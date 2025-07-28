What to know about derechos amid threat to South Dakota and Minnesota on Monday
(NEW YORK) — A dangerous derecho is expected to form in parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest on Monday, with wind gusts over 75 mph likely.
A moderate threat for severe storms is in place for parts of South Dakota and Minnesota on Monday afternoon into the evening due to the threat of a derecho, a wind storm that can cause significant damage.
A derecho is a long-lived, damaging wind storm. To be classified as a derecho, wind damage must extend about 250 miles long with wind gusts of at least 58 mph along most of its length — including several gusts of 75 mph or greater, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The storm, which is most common in the warm season, can be more destructive than a tornado, leaving significant damage to property, trees and power lines in its wake.
The derecho is expected to form over parts of eastern South Dakota by Monday evening and then surge east over a wide and long-track area into parts of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, according to the National Weather Service.
Pockets of winds up to 80 to 90 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Severe hail and a few tornadoes are also possible in the region.
Additionally, there will be a “heavy rainfall component to the derecho threat,” and isolated instances of flash flooding are also possible in portions of the Northern Plains into the Upper Midwest, the NWS said.
(PALM SPRINGS, Calif.) — The man charged earlier this month with conspiring to assist the suspected California fertility clinic bomber has died in federal custody, according to a statement from the Bureau of Prisons.
Daniel Park was found unresponsive on Tuesday at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, the federal law enforcement agency said.
“Responding employees initiated life-saving measures. Emergency medical services (EMS) were requested while life-saving efforts continued,” the statement said. “Mr. Park was transported by EMS to a local hospital and subsequently pronounced deceased by hospital personnel.”
The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the United States Marshals Service were notified, the Bureau of Prisons said.
Park, a 32-year-old Washington state native, was charged with conspiracy to manufacture an unregistered device and terrorism in the car bombing at a fertility clinic in Palm Springs, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California. The explosion occurred on May 17 at about 11 a.m. local time, rocking nearby buildings and leading to a fire and the collapse of a building, according to authorities. The debris field covered over 250 yards.
Four people were transported to the hospital for injuries sustained in the blast but were released the following day, officials said at the time.
The clinic, the American Reproductive Center of Palm Springs, said no members of its staff were harmed, and its lab — including all eggs, embryos and reproductive materials — were undamaged in the attack.
The primary suspect in the case, 25-year-old Guy Edward Bartkus, was found dead next to the detonated vehicle, the assistant director in charge of the FBI’s LA field office said last month.
Park was arrested at John F. Kennedy Airport in New York earlier this month after being detained in Poland on May 30, officials said at the time. Park allegedly fled to Europe four days after the bombing, officials said.
Park allegedly shipped approximately 180 pounds of ammonium nitrate, an explosive precursor commonly used to construct homemade bombs, from Seattle to Bartkus in California as part of a plot related to the pair’s nihilist beliefs, according to officials. Park also allegedly paid for an additional 90 pounds of the substance in the days leading up to the Palm Springs attack, officials said.
Federal investigators allege the materials were used in the car bombing. Park also allegedly spent two weeks visiting the main suspect’s home in late January and early February of this year, the officials said. The two are believed to have been conducting experiments together in the main suspect’s garage.
Park and Bartkus followed a “pro-mortalism, anti-natalism, and anti-pro-life ideology,” officials said in a press conference after his arrest, adding the pair believed people should not be born without their consent and “nonexistence is best.”
Park and Bartkus appeared to have found each other in chat forums online as like-minded individuals, according to officials.
(MARTIN COUNTY, Fla.) — A woman was attacked by an alligator while swimming in waist-deep water with her boyfriend and dog in Florida, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.
The attack occurred on Wednesday, when the 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend took their boat out in the South Fork of the St. Lucie River in Stuart, Florida, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
While the two were swimming in waist-deep water with their dog, “an alligator bit the hand and wrist of the female” and momentarily pulled her underwater, officials said.
The gator released the woman, with her boyfriend “swiftly” jumping in to “save her life,” Martin County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Michael McCarthy told reporters on Wednesday.
The woman’s boyfriend drove her to the boat ramp at Charlie Leighton Park in Palm City, Florida, and the victim was flown to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, Florida, officials said.
The sheriff’s office said the woman — who has not been identified — suffered “several broken bones” in her hand and wrist, along with minor lacerations and scuffing on the top of her hand and wrist.
The dog and the boyfriend were not injured in the attack, officials said.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation responded to the scene and are “awaiting their trapper to locate the alligator,” the sheriff’s office said. FWC confirmed to ABC News the trapper has not yet captured the gator and will continue “removal efforts” on Thursday.
The status of the woman’s condition as of Thursday remains unclear.
Martin County Sheriff’s Office and HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.
(NEW YORK) — The man who allegedly stabbed two court security officers as they screened people at the metal detectors at the Manhattan criminal courthouse was carrying out a “planned and calculated attack” that would have been worse had the weapon not been curved, prosecutors said.
Jonathan Wohl made his initial appearance on Tuesday in the same courthouse where he allegedly charged at officers with a folding knife on Monday, prosecutors said. He also allegedly carried handwritten papers that prosecutors said expressed animosity toward the court system.
Wohl is charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of attempted aggravated assault upon a police officer and two counts of assault, officials said. He did not enter a plea and the judge remanded him into custody.
Wohl has a history of problematic interactions with court security officers over the last two years, prosecutors said, but at the time of the attack, Wohl had no pending cases at Manhattan criminal court.
Wohl allegedly charged the metal detectors on Monday morning with his folding knife open and ready inside his bag, according to the criminal complaint.
He allegedly slashed the first officer at least twice, cutting both sides of the officer’s face, prosecutors said.
Another officer tried to shield himself with a tray, but Wohl allegedly slashed him twice, causing a laceration to the officer’s face and a puncture wound to the side of his neck that required stitches, prosecutors said.
After five hard, downward stabs, prosecutors said another court officer tackled Wohl, who continued to struggle with the knife, stabbing a third officer in the back of his vest, and trying to use the knife against other officers who were subduing him. During the struggle, one sergeant’s ribs were broken and another officer sustained bruising, prosecutors said.
All five injured officers have since been released from the hospital, officials said.
The officers’ injuries would have almost certainly been worse, or even fatal, if not for their vests and if not for the fact that the blade was curved, prosecutors said.
According to prosecutors, Wohl had notebook containing the messages “Give me liberty or give me death” and “Protect Rodney Hinton.” Rodney Hinton is an Ohio man who is charged with fatally striking a police officer with his car in retaliation for his own son’s death in a police shooting.
“Our court officers perform a vital, profound function. It’s a dangerous job,” Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said. “The defendant, we allege, as it appears, engaged in targeted activity focused on officers. We will not tolerate that.”