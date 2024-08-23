What to know about prostate cancer after TV travel guide Rick Steves shared his diagnosis

Rick Steves speaks on stage at The Paramount Theatre, Dec. 3, 2014, in Austin, Texas. — Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The announcement from TV travel guide Rick Steves about his prostate cancer diagnosis this week is putting a spotlight on the disease and the importance of Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) screening.

In a statement posted on his X, formerly known as Twitter, on Wednesday, Steves shared that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next month after he finishes filming two new shows in France for the next three weeks.

“I’ll likely get my surgery in late September, be laid up for a month, and—God willing—be cancer-free and back at it by the end of October,” he wrote. “I have great trust in my doctor and in Seattle’s Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center. And I have lots more to be thankful for…including the support of friends and loved ones and a strong faith that I’m in good hands.”

Steves, who is known for his travel shows such as Rick Steves’ Europe and “Travel with Rick Steves,” added in the statement that he isn’t too concerned about the diagnosis.

“While the statistics tell me I should be just fine, I’ve been fortunate to have never spent a night in a hospital — and I find myself going into this adventure almost like it’s some amazing, really important trip,” he explained. “I feel good about my positive attitude — and I expect to take home some delightful, if intangible, souvenirs like: appreciating and seeing a vibrancy in the little things; appreciating the goodness in people and the treasure of friends and family; being wowed by modern medicine and the army of amazing, smart, and dedicated people that make it possible; appreciating what a blessing life, health, and this world to enjoy is; and — just in general — being more thankful.”

He added, “I’m looking forward to many more years of happy travels, exciting collaborations, and beautiful friendships. Thank you for your love and support (and any “travel tips” you may have for me as I set off on this journey).”

How common are deaths from prostate cancer?

Prostate cancer is considered the second-leading cause of cancer death in men, and the first is lung cancer, according to the American Cancer Society (ACS).

Although prostate cancer can be a serious disease, most men who were diagnosed with it did not die from it, ACS said.

“In fact, more than 3.3 million men in the United States who have been diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point are still alive today,” ACS added.

The good news is likely due to early detection and advances in treatment, the prostate cancer death rate has declined by about half from 1993 to 2013.

In recent years, the death rate has stabilized, likely reflecting the rise in cancers being found at an advanced stage, according to ACS.

How to get early detection for prostate cancer

Like many cancers, early detection is vital. Prostate cancer can be screened for with a blood test called Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA). The goal of screening is to catch cancer before symptoms present and can be done during medical check-ups.

The United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF), which helps establish standards for screening tests, says the decision to screen people aged 55-69 for prostate cancer should be a choice between the individual and their healthcare provider based on personal risk.

The USPSTF, notably, does not recommend screening over the age of 70.

What happens next after a high PSA is detected?

After a high PSA is detected, a doctor may call for a biopsy after ruling out other possible causes.. However, there are risks of complications such as infection or bleeding.

When making the decision of when to screen someone for prostate cancer, clinicians also consider the risk of someone developing prostate cancer. Some groups, including Black Americans, have a higher risk.

Black men and women are more likely to die from prostate, uterine and breast cancer compared to other races, according to data from the ACS.

Additionally, while screening is designed to detect and treat aggressive prostate cancer, not all identified prostate cancer will require treatment, especially as they age. In some cases, doctors will keep a close eye on people with low grade prostate cancers, something called active surveillance.

However, recommendations for screening do not apply if a patient develops symptoms like trouble urinating or blood in the urine. If that happens, people should talk to their doctor right away.

The USPSTF is currently reviewing the guidelines for prostate cancer screening and recommendations may change in the next few years.

Dr. Camry Kelly, DO, a member of the ABC Medical News Unit and is Chief Resident at Mayo Clinic Family Medicine Residency Program in Rochester, Minnesota as well as Dr. Ashley Yoo, MD, a member of the ABC Medical News Unit and an Internal Medicine Resident at George Washington University Hospital in Washington, D.C. contributed to this report.

