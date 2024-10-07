What does Gaza’s future look like after a year of war?

What does Gaza’s future look like after a year of war?
Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu via Getty Images

(LONDON) — Smoke and question marks still hang over the devastated Gaza Strip a year after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack touched off a regional firestorm.

The fighting in Gaza continues, though the epicenter of the broader conflict has now shifted north to the Israel-Lebanon border where Hezbollah is maintaining the Iran-led “Axis of Resistance” second front.

Cease-fire negotiations appear stalled. The majority of Gaza’s population remains displaced. Swaths of its homes and infrastructure are leveled. More than 46,000 are dead, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry.

In the ruins, sporadic battles continue between the Israel Defense Forces and Hamas.

Around 100 of the 250 hostages — kidnapped during Hamas’ Oct. 7 terror attack on southern Israel, which killed around 1,200 people — remain in captivity in Gaza. Only half are thought to still be alive.

Israel launched its military response to the massacre without publicly laying out a detailed post-war vision.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said as early as November 2023 that Israel requires “overall security responsibility” for the strip “for an indefinite period.”

That would include an expanded “security perimeter” around Gaza’s frontiers and control of the Philadelphi Corridor area along the Egypt-Gaza frontier, Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu has said his envisioned “total victory” is close. Current Israeli deployments in the strip hint at its eventual shape.

“Israel holds two narrow territorial strips — Philadelphi and Netzarim,” Michael Milshtein, a former head of Palestinian affairs for Israeli military intelligence, told ABC News.

The former is around 9 miles long and runs along the entire border with Egypt. The latter runs around 2.5 miles east to west from Israel to the Gaza coast, bisecting the strip.

“The IDF is really in these corridors and around the boundaries of Gaza,” said Orna Mizrahi, who served in the Israeli prime minister’s office as deputy national security adviser for foreign policy.

Units can launch operations deeper into Gaza from these staging points “according to the intelligence that they have,” Mizrahi said.

A year of fighting has already changed the physical and demographic map of Gaza, Milshtein said.

“Eight percent of the people who lived in Gaza before Oct. 7, they do not live in Gaza or exist in Gaza anymore,” he said, with tens of thousands having been killed or fled.

The majority of Gazans have been displaced, some repeatedly. Continued Israeli operations may force more mass movements.

Netanyahu is now considering the so-called “Generals’ Plan,” in which the IDF would evacuate all remaining civilians from the north of the strip and lay siege to the militants — and the civilians — who stay behind.

Retired Maj. Gen. Giora Eiland said the plan would turn the northern strip into “a military zone” in which “every figure is a target and, most importantly, no supplies enter this territory.”

“I’m not sure that it will really defeat Hamas,” Milshtein said of the proposal. “And of course, it won’t bring the release of the hostages.”

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told ABC News in September that Hamas is “almost finished.”

Hamas’ political chief Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Tehran in July. The same month, the IDF claimed to have killed infamous Hamas military leader Mohamed Deif, though the group said he survived the attempt.

Only Yahya Sinwar — Hamas’ leader in Gaza — is still thought to be alive, likely in the sprawling network of tunnels beneath the strip and possibly surrounding himself with hostages.

But Israel’s military planning does not appear to have yet given way to the political.

U.S.-sponsored efforts to build an international coalition to rebuild — and perhaps also oversee — Gaza has thus far proved fruitless.

So, too, have suggestions that the Palestinian Authority — which partially controls the West Bank in cooperation with Israel, is led by President Mahmoud Abbas and is dominated by the Fatah party — take control.

Meanwhile, far-right Israeli settler groups — among them influential members of Netanyahu’s government — are pushing to revive and expand settlements abandoned when Israel unilaterally withdrew from Gaza in 2005.

“Can you take all the tactical and military achievements, and translate them to the strategic?” Milshtein asked. “This is much more complicated.”

Also complicated is the concept of total victory over Hamas, which remains active despite reportedly massive casualties.

“They have no battalions, but that’s okay, because they rely on cells, platoons and smaller units,” Milshtein said.

“I really don’t see when or if we will see any white flag or announcement about ‘total defeat’ and ‘giving up.’ I’m not sure that it’s going to happen very soon — or at all.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Two Americans among missing passengers from sunken superyacht
Two Americans among missing passengers from sunken superyacht
Italian Coast Guard Command teams and firefighters are carrying out search and rescue operations with helicopters and ships to find missing people after after a yacht sank on Monday due to a storm 20 kilometers east of Palermo in southern Italy on August 19, 2024. (Alberto Lo Bianco/Anadolu via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Two Americans are among those still missing after a superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily on Monday, ABC News has confirmed.

Christopher and Neda Morvillo are among six people still unaccounted for who were aboard the U.K.-flagged Bayesian vessel which sank during a violent storm.

Christopher Morvillo is a partner at law firm Clifford Chance and represented the yacht’s owner — British tech tycoon Mike Lynch — in his recent fraud case brought by Hewlett Packard. He is a former assistant United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

The search resumed Tuesday morning for the six people missing from the Bayesian. Among the bodies that may be trapped inside the vessel are those of Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah.

Some of the 15 people who were rescued are either still recovering or have now left the hospital.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jar at museum
4-year-old boy accidentally smashes 3,500-year-old Bronze Age jar at museum
Courtesy The Hecht Museum

(HAIFA, Israel) — A 4-year-old boy accidentally smashed a Bronze Age jar during a visit to a museum in Israel on Friday, the museum said.

The ancient jar, which was on display at the University of Haifa’s Hecht Museum, dates back to between 2200 and 1500 B.C., making it at least 3,500 years old. It was especially rare due to it being fully intact — well, until recently.

The boy’s father — identified only by his first name, Alex — told the BBC the jar fell to the ground after his son “pulled the jar slightly” because he was “curious about what was inside.”

Alex was “in shock” when he saw his son next to the smashed artifact, and initially thought, “It wasn’t my child that did it,” but spoke to a security guard after calming the child down.

The museum’s director, Inbal Rivlin, told ABC News they understand it was an accident.

“There are instances where display items are intentionally damaged, and such cases are treated with great severity, including involving the police,” Rivlin said. “In this case, however, this was not the situation. The jar was accidentally damaged by a young child visiting the museum, and the response will be accordingly.”

The jar had been displayed at the museum’s entrance, without glass or barriers, which Rivlin said is a core tenet of the museum in order to make “archaeological items accessible to the public.”

“The museum believes that there is a special charm in experiencing an archaeological find without any obstructions, and despite the rare incident with the jar, the Hecht Museum will continue this tradition,” she said.

Rivlin said the jar was used to store and transport supplies, particularly wine and olive oil.

A conservation specialist has been selected to restore the jar, and Rivlin said it would be “returned to its place in a short time.”

The family was invited back to see the repaired artifact, Rivlin said, and are planning to visit again this coming weekend.

Alex told BBC he was “relieved” the jar would be repaired, but is “sorry” that “it will no longer be the same item.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

‘Out of control’ fires ravage the Amazon region
‘Out of control’ fires ravage the Amazon region
The sun sets in Brasilia, Brazil, amid smoke from forest fires in the northern and central western states, on September 9, 2024. (Evaristo Sa/AFP via Getty Images)

(LONDON) — Wildfires in the Amazon are choking swaths of Brazil, Bolivia and Ecuador with smoke, leading to evacuations, school closures, canceled flights and a dire threat to plant and animal life in the region in what officials say is thought to be the worst fires in 20 years.

An estimated 20% of the Brasilia National Forest burned just last week and officials have launched a probe into suspected arson as residents of the nearby Brazilian capital city of Brasilia reported coughs, stinging eyes and scratchy throats, according to park officials.

In Bolivia’s capital city of La Paz, many schools held virtual classes and flights to and from the region were delayed and canceled. Elsewhere, in the provinces of Beni, Santa Cruz and Pando, many farmers and indigenous Bolivians have evacuated their land as fires continued. More than 3 million hectares of land have already burned in Bolivia this year.

In Ecuador, the government deployed an anti-fire helicopter and specialized brigades to contain a wildfire that has lasted almost two weeks.

The wildfire season in the Amazon region used to last three months from August to October. Now, it stretches on for six months, said Efrain Tinta Guachalla, a socio-territorial investigator at Fundación Tierra, a Bolivian NGO dedicated to sustainable rural development.

Guachalla attributes the fires to a growing amount of farmland, often for soy and cattle, and the deforestation that occurs because of this expansion. Deforestation causes the land to dry out due to a rise in temperatures and decreasing rainfall, causing a greater risk of fires in the surrounding forests.

“The fires are out of control,” he said. “The land is full of scars from the burning.”

While occasional wildfires in Europe and the American West are normal considering the climate, he continued, the humid Amazon is never meant to burn. He says that rainforest flora and fauna are being wiped out at unprecedented rates.

“The fires in California or the fires in Europe, those aren’t the same as the fires in South America. There’s an enormous difference — the loss of biodiversity,” said Guillermo Villalobos, a political scientist focusing on climate science at Bolivian nonprofit Fundación Solon. “Forests like the Amazon are historically tropical forests, meaning they’ve never burned, they’ve never coexisted with the fire. This is terribly tragic for the ecosystem and the world. The Amazon is in its worst state of the last 50 years.”

Over ten thousand species are at high risk of extinction, researchers say, in large part due to deforestation, according to a report by the Science Panel of the Amazon.

As climate change and global demand for agricultural products increase, Villalobos thinks the fires are only going to get worse as more land is cleared for farming, raising the risk of wildfires.

“We’re in an interminable loop,” he said. “A point of no return.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.