian oil throughout the Russia-Ukraine war.

India’s tariffs are “far too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Indian government said it had “taken note” of Trump’s comment and would “study its implications.”

Here’s what to know about the U.S.-India trade feud and why it matters:

Where does Trump’s trade feud with India stand?

Trump is set to hike tariffs on India to 25% on Friday, putting them one percentage point below the level of levies threatened in a Rose Garden ceremony on April 2.

A 25% tariff would set levies with India at a higher rate than the 15% tariffs placed on the European Union and Japan as part of recent trade agreements. The threatened tariff on India would come in slightly below 30% tariffs slapped on China in May.

The proposed levies may complicate ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and India, which have sought to reach an agreement over multiple rounds of discussions spanning months.

India, the 12th-largest U.S. trade partner, has become a destination for some manufacturers that shifted production away from China in recent years. In May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had moved production of iPhones sold in the U.S. to India as a means of avoiding high tariffs.

Overall trade in goods between India and the U.S. last year amounted to about $129 billion, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, or OTR, found. Top imports from India include apparel, chemicals, machinery and agricultural products.

Why is Trump targeting India

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly criticized India for elevated tariffs on a range of products, including agricultural and dairy goods.

“We have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high,” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.

India has sought to protect its domestic industries with elevated tariffs on some goods, including levies exceeding 100%.

The U.S. ran a trade deficit in goods of about $45 billion in 2024, which marked a 5.4% increase over the previous year, according to the OTR. By comparison, the U.S. notched a far larger trade deficit with China of $295 billion last year.

More recently, Trump has taken issue with India’s decision to continue buying Russian oil over the course of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India is “Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE,” Trump said on social media on Wednesday.

How has India responded to Trump’s threats?

In a statement this week, the Indian government struck a measured but firm tone in response to Trump.

“India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months,” the Indian government said on Wednesday. “We remain committed to that objective.”

“The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest,” the statement added.

The two sides are expected to meet for another round of trade discussions in late August.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.