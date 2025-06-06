What does the Trump-Musk feud mean for Tesla stock? Experts weigh in.

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

(NEW YORK) — A feud between President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk hammered shares of the electric carmaker on Thursday, before a lull in the acrimony on Friday prompted a recovery of some losses.

Still, as of midday Friday, shares had dropped nearly 10%, wiping out tens of billions of dollars in company value.

The falling out between Trump and Musk raises serious concern for Tesla, threatening crucial regulatory approvals and government subsidies, while risking ire from conservative car buyers who may otherwise have eased sales woes suffered as liberals turned elsewhere, some industry analysts told ABC News.

The outcome remains unclear, however, leaving open the possibility the two sides may patch up the relationship or Tesla could navigate fraught ties with the White House, they added.

The feud “puts massive pressure on Tesla shares with fears that Trump will turn from friend to foe and create a tough regulatory environment for Musk in the Beltway,” Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush and a longtime Tesla bull, said in a memo to clients on Friday.

The president and the world’s richest person volleyed tit-for-tat barbs on rival social media platforms Thursday in a public clash that Ives described as “one of the strangest Twilight Zone days we have seen.”

Tesla shares sank as much as 18% on Thursday, before closing down 14%. In early trading on Friday, Tesla climbed nearly 6% as tensions appeared to thaw.

Overall, the stock is down nearly a third from an all-time high in December, which resulted from a sharp rise after the election of Trump.

Tesla remains a top electric carmaker but the company faces growing competition, especially from Chinese firms such as BYD.

Tesla’s profits fell 71% over the first three months of this year, a company earnings release in April showed. The decline coincided with a sales slump at Tesla and came amid worldwide protests against Musk over his role in Trump’s administration.

As car sales slowed, Musk touted a future autonomous car service, dubbed robotaxis, as a growth area for the business. The company plans to roll out its robotaxi test program in Austin, Texas, later this month.

Trump could threaten those aspirations, however, if he pressures federal regulators to deny necessary approvals for the company’s autonomous driving program or renews investigations into the safety of the company’s full self-driving software, analysts said.

“If full self-driving were to be invalidated, that would be a huge hit to Tesla stock and to Musk,” Gordon Johnson, CEO and founder of data firm GLJ Research, who is bearish on Tesla, told ABC News.

Tesla also generates significant revenue from the sale of carbon emissions credits to other car manufacturers, which helps the firms comply with environmental standards set by a range of government entities.

Tesla earned nearly $2.8 billion last year on the collection of such government subsidies while incurring few costs in this area of its business, the firm said in its 2024 annual report.

In theory, Trump could seek to erode state-level emissions standards in a manner that alleviates much of the need for rival carmakers to purchase them. If California were to do away with its emissions credit system, it could cost Tesla roughly $2 billion, a JPMorgan report last month found.

“I can’t stress enough the risk of these credits going away,” Johnson said.

For now, the outcome of the fallout remains unknown and could prove minimal, some analysts told ABC News.

They pointed to the likelihood of at least partial reconciliation between Trump and Musk, who as recently as last week exchanged effusive praise in the Oval Office. All-out government attacks on Tesla would incite a prolonged, combative relationship, analysts said, which may not benefit either side.

The company still offers longstanding, affordable EV models and an extensive battery-charging network.

Observers who focus on the headlines and stock gyrations risk overstating Trump’s role in the fortunes of Tesla anyway, Seth Goldstein, an analyst at research firm Morningstar who studies the EV sector, told ABC News.

“While political fallout and potential retribution will move the stock, I don’t think this is as big an event as Tesla’s other events coming up this year,” Goldstein said, pointing to the robotaxi testing.

Ives, of Wedbush, voiced similar optimism about the possibility of moving past the feud.

“We believe cooler heads will prevail today and into the weekend,” Ives said. “Hopefully.”

Uncertainty looms over US housing market in wake of Trump tariffs
(RALEIGH, N.C.) — In the Research Triangle area in and around Raleigh, North Carolina, home sales and construction development are booming as thousands flock to the area in search of affordable homes close to work.

However, the severe tariffs President Donald Trump put on virtually all U.S. trading partners have created uncertainty within the U.S. housing market.

Leonard Windham, a Raleigh area realtor, gave ABC News a tour of a new housing development in Youngsville — an up-and-coming town just 20 miles north of Raleigh.

“In the real estate industry, we’re just not sure what’s going to happen,” Windam said. “If there’s a possibility, of course, as the price of construction material goes up, it could affect the home price.”

Realtors and homebuilders told ABC News they are moving forward with their spring housing market goals despite not knowing how the new tariffs could impact costs.

Tariffs may change home construction as we know it, as rising costs could potentially encourage construction companies and developers to invest in American manufacturing.

Alex Yost, vice president of the North Carolina Home Builders Association, told ABC News he is rethinking where to source materials when building new homes.

“We’re going to be looking at pricing. We’re going to be making sure that our clients get the value that they want and need,” he said. “And so, to the extent that Chinese light fixtures end up costing more, then that’s certainly going to factor into the decisions that we make, absolutely.”

Yost noted that his primary concern is if and how tariffs will affect their building material supply chain, but he’s also worried about consumer confidence.

“Last week’s news about the market is probably going to cause some buyer confidence gaps, and so we are concerned,” he said. “Mostly, what we’re concerned about is that buyers feel good about making the acquisition of a new home, and we build luxury homes, but the entire marketplace is built on people buying the most expensive thing they ever bought. They’ve got to feel good going into it.”

Homebuilders breathed a collective sigh of relief after Trump exempted major construction materials like Canadian lumber and Mexican gypsum from retaliatory tariffs. However, costs will rise for imported steel, aluminum, copper, home appliances and other building materials sourced abroad.

Builder confidence in newly built single-family homes is at the lowest level it’s been in seven months, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Home costs are expected to rise another $9,200, the group said. It estimated that about 7% of products used in new construction projects come from other countries — that amount can fluctuate depending on which products a home buyer wants and how much they are willing to spend.

Some prospective homebuyers told ABC News they are not worried about tariffs impacting their ability to buy a home, simply because they haven’t seen home prices shoot up as a result.

“Personally, no because I don’t have a whole lot of experience of what that is going to mean for me as a homeowner,” Deishali DeWitt, a 33-year-old first-time home buyer, said.

DeWitt, who has been looking for a year, told ABC News that prices were “ridiculous” before the tariffs.

“The past or two years ago, I remember looking…houses were about half the price that they are right now,” she said. “So that’s been part of why it’s taken me some time. Like, do I really want to pay for a house that’s $600k right now? That was worth $250k just two years ago?”

Windham — the Raleigh area realtor — said first-time home buyers care most about one thing: cost per month. That cost has been pushing homebuyers farther out from major cities, to more affordable areas with new development.

“They’re looking at monthly payment, and they have a set number in mind,” Windham said.

If buyers pull back amid economic uncertainty and there’s less demand for homes, residential construction could also slow down and potentially exacerbate the country’s housing shortage.

“When we start to see tariffs come into play, what then happens to an interrupted supply chain or is there an interrupted chain that causes it to take a couple weeks longer to get cabinets?” Yost said. “That can extend my build time. Then the client may not be in their home for a couple extra months. All those things have real human impact.”

US hiring surged in March, defying recession fears
(SimpleImages/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. hiring surged in March, blowing past economists’ expectations and defying concern on Wall Street about a possible economic recession, government data on Friday showed.

The fresh data offered news of an upsurge in employer activity as stocks suffered a second day of selloffs over sweeping new tariffs announced by President Donald Trump earlier this week.

The U.S. added 228,000 jobs in March, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That figure amounted to robust hiring and marked a major increase from 151,000 jobs added in the previous month.

The unemployment rate ticked up slightly to 4.2%, but it remains historically low.

The uptick in hiring last month came despite staff cuts imposed by the federal government amid cost-cutting efforts undertaken by the Department of Government Efficiency.

Federal government employment declined by 4,000 jobs in March, following a dropoff of 11,000 jobs the previous month.

The job gains came primarily in health care, transportation and warehousing.

Average hourly wages climbed 3.8% over the year ending in March, indicating that pay increases outpaced the inflation rate over that period.

Despite escalating trade tensions and market turbulence since Trump took office in January, the economy remains in solid shape by several key measures.

The unemployment rate stands at a historically low level. Meanwhile, inflation sits well below a peak attained in 2022, though price increases register nearly a percentage point higher than the Fed’s goal of 2%.

“The economy is strong,” Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a press conference in Washington, D.C., last month.

Tariffs announced earlier this week, however, threaten to derail hiring and worsen inflation, multiple analysts previously told ABC News.

The far-reaching levies increase the likelihood of a recession by driving up prices, sapping consumer spending, slowing business activity and risking layoffs, they said.

The White House plans to slap a 10% tax on all imported products and place additional duties on items from some of the largest U.S. trading partners, including China and the European Union.

“​​These policies, if sustained, would likely push the U.S. and global economy into recession this year,” J.P. Morgan said in a note to clients after the tariff announcement.

“Recession risks will likely rise,” Deutsche Bank added.

U.S. stocks plunged on Thursday in the first trading session after Trump unveiled the new tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.

What is a stablecoin and what could it mean for your finances?
Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The GENIUS Act, a cryptocurrency regulation bill making its way through the Senate, has thrust a little-known type of digital asset into the spotlight.

The industry-backed measure establishes rules targeting stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of another asset, often the U.S. dollar.

If enacted, the bill could allow such crypto coins to become a mainstream tool for digital payments and investments, proponents say. Critics warn that wider adoption of stablecoins may endanger consumers and the broader economy.

Here’s what to know about crypto coins and how they could impact your finances:

What are stablecoins?

Stablecoins are a type of digital currency backed by another form of currency, like the U.S. dollar or a commodity like gold.

Typically, the issuer of a stablecoin holds at least one unit of reserve currency for every stablecoin. A stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar, for instance, is backed by a reserve of dollars that matches the number of coins.

Stablecoins are designed to be less volatile than other forms of cryptocurrency, which experience large price swings in part because digital assets lack inherent value.

Cryptocurrencies – including popular coins like bitcoin and ether – can be highly sensitive to news developments or investor behavior. In turn, such digital currencies pose difficulty for individuals trying to conduct a purchase or sale using digital assets.

“Most crypto assets have nothing behind them – they’re literally annotations on a database or spreadsheet,” Hilary Allen, a law professor at American University who examines stablecoin policy, told ABC News. “Stablecoins have reserve assets linked to the annotations in the database.”

As their name suggests, stablecoins “evolved as a way of keeping a more stable price for crypto assets,” Allen said.

What do stablecoins mean for your finances?

For now, stablecoins function primarily as a tool for crypto investors, but wider adoption could pave the way for their use as a form of digital payment in everyday purchases, some experts said.

Stablecoins offer crypto investors a place to store their profits without converting the gains into fiat currency.

Once a crypto trader finds a new digital asset deemed worthy of investment, the stablecoins can be used to acquire that target cryptocurrency. When the trader wants out of the new investment, he or she can cash out for more stablecoins.

In other words, Allen said, stablecoins amount to a “cash-management tool.”

Some stablecoins offer annual yields for investors, meaning the digital assets also function as liquid assets with stable upside akin to money-market mutual funds, some experts said.

In theory, both dollar-pegged stablecoins and money-market funds can be exchanged for a dollar at any time. That flexibility allows asset holders to earn small gains while retaining the capacity to sell off the asset at any time.

A potential integration of stablecoins into conventional finance could allow them to be used in a manner similar to app- or debit card-based payments, some experts said.

“You wouldn’t need to physically transfer bills,” said Steven Schwarz, a law professor at Duke University who studies stablecoins, who noted the crypto coins could have particular value for cross-border transactions.

“The holy grail would be to find a so-called ‘global stablecoin’ – one that everyone will accept internationally,” Schwarz said.

What are the risks posed by stablecoins?

Critics warn that stablecoins enable illicit transactions, lack consumer safeguards, and pose a threat to the wider financial system.

The fundamental consumer risk in holding a stablecoin stems from the possibility that an issuer will squander the reserve assets used to back the crypto tokens, some experts said.

“The risk is that you may go to the issuer of the stablecoin and say, ‘Please redeem my stablecoin for the underlying reference assets,'” Schwarz said. “And the issuer may be unable to redeem the stablecoin.”

“The issuer may be in bankruptcy or failed to provide the assets in the first place,” Schwarz added.

Wider adoption of stablecoins may coincide with participation by non-bank firms, which may result in assets that lack the protection of federal deposit insurance and the anti-fraud stipulations allowing users to redeem funds spent wrongfully or mistakenly, some experts said.

On a broad scale, such risky practices could pose a risk to the financial system, since asset holders could demand repayment from issuers unable to cover the reimbursements.

Such a scenario could trigger a government bailout or other public policy solution at the expense of taxpayers, Arthur Wilmarth, a law professor at George Washington University, told ABC News.

“These issuers could be in trouble during a crisis,” Wilmarth said. “It may require a massive bailout.”

Stablecoins, meanwhile, account for about 3 of every 5 illicit cryptocurrency transactions, blockchain data firm Chainalysis found in January.

“They’re used for money laundering and sanctions evasion – that type of thing,” Allen said.

Some critics say the risks posed by stablecoins are exemplified by conflict-of-interest concerns raised by President Donald Trump’s dealings in the crypto tokens.

In March, Trump-backed crypto firm World Liberty Financial issued a stablecoin USD1. An Abu Dhabi-based investment firm earlier this month used the stablecoin to make a $2 billion investment in crypto exchange Binance, putting Trump’s company in a position to profit from the deal. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

