What to know about getting a REAL ID as airport requirement deadline nears
Jeffrey Greenberg/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — In less than a month, beginning on May 7, travelers flying out of United States airports will need to show TSA agents their REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, or another form of compliant identification to pass through security and make their flight. If they don’t bring a REAL ID, they could face delays, additional screening, or may not be permitted through the checkpoint, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The REAL ID roll-out, which has been delayed multiple times since the original deadline in 2008, has left some travelers confused about their states’ requirements and panicked as they try to make appointments at overwhelmed DMVs.

According to federal documents, as of January 2024, only about 56% of driver’s licenses and IDs in circulation across the country complied with REAL ID.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated that only 61.2% of driver’s licenses and IDs will be compliant by the May 7 deadline. A TSA spokesperson told ABC News that 81% of travelers going through TSA checkpoints currently have REAL IDs or other compliant identification.

If you haven’t gotten your REAL ID license yet, here’s what to know as the deadline approaches:

DMVs are slammed

Department of Motor Vehicles nationwide are reporting long wait times as travelers scramble to get their REAL ID driver’s licenses, but some are offering solutions for people looking for last-minute appointments.

Some New York DMVs will stay open later on Thursdays and release new available time slots daily.

They will also process REAL ID applications at the New York International Auto Show, from April 18 through April 27 at the Javits Center in Manhattan. The California Department of Motor Vehicles announced that 18 offices across the state would open earlier four days a week for REAL ID appointments. Illinois created a “Real ID Supercenter” for walk-ins.

“You may have to just do the old-fashioned thing, and every morning, refresh your browser and see if any appointments have opened up,” said Aixa Diaz, AAA spokesperson. “Inevitably, like with doctors’ appointments, there will be cancellations.”

Diaz warned that applicants will leave their appointment with a temporary paper copy of their ID. TSA won’t accept this as valid, so they’ll have to wait until they receive their actual ID in the mail.

Try AAA

Appointments may also be available at local AAA branches, according to Diaz. Not all AAA offices process REAL ID, and some only offer the service to members, so Diaz urges travelers to call ahead. Applicants may also have to pay an additional fee.

What to bring to your appointment

Applicants can check the Department of Homeland Security website to see their state’s specific requirements and documents they need to bring.

You can still use your passport

A valid passport is compliant identification, so if you’re having trouble booking an appointment, you can still use that after May 7 to go through the TSA checkpoint.

If you show up without a REAL ID, expect delays

If travelers arrive at the airport without compliant identification after May 7, TSA said they could encounter delays and other difficulties at the checkpoint.

“Passengers who present a state-issued identification that is not REAL ID compliant and who do not have another acceptable alternative (i.e., passport) can expect to face delays, additional screening and the possibility of not being permitted into the security checkpoint,” TSA said in a press release.

Lawyer for man deported in error to El Salvador expects him to be returned to US
The Washington Post via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The attorney for Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man who was deported in error to El Salvador, said Tuesday that he expects Abrego Garcia to be returned to the U.S.

Abrego Garcia — despite having protected legal status preventing his deportation to El Salvador, where he escaped political violence in 2011 — was sent to that country’s notorious CECOT mega-prison following what the government said was an “administrative error.”

Trump administration officials have said Abrego Garcia is a member of the criminal gang MS-13, but his attorney Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg has disputed that, saying the government has provided no proof of their allegations.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis ordered the Trump administration to return Abrego Garcia from El Salvador by Monday at midnight, before Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts on Monday issued a temporary administrative stay delaying the midnight deadline in order to give the court more time to consider the arguments presented by both sides.

“[The order] just means that he recognized that the Supreme Court needs a little bit of time to do its work,” Sandoval-Moshenberg told ABC News. “I have every expectation that the Supreme Court will rule quickly and will rule in our favor, because when push comes to shove, this is not an exceptional case. The only exceptional thing has been the way in which the government has dug in its heels on making right what they messed up.”

“Jennifer is really worried,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said of Abrego Garcia’s wife. “She expects and I expect that we are going to get him back.”

In the filing earlier Monday, Solicitor General D. John Sauer argued that a federal court cannot order a president to engage in foreign diplomacy, which he says is implicitly involved in any potential return of Abrego Garcia.

“The Constitution charges the President, not federal district courts, with the conduct of foreign diplomacy and protecting the Nation against foreign terrorists, including by effectuating their removal,” Sauer wrote. “And this order sets the United States up for failure. The United States cannot guarantee success in sensitive international negotiations in advance, least of all when a court imposes an absurdly compressed, mandatory deadline that vastly complicates the give-and-take of foreign-relations negotiations.”

Sandoval-Moshenberg, however, said that the government has not provided evidence that it would be impossible to return his client.

“I don’t think there’s anyone in this whole country that doesn’t recognize the glaring truth, which is that if we picked up the phone and just asked, he’d be on a plane in a day or two,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said.

Referring to the agreement El Salvador signed with the Trump administration to house migrant detainees, Sandoval-Moshenberg said, “El Salvador is doing all of this because we’re paying them $6 million to do it, and we have an agreement with them.”

“The U.S. government is acting as if the Salvadoran government chose, for Salvador and legal reasons, to arrest him and incarcerate him,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “That couldn’t be farther from the case.”

Sandoval-Moshenberg called Abrego Garcia’s arrest by U.S. authorities a “targeted action.”

“They went out, they stopped his car, they pulled him over, they pulled him out of the car, and they arrested him,” Sandoval-Moshenberg said. “And he was actually with his 5-year-old child at the time, and they made him call his wife to come pick up the kid. This was a targeted action.”

Silver Fire in California spreads to 1,200 acres, prompts evacuations
A vegetation fire in California rapidly spread to 1,000 acres on Sunday, prompting evacuations of parts of Inyo and Mono counties. (Cal Fire)

(BISHOP, CA) — A vegetation fire in California rapidly spread to 1,250 acres on Sunday, prompting evacuations of parts of Inyo and Mono counties.

The fire was first reported just after 2 p.m. PT near Highway 6 and Silver Canyon Road north of Bishop, California, a city east of Fresno, according to Cal Fire.

Officials named the fast-moving blaze the Silver Fire.

It remained at 0% containment as of 9 a.m. Monday.

Cal Fire said Sunday evening that the blaze crossed Highway 6, threatening multiple structures and power lines.

There are no known injuries associated with the fire, officials said.

Fighting the blaze was impacted by strong winds, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph at Bishop Airport, according to Cal Fire, which noted extreme turbulence grounded some firefighting aircraft.

The National Weather Service forecasts continued windy conditions for the region, with a High Wind Warning in effect through Monday evening.

ABC News’ Timmy Truong and Tristan Maglunog contributed to this report

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

At least 13 dead as severe storms sweep through the Midwest
(Thinkstock Images/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — At least 13 people are dead after severe weather hit parts of Missouri and Arkansas overnight, officials said.

Ten storm-related fatalities were reported in the Missouri counties of Ozark, Butler, Wayne and Jefferson, the state highway patrol said. Three people were confirmed dead in Independence County, Arkansas, the state’s emergency management division said.

At least 29 people were injured in eight Arkansas counties, state emergency officials said.

Additionally, almost 300,000 customers are without power across five states — Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Texas and Arkansas, according to Poweroutage.us.

Millions of Americans across the country are on alert for severe weather with tornado watches in effect for eight states: Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

A new tornado watch has been issued for the south that is in effect until 1 p.m. CT — including Alexandria, Louisiana; Shreveport, Louisiana; Greenville, South Carolina; and Tupelo, Mississippi.

Violent, long-track tornadoes are possible — a couple could be intense — along with damaging gusts of up to 75 mph and scattered large hail.

A Tornado Watch from Louisville to Indianapolis is in effect until 10 a.m.

Emergency management is working through the damage Saturday morning, but Robert Myers with the Butler County Emergency Management Agency said daylight will give them a better idea of the amount of destruction.

The Black River Coliseum has been opened as shelter and Myers said that there are people with injuries in nearby hospitals but did not have an exact number.

There is a rare high risk warning issued for violent tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday afternoon and into the evening.

So far there have been 23 reported tornadoes overnight across four states – Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois and Mississippi as the severe weather outbreak continues into Saturday. Winds gusted up more than 80 mph causing damage in the Midwest from Missouri to Wisconsin.

The Storm Prediction Center said that numerous significant tornadoes, some of which could be long-track and potentially violent, are expected and cities in the high risk areas include Hattiesburg, Jackson, Tuscaloosa and Birmingham.

The most dangerous tornado threat should begin Saturday during the late morning to early afternoon hours in Louisiana and Mississippi before spreading into Alabama late afternoon into the evening, followed by the western Florida panhandle and into western Georgia through late Saturday night.

The severe storms are expected to be weaker on Sunday as the storms reach the East Coast from Florida to the Mid-Atlantic.

Damaging winds, large hail and brief tornadoes on Sunday afternoon will be possible for the Southeast, while heavy rain and damaging wind threat will reach the Northeast Sunday evening into the overnight.

The severe weather outbreak is all part of a major cross-country storm system that is also prompting fire danger and red flag warnings across the Plains.

