What to know about ‘No Kings Day’ protests across US to counter Trump’s military parade

(WASHINGTON) — Thousands of “No Kings Day” protests are set to be held throughout the country on Saturday to protest President Donald Trump’s administration and to counterprogram the military parade in Washington, D.C., marking the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday.

Here’s what to know about the protests.

What is the idea behind “No Kings Day”?

“‘No Kings Day’ is the largest single-day, peaceful protest in recent American history, made up of millions of normal, everyday Americans who are showing up in more than 2,000 communities around the country to say, ‘we don’t do kings in America,'” Ezra Levin, the co-executive director of progressive organizing group Indivisible, told ABC News on Thursday.

Indivisible and other organizations involved with the coalition coordinating the protests have said that the protests are meant to protest what they say is overreach by the Trump administration on immigration enforcement and deportations, civil rights and cuts to the federal government.

They’ve also pointed to how the military parade is being held on Trump’s birthday. Trump has denied any connection between the parade’s timing and his birthday, pointing to how June 14 is Flag Day.

The groups coordinating the protests originally announced the initiatives in early May, after reports of the upcoming military parade, but organizers have said that the protests against immigration enforcement in Los Angeles and the response from the federal government have driven much more interest to the events.

Where and when will the protests be?

The protests will be held across the country and even beyond the United States, with a flagship event held in Philadelphia. Levin told ABC News there are now more than 2,000 events planned “just about everywhere, everywhere but downtown D.C. — intentionally so.”

According to Levin, the organizers did not want to give Trump a rationale to retaliate against peaceful protests in D.C. or to say that the protesters were protesting the military.

“We are ceding downtown D.C. Trump can have it for that day, and instead, we’re organizing literally everywhere else,” Levin said.

Most of the protests around the country will be held in the morning, ahead of the parade. Some in the western part of the country may occur concurrently with the parade, which is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

What has Trump said about the protests?

Asked on Thursday about his thoughts on the “No Kings” protests planned across the country for Saturday, Trump said he did not feel like a king.

“I don’t feel like a king. I have to go through hell to get stuff approved,” he said.

“A king would say, ‘I’m not gonna get this’… he wouldn’t have to call up Mike Johnson and Thune and say, ‘Fellas, you got to pull this off’ and after years we get it done. No, no, we’re not a king, we’re not a king at all,” he added, referencing the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Majority leader, respectively.

Trump, on Tuesday, had threatened to use “heavy force” against “any” protesters at the military parade in the nation’s capital; White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later said that “of course” the president supports peaceful protestors. Organizers of the No Kings protests have continuously emphasized they are not planning protests in Washington.

Are there safety concerns surrounding the protests?

Organizers have emphasized that the protests should remain peaceful and nonviolent, pointing to various trainings they’ve held this week about safety and deescalation.

Levin said there were some concerns about outside agitators trying to disrupt protests, but he said people shouldn’t feel “as if we’re going into battle. That’s not what this is about. This is peaceful protest. People are going to have funny signs, people are going to be dancing, people are going to be chanting, people are going to be expressing their First Amendment rights.”

At least two states, Texas and Missouri, have said they are calling up the National Guard in their states as a precaution against the potential for any violence at protests on Saturday. The governors of both states affirmed that peaceful protests are legal.

What comes next?

The events on Saturday are not meant to be the be-all end-all of the groups’ efforts to protest the Trump administration, Levin said.

“I think sometimes folks think a protest has to be everything. It’s got to solve all your problems … We need persistent, peaceful, people-powered organizing them on the ground in blue states, red states and purple states that allow people to push back against the escalating overreach from this administration,” Levin said.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie, Lalee Ibssa and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.

White House slams judges who ruled against Trump on tariffs
(WASHINGTON) — The White House on Thursday lashed out at federal judges who have blocked President Donald Trump from being able to impose global tariffs — a key part of his second-term agenda.

Trump, who has a long history of going after judges whose rulings he disagrees with, as of Thursday afternoon had yet to weigh in on two courts deeming some of his tariffs as “unlawful.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, though, opened her briefing with a lengthy attack on the legal setbacks. She called it “judicial overreach” and called on the nation’s highest court to step in.

“These judges are threatening to undermine the credibility of the United States on the world stage,” Leavitt said. “The administration has already filed an emergency motion for a stay pending appeal and an immediate administrative stay to strike down this egregious decision. But ultimately, the Supreme Court must put an end to this for the sake of our Constitution and our country.”

The Court of International Trade on Wednesday struck down Trump’s global tariffs as “contrary to law.” A federal appeals court is temporarily delaying the ruling while the administration challenges the ruling, reinstating the policy for now.

The three-judge panel had found the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which Trump leaned on to enact his tariffs, does not give him the “unlimited” power to impose the levies he has in recent months. They said it the authority for most tariffs rests with Congress, and Trump’s tariffs don’t constitute “unusual and extraordinary threat” that would allow him to act unilaterally.

Leavitt criticized the panel as “activist judges” despite its three members being appointed to the bench by three different presidents: Trump, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan.

“The president’s rationale for imposing these powerful tariffs was legally sound and grounded in common sense,” she said. “President Trump correctly believes that America cannot function safely longterm if we are unable to scale advanced domestic manufacturing capacity, have our own secure, critical supply chains, and our defense industrial base is dependent on foreign adversaries.”

“Three judges of the U.S. Court of International Trade disagreed and brazenly abused their judicial power to usurp the authority of President Trump, to stop him from carrying out the mandate that the American people gave him,” she added.

Leavitt also touted the Republican-controlled Senate declining a bipartisan measure put forward to block Trump’s tariffs. That measure failed by the slimmest of margins in a 49-49 vote.

“Following Liberation Day, Congress firmly rejected an effort led by Senator Rand Paul and Democrats to terminate the president’s reciprocal tariffs. The courts should have no role here,” she argued.

When Trump announced his long-anticipated “Liberation Day” tariffs against nearly all U.S. trading partners in early April, he deemed chronic trade deficits a national emergency that “threatens our security and our very way of life.”

Since then, he’s often changed or delayed the tariff rates originally set out, often resulting in market turmoil. A 90-day pause on the higher, so-called “reciprocal” levies instituted so Trump could work on trade deals is set to expire in early July.

ABC News Senior Political Correspondent Rachel Scott asked the White House if its actively reviewing other methods to implement Trump’s tariff agenda in light of the court orders.

“The president’s trade policy will continue. We will comply with the court orders. But yes, the president has other legal authorities where he can implement tariffs,” Leavitt said.

“We can walk and chew gum at the same time,” Leavitt said.

ABC News’ Kelsey Walsh and Peter Charalambous contributed to this report.

Hegseth lashes out at alleged Pentagon leakers he claims want to ‘sabotage’ Trump’s agenda
(WASHINGTON) — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday strongly denied that what he shared over a second group chat on the Signal messaging app were classified war plans about imminent U.S. airstrikes targeting Houthi militants in Yemen, and blamed former staffers for leaking, accusing them of going to the news media with new information to “sabotage” Trump’s agenda.

Hegseth and other administration officials have insisted that the information about those airstrikes that was shared earlier with another Signal group established by national security adviser Mike Waltz was not classified.

On Tuesday, Hegseth continued to make that case as questions have been raised about how he shared similar information with a smaller Signal group that sources told ABC News included his wife, brother, and personal attorney.

“I look at war plans every single day. What was shared over Signal then and now, however you characterize it, was informal unclassified coordination for media coordination other things. That’s what I’ve said from the beginning,” Hegseth said in a live interview from the Pentagon on “Fox & Friends.”

Sources familiar with the chat had earlier told ABC News that Hegseth had established the Signal group with family and friends during his Senate confirmation process. Hegseth was not asked in the interview why he had shared the information with that group of close personal advisers that included his wife, who is not a U.S. government employee.

The defense secretary also criticized former close advisers fired last week as part of what he said was leak investigation that followed news reports about military plans for the Panama Canal, Elon Musk’s planned visit to the Pentagon and other developments.

“It led to some unfortunate places, people I have known for quite some time, but it’s not my job to protect them,” said Hegseth. “It’s my job to protect national security the president of the United States and let the investigation go where it is. So, when that evidence is gathered sufficiently, and this has all happened very quickly, it will be handed over to DOJ, and those people will be prosecuted if necessary.”

The former staffers include Dan Caldwell, a longtime close adviser to Hegseth, Darin Selnick, who was the Pentagon’s deputy chief of staff, and Colin Carroll, who served as chief of staff for the deputy secretary of defense and on Tuesday Hegseth claimed, without evidence, that they were responsible for news leaks intended to “sabotage” the Trump administration’s agenda for the Pentagon.

“Those folks who are leaking, who have been pushed out of the building, are now attempting to leak and sabotage the president’s agenda and what we’re doing, and that’s unfortunate,” said Hegseth.

“So, once a leaker, always a leaker, often a leaker, and so we look for leakers, because we take it very seriously, and we will do the investigation,” said Hegseth.

At the same time, Hegseth left open the possibility that the ongoing investigation might exonerate the very people he was accusing.

“If those people are exonerated, fantastic,” said Hegseth. “We don’t think, based on what we understand, that it’s going to be a good day for a number of those individuals because of what was found in the investigation.”

On Monday, in a video interview with Tucker Carlson, Caldwell vigorously denied that he had leaked information and said he and the other two officials did not know why they had been fired.

Also on Monday, Hegseth blamed “anonymous smears” and President Donald Trump dismissed any concerns, said he has “great confidence” in Hegseth..

“Here we go again. Just a waste of time. He is doing a great job,” Trump said of Hegseth.

The recent disclosures of the new Signal group and the dismissal of top advisers have raised questions about Hegseth’s judgment among a large number of congressional Democrats who have called for Hegseth to step down from his post.

On Monday, Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska, and a former Air Force general, became the first Republican to suggest that Hegseth should be removed as defense secretary.

“If it’s true that he had another chat with his family, about the missions against the Houthis, it’s totally unacceptable,” he told Politico.

“It looks like there’s a meltdown going on,” Bacon said. “There’s a lot — a lot — of smoke coming out of the Pentagon, and I got to believe there’s some fire there somewhere.”

On Tuesday, Hegseth claimed that critics of his Pentagon agenda have “come after me from day one” but said his focus would remain on carrying out his goals at the Pentagon.

“I’m here because President Trump asked me to bring warfighting back to the Pentagon every single day,” said Hegseth.

“That is our focus, and if people don’t like it, they can come after me. No worries. I’m standing right here,” Hegseth said. “The warfighters are behind us. Our enemies know they’re on notice. Our allies know we’re behind them, and that in this dangerous world for the American people is what it’s all about.”

“No, I haven’t blinked, and I won’t blink because this job is too big and too important for the American people,” he said.

Democrats hammer Trump for his weekend of golf as stocks tumble
(JUPITER, FL) — As markets braced for another meltdown triggered by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs, Democrats hammered the president for spending the weekend golfing rather than responding to Americans’ fears that their retirement accounts are plummeting with the markets.

Trump left Washington, D.C., for Florida on Thursday to attend a LiV Golf Tournament dinner ahead of a tournament at his Doral club in Florida. On Saturday and Sunday, he played in a club championship at his Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter.

On Thursday, the first trading day after Trump announced the tariffs, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%. On Friday, the downward spiral continued with the Dow falling by 2,230 points, or 5.5%, while the S&P 500 plunged by 6%.

Dow futures opened Sunday evening down 1,500 points, or 4% percent., while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ 100 futures were also down 4%.

Democrats criticized Trump’s apparent lack of concern at Americans’ anxiety surrounding the tanking markets.

“I think people have seen their retirement savings on fire. And there he is out on the golf course,” Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “That may end up being the most enduring image of the Trump presidency, that is, the president out on a golf cart while people’s retirement is in flames.”

On Saturday, Trump encouraged Americans to “HANG TOUGH” in a post on his Truth Social platform. “THIS IS AN ECONOMIC REVOLUTION, AND WE WILL WIN,” he said.

The same day, the White House told reporters covering the president that Trump had won his second-round matchup for the senior championship at his Jupiter club and was to play in the championship round on Sunday. Trump posted a video of him teeing off on Truth Social on Sunday, though it was not clear when the video was shot.

During Saturday’s “Hands Off” protests, Democratic lawmakers railed against Trump’s policies and his time on the golf course.

“Get your ass off the golf course and face the people!” California Rep. Eric Swalwell told Trump in front of a crowd protesting at the National Mall in Washington.

Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas posted on Bluesky: “Trump’s out here swinging golf clubs while folks are in the streets fighting back.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren called on Republicans to help Democrats reverse Trump’s tariffs and stop what she called “the dumbest trade war in history.”

“While Donald Trump is relaxing on the golf course, working people are worried about rising prices and an economic crash,” she posted on X.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries also took issue with Trump’s weekend.

“You know, Donald Trump, the biggest lie that this guy ever told was that he cared about you, the American people. He does not. He cares about himself and his billionaire donors like Elon Musk,” Jeffries said Saturday on MSNBC’s “The Weekend.” “And as if we didn’t need any additional proof, but at the same time that the retirement savings is crashing, the stock market is crashing, the economy is crashing, Donald Trump is on the golf course? This is what he chooses to do?”

Trump boarded Air Force One in Palm Beach, Florida, en route back to Washington on Sunday without speaking to reporters.

ABC News’ Hannah Demissie contributed to this report.

