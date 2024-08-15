What does it mean that the WHO declared mpox a global public health emergency?

(NEW YORK) — The spread of a newer strain of mpox in Africa led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare the disease a public health emergency of international concern (PHEIC) on Wednesday.

This newer strain is believed to be behind an outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with more than 14,000 cases — mostly among children — and more than 500 deaths, and has been detected in neighboring countries that had never reported countries of mpox before.

On Thursday, Sweden became the first nation outside of the African continent to report a case of the newer strain of mpox, according to the country’s public health agency.

Cases of other strains, or clades, of mpox have popped up in other countries. In the U.S., there are more than 1,600 cases reported this year so far, more than twice the number seen at this time last year but not as many as seen during the outbreak in 2022-23.

“It’s clear that a coordinated international response is essential to stop these outbreaks and save lives,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Experts told ABC News that by declaring a PHEIC, the WHO can help more countries collaborate by sharing data, allocating resources and helping make vaccines more readily available.

What is a PHEIC?

A PHEIC is defined as “an extraordinary event which is determined to constitute a public health risk to other States through the international spread of disease and to potentially require a coordinated international response,” by the International Health Regulations.

To be considered a PHEIC, the condition is considered, serious, sudden, unusual or unexpected; has implications for public health beyond where the place it originates; and has the potential to require immediate international action, according to the WHO.

“This is really [the WHO’s] highest level of alert,” Thomas Duszynski, director of epidemiology education at Indiana University’s Fairbanks School of Public Health, told ABC News.

“This means that this particular virus, or the mpox virus, and the illnesses that it causes, has reached a level that is now at a much higher rate than it should be, than when we see like in a normal year, as well as it’s starting to spill outside of the country of the Democratic Republic of Congo, which means that we have to get our arms around it and try and contain it,” he said.

A PHEIC was last declared for mpox during the outbreak in 2022-23, but this current outbreak is different because it involves a clade called clade Ib that seems to spread more quickly and has a higher mortality rate, Duszynski said.

What becomes available when a PHEIC is declared?

Emily Smith, an associate professor in the Department of Global Health at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, said declaring a PHEIC can help galvanize collaboration and mobilize resources.

“Collaboration can be really important in terms of sharing data from different surveillance systems or even things like genomic sequences, so we can understand how different cases are related to each other,” she told ABC News.

On the mobilizing resources front, Tedros said during the media briefing on Wednesday that WHO had released $1.5 million in contingency funds and planned to release more soon. The WHO’s regional response plan — including support surveillance and preparedness and response activities — will cost $15 million.

Additionally, last week, the WHO triggered the process to begin allowing mpox vaccines to go through the process for emergency use listing, similar to what was seen with the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

The PHEIC will also allow vaccines to be sent to other affected countries more quickly than they might have been without an emergency declaration, Duszynski said.

“In the Democratic Republic of Congo, their access to the impact vaccine is limited,” he said. “So, for example, the U.S. has dedicated 50,000 doses of that vaccine for the Democratic Republic of Congo, so that that’s part of that cooperation of not only sending, knowledge and science and research, but also aid, in the sense of vaccines.”

“We could also send personnel, such as epidemiologists, to help with the investigation and to help identify those who are ill and put some isolation and quarantine around those individuals to keep this virus from spreading,” Duszynski added.

What should the public do?

The experts said the best thing to do is to get vaccinated if you are a high-risk individual.

Currently, the JYNNEOS vaccine, a two-dose vaccine approved by the Food and Drug Administration to prevent smallpox and mpox, is the only vaccine being used in the United States to prevent mpox. Data from Africa has shown two doses of JYNNEOS are at least 85% effective in preventing mpox infection.

High-risk individuals include those who are immunocompromised, suffer from chronic diseases, or have a history of eczema, which causes breaks in the skin and can lead to mpox transmission.

Smith said other high-risk individuals include gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men — a group that was most affected during the 2022-23 outbreak — should get vaccinated.

She said that anyone who has only received their first dose should be sure to get their second dose.

“Just be aware if you or anyone you know, or your family, experiences lesions, skin lesions or genital lesions,” Smith added. “[You] definitely want to contact your doctor. We do have treatment options available in the U.S.”

Both Smith and Duszynski reiterated the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s warning that the general public is at low risk from the type of mpox circulating in the DRC.

Ice cream products from multiple brands recalled due to potential listeria contamination: FDA
(NEW YORK) — A major ice cream producer has recalled products sold by multiple brands due to potential listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration said.

The manufacturer — Totally Cool, Inc. of Owings Mills, Maryland — has recalled products from more than a dozen brands, including Friendly’s, Hershey’s Ice Cream, Jeni’s and the Frozen Farmer, due to the “possible health risk,” the FDA said.

No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said in its alert on Monday.

“Totally Cool, Inc. has ceased the production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria monocytogenes,” the FDA said. “The company continues its investigation and is taking preventive actions. No other products produced by Totally Cool, Inc. are impacted by this recall.”

ABC News has reached out to Totally Cool for comment.

The full list of recalled products can be found here. They were distributed nationwide, available in retail locations and for direct delivery.

Consumers who have purchased any of the products are asked to return them for a full refund or throw them away.

Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, one of the impacted brands, said it outsourced production of two of its more popular ice cream flavors — honey graham and key lime pie — to Totally Cool.

“While no listeria has been detected in our ice cream, or any of the ice cream produced at Totally Cool, the FDA is requiring a full recall out of an abundance of caution,” Taharka said in a statement.

The company said it will begin making pints of the two flavors at its own factory “immediately.”

Chipwich was also among the brands included in the recall. Crave Better Foods said in a statement Monday that it operates a separate production line at the same Totally Cool facility and has issued a voluntary recall of its vanilla chocolate chip Chipwich ice cream cookie sandwiches “out of an abundance of caution and care for the product and its loyal fans.”

Crave Better Foods said it received a report from the Totally Cool facility about a “possible health issue” on a production line used to make frozen ice cream cakes.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause “serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems,” the FDA said.

Symptoms of listeria infection include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

More than half of US states reporting ‘very high’ COVID activity levels: CDC
(NEW YORK) — More than half of U.S. states are reporting “very high” levels of COVID activity as the virus continues to spread and increase in many parts of the country, according to the latest wastewater data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At least 27 states are reporting “very high” levels and 17 states are reporting “high” levels of wastewater viral activity.

The western region continues to see the highest levels followed by the South, Midwest and Northeast, respectively.

Current levels are nearing but remain lower than what they were in the winter months, when there tends to be increased spread of respiratory illnesses.

Wastewater data comes with limitations in how well it represents spread in a community, but it may be the best data available, experts say.

“While wastewater is not a perfect measure, it’s increasingly vital in filling the gaps left by the absence of comprehensive case reporting and hospitalization data,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News contributor.

Many national surveillance systems have diminished in scope since the national public health emergency ended, leaving authorities with limited resources to monitor how the virus is spreading.

“As traditional surveillance systems have dwindled, wastewater analysis has emerged as one of the most reliable tools we have to monitor COVID-19 activity in communities,” Brownstein added.

Other limited COVID surveillance systems such as emergency department visits and test positivity are also on the rise, according to CDC data. Deaths from the virus remain relatively flat, especially compared to previous years.

Updated COVID vaccines are set to be available this fall, according to federal health authorities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended that vaccine manufacturers formulate shots based on the KP.2 strain, an offshoot of the omicron variant that is currently estimated to make up about 6% of cases.

Genetically similar variants, known as KP.3.1.1 and KP.3, currently make up almost half of estimated cases, CDC data shows.

The CDC has already recommended that everyone over the age of 6 months get an updated COVID vaccine this season. The recommendation will take effect as soon as the vaccines are made available, pending FDA authorization.

An expected delivery date for the updated COVID vaccines has not been shared yet, but in previous years the shot was made available in late August or September. Vaccine manufacturers have told ABC News they are ready to ship doses as soon as they receive the green light from the FDA.

COVID is now 10th leading cause of death in 2023, down from 4th in 2022: CDC
(NEW YORK) — COVID-19 has significantly fallen as a leading cause of death in the U.S. for the first time since the pandemic began, according to new provisional data published Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

In 2023, the virus was the tenth-leading cause of death among Americans, down from the fourth-leading cause in 2022 and the third-leading cause of death between March 2020 and October 2021.

The report also found that overall deaths fell significantly from 2022 to 2023.

The report did not go into reasons for why deaths have fallen, but Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News contributor, said likely reasons include the prevention of COVID fatalities through vaccines, treatments for early onset illness and a better overall understanding of the virus.

“Being on the other side of the pandemic played a big part in seeing this overall mortality rate go down,” he said. ‘This is, in large part, related to the public health effort, especially vaccines that, of course, saved so many lives.”

For the report, researchers looked at preliminary death certificate data from the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics’ (NCHS) National Vital Statistics System.

In 2023, there were about 3.09 million deaths in the U.S. with an age-adjusted rate of 750.4 deaths per 100,000 people. This is a decrease of 6.1% from the rate of 798.8 deaths per 100,000 in 2022.

Additionally, death rates were highest among males, older adults and Black Americans, according to the report.

The three leading causes of death in the U.S. were heart disease, cancer and unintentional injury, respectively, which is unchanged from 2022.

Last year marked the first time since the pandemic began that COVID-19 was not one of the top five leading causes of death. Provisional data showed COVID-19 was the underlying cause for 1.6% of all deaths in 2023, decreasing from 5.7% in 2022.

The COVID-19 death rate fell from 58.7 per 100,000 deaths in 2022 to 18.2 per 100,000 in 2023, the report found.

The number of COVID-19-associated deaths fell from 2023 across all age groups and racial/ethnic groups.

Death rates from COVID-19 were highest among those aged 75 and older — highlighting the impact the virus has had on the elderly population. However, the gap between death rates among racial/ethnic groups shrunk from 2022 to 2023.

In 2022, the COVID death rate for white Americans was 58.6 per 100,000 compared to 71.0 per 100,000 for Black Americans. In 2023, the rate was 19.6 per 100,000 for white Americans and 17 per 100,000 for Black Americans.

“Because of the wide disparities that exist in COVID-related deaths, and we know that COVID deaths were not equal across the population, especially hit…Black populations and other and African American people, it’s not surprising that when you overall reduce COVID deaths, that will overall contribute to potentially sort of a closing of the gap,” Brownstein said.

He added that there is more work to be done to close the gap even further, including providing access to health care and insurance for traditionally underserved populations.

Brownstein also said he hopes more efforts can be made to reduce deaths from traditional leading causes of death such as heart disease and cancer.

“We’ve made a big dent in COVID as a result of response efforts,” he said. “But now there’s still such an important effort to deal with some of these other leading causes of death. These data are important because they can help from an awareness perspective and an allocation of research resources.”

