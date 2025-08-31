What to know about monsoon season in the US

Photo by David McNew/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Monsoon season — the weather pattern that has been creating inclement conditions in the western U.S. — is expected to last for another few weeks following a massive dust storm in the Phoenix region.

The North American Monsoon is an annual climate phenomenon that occurs in the Southwest U.S. during the warm summer months.

In the Southwest, strong heat from the sun causes a significant rise in temperatures during the summer. But, since bodies of water don’t rise in temperature as fast as on land, it causes an effect where moist air is drawn toward the hot dry air over land.

The monsoon season is a result of the moist air moving onto the hot land, which causes the atmosphere to become unstable. The monsoon is typically found in areas of large, elevated landmasses, like the Southwest, and in parts of India, near the Himalayan mountains.

Indian monsoons are associated with heavy rain lasting for months, but the North American monsoon behaves differently, according to Climate.gov. The monsoon generally involves daily patterns of mostly dry mornings with storms developing later in the day, with most of the heavy rain occurring in the afternoon and evening hours — also known as a diurnal cycle.

The Southwest experiences the monsoon when moisture from the Gulf of California and eastern Pacific is transported to California, southern Nevada and Arizona. The monsoon season typically develops around May or June but can increase substantially in July and August, especially if there are tropical systems in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

While the unstable atmosphere can produce thunderstorms, it is not one particular storm but rather an overall pattern that promotes them. A monsoon thunderstorm can be slow-moving and persistent, resulting in thunderstorms that drop very heavy rain in very dry parts of the region, which can lead to flash flooding.

Some of the thunderstorms can be strong and deliver heavy rain and frequent lighting, , according to Climate.gov. Periods of rainy days are often interspersed with drier periods during the North American Monsoon.

Much of the West has been experiencing monsoon conditions over the past week, bringing some of the wettest days of the year to the region.

The summer thunderstorms in the desert can produce very strong winds, which can kick up dust in the desert. The dust storm can have very strong winds that can do damage and reduce visibility, making travel nearly impossible. Dust storms can arrive suddenly in the form of an advancing wall of dust and have visibilities of one-fourth of a mile or less, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday, the dust storms – also known as a haboob – engulfed the Phoenix metro area, creating low visibility and knocking out power for thousands of people. A cloud of dust hundreds of feet high could be seen moving over the region.

Flooding rains and more wind gusts followed the dust storm. The wind event — which saw gusts of up to 70 mph — was so severe that some flights out of the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport were grounded and air traffic controllers were forced to evacuate the tower.

Because of the sporadic nature of the thunderstorms, the severity and impact of the monsoon can vary season to season

In Tucson, Arizona, so far this monsoon season has only produced just under 2 inches of rain as of Friday, which is among the drier monsoon seasons on record. However, in 2021, the monsoon caused 12.79 inches of precipitation in Tucson.

Rainfall from the monsoon is very important for the region, according to Climate.gov. Arizona and New Mexico receive more than 50% of its average annual precipitation from July to September, during the monsoon season.

Once the summer months are over, and the land cools down, the monsoon season ends — typically in late September or early October in the Southwest. Wind patterns revert back to the westerly pattern, ending the monsoon.

Appeals court sides with judge who blocked Trump administration from ending protections for nearly 600K Venezuelans
ftwitty/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A federal appeals court has found that the Trump administration likely acted unlawfully when it ended protections for nearly 600,000 Venezuelans to live and work in the United States, upholding a lower court’s decision to postpone the government’s termination.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals also upheld District Judge Edward Chen’s authority to issue a final decision in the case, which challenged the termination of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans ahead of a deadline previously issued by the Biden administration.

“In enacting the TPS statute, Congress designed a system of temporary status that was predictable, dependable, and insulated from electoral politics,” the three-judge panel wrote in Friday’s ruling.

“Moreover, Plaintiffs have demonstrated that they face irreparable harm to their lives, families, and livelihood, that the balance of equities favors a grant of preliminary relief, and that nationwide relief is appropriate,” the court added.

The government argued that a district judge could not challenge Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem’s decision to end the protections.

Although the DHS secretary has wide discretion to extend or end protections for TPS holders, Venezuelan plaintiffs — represented by the National TPS Alliance, the National Day Labor Organizing Network and other advocacy groups — argued a secretary could not reverse a predecessor’s decision.

On Friday, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously disagreed with the government, paving the way for Chen to make a final decision in the case.

Because of Noem’s decision to reverse former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ extension of protections, around 350,000 TPS holders from Venezuela lost status in April. Another estimated 250,000 are set to lose protections in September depending on the outcome of the case.

Chen had halted the administration’s efforts to end protections while the case continued, but his order was overturned by the Supreme Court in May.

ABC News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment on Friday’s ruling but has not yet received a response.

Emi Maclean, a senior staff attorney at the ACLU of Northern California, said the “severe effects” of the Trump administration’s decisions are already being felt by Venezuelans previously protected by the program.

“Individuals who have been deported, who have been separated from infant children, who are living in their car after they lost legal status… who have fled a country in crisis and sought refuge in the United States,” she said. “The government and the courts abandoned them to really devastating circumstances.”

The appeals court seemed to echo those sentiments in Friday’s ruling.

“The TPS statute is designed to constrain the Executive, creating predictable periods of safety and legal status for TPS beneficiaries. Sudden reversals of prior decisions contravene the statute’s plain language and purpose,” the court wrote. “Here, hundreds of thousands of people have been stripped of status and plunged into uncertainty. The stability of TPS has been replaced by fears of family separation, detention, and deportation. Congress did not contemplate this, and the ongoing irreparable harm to Plaintiffs warrants a remedy pending a final adjudication on the merits.”

Chen can now issue a final ruling, though it will likely get appealed to the Supreme Court if the Trump administration finds it unfavorable.

Travis Decker search: FBI conducting investigation at campground where 3 daughters were found dead
Chelan County Sheriff’s Office

(NEW YORK) — An FBI investigation has prompted the closure of several roads, trails and campgrounds in Leavenworth, Washington — including the site where Travis Decker allegedly murdered his three daughters — as the search for the fugitive father nearly reaches the three-month mark, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

In an order posted over the weekend, the U.S. Forest Service said “all of” the Rock Island Campground, along with two other campgrounds, will be closed to “allow the FBI to conduct an ongoing investigation.”

The Seattle FBI office and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment, but the search area overlaps with where Decker’s truck and the three girls’ bodies were found.

Paityn Decker, 9; Evelyn Decker, 8; and Olivia Decker, 5, were found dead near the Rock Island Campground in Chelan County, Washington, on June 2, after they left home for a planned visit with their father on May 30, according to police.

The closure began on Sunday morning and will be in effect until Wednesday at approximately 6 a.m., officials said. A list of several roads, trail heads will also be closed off to the public, officials said.

Everyone will be prohibited from entering the closed areas except “any federal, state or local officer or member of an organized rescue or fire-fighting force” or anyone with a U.S. Forest Service permit allowing access to “roads, trails or areas restricted by regulation order,” the forest service said.

The closure of this campground comes one week after the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office released disturbing new details about the crime scene and the DNA evidence that they say indicates Decker, a 32-year-old Army veteran, is the sole suspect.

The U.S. Marshals Service is still offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading directly to Decker’s arrest.

Officials said anyone who sees Decker or knows of his whereabouts should call 911 immediately and not contact or approach him. He is currently wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of kidnapping, officials said.

Decker is considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

