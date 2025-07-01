What to know about ‘Alligator Alcatraz’ migrant detention center amid Trump visit

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump touring the new “Alligator Alcatraz” migrant detention center in Florida‘s Everglades on Tuesday.

The Trump administration is turning the remote Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport into a facility that officials say will eventually hold up to 5,000 people. Officials say operations will start on Tuesday. The facility is part of Trump’s efforts to ramp up deportations by expanding detention capacity. The president has already sent migrants to Guantánamo Bay and the mega-prison in El Salvador.

Asked by ABC News’ Mary Bruce if the center could be a new standard for immigration facilities in the U.S. despite criticism for its harsh conditions, Trump said, “It can be.”

“I mean, you don’t always have land so beautiful and so secure. They have a lot of bodyguards and a lot of cops that are in the form of alligators. You don’t have to pay them so much but I wouldn’t want to run through the Everglades for long. It will keep people where they’re supposed to be. This is a very important thing,” he said.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump’s visit would be a chance for the president to tout the funding for more detention facilities and efforts to enact Trump’s mass deportation policy that are in his megabill that the Senate could vote on Tuesday before sending to the House before Trump’s Fourth of July deadline.

“I think his trip to this detention facility actually underscores the need to pass the One Big, Beautiful Bill because we need more detention facilities across the country,” Leavitt said.

A source familiar with the planning tells ABC it will cost Florida $450 million a year, and officials say some of that money will be reimbursed from FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program.

Leavitt described the facility’s remote location in her briefing on Monday.

“There’s only one road leading in, and the only way out is a one-way flight,” she said. “It is isolated and surrounded by dangerous wildlife and unforgiving terrain. The facility will have up to 5,000 beds to house, process and deport criminal illegal aliens.”

“This is an efficient and low-cost way to help carry out the largest mass deportation campaign in American history,” Leavitt added.

When asked about the remote and dangerous location, Leavitt said that it was a feature of the facility to help prevent detainees from escaping.

“Well look, when you have illegal murderers and rapists and heinous criminals in a detention facility surrounded by alligators, yes, I do think that’s a deterrent for them to try to escape,” she said. “We do know that some of these illegal criminals have escaped from other detention facilities, like one in New Jersey, which I know was recently reported on. So, of course, we want to keep the American people safe, and we want to remove these public safety threats from our streets, and we want to effectively detain them as best as we can.”

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier posted on X that the facility is a “one stop shop” to carry out Trump’s mass deportation agenda, claiming the location saves money on security since it’s surrounded by dangerous animals.

“You don’t need to invest that much in the perimeter. People get out, there’s not much waiting for them other than alligators and pythons. Nowhere to go, nowhere to hide,” Uthmeier posted.

Among officials who will join Trump at the facility are Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida Congressman Byron Donalds.

In a statement released Monday, Noem said, “Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration. We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. Make America safe again.”

DeSantis touted the facility last week as “as safe and secure as you can be.”

Environmental groups are suing to stop construction, alleging the government violated the Endangered Species Act by building on protected land.

Protesters gathered along the highway that cuts through the Everglades to demonstrate on Saturday. They included environmental activists and Native Americans advocating for their ancestral homelands. Others demonstrated against the treatment of migrants.

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans will try to chart a path forward for the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” during a series of meetings on Wednesday — including one where the President Donald Trump will work to shore up support for the megabill that advances his legislative agenda

Republican members of the powerful Senate Finance Committee will go to the White House to meet with Trump at 4 p.m. Wednesday, multiple White House and Hill sources confirm.

The Finance Committee is responsible for writing the tax policy components of the bill, including the extension of the Trump 2017 tax cuts, a key priority for the package.

The House-passed legislation also boosts spending for the military and border security — while making some cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and other assistance programs. It could also add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to a new analysis out Wednesday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The Senate Finance Committee’s Republican members are expected to attend the meeting, including Majority Leader John Thune and GOP Whip John Barrasso, who are both on the panel. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is at odds with the White House and is pushing for deeper cuts than those in the bill the House sent to them, is expected to be at the meeting as a member of the committee, too.

Appearing on ABC News Live Wednesday, Johnson attacked the bill, saying it “doesn’t meet the moment.”

Senate Republicans are separately expected to meet behind closed doors as a conference on Wednesday to discuss the parameters of the bill as a group.

Thune has so far not made clear what his strategy will be for moving the package through the upper chamber. As things currently stand, Thune can only afford to lose three of his GOP members to pass the package, and right now, he has more members than that expressing serious doubts about the bill.

Trump’s meeting with the committee is an opportunity for the president to attempt to sway those senators who have concerns about the bill. Earlier this week, Trump worked the phones and took meetings with many of those senators including Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, Rick Scott and Johnson.

Trump also met with Thune to talk through moving the House-backed bill through the Senate as expeditiously as possible. Lawmakers aim to send a bill to Trump by the Fourth of July.

“At the end of the day, failure is not an option,” Thune said at a news conference Tuesday, adding that he thinks the conference can meet the timing goal.

Trump works to allay senators’ concerns at the same time Elon Musk attacks the bill online, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a post on X Tuesday. Musk even chastised those who supported the bill.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk wrote.

(WASHINGTON) — Republican Sen. Mike Lee deleted his controversial social media posts about the assassination of a Minnesota lawmaker and her husband after several people criticized the Utah Republican for his comments.

On Sunday night — a day after a masked gunman disguised as a police officer shot and killed Democratic State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark at their Minnesota home — Lee made posts referencing the attack and featuring images of Vance Boelter, the suspect in the shooting.

The first post was captioned “This is what happens When Marxists don’t get their way” and the second says “Nightmare on Waltz street,” seemingly blaming Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz for the shootings — which the governor called an “act of targeted political violence.” The posts were deleted from his account Tuesday afternoon.

During a press conference at the Capitol Tuesday, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she spoke with Lee — but didn’t explicitly say whether he removed the posts because she asked him to.

“Senator Lee and I had a good discussion, and I’m very glad he took it down,” Klobuchar said of the posts.

The Minnesota Democrat declined to provide specific details on her discussion with Lee.

“I told him what I’ve said publicly — that this isn’t one bit funny for my state. They spent the weekend, many of them, locked in their homes in certain areas, depending on where they thought that the murderer went,” Klobuchar said.

Lee, during a brief conversation with reporters on Tuesday, also acknowledged he had a “quick” conversation with Klobuchar.

Lee’s posts prompted immediate backlash from Democrats who condemned Lee for making them.

“To attempt to politicize this tragedy is absolutely unacceptable. This rhetoric from elected officials is beyond dangerous and incites even more violence,” Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said on the Senate floor Monday. “It is reprehensible, and it must be called out — on both sides of the aisle — both sides of the aisle. Because in the land of the free and the home of the brave, everyone should feel safe expressing their political views — and we must never do so in a way that condones violence or intimidation.”

Democratic Rep. Hillary Scholten criticized Lee’s posts during an interview on ABC News Live Tuesday: “Shame, shame on you, senator. You know better than that.”

“I also hope that my Republican colleagues in the House and the Senate will condemn these actions,” Scholten said, later adding, “We need to come together, regardless of party, when this type of violence raises its head and condemn it in the strongest possible terms.”

Former RNC Chair Michael Steele told Lee to “grow the hell up” in a post on X.

Leaving a meeting at the Capitol Monday night, Lee ignored questions from reporters about the posts.

ABC News has reached out to his office for comment.

The attacks have prompted swift condemnation from Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill and around the country — with many urging elected officials to turn down heated rhetoric.

Klobuchar has condemned the “horrible attack” and said on Sunday that “this is a very bad environment, and we need to bring the tone down.”

House Speaker Mike Johnson said “such horrific political violence has no place in our society, and every leader must unequivocally condemn it.”

(WASHINGTON) — The Democratic National Committee’s Credentials subcommittee has recommended that the party should once again hold vice-chair elections over complaints that there were issues with how the balloting was conducted — a move that places its vice chairs David Hogg and Malcolm Kenyatta in jeopardy of losing their positions.

The recommendation, made after the committee’s vote on Monday, comes after the party-wide officer races in February. The subcommittee’s deliberations were based on a challenge filed by vice chair candidate Kalyn Free on how the election was conducted.

Free’s counsel argued that the way some of the voting was conducted allowed Hogg and Kenyatta to unfairly receive more votes than Free, who also sought a vice-chair role.

The resolution is not the final decision and neither Kenyatta nor Hogg are stripped of their titles in the meantime; it will have to be adopted or rejected by the entire DNC body in an electronic or in-person vote. The timing of this wider vote is unclear, but party officials said in statements after the vote that they want to act quickly.

The vote was based on a challenge Free filed in late February, before the eruption of a dispute between Hogg, whose separate organization Leaders We Deserve is supporting primary challengers to Democratic incumbents, and others in the party who believe the DNC needs to remain neutral.

But Hogg, a Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor who aims to reform the Democratic Party, claimed Monday that the committee vote can’t be disentangled from his dispute with the party.

“While this vote was based on how the DNC conducted its officers’ elections, which I had nothing to do with, it is also impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote,” Hogg said in a statement after Monday’s vote.

Hogg argued that because of his announcement that his organization would support primary challengers, the DNC has “made it clear they were going to remove me… I ran to be DNC Vice Chair to help make the Democratic Party better, not to defend an indefensible status quo that has caused voters in almost every demographic group to move away from us. The DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort.”

Kenyatta, in a thread posted on X late Monday night, said he respects the vote, but is frustrated by it. He criticized the focus on Hogg, emphasizing his own work as a vice chair.

“I disagree with the ruling, but ultimately the committee voted and I respect their votes — even when I really disagree. Second, the press has been breathless in covering the main character they’ve chosen — David Hogg. They are rushing to do it again. I call BS,” Kenyatta, a Pennsylvania state representative, wrote.

Kenyatta called the committee’s move a “slap in the face.” He added that he has done the work to keep the vice chair job and is “frustrated” Hogg wants to make it all about him.

In a statement to ABC News early Tuesday morning, Free, the DNC member and vice chair candidate who initially challenged the results, applauded the credentials committee for “righting this wrong.”

Free wrote, “I have always known that the Democratic Party is the party of free and fair elections. Today, the credentials committee of the DNC confirmed that correcting mistakes in process, and protecting democracy is more important than saving face. This was never about Malcolm Kenyatta or David Hogg. For me, this was about ensuring that the Democratic Party lives up to our ideals as the only political party to believe in and stand up for a free and fair democracy.”

In response to the decision, DNC Chair Ken Martin said he was “disappointed to learn that before I became Chair, there was a procedural error in the February Vice Chair elections.”

He added: “I thank all of our officers for their service, including Vice Chairs Kenyatta and Hogg, and look forward to continuing to work with them in their officer posts as this matter is resolved.”

