What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation bill

What to know about the GENIUS Act, a crypto regulation bill
Namthip Muanthongthae/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Senate voted 68-30 late Tuesday to pass the GENIUS Act, a bill that aims to regulate some cryptocurrencies.

The bill faced some Democratic opposition over President Donald Trump’s cryptocurrency ventures, but it ultimately garnered support from 18 Democrats, including Sens. Cory Booker, D-N.J., and Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

The industry-backed measure establishes rules targeting stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency pegged to the value of another asset, often the U.S. dollar.

Proponents hailed the bill as a means of protecting consumers and setting industry standards, which could allow such crypto coins to become a mainstream tool for digital payments and other financial instruments.

Critics warned, however, that the bill fails to address conflict-of-interest concerns exemplified by Trump, and it risks endangering consumers and the wider economy with a weak set of rules.

“This sets the stage for these assets to go mainstream,” Christian Catalini, founder of the MIT Cryptoeconomics Lab, who supports the measure, told ABC News in a statement.

Here’s what to know about the GENIUS Act, and what it means for you.

What is the GENIUS Act?

The GENIUS Act concerns the issuance and exchange of stablecoins, a form of digital currency backed by another form of currency, like the U.S. dollar or a commodity like gold.

Stablecoins are designed to be less volatile than other forms of cryptocurrency, which can experience large price swings and, in turn, pose difficulty for individuals using them to facilitate a purchase or sale.

The bill sets rules for stablecoin issuers, including a mandate that firms hold a reserve of assets underlying the cryptocurrency. That stipulation aims to protect consumers, who otherwise risk a failure to cash out their holdings in the event of a rapid, widespread offloading of coins.

In a separate effort to safeguard consumers, the measure would require issuers to grant coin holders priority for repayment in the event of a bankruptcy. The measure also mandates issuers abide by some anti-money laundering rules and anti-terrorism sanctions.

What do supporters and critics say about the GENIUS Act?

Supporters of the GENIUS Act applaud the measure as a first-of-its-kind effort to formalize a key segment of the cryptocurrency industry, offering safeguards for consumers, allowing entry for conventional financial firms and growing the digital currency market.

“This opens the floodgates,” Catalini said. “You’ll see entry by many issuers. Consumers will all have more choices. This will bring more competition and innovation in payments.”

The new rules, Catalini added, take the onus off of consumers to discern between good and bad actors within the stablecoin sector, instead opening up competition between firms based on the quality of their products.

“It becomes a game of who can deliver better use-cases and features to consumers and businesses the fastest,” Catalini said.

Critics of the measure, however, say it amounts to an industry-friendly set of weak regulations that fail to adequately protect consumers and police illicit trading of stablecoins.

“While a strong stablecoin bill is the best possible outcome, this weak bill is worse than no bill at all,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said on the Senate floor last month.

Critics say the shortcomings of the bill are exemplified by its inability to address conflict-of-interest concerns raised by Trump’s dealings in stablecoins.

In March, Trump-backed crypto firm World Liberty Financial issued a stablecoin USD1. An Abu Dahbi-based investment firm earlier this month used the stablecoin to make a $2 billion investment in crypto exchange Binance, putting Trump’s company in a position to profit from the deal. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

The bill features a stipulation that would “prohibit any member of Congress or senior executive branch official from issuing a payment stablecoin product during their time in public service.”

Still, Warren said, the measure inadequately protects against concerns raised by Trump’s venture.

“This bill provides even more opportunities to reward buyers of Trump’s coins with favors like tariff exemptions, pardons, and government appointments,” Warren added.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

US stocks rally as Trump signals thaw in trade war, Tesla shares soar
US stocks rally as Trump signals thaw in trade war, Tesla shares soar
Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks rallied in early trading on Wednesday, one day after President Donald Trump said tariffs on China would “come down substantially.”

Trump also appeared to soften previous attacks on the Federal Reserve, saying late Tuesday he has “no intention” of firing top central banker Jerome Powell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 625 points, or 1.6%, while the S&P 500 climbed 2.5%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 3.4%.

Shares of electric carmaker Tesla surged 6.5% in the first trading since CEO Elon Musk said his time devoted to the Department of Government Efficiency would “drop significantly” next month, paving the way for his return to the company. Still, Tesla shares have fallen by nearly half since a December peak.

Musk described his work at DOGE as necessary, but he said that “working for the government to get the financial house in order is mostly done.”

The uptick also took hold at the other so-called “Magnificent Seven” tech giants, which drove much of the gains in the S&P 500 over recent years.

Facebook parent Meta climbed 5%, while chipmaker Nvidia also increased 5%.

Earlier this month, Trump hiked tariffs on Chinese goods to a total of 145%, prompting China to respond with 125% levies on U.S. products.

The tit-for-tat measures escalated a trade war between the world’s two largest economies, but the White House this week appeared to signal a desire to ease the tensions.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent reportedly told a group of investors on Tuesday that “over the very near future, there will be a de-escalation” of the trade war with China. Bloomberg News first reported the remarks.

Bessent’s comments, which came at a private JPMorgan event, sent stocks climbing on Tuesday afternoon. Trump echoed the sentiment hours later.

“145% is very high and it won’t be that high,” Trump told reporters at the White House late Tuesday. “It won’t be anywhere near that high. It’ll come down substantially. But it won’t be zero.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Oil prices fall and stocks rise, despite ongoing Israel-Iran conflict
Oil prices fall and stocks rise, despite ongoing Israel-Iran conflict
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Oil prices fell and stocks climbed in early trading on Monday, indicating optimism among investors about the limits of economic fallout from the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 415 points, or 1%, erasing much of the losses suffered on Friday as back-and-forth strikes broke out between the two countries.

The S&P 500 climbed 1% early Monday, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 1.3%. In each case, the gains erased nearly all of the losses suffered as the conflict began days earlier.

Oil prices, meanwhile, ticked slightly lower on Monday, easing a surge in prices set off late last week as investors feared a wider regional war in the oil-rich Middle East.

The U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures price — a key measure of U.S. oil prices — dropped 4% on Monday. Brent crude future prices, another top measure of oil prices, also fell about 4%. Each index had climbed as much as 10% in the immediate aftermath of the conflict.

Aerial attacks between Israel and Iran continued overnight into Monday, marking a fourth day of strikes following Israel’s Friday attack. That surprise operation hit at the heart of Iran’s nuclear program, striking key facilities and killing several nuclear scientists as well as high-ranking military leaders, according to Israeli officials.

The U.S. did not provide any military assistance or have any involvement in Israel’s Friday strikes, a U.S. official told ABC News. President Donald Trump told ABC News on Sunday, “It’s possible we could get involved.” The U.S. did provide assistance in shooting down incoming missile and drone attacks from Iran in response to Israel’s initial barrage, officials said.

The drop in oil prices may ease a potential uptick in the price of gasoline for U.S. drivers.

Since crude oil makes up the top ingredient in car fuel, the Israel-Iran conflict threatened to modestly increase prices over the coming days and significantly hike them in the event of a wider war, experts previously told ABC News.

“By later this week, we’ll likely see nearly all states with price increases as retail gas prices rise following Iran/Israel attacks,” Patrick de Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Monday in a post on X.

The move higher for U.S. stocks mirrored gains in markets across Asia and Europe. The STOXX Europe 600 index ticked up 0.3% by mid-afternoon local time. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo climbed 1.2% on Monday.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

US stocks little changed amid tariff uncertainty
US stocks little changed amid tariff uncertainty
manusapon kasosod/Getty

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks were little changed in early trading on Tuesday, a day after President Donald Trump signaled a willingness to ease some tariffs but also impose new ones.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ticked up 52 points, or 0.1%. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq increased 0.05%.

Trump’s administration said on Friday that many consumer electronics would be exempt from his wide-ranging reciprocal tariffs, an announcement that sent global markets higher on Monday.

Trump on Monday also signaled a willingness to further ease tariffs, saying he is looking to “help some of the car companies” in the aftermath of 25% auto levies.

The White House also took steps on Monday that may result in new tariffs on pharmaceuticals and semiconductors, posting notices online about national security investigations into those products.

Markets in Europe also traded higher midday on Tuesday, after European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s 90-day pause on planned tariff countermeasures went into effect.

Germany’s DAX climbed about 1.21% midday and Britain’s FTSE 100 traded up about 0.90% midday.

South Korea’s KOSPI index closed up 0.88% on Tuesday, posting its second day of gains. And Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 climbed 0.84%.

Markets in China, where Trump’s reciprocal tariffs are still in place, showed less enthusiasm. Shanghai’s Composite Index rose just 0.15% and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.23%.

ABC News’ David Brennan contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.