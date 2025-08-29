What does the closure of the de minimis loophole mean for shoppers?

What does the closure of the de minimis loophole mean for shoppers?

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — A tariff loophole for low-cost shipments helped fuel an explosion of U.S. consumers purchasing shoes, sunglasses and a host of other items directly from sellers overseas. The Trump administration closed that exemption on Friday, bringing the era of duty-free online buying to an end.

President Donald Trump closed what’s known as the “de minimis” loophole, which allowed for duty-free import of goods valued at less than $800. Now, such imports will face tariffs based on the relevant rates for a given country of origin or product.

Peter Navarro, senior counselor to the president for trade and manufacturing, said on Thursday that the move would add up to $10 billion in tax revenue and help “save thousands of American lives by restricting the flow of narcotics and other dangerous and prohibited items.”

Analysts who spoke to ABC News predicted delays and price increases for shoppers, though the precise impact remains uncertain as retailers and customers adapt to the new tariffs.

Here’s what to know about how the closure of the de minimis loophole could impact consumers:

What is happening with the de minimis loophole?

The Trump administration on Friday closed the de minimis loophole, meaning imported packages below $800 will be subject to tariffs.

In May, the exemption expired for shipments from mainland China and Hong Kong, prompting e-commerce companies Shein and Temu to warn of price increases. The move on Friday extends the policy to imports from all other countries.

Low-cost imports brought via delivery services like FedEx and DHS will face country-specific tariff rates, which range from 10% to 50%. Tariffs targeting product types, such as steel and aluminum, may also be applied.

Packages delivered by a foreign postal service will be subject to tariffs levied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which depend on a given country of origin.

Over the past 10 years, the number of shipments to the U.S. claiming the de minimis exemption soared 600%, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, or CBP, said in January. Last fiscal year, there were more than 1.36 billion such shipments, which amounts to almost 4 million per day, CBP said.

A small loophole remains in the policy. Gifts valued at $100 or less will continue to be duty-free.

Will closure of the de minimis loophole cause shipping delays?

Yes, the closure of the de minimis loophole is expected to delay low-cost shipments from overseas, especially over the coming months as foreign sellers adjust to the rules, analysts told ABC News.

Postal service operators in more than 30 countries have limited or halted shipments to the U.S. in anticipation of the policy adjustment. The list includes significant trade partners like India, Mexico and Japan.

Under the new policy, foreign postal services are required to calculate the tariff cost prior to sending a parcel bound for the U.S., Henry Jin, a professor of supply chain management at Miami University, told ABC News.

“The administrative burden is tremendous,” Jin said.

Packages previously shipped in five to 10 days may take as long as 20 days to reach customers, Jin added.

“If you absolutely need something by a certain deadline, buy it well before,” Jin said. “Or else you will run the risk of not getting it in time.”

Will closure of the de minimis loophole raise prices?

Yes, analysts who spoke to ABC News expect closure of the loophole to raise prices.

The policy change essentially amounts to a new tariff applied to low-cost items, meaning importers will face an additional tax. Importers typically pass along a share of the tariff-related tax burden onto consumers in the form of price hikes.

In the case of imports shipped directly to customers, foreign retailers will retain a choice of whether to eat the added cost or slap it onto the bill paid by shoppers, Jin said. Suppliers may swallow some of the added cost by selling their goods at lower wholesale prices, Jin added, but such relief is likely to be minimal.

Additional compliance costs faced by retailers will also likely be passed along to consumers, analysts said.

“It will significantly raise the transportation cost on top of the cost of the tariffs, which will ultimately raise prices for consumers,” said Raymond Robertson, professor for trade, economics and public policy at Texas A&M University.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks mixed after Trump issues tariffs on EU, Mexico
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Stocks were mixed in early trading on Monday after President Donald Trump over the weekend issued 30% tariffs on the European Union and Mexico, rekindling tensions with two of the largest U.S. trade partners and threatening to raise consumer prices.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 115 points, or 0.26%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.15%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq ticked up 0.04%.

Trump on Saturday announced new tariffs on the European Union and Mexico that will take effect on Aug. 1. That start date matches the onset of levies issued for more than 20 other countries in recent days, including top trade partners Canada, Japan and South Korea.

In a letter posted on his social media platform, Trump faulted Mexico for its alleged failure to stop the transport of fentanyl into the U.S. Between September and April, nearly all fentanyl seized by the U.S. came through the southern border with Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or CBP.

In response to a previous set of tariffs issued in February, Mexico vowed to take steps to address the transport of fentanyl, prompting Trump to temporarily pause the levies.

In a statement posted on X, Mexican economic minister Marcelo Ebrard said Mexico had already been negotiating with the U.S. to “protect businesses and jobs.”

“We were informed that, as part of the profound changes in U.S. trade policy, all countries will receive a letter signed by the President of the United States establishing new tariffs starting August 1st,” Ebrard said. “We stated at the meeting that this was an unfair deal and that we did not agree with it.”

Trump sharply criticized the EU in a separate letter posted on social media, claiming the the U.S. runs an unacceptably high trade deficit with the EU. In a statement released on Saturday afternoon, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU remains committed to “dialogue, stability, and a constructive transatlantic partnership.”

ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh and Patricio Chile contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Volkswagen suffers .5 billion loss from Trump’s tariffs
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump’s tariffs cost German auto giant Volkswagen about $1.5 billion over the first half of 2025, the company said on Friday.

Sales in North America plunged 16% due primarily to U.S. tariffs, said Volkswagen, which owns a host of brands including Audi, Lamborghini and Porsche.

The company warned of further “challenges” that will arise from “an environment of political uncertainty, expanding trade restrictions and geopolitical tensions,” among other factors.

Volkswagen marks the latest in a string of major carmakers to announce billions in tariff-related losses.

General Motors on Tuesday said tariffs on cars and auto parts drove $1.1 billion in losses over three months ending in June. A day earlier, Jeep maker Stellantis said it expects to have suffered $2.7 billion in losses over the first half of 2025 due in part to U.S. tariffs.

Electric-vehicle maker Tesla this week reported a roughly $3 billion drop in revenue over three months ending in June when compared to the same period a year earlier.

In a statement on Wednesday, Tesla touted a “strong balance sheet” but acknowledged a “sustained uncertain macroeconomic environment resulting from shifting tariffs.”

Tariffs of 25% on vehicles imported into the United States went into effect on April 2. The auto tariffs, which apply to cars and auto parts, threaten to raise costs for carmakers that often oversee an intricate supply chain snaked between the U.S., Mexico, Canada and beyond.

In a memo in March, the White House touted auto tariffs as a means of bolstering domestic car manufacturers and protecting an industry viewed as important to U.S. national security.

The policy, the White House said, will “protect and strengthen the U.S. automotive sector.”

Volkswagen currently faces total US tariffs of 27.5%, the company said, combining the recent 25% auto tariff on top of preexisting 2.5% tariffs.

The company said it expects a worst-case scenario of current tariff levels over the second half of 2025, while in a best-case scenario tariffs could be reduced to 10%.

“There is high uncertainty about further developments with regard to the tariffs, their impact and any reciprocal effects,” Volkswagen said.

A trade agreement struck between the U.S. and Japan this week dropped auto tariffs from the universal level of 25% to 15%, putting foreign carmakers in other countries at a disadvantage.

The U.S. and European Union are near a deal that would also bring tariffs on European goods down to 15%, the Financial Times reported this week. Trump has threatened to raise tariffs on the EU to 30% on Aug. 1, unless the two sides reach a trade agreement.

Despite rising tariff-related costs for automakers, price hikes for new cars have remained low.

Car prices rose 0.6% in June compared to a year earlier, registering well below the overall inflation rate of 2.7%.

In general, tariff-induced inflation has fallen short of economists’ fears in part because companies stockpiled products before the tariffs took effect, allowing them to temporarily avert the higher cost of importing goods, analysts previously told ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

2 million student loan borrowers at risk of garnished wages in July
Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Nearly two million student loan borrowers are at risk of having their wages garnished next month, credit-reporting agency TransUnion said on Tuesday.

Fresh data shows a sharp increase in the number of delinquent student loan borrowers in recent months, following the end of a pandemic-era pause on student debt payments.

Student loan borrowers are considered delinquent if they fail to make a loan payment for 90 days. When late payment stretches on for a total of 270 days, then the borrower falls into default.

Roughly 6 million student loan borrowers entered delinquency between February and April, TransUnion said, estimating that about one-third of those borrowers could enter default in July.

When a federal student loan enters default, the government can send it for collections, garnishing wages or even taking money from Social Security payments or tax refunds.

The Trump administration started collecting defaulted student loan payments in May, lifting a pause initiated in 2020 at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We continue to see more and more federal student loan borrowers being reported as the 90+ days delinquent, making a larger number of consumers vulnerable to entering default and the start of collections activities,” Michele Raneri, vice president and head of U.S. research and consulting at TransUnion, said in a statement.

Some borrowers’ credit scores have also suffered. Student loan holders who have entered delinquency in recent months have suffered an average credit-score reduction of 60 points, TransUnion data showed.

Roughly one in five of the newly delinquent borrowers held relatively strong credit ratings of prime or above.

“This underscores the fact that student loan borrowers of any credit risk tier can find themselves falling behind in their payments and at risk for default, even during a time in which we’ve seen most consumers are managing their debt relatively well,” Joshua Turnbull, senior vice president and head of consumer lending at TransUnion, said in a statement.

The risk to borrowers’ credit scores dates back to policy decisions made when former President Joe Biden’s administration resumed federal student loan payments after a period of relief that had been enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When the Biden administration lifted the pause in the fall of 2023, the White House set in motion a 12-month moratorium. The administration did not count late payments toward delinquency. That moratorium ended in October, meaning borrowers could be considered delinquent if they didn’t make payments for more than 90 days, returning to the way the process worked pre-pandemic.

In all, some 42 million borrowers owe more than $1.6 trillion in student debt, the Department of Education said in April.

Despite the surge in newly delinquent borrowers, many of the loan holders still have time to avert garnished wages. Just 0.3% of the newly delinquent borrowers have already entered default, TransUnion said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.