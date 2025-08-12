What to know about DC Home Rule Act as Trump puts DC police under federal control

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump announced Monday that he is putting Washington, D.C. police “under direct federal control” — invoking Section 740 of D.C.’s Home Rule Act, which deals with control of the city’s police force.

“We’re taking it back. Under the authorities vested in me as the President of the United States, I’m officially invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act. You know what that is — and placing the D.C. Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control,” Trump said.

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has not yet publicly commented on Trump’s announcement. ABC News has reached out to Bowser as well as the Metropolitan Police Department for comment.

D.C.’s Home Rule Act of 1973 allows D.C. residents to elect a mayor, members of D.C. Council and Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners. The act “is the result of the ongoing push by District residents for control of their own local affairs,” according to D.C. Council.

Still, under the act, there is congressional oversight. Congress reviews all legislation passed the D.C. city council before it can become law and has authority over D.C.’s budget. Additionally, the president appoints D.C.’s judges and D.C. has no voting representation in Congress.

Section 740 of the Home Rule Act gives the president the ability to use D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department for “federal purposes” that the president “may deem necessary and appropriate.” On Monday, Trump said Attorney General Pam Bondi is taking command of D.C.’s police force.

Section 740 of the DC Home Rule Act does have some limitations. The emergency control will expire in 30 days, unless the Senate and House enact into law a joint resolution to extend it.

Asked about the 30-day timeframe on ABC News Live, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro said the president has sent a “real clear message” about the direction he wants to take D.C.

“I think at the end of 30 days he will make the right decision as to what he is going to do at that point going forward,” she said.

Trump has long threatened to take control of D.C., saying he wants to crack down on violent crime in the district although police statistics show that in the past two years, violent crime in Washington, D.C., has fallen dramatically.

Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton — the non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives from Washington, D.C. — called Trump’s decision “an egregious assault on D.C. home rule.”

“There are more than 700,000 D.C. residents, and they are worthy and capable of governing themselves,” Norton said in a statement Monday. “The ultimate solution to ensure D.C. has control of its own resources is passage of my D.C. statehood bill, which would provide D.C. the same protections the states enjoy.”

She says the move helps justify the need to pass legislation she has repeatedly reintroduced to establish statehood in the District of Columbia.

On Capitol Hill, many Democrats have said the moves are a power grab by the president and a distraction from other matters, such as Trump’s involvement with the Jeffrey Epstein files.

“Violent crime in Washington, D.C. is at a thirty-year low. Donald Trump has no basis to take over the local police department. And zero credibility on the issue of law and order. Get lost,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a post on X.

Democratic Sen. Chris Murphy said in a post on X that “Trump’s decision to take over the DC police isn’t about public safety” and is “another attempt to distract from Trump’s corruption and suppress dissent.”

In a post on X, Democratic Sen. Tina Smith wrote, “WHAT THE HECK IS IN THOSE FILES?!” — a reference to the Epstein files — accompanied by a video of Trump in the briefing room for his announcement.

Republicans have lauded the announcement, claiming that Trump is “making D.C. safe again.”

“President Trump is RIGHT. We can’t allow crime to destroy our Nation’s Capital,” House Speaker Mike Johnson said in a post on X. “Every American should be able to visit and enjoy Washington, D.C. without fear. House Republicans support this effort to CLEAN UP Washington, END the crime wave, and RESTORE the beauty of the greatest capital in the world.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley applauded Trump’s decision, saying on X, “Make DC beautiful — and SAFE — again!”

ABC News' Jack Date, Isabella Murray and John Parkinson contributed to this report.

Klobuchar on slain Minnesota lawmaker: 'Such a decent person'
Sen. Amy Klobuchar mourned the two Minnesota state lawmakers shot early Saturday at their homes in what leaders are calling an “act of targeted political violence,” calling them “friends” and “decent people” who were simply “trying to represent the people that they were elected to represent.”

The Minnesota Democrat told ABC News’ “This Week” co-anchor Martha Raddatz that people should “know” the victims of political violence and threats — in this case, state Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was killed alongside her husband, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, who underwent surgery after the attack.

“She was a true leader, and I loved her work, but was always so grounded and such a decent person. I think that’s probably the best word to describe her. You look at her pictures and you know what she was about. So we miss her greatly, and so when you hear about statistics about political violence and threats, I just want people to know who we’re talking about,” Klobuchar said about Hortman.

“Or Senator Hoffman. Equally respected. Got into politics because his daughter has spina bifida and she couldn’t get insurance, and he wanted to advocate for her. Decent people who didn’t deserve this to happen to them,” Klobuchar continued.

Authorities have identified 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter as the suspected gunman and are continuing to search for him.

Klobuchar described Hortman as an illustrious lawmaker and compassionate public servant, who began her career in public service as a mother with young children who had a background working at her father’s auto parts company. Hortman easily juggled teaching Sunday school, leading a Girl Scout troop and training service dogs for veterans, Klobuchar said.

The senator said she first got to know Hortman when she was a young lawmaker and she was struck with how she was able to know “practically every person in her district.”

“Melissa Hortman was a woman that I wish everyone around the country knew,” Klobuchar told Raddatz. “When you think about a true public servant who goes into it for the right reasons, it’s Melissa.”

Klobuchar said that Hortman’s ability to “juggle it all” may have contributed to the political success she’d been able to notch, especially in the past year with a divided legislature, when she worked alongside the state Senate’s Republican leader to artfully negotiate a budget and avoid government shutdown.

When she was the Speaker of the House, Hortman also spearheaded landmark legislation like paid family leave and free lunch for students, Klobuchar said.

Klobuchar called the suspect “evil,” and “smart” on Sunday.

“He’s evil. He is smart. He has killed without a second thought, and there’s a $50,000 reward,” she told Raddatz.

The Minnesota Democrat lauded the cooperation between Minnesota leaders and state law enforcement.

“We couldn’t be getting more help from law enforcement,” Klobuchar said, applauding also local police officers’ swift work on the ground, when they checked in on Hortman soon after getting called to Hoffman’s house.

“Those local police officers at that moment not only appear to have saved [Hoffman] and his wife’s life, but also had given us major leads to who he was and why he was doing this,” Klobuchar said.

Klouchar said she “hasn’t seen” the target list written by the gunman, something that law enforcement sources say had dozens of Minnesota Democrats on it.

Those on the list included Minnesota lawmakers Gov. Tim Walz, U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, U.S. Sen. Tina Smith and state Attorney General Keith Ellison, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the matter.

Klobuchar called political violence a “rampant problem” and said she “believes” that could have been one of the gunman’s motivations for the Minnesota lawmaker shootings.

“I believe that there’s some things in the manifesto that would lead you down that trail to believe that this was one of his motivating forces,” Klobuchar said.

She also highlighted the bipartisan statement against political violence that the Minnesota congressional delegation released after the shootings on Saturday.

“You speak with one voice to condemn this political violence. There’s no place for this politically motivated violence in our democracy,” Klobuchar said on Sunday. “This is a rampant problem that the public and all of us have to deal with — and also against judges, and all of us should condemn all of that violence,” she said.

Trump to shore up support among Senate GOP at White House meeting
Isaac Wasserman/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Senate Republicans will try to chart a path forward for the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” during a series of meetings on Wednesday — including one where the President Donald Trump will work to shore up support for the megabill that advances his legislative agenda

Republican members of the powerful Senate Finance Committee will go to the White House to meet with Trump at 4 p.m. Wednesday, multiple White House and Hill sources confirm.

The Finance Committee is responsible for writing the tax policy components of the bill, including the extension of the Trump 2017 tax cuts, a key priority for the package.

The House-passed legislation also boosts spending for the military and border security — while making some cuts to Medicaid, SNAP and other assistance programs. It could also add $2.4 trillion to the deficit over the next decade, according to a new analysis out Wednesday from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

The Senate Finance Committee’s Republican members are expected to attend the meeting, including Majority Leader John Thune and GOP Whip John Barrasso, who are both on the panel. Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who is at odds with the White House and is pushing for deeper cuts than those in the bill the House sent to them, is expected to be at the meeting as a member of the committee, too.

Appearing on ABC News Live Wednesday, Johnson attacked the bill, saying it “doesn’t meet the moment.”

Senate Republicans are separately expected to meet behind closed doors as a conference on Wednesday to discuss the parameters of the bill as a group.

Thune has so far not made clear what his strategy will be for moving the package through the upper chamber. As things currently stand, Thune can only afford to lose three of his GOP members to pass the package, and right now, he has more members than that expressing serious doubts about the bill.

Trump’s meeting with the committee is an opportunity for the president to attempt to sway those senators who have concerns about the bill. Earlier this week, Trump worked the phones and took meetings with many of those senators including Republican Sens. Rand Paul, Josh Hawley, Rick Scott and Johnson.

Trump also met with Thune to talk through moving the House-backed bill through the Senate as expeditiously as possible. Lawmakers aim to send a bill to Trump by the Fourth of July.

“At the end of the day, failure is not an option,” Thune said at a news conference Tuesday, adding that he thinks the conference can meet the timing goal.

Trump works to allay senators’ concerns at the same time Elon Musk attacks the bill online, calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a post on X Tuesday. Musk even chastised those who supported the bill.

“Shame on those who voted for it: you know you did wrong. You know it,” Musk wrote.

House Oversight chair says Jill Biden, Harris should be subpoenaed over Joe Biden's mental capacity
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer told reporters that former Vice President Kamala Harris and former first lady Jill Biden “should” be subpoenaed in the panel’s investigation into former President Joe Biden‘s mental capacity while in office after another top Biden official pleaded the Fifth today.

“Well, I think they should,” Comer told ABC when asked if the committee should subpoena Harris and Jill Biden. “They should have already issued statements. They should have already done public relations campaign to sit down and answer questions. They should go on FOX, they should go on CNN and answer questions.”

Comer also said the committee has scheduled a slate of depositions with former Biden officials in the GOP’s investigation of the Biden administration’s use of the presidential auto-pen. At President Donald Trump’s urging, Republicans have taken aim at Biden’s clemency actions signed during his final hours in office — wondering whether staff acted on their own accord or at the direction of the president.

“So we’re going to bring in everyone. We’re moving up the line,” Comer later added. “So we’ve started with the lower-level staffers that we think were the ones that actually put the documents in the autopen and pressed power. Now we’re moving up to the people that we think told the staffers to use the autopen. So we’ll — we’ll see where that takes us. But I think the possibility is very good that — that we’ll be asking members of the family to come in and talk.”

Anthony Bernal, a veteran aide of three Democratic presidential administrations — Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden — whose service culminated as assistant to the president and chief of staff to the first lady, on Wednesday invoked the Fifth Amendment twice during a closed-door deposition before the committee investigating former President Biden’s mental capacity while in office.

“Well, unfortunately, that was quick,” Comer said after the deposition. “This is the second witness that we’ve brought in via subpoena for a deposition that has pleaded the Fifth and they’ve stated they’re not going to answer questions.”

In a letter obtained by ABC News, Bernal’s lawyer told the committee he invoked the Fifth Amendment, arguing “it is entirely appropriate and justified for Mr. Bernal to invoke his rights under the Fifth Amendment to the Constitution.”

“The record is also clear that persons of the full range of the political spectrum, in recent and historical Congressional investigations, have invoked their Fifth Amendment rights to decline to answer questions from Congress. Any suggestion that such an invocation is itself evidence of wrongdoing would be highly irresponsible and flatly wrong, particularly from those elected to represent the people and uphold the Constitution,” the letter states.

Bernal “respectfully” declined to answer any of the committee’s questions in the deposition, according to the letter.

The committee believes Bernal may have insight into the Biden’s cognitive decline — as he was one of just four aides present at Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth, Del., last July when Biden decided to drop his bid for reelection amid overwhelming pressure from the Democratic Party following his disastrous debate performance against Trump the month before.

Last week, Biden’s former White House physician, Kevin O’Connor, also pleaded the Fifth and asserted patient-doctor confidentiality in response to questions from Republican investigators.

Another Republican present at Wednesday’s deposition, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, expressed disdain for Bernal’s testimony — calling it “crazy.”

“First thing’s first, that’s just crazy,” Donalds began. “You can’t answer a simple question about the former president’s ability to discharge duties and you worked in the White House as chief of staff to the first lady.”

Donalds corroborated Comer’s statement that Bernal pleaded the Fifth and added that he did not read his own testimony, which was read by his lawyer.

“He can say whatever he wants in his testimony, by the way his attorney read,” Donalds said. “He wouldn’t even read his own statement, his attorney read his statement for him.”

Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas said “They still look like losers” of her Republican colleagues as she left the Bernal deposition.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.