What parents should know about kids and caffeine amid rise in ER visits

Image via Adobe Stock

(NEW YORK) — A new study is highlighting a dramatic rise in caffeine-related emergency room visits among kids.

The study, released Monday by Epic Research, found the number of caffeine-related ER visits for middle school-aged children nearly doubled from 2017 to 2023, rising from 3.1 per 100,000 visits in 2017 to 6.5 per 100,000 visits in 2023.

For high school-aged children, the rate nearly doubled, rising from 7.5 per 100,000 visits in 2017 to 13.7 per 100,000 visits in 2023, according to the study.

Notably, the study, which looked at more than 223 million ER visits, found that boys had triple the rate of caffeine-related ER visits as girls.

The new study comes less than two months after the release of a report showing a rise in calls to poison centers involving children who consumed energy drinks, which often have high levels of caffeine.

The number of calls to U.S. poison centers about children consuming energy drinks increased about 20% in 2023 after years of remaining relatively flat, according to data from America’s Poison Centers, which accredits and represents 55 poison centers across the country.

Amid the alarming data, here are three things for parents and guardians to know about caffeine and kids.

1. Milk and water are recommended for kids.

Both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the American Academy of Pediatrics say water and milk are the best drink options for kids.

The current U.S. dietary guidelines say children under the age of 2 should not have any caffeine. For kids under age 12, caffeine is also not recommended.

It is not known exactly how much caffeine is safe or unsafe for teens or young children, since studies of its effects are not permitted on children.

For adults, the FDA has cited around 400 milligrams of caffeine a day as a generally safe amount, though it notes there is “wide variation” in people’s sensitivity to caffeine.

For reference, a 12-ounce caffeinated soft drink contains anywhere from 23 to 84 milligrams of caffeine, according to the FDA, while a 12-ounce cup of coffee contains 113 to 247 milligrams of caffeine.

2. Caffeine is also in foods, not just drinks.

While caffeine is most often thought of as an ingredient in drinks like coffee, sodas and energy drinks, it is also found in different foods and products, according to the FDA.

Ice cream, chewing gum, protein bars, chocolate chips, energy bars and some over-the-counter medications may also contain caffeine, which has the same effects as when it occurs naturally in drinks like coffee or tea, according to the agency.

Decaffeinated teas and coffees also contain some caffeine.

The FDA recommends reading product ingredient labels carefully to check for caffeine. When it is added to a product, it must be listed on the label as “caffeine.”

When caffeine is naturally in a product, like chocolate, just the caffeine-containing ingredient is listed, according to the FDA.

3. Caffeine poisoning symptoms require quick attention.

Multiple signs may indicate a caffeine overdose or poisoning including but not limited to an increased heart rate, heart palpitations, increased blood pressure, nausea or anxiousness. Children with caffeine poisoning may also experience rapid breathing or tremors.

In severe cases, too much caffeine can lead to seizures or cardiac arrest.

In milder cases, too much caffeine can cause dehydration, upset stomach, sleep changes, headaches and jumpiness.

If a child or adult exhibits any such symptoms after consuming a caffeinated drink, they should seek medical attention immediately.

For poisoning-related questions, or if you need emergency assistance, you can contact Poison Help at 1-800-222-1222, or visit PoisonHelp.org.

ABC News’ Youri Benadjaoud contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Flu deaths in children hit new record as vaccination rates decrease: CDC
Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The number of kids dying from influenza in the 2023-2024 season has set a new record for a regular flu season, after one new death was reported last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There were 200 pediatric flu-related deaths in the 2023-2024 season, compared to the previous high of 199 during the 2019-2022 season.

About 80% of the kids that died from flu this season were not fully vaccinated against influenza, CDC data shows. Nearly half of the children had at least one pre-existing medical condition.

Everyone over the age of six months is recommended to get their annual flu vaccine before the end of October, according to the CDC.

Children up to 8 years old receiving their first flu shot should receive two doses if they previously have not, the CDC notes.

Older adults over the age of 65, who are at higher risk of severe illness including hospitalization and death, may opt for a higher dose flu shot for further protection. 

“Vaccination remains our most effective tool to prevent illness and reduce the risk of serious complications in children,” said Dr. John Brownstein, chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News medical contributor.

Vaccination rates among children for flu have been declining in recent years. About 53.9% of children were vaccinated against influenza this season, about 2.2% points lower than last season and 8.5% points lower than pre-pandemic.

“The decline in flu vaccination rates among children is deeply concerning and is at least partly linked to the rise in pediatric cases we’re witnessing,” Brownstein said.

Estimates show that flu vaccination reduced the risk of flu medical visits by about two-thirds and halved the risk of hospitalization among kids, according to the CDC.

“We must address this drop in vaccinations to prevent further unnecessary and preventable loss of young lives,” Brownstein added.

The influenza virus spreads year-round, but flu activity typically picks up in the fall and winter, peaking between the months of December and February.

While the impact of flu varies from season to season, estimates from the CDC show the virus has resulted in up to 41 million illnesses, 710,000 hospitalizations and 51,000 deaths annually in the past decade, according to the CDC.

“The record number of pediatric flu deaths this season is a stark indicator of how severe influenza can be,” Brownstein said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

3D mammography better at detecting early-stage cancer with fewer false positives, study finds
Isaac Lane Koval/Corbis/VCG/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Newer three-dimensional imaging is more effective at detecting breast cancer and may improve long-term outcomes, according to a new study led by researchers at the Yale School of Medicine.

The study, which analyzed more than 272,000 breast cancer screenings over 13 years, showed that 3D mammography, known as digital breast tomosynthesis, or DBT, identified breast cancer at higher rates and earlier stages when compared to traditional 2D mammograms.

3D mammography also reduced the number of false positive results, leading to fewer unnecessary tests after initial screening, according to the study, published Tuesday in the medical journal Radiology.

The study builds on a growing body of research suggesting 3D mammography could offer benefits over 2D imaging.

According to lead co-author Dr. Liane Philpotts, this is the first study on 3D mammography of its scale, with 10 years’ worth of 3D screening data.

“It confirms some of what we knew from earlier … and shows the sustainability of these benefits,” Philpotts told ABC News. “But the big take-home point is that the advanced cancer rate was less [with 3D mammography]. That is the most significant finding from this.”

While 2D mammography is still accepted as a gold standard for breast cancer screening, an increasing number of health centers are incorporating this 3D technology.

Here are five questions answered about 3D mammography:

1. What is 3D mammography?

While traditional mammography involves a two-dimensional X-ray image, three-dimensional mammograms use a rotating “X-ray arc” that takes X-rays from multiple angles to create a detailed 3D representation of breast tissue.

This allows radiologists to scroll through 1-millimeter slices to obtain a more comprehensive view of the tissue.

2. Practically speaking, what are the benefits of 3D mammograms compared to 2D, according to the latest research?

3D mammograms may be able to detect breast cancers more frequently and at earlier stages. Earlier detection means earlier treatment and a higher chance of a cure.

In addition, 3D mammograms were associated with fewer false positive results, reducing the burden of unnecessary follow up testing. This could mean less time, money and stress for patients.

“It gives us … a better chance of finding things, and also a reduced chance of having to call people back unnecessarily,” Philpotts said. “So, it’s kind of a win-win from that point of view.”

3. What do current guidelines say about 2D vs. 3D mammograms?

According to the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force guidelines — an influential group of experts whose guidelines help determine government insurance coverage — 2D and 3D mammography are both effective forms of breast cancer screening.

Right now, one is not recommended over the other.

4. Is it covered by insurance?

Many insurance providers, including Medicare, cover 3D mammography.

However, coverage varies depending on insurance company and state of residence, as 3D mammograms are more expensive than 2D.

In some cases, only a portion is covered, or patients must meet a deductible first. Patients may need to call their insurance provider to understand what their individual plan covers.

5. Can I request it during my next screening?

More than likely, if you are due for breast cancer screening, you could receive a 3D mammogram.

3D breast mammography is offered at 90% of certified breast imaging centers. However, 3D imaging may not be necessary for everyone. It is a good idea to speak with your provider about whether it’s right for you.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Number of people sickened in E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders rises to 90: CDC
Photo Illustration by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

The number of cases in the E. coli outbreak linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders has risen to 90, federal health officials said in an update on Wednesday.

Cases have been reported in 13 states, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Most of the cases have been in Colorado, which has 29 reported cases, and Montana, which has 17 reported cases, according to the CDC.

Cases have also been reported in Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin and Wyoming, according to the CDC, which further notes that illnesses have occurred between Sept. 27 and Oct. 16 of this year.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.