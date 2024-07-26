What is Project 2025? A look at the conservative presidential wish list

(WASHINGTON) — Project 2025, a 922-page playbook of controversial policy proposals intended to guide the next conservative administration, is gaining attention as the presidential election campaigns heat up.

Project 2025 has been authored by at least two dozen members of Donald Trump’s administration and allies, organized by conservative think tank The Heritage Foundation and is backed by more than 100 additional groups.

Democrats say the plan is a warning of what is to come under a second Trump term, while Trump has tried to distance himself from the policy proposals: “They are extreme, seriously extreme,” said Trump in a July 20 rally. “I don’t know anything about it. I don’t want to know anything about it.”

Project 2025 officials told ABC News that it does “not speak for any candidate or campaign.” However, Trump’s official campaign plan called Agenda47 aligns with several proposals in Project 2025.

So, what is in Project 2025?

Some of Project 2025’s goals

The project suggests disbanding federal agencies like the Department of Education — an idea Trump has supported — and the Department of Homeland Security. It recommends privatizing others, including the Transportation Security Agency, and would expand presidential control over the executive branch.

“The modern conservative president’s task is to limit, control and direct the executive branch on behalf of the American people,” the project reads in its first section titled, “Taking the Reins of Government.”

On health care, the project recommends withdrawing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market and stopping the drug from being mailed, eliminating mandated insurance coverage for the week-after pill, prohibit funding for patients traveling across state lines for reproductive health care and prohibit funding for health care centers that provide abortions.

Additionally, the project suggests that the Department of Health and Human Services should “maintain a biblically based, social science-reinforced definition of marriage and family.”

On climate change, Project 2025 suggests cutting federal money for research and investment in renewable energy, and instead calls for the next president to “stop the war on oil and natural gas.”

The project aims to repeal and eliminate preventive climate change initiatives. The project calls for replacing carbon-reduction goals to instead increase the use of fossil fuel energy production and “energy security.”

This aligns with Trump’s official Agenda47, in which Trump said he plans to make America the “No. 1 producer of oil and natural gas in the world.”

On economics, the proposals recommend cutting and restricting the use of food stamps and social welfare programs, creating more eligibility requirements for Medicaid, creating a two-rate individual tax system of 15% and 30%, reducing the corporate income tax rate, cutting rates for high-income investors and canceling federal student loan forgiveness programs.

On housing, the project recommends that it reverse several Biden administration policies, including the Housing Supply Fund, which states that it provides funding and low-income housing tax credits to “address market gaps, increase housing supply and help to stabilize housing prices over the long term … [and] remove barriers to affordable housing development.”

It also would remove Biden-backed programs aimed at addressing housing discrimination, including the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity program and affirmatively furthering fair housing.

Trump’s Agenda47 broadly calls for new home construction, tax incentives and cutting housing regulation.

On diversity, the project proposes eliminating several terms from “every federal rule, agency regulation, contract, grant, regulation, and piece of legislation that exists” including: “sexual orientation,” “gender,” “gender equality,” “gender awareness,” “gender-sensitive” “abortion,” “reproductive health,” “reproductive rights,” “diversity, equity, and inclusion” and more.

On immigration, the project advocates for immediately deporting unaccompanied children, increased funding for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, for the implementation of fees for asylum seekers and speedier processing at a premium price, pause funding for nongovernmental immigration groups and more.

Project 2025 also advocates for a “merit-based immigration system,” and urges the next president to get rid of the existing employment visa process, the family-based chain migration process and lottery systems, replacing it with a system “to award visas only to the best and brightest.”

In Trump’s Agenda47, he states he plans on carrying out “the largest deportation operation in American history” as well as reinstated Trump-era policies including increased focus on the border wall.

On education, the document calls for increased school choice and parental control over schools — limiting federal school accountability and encouraging every parent to direct their child’s share of public education funding “to choose a set of education options that meet their child’s unique needs” — which has been embraced by several conservative leaders through ESA programs.

It also bars public education employees from using a name or pronoun other than what is listed on a student’s birth certificate without a parent’s permission, and it would not require a school employee to use a name or pronoun for someone “that does not match a person’s biological sex if contrary to the employee’s or contractor’s religious or moral convictions.”

Trump similarly backs school choice policies, eliminating tenure for teachers, defund schools that “promote gender transition,” and plans to “promote love of country” in education.

He also states on his website that he plans to sue large private universities and “use that money to endow a new institution called the American Academy.”

Separately, the project recommends that pornography be “outlawed” and criminalize its distribution.

Is Trump tied to Project 2025?

While Trump has said that he doesn’t know anything about Project 2025, several of the former president’s current and former advisers and appointees have authored or supported the project.

They include:

Christopher Miller — who served as Acting Secretary of Defense and Special Assistant to the President under Trump — is credited with the project’s Department of Defense recommendations.

Ben Carson — who served as the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) under Trump — is credited with the project’s (HUD) recommendations.

Brendan Carr — who was appointed to serve as a member of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) — is credited with the project’s FCC recommendations.

Adam Candeub — who served under the Trump administration as Acting Assistant Secretary of Commerce for Telecommunications and Information — is credited with the project’s Federal Trade Commission recommendations

Bernard L. McNamee — who was nominated to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by Trump — is credited with recommendations on the Department of Energy and Related Commissions.

Additionally, the RNC platform committee’s policy director, Russ Vough, authored a portion of the Project 2025 plan.

The RNC platform committee’s Deputy Policy Director Ed Martin is also president of the Eagle Forum Education & Legal Defense Fund, which is listed on the project’s advisory board.

Others connected to Trump, including Trump’s United Nations Commission on the Status of Women appointee Lisa Correnti, are listed among the contributors.

Some conservatives are distancing themselves from Project 2025, including former Trump adviser Stephen Miller, who is requesting the removal of his organization, America First Legal, from the website’s list of advisory board members, sources familiar with the situation told ABC News.

However, Trump’s official Agenda47 and the proposals uplifted by the Republican National Committee align in part with some of Project 2025’s goals.

President Joe Biden’s campaign has used Project 2025 in its efforts to motivate voters away from Trump.

“Project 2025 is the plan by Donald Trump’s MAGA Republican allies to give Trump more power over your daily life, gut democratic checks and balances, and consolidate power in the Oval Office if he wins,” Biden’s campaign states on its website.

ABC News’ Will Steakin and Soo Rin Kim contributed to this report.

(WASHINGTON) — With Amazon Prime Day in full swing, a report released this week by a Senate committee claims the two-day promotional event is a “major cause of injuries” for workers at the retailer’s warehouses.

The interim report from the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) accuses Amazon of understaffing its warehouses during peak shopping periods, including Prime Day, and “endangering workers who have to manage increased volume without increased support.”

“Amazon warehouses are especially unsafe during Prime Day and the holiday season — and the company knows it,” the report states.

The Senate HELP Committee’s interim report, released Monday, is the result of a year-long investigation into safety protocols at Amazon’s warehouses. The committee said it’s the first time that internal Amazon data about warehouse injury rates, from the years 2019 and 2020, is being made public.

The investigation found nearly 45 out of every 100 warehouse workers — almost half — were injured during Amazon Prime Day in 2019.

That includes minor injuries such as bruises and cuts, as well as more serious injuries like torn rotator cuffs and concussions, according to the report.

“Amazon must be held accountable for the horrendous working conditions at its warehouses and substantially reduce its injury rates,” Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., the committee chair and a fierce Amazon critic, said Tuesday in a statement.

In a statement to ABC News, Amazon strongly disputed the report’s findings.

“We’ve cooperated throughout this investigation, including providing thousands of pages of information and documents. But unfortunately, this report (which was not shared with us before publishing) ignores our progress and paints a one-sided, false narrative using only a fraction of the information we’ve provided. It draws sweeping and inaccurate conclusions based on unverified anecdotes, and it misrepresents documents that are several years old and contained factual errors and faulty analysis,” Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said.

“We carefully plan and staff up for major events, ensure that we have excess capacity across our network, and design our network so that orders are automatically routed to sites that can handle unexpected spikes in volume,” she added.

The HELP Committee’s report also accused the retail giant of under-recording warehouse injuries by refusing to refer workers to outside medical care — a claim Amazon denies.

In its statement, Amazon said it has reduced its recordable incident rate (anything that requires more than basic first aid) in the United States by 28% and significant injuries by 75% since 2019.

Amazon brought in a record $12.7 billion in sales over the two days of its Prime Day event in 2023, according to Adobe Analytics.

The information released Monday comes as part of an ongoing investigation into Amazon’s warehouse safety practices that Sanders launched last June.

Sanders at the time sent a letter to Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, which alleged that Amazon’s “quest for profits at all costs has led to unsafe physical environments, intense pressure to work at unsustainable rates, and inadequate medical attention for tens of thousands of Amazon workers every year.”

At the time, Sanders opened a portal to call for Amazon workers to submit their stories about their time at the company to help in investigations.

(WASHINGTON) — The U.S. Supreme Court ruling granting presidential immunity for official acts — seen as benefiting Donald Trump in his Jan. 6 trial — has renewed calls to impeach or take other “aggressive oversight” against conservative members of the court.

The day the ruling came down, New York Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez vowed to file articles of impeachment when Congress returns next week, although that would be a political long shot.

“The Supreme Court has become consumed by a corruption crisis beyond its control,” said Ocasio-Cortez in a social media post. However, she did not explain who she would be targeting and has not yet responded to an ABC News request for clarification. “Today’s ruling represents an assault on American democracy. It is up to Congress to defend our nation from this authoritarian capture.”

A fellow New York Democrat, Rep. Joe Morelle, said he will propose a constitutional amendment, a similar long shot.

“I will introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse SCOTUS’ harmful decision and ensure that no president is above the law. This amendment will do what SCOTUS failed to do—prioritize our democracy,” he posted on X.

Meanwhile, Senate Democrats have long sought to enforce more accountability on the court in the wake of recent reports about the justices accepting travel and other gifts — and have called on Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito to recuse themselves in Jan. 6-related cases.

What the court said and reaction

The court said Trump is entitled to some immunity from criminal prosecution, including some for actions taken to overturn results of the 2020 election, but sent the case back to the trial court to sort out which charges can stand — which are “official acts” versus “unofficial acts” not covered by immunity.

Experts say that will effectively delaying any potential trial until after the November election.

In the court’s majority opinion, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote that a president’s motives are not relevant to the assessment of whether an official act is covered by immunity, nor whether an act would have allegedly violated a generally applicable law.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor in a strong dissent, said the ruling makes the president “a king above the law,” dealing a blow, she argued, to the founding principles of the U.S. Constitution and the American system of government that generally holds “no man is above the law.”

Democrats joined in the outrage.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the House minority leader, slammed the decision, calling for increased oversight and action concerning the nation’s highest court, but with Republicans controlling the House, there’s a limit to what Democrats can do on their own.

“House Democrats will engage in aggressive oversight and legislative activity with respect to the Supreme Court to ensure that the extreme, far-right justices in the majority are brought into compliance with the Constitution,” Jeffries said in a statement.

Republicans applauded the presidential immunity decision as a win, claiming the Biden administration has weaponized the Department of Justice against Trump.

“The President of the United States must have immunity, like Members of Congress and federal judges, which is necessary for any presidency to function properly,” said Rep. Elise Stefanik in a social media post.

Amid the heightened scrutiny, here’s a look at some legislative options Supreme Court critics have suggested:

How would impeachment work?

According to the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, only Congress has the authority to remove a federal judge for “‘treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors” through a vote of impeachment by the House of Representatives and a trial and conviction by the Senate.

Article III of the Constitution adds that judges “shall hold their Offices during good Behaviour.”

A simple majority vote is required for the House to adopt the articles — 218 votes — for impeachment.

Right now, Republicans hold 219 seats and Democrats hold 213.

If approved, the articles of impeachment are then referred to the Senate, where a two-thirds vote — 67 votes — is needed to convict. The penalty for an impeached official upon conviction is removal from office.

In the Senate, Democrats hold 47 seats, independents hold 4 seats, and Republicans hold 48.

Has a Supreme Court justice been impeached before?

Only one Supreme Court justice has ever been impeached, according to the Federal Judicial Center.

Associate Justice Samuel Chase was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives in 1804, “on charges of arbitrary and oppressive conduct of trials,” the center states. However, he was acquitted by the U.S. Senate in 1805 and remained on the Supreme Court bench.

More than a dozen federal judges have been impeached for reasons including improper business relationships with litigants, charges of abuse of the contempt power, intoxication on the bench, and other misuses of office.

Three resigned before the completion of impeachment proceedings. Only eight have been convicted.

Supreme Court rocked by recent scandals

The Supreme Court has been the target of ethics concerns in recent years after investigative news outlet ProPublica alleged that Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito failed to disclose ties to wealthy businessmen and political donors. It reported as well that Justice Sonia Sotomayor used taxpayer-funded court staff to help sell her books.

Alito argued in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that he acted appropriately. In Thomas’ case, he said he believed he didn’t have to disclose those ties. In Sotomayor’s case, the court said she and the others had been urged to follow proper protocols.

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib called for Alito’s and Thomas’s impeachment in June in connection with the reports.

“We need urgent action to hold these unhinged, corrupt extremists accountable,” Tlaib said on the House floor in June. “It is extremely disturbing that the United States Supreme Court, the highest court of our land, is the only court that does not have an enforceable code of conduct.”

Justices Thomas, Alito, Sotomayor, Neil Gorsuch and John Roberts have also been criticized for monetary or personal ties to businesses and groups with cases before the court.

These scandals have prompted the introduction of the Democrat-backed “Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act” which would mandate greater oversight of the justices and bind them to the same disclosure rules for gifts, travel and income as lower court judges.

The bill would also create a system to investigate complaints about their behavior and boost transparency around potential conflicts of interest with parties before the court. The bill was first introduced in 2023.

“It’s no wonder that the public trust is being so deeply damaged,” said Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley in a recent statement championing the bill. “It’s unacceptable the Supreme Court justices have no enforceable ethics guardrails fostering corruption.”

However, some Republicans say the proposed oversight reform is an attempt to delegitimize the court.

“This is a bill not designed to make the court stronger or more ethical, but to destroy a conservative court,” said Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham last year in opposition of the bill. “It’s a bill to rearrange the makeup of how the court governs itself.”

In April 2023, all nine justices released a joint statement, arguing that they already adhere to a code of “ethics principles and practices” and are in opposition to independent oversight.

ABC News’ Devin Dwyer contributed to this report.

(WASHINGTON) — Three weeks after President Joe Biden’s fumbled first debate, some of the delegates who pledged to nominate him at the party convention in August have now joined big-dollar donors in the push to consider other names for the top of the ticket, sources tell ABC News. And as the Democratic National Committee forges forward with plans to nominate Biden by virtual roll call weeks before the convention, they’re trying to hit the brakes.

Biden’s struggles are bubbling back up after they drifted to the background following the failed attempt to assassinate former President Donald Trump last weekend. Biden is now facing a critical point in his reelection bid as Democratic calls for him to exit the 2024 race continue to mount.

Last Saturday, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had a blunt conversation with Biden, making the case it would be best if Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race, sources told ABC News. Nearly a week later, there are mounting calls from congressional Democrats for him to exit the race.

There have been growing concerns from donors about Biden’s candidacy. Also, a handful of delegates both want Biden removed from the top of the ticket and oppose a virtual roll call, sources familiar tell ABC News.

In recent days, grassroots efforts by some worried delegates to prevent a virtual nomination have picked up steam, said Chris Dempsey, a leader of one delegate group involved.

A Democratic National Convention delegate closely involved with the push to delay the virtual roll call described informal, energetic donors, delegates and advocates who have come together to stop a president nearly all of its members believe has had a wonderful first term.

“It’s very ad hoc,” said the delegate, who estimated that they had joined 10 Zoom calls with between 80 and 120 people concerned about the president’s candidacy since the debate. “You know, it’s one individual, we’ll call other individuals, and then they’ll put out the word to their network. It’s incredibly grassroots.”

One new group that has emerged from this informal coordination is Pass The Torch, which describes itself as “a network of Democratic activists, organizers and voters” advocating to “urge President Biden to pass the torch to a new ticket that has a better chance of beating Donald Trump.”

In a press release earlier this week, Pass the Torch steering committee member Aaron Regenburg — a progressive activist and former Rhode Island state representative — called for the DNC Rules Committee to alter its plans for a virtual roll call. The DNC has indicated that the virtual roll call has long been part of their plans — since the party took action in rectifying a ballot certification issue earlier this spring.

“It’s hard to imagine any move with as much potential to tear the Democratic Party apart as the DNC ramming through an unprecedented early nomination of Biden,” wrote Pass the Torch in the release.

The DNC initially made the move to a virtual role call due to an early deadline in the state of Ohio requiring the party to submit its nominee before the convention. That deadline has since been moved, but, due to another complication with state law, the DNC has argued that nominating after the convention could put the party’s ballot access at risk.

“We certainly aren’t going to tempt fate by inviting challenges to policing the Democratic ticket on the ballot throughout this country,” said DNC Chair Jaime Harrison in a meeting Friday.

Pass The Torch and some experts dispute that the move is legally necessary.

At a meeting on Friday, the DNC Rules Committee chairs said they do not plan to open voting until Aug. 1, at the earliest

Another newly formed grassroots group, Delegates Are Democracy, also opposes the virtual roll call vote, though the group is not calling for Biden to step aside.

“Delegates Are Democracy thinks our Party’s nominee will be in the strongest position to beat Trump if the Convention follows regular order and the roll call is in-person at the Convention,” wrote Dempsey, a DNC delegate from Massachusetts leading the group, in a statement. “It’s important that the process be seen as legitimate and not rushed.”

According to Dempsey, Delegates Are Democracy seeks to inform delegates about their rights and responsibilities in the event that Biden steps aside, initially focusing on outreach to delegates in Massachusetts, Maryland and Colorado. And Dempsey says its affiliates have had “positive and receptive” conversations with multiple Democratic House members — though it’s not yet clear if those members have plans to directly aid the group’s efforts.

“We think it’s essential that delegates themselves, and really all stakeholders, are reminded of the important role that they play in the democratic process,” Dempsey said. “While conventions in recent years and decades have been really seen as just sort of a party or a coronation, in fact, the rules still state that delegates have the ability to decide and choose a nominee.”

The Biden campaign declined a request for comment and a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee did not comment on the delegates’ efforts.

Though Democratic delegates are pledged to a particular candidate and expected to reflect the views of those who elected them “in all good conscience,” according to party rules, nothing formally prevents them from voting for a different candidate during the roll call nomination vote.

Over the last two weeks, some delegates said the Biden team has made efforts to keep that from happening.

Several delegates who spoke with ABC News said they had received calls from staffers asking whether they still support Biden. Others said they had received calls merely reminding them of information about the convention and their role.

A delegate, who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity and is working to coordinate opposition to Biden’s candidacy, said they recently attended a webinar hosted by Biden campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez, which they described as “devoid of reality.”

“You would never know that we had had a bad debate and that people are asking the president to speak. Everything was rainbows, sunshines and unicorns,” the delegate said. “It was completely devoid of reality. I mean, there was no mention of the elephant in the room.”

Instead, they continued, Chavez Rodriguez spoke about “abortion, the AAPI community, grassroots activity, some records, some new accomplishments of the administration.”

A read-out of the meeting mentioned those topics several times — but not the debate or Biden’s recent struggles.

“Communication with delegations is a routine part of convention operations,” a DNC spokesperson wrote in a statement. “The Democratic National Convention Committee has been engaging regularly with state parties and their delegations in a variety of ways beginning in 2023.”

The disillusioned delegates join major Democratic donors similarly unmoved by the campaign’s overtures, according to longtime big-dollar donor Scott Wallace. Several major donors have called on Biden to step aside since his debate performance.

“[The campaign is] hoping to calm people down and persuade us and bring us back, and I think maybe a few have been persuaded,” Wallace said.

But, he stressed, only a few.

“The overwhelming consensus is that people don’t want to give to the Biden campaign, but they do want to help hold the Senate and take the House,” said Wallace. “I’ve conveyed that to the Biden team myself and the DNC, that I’ll be concentrating elsewhere as long as Biden is the candidate.”

Wallace told ABC News that he has been in touch with other donors since the debate through shared donor collaboratives, 90% of whom he estimated favor Biden stepping aside.

The DNC Rules Committee will meet next week to vote on whether to nominate by virtual roll call.

ABC News’ Oren Oppenheim and Jacob Steinberg contributed to this report.

