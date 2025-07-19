What have Trump’s tariffs achieved so far? Experts weigh in

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s tariffs tanked markets and unleashed recession forecasts when the president unveiled sweeping levies little more than 100 days ago. Now, as Trump continues to tout the policy, the economy is humming along and Wall Street is responding to each new tariff with a shrug.

A recent round of tariff threats has added a new layer of uncertainty, but the monthslong track record affords economists an opportunity to evaluate what the tariffs have yielded so far.

Analysts who spoke to ABC News credited the tariffs for delivering higher-than-expected tax revenue and helping to elicit some commitments from companies bent on investing in new production in the U.S.

But, some analysts cautioned, those company commitments carry a long time horizon and wiggle room for firms to renege upon the spending as the tariff policy fluctuates. Meanwhile, tariffs have started to push up some prices, risking a bout of inflation that could hurt consumers and disrupt the economy, they said.

Trump has rolled back many of his steepest tariffs over recent months, including a sky-high levy on China, the top source of U.S. imports. In recent days, however, Trump announced plans to slap tariffs as high as 50% on dozens of countries, including 25% tariffs on top U.S. trade partners such as Japan and South Korea.

In all, consumers currently face an effective tariff rate of 20.6%, the highest since 1910, the Yale Budget Lab found this week.

The Trump administration touts tariffs as part of a wider set of “America First economic policies,” which have “sparked trillions of dollars in new investment in U.S. manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure,” according to the White House’s website.

In theory, levies on imports incentivize firms to build manufacturing in the U.S. as a means of averting the tax burden.

Scores of companies have pledged new investment in the U.S., including tech giants Apple and Nvidia, pharmaceutical companies Merck and Johnson & Johnson as well as automakers Hyundai and Stellantis, the White House says.

“The whole idea is to encourage reshoring of manufacturing and change the balance of trade. That could all have some positive impact,” Morris Cohen, a professor emeritus of manufacturing and supply chains at Duke University, told ABC News.

Companies face the choice of making costly, long-term investment decisions amid Trump’s on-again, off-again tariff policies, which the White House has altered numerous times since Trump took office, some analysts said.

A pair of court rulings in May thrust some of the tariffs into legal limbo, adding another layer of uncertainty as federal appeals court judges determine whether a major swath of the policies pass legal muster.

“The companies making promises are trying to politically deal with Trump,” Matias Vernengo, a professor of economics at Bucknell University, told ABC News, adding that he expects many firms will ultimately fall short of their commitments.

“It would be nice if he announced a tariff policy and stuck to it. But that’s not what’s happening,” Vernengo added.

The Trump administration has rebuked criticism of its tariff approach, saying the flexibility affords White House officials leverage in trade negotiations with countries targeted by the levies.

The tariffs, meanwhile, have yielded a burst of tax revenue as importers to pay the federal government when they bring targeted goods into the U.S. The U.S. recorded about $27 billion in tariff-related tax revenue last month, bringing total payments so far this year to more than $100 billion, Treasury Department data showed.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said tariff revenue could exceed $300 billion by the end of 2025, which would amount to nearly 1% of U.S. gross domestic product. That revenue could help ease government deficits, some analysts noted.

“The tariff revenues are more substantial than I anticipated at the start of the year,” Zandi said, noting that tariff levels had remained higher than he expected.

Still, Zandi voiced skepticism about the staying power of the tax payments.

“It would not be prudent for lawmakers to count on this revenue in the future, as it is unclear whether the tariffs will remain in place given they may be found to be illegal or future Presidents may decide to lower or eliminate them under executive order,” Zandi said.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economy so far has defied analysts’ fears of a large, tariff-induced price spike. Still, tariffs contributed modestly to the rise of inflation last month, analysts previously told ABC News, citing the price hikes in product categories made up primarily of imports.

Consumer prices rose 2.7% in June compared to a year ago, matching economists’ expectations but marking an uptick from a month earlier. Still, the inflation rate clocked in below the 3% recorded in January, the month Trump took office.

The price of toys — a product dependent almost entirely on imports — increased six times faster in June than it had just two months prior. Commonly imported products like clothes, furniture and bed linens were also among the goods that jumped in price.

Vernengo, of Bucknell University, said tariffs would likely push up inflation for a temporary period, putting pressure on the Fed to keep interest rates elevated and in turn risk an economic slowdown.

“Prices will go up as Trump imposes tariffs. Then, as tariffs are established and prices adjust themselves, they will stop growing,” Vernengo said. “It’s the Fed’s reaction that will matter more in my view than the tariffs.”

Supreme Court could release more on high-profile cases from its ‘cleanup conference’
Supreme Court could release more on high-profile cases from its ‘cleanup conference’
(WASHINGTON) — There is the potential for more news out of the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday when the justices release a list of orders and dispositions from the “cleanup conference,” the last in-person gathering before summer recess.

The timing of the release is somewhat unusual — the conference was held last week, and typically the results of that session are released the day after the final opinion comes down, which would have been Monday.

Veteran court watchers suspect that there could be a lot of writing from the justices, such as dissents or concurrences, on matters that they will address without oral argument.

There are five outstanding emergency petitions involving President Donald Trump.

Mass federal layoffs: Trump v. American Federation of Government Employees. Whether the Court should stay a nationwide injunction barring the executive branch from developing plans to initiate large-scale reductions of the federal workforce

Dismantling the Department of Education: McMahon v. NY. Whether the court should stay a district court order requiring the government to reinstate Department of Education employees fired as part of a reduction in force.

Florida immigration law: Uthmeier v Florida Immigrant Coalition. Whether the court should stay a preliminary injunction preventing Florida from enforcing SB4c, a law that criminalizes entry into and presence within Florida of those who have illegally entered the U.S.

Jan. 6 police officers: Doe v Seattle Police Department. Whether to stay Washington state court mandates requiring four anonymous former and current Seattle police officers who attended the Jan. 6, 2021, rally at the Capitol to refile their lawsuit regarding public record requests under their true names.

Deportation: Gomez v U.S. Whether the court should stay a lower court mandate certifying petitioner’s extradition to Ecuador to stand trial for a charge of sexual abuse.

The court also address other cases implicated by the ruling in the birthright citizenship case, the transgender health care case and others.

Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
Trump officially pardons reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump officially pardoned reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley on Wednesday.

The official word came a day after his communications adviser announced the president would pardon the pair, who are serving time for tax evasion and bank fraud.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, posted an image on Instagram Wednesday afternoon appearing to show Trump signing and posing with the pardon. A White House official confirmed the pardon.

Savannah Chrisley had appealed to the Trump administration for pardons for her parents and spoke at the 2024 Republican National Convention. She said on Tuesday that Trump had called her to notify her that “he was signing paper pardon paperwork for both of my parents.”

“I will forever be grateful for President Trump, his administration and everyone along the way, all of my lawyers, the people who put in countless hours and effort and love for my family to make sure that my parents got home,” the 27-year-old said in a video on Instagram on Tuesday.

The couple, who became famous for their show “Chrisley Knows Best,” were sentenced in November 2022 to a combined 19 years in prison on charges including fraud and tax evasion. Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation while Julie Chrisley was ordered to serve seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.

The couple was also ordered to pay $17.8 million in restitution.

The charges against the Chrisleys stem from activity that occurred at least as early as 2007, when the couple allegedly provided false information to banks and fabricated bank statements when applying for and receiving million of dollars in loans, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. In 2014, two years after the alleged bank fraud scheme ended, the couple is accused of fabricating bank statements and a credit report that had “been physically cut and taped or glued together when applying for and obtaining a lease for a home in California.”

In their sentencing memo, prosecutors said the Chrisleys had engaged in a “fifteen-year fraud spree.”

“Chrisley Knows Best” premiered in 2014 and followed the lavish lifestyle of wealthy real estate developer Todd Chrisley and his family.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

 

GOP Sen. Tillis won’t run for reelection after Trump primary threat
GOP Sen. Tillis won’t run for reelection after Trump primary threat
Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said Sunday that he will not seek reelection next year in battleground North Carolina. The stunning announcement comes just hours after President Donald Trump said he will start fielding primary challengers to run against Tillis following the senator’s vote against advancing Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act to a vote in the Senate.

“In Washington over the last few years, it’s become increasingly evident that leaders who are willing to embrace bipartisanship, compromise, and demonstrate independent thinking are becoming an endangered species,” Tillis wrote in a statement announcing his decision.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

