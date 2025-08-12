What to know about the Trump administration’s deal with AI chipmakers

(WASHINGTON) — AI chipmakers Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices struck an extraordinary accord to pay the United States government 15% of the revenue the two companies are set to make from products sold in China, a White House official confirmed to ABC News.

In exchange for the payment, the Trump administration will grant the companies export licenses for the AI chips, allowing the firms to tap into a large market in China.

The quid quo pro agreement between major corporations and the president holds little or no precedent. The Financial Times first reported the deal.

Speaking to reporters at the White House on Monday, Trump recounted the agreement with Nvidia. “I said, ‘If I’m going to do that, I want you to pay us as a country something, because I’m giving you a release,'” Trump said.

Here’s what to know about the deal reached between Nvidia, AMD and the Trump administration.

Trump green-lights AI chip exports to China

In recent years, Santa Clara, Calif.-based Nvidia has grown into one of the world’s largest companies as its advanced chips have fueled the rapid development of chatbots and other AI tools.

The company said last month that the Trump administration had granted the company permission to sell its H20 chip, a product specifically designed for sale to China. Nvidia developed the chip in compliance with export restrictions put in place by the Biden administration beginning in 2022.

Despite the Trump administration’s apparent green light last month, Nvidia did not receive licenses for chip exports to China over the ensuing weeks.

The deal recently struck between the Trump administration and Nvidia will allow the company to obtain the export licenses and begin the sale of chips in China, a White House official said. AMD, which offers an MI308 chip for Chinese customers, will also receive permission for such sales, the official added.

Some observers have opposed the sale of advanced AI chips in China, saying the technology would help the country keep up with the U.S. in the fast-growing AI industry. The Trump administration has previously challenged the view, describing Nvidia’s H20 chip as inferior to similar products sold in the U.S.

“We don’t sell them our best stuff, not our second best stuff, not even our third best,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told CNBC last month, referring to Nvidia’s H20 chip as its “fourth best.”

In a statement to ABC News, Nvidia did not directly comment on the terms of the agreement.

“We follow rules the U.S. government sets for our participation in worldwide markets,” Nvidia said. “While we haven’t shipped H20 to China for months, we hope export control rules will let America compete in China and worldwide. America cannot repeat 5G and lose telecommunication leadership. America’s AI tech stack can be the world’s standard if we race.”

AMD did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

Chipmakers pay share of revenue to U.S. government

In exchange for approval of chip sales in China, Nvidia and AMD have agreed to pay the U.S. 15% of revenue derived from such business.

The move marks the Trump administration’s latest intervention in the affairs of an individual company. When Japan-based Nippon Steel acquired U.S. Steel in June, the Trump administration received a “golden share” that affords the White House significant influence over the company. The golden share allows the Trump administration to influence the makeup of the company’s board and assert veto power over a host of major decisions, though the White House does not retain a financial stake in the firm.

More recently, Trump last week called on the CEO of Intel, Lip-Bu Tan, to resign. In a message posted on social media, Trump accused Tan of being “HIGHLY conflicted.”

Trump did not explain why Tan should resign, nor did he provide evidence for his allegation of a conflict of interest. But the post came after Republican Sen. Tom Cotton raised concerns about Tan’s alleged ties to China. Tan is still the company’s CEO.

What to know about Trump Mobile, the Trump Organization’s new phone plan
(NEW YORK) — The Trump Organization on Monday announced a mobile phone service and a Trump-branded smartphone, extending the family real estate company into the vast U.S. telecom market.

The announcement arrives exactly 10 years after the launch of President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, and it features a monthly mobile plan priced at $47.45, an apparent reference to Trump’s résumé as the nation’s 45th and 47th president.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new digital space, hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a statement on Monday.

Trump Mobile follows a long line of various products featuring the Trump family name that President Trump and his family have promoted, including the Trump meme coin, Trump sneakers and Trump guitars.

Here’s what to know about Trump Mobile:

What products does Trump Mobile offer?

Trump Mobile offers both a cellular plan and a smartphone.

The company provides 5G service through what it calls “The 47 Plan.” Under the service, customers will access the “same coverage as the 3 nationwide phone service carriers,” Trump Mobile says on its website. The three top U.S. wireless carriers are Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

Trump Mobile boasts customer perks such as unlimited talk, text and data; roadside assistance; telehealth services; and free international calling to more than 100 countries. The unlimited texting may be subject to data limits, the company’s website says.

The company also sells a smartphone, which it calls, “The T1 Phone.”

The gold-colored phone features a built-in camera and 256 gigabyte storage. An American flag and “T1” are inscribed on the back of the phone, according to an image on the company’s website.

What are the prices and release dates of Trump Mobile products?

The company’s cellular service is priced at $47.45 per month. The company’s website says the cellular service is available now.

The Trump Mobile smartphone will cost $499, including a $100 down payment. The smartphone will be released in August, Trump Mobile said on Monday.

Who will lead Trump Mobile?

On Monday, the Trump Organization announced the cellular offerings as a joint venture led by Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as staff at the newly formed Trump Mobile.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve,” an executive vice president at The Trump Organization told ABC News.

What to know about Trump’s shifting tariff deadline
(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Monday will sign an executive order delaying steep levies on dozens of countries that were set to take effect on Wednesday, the White House said.

Trump’s so-called reciprocal tariffs will now take effect on Aug. 1, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters.

Minutes earlier, Trump announced 25% tariffs on South Korea and Japan that would take effect at the start of August. Twelve additional countries would receive notifications Monday about new tariffs, Leavitt said.

Trump delayed the “reciprocal tariffs” in April, vowing to strike roughly 90 trade deals in 90 days. So far, the White House says it has reached trade agreements with only the United Kingdom and Vietnam, as well as a preliminary accord with China.

“The president and his trade team want to cut the best deals for the American people and the American worker,” Leavitt said.

The return of the policy would dramatically hike tariffs on dozens of trade partners. Examples include a 49% tariff on Cambodia and a 37% tariff on Bangladesh.

Here’s what to know about Trump’s tariff deadline and what it means for you:

What was Trump’s July 9 tariff deadline?

The deadline on Wednesday traced back to the Rose Garden “Liberation Day” tariff announcement on April 2, when Trump imposed country-specific levies on most U.S. trading partners as part of a wider policy rollout.

The major stock indexes lost about $3.1 trillion in value the next day, suffering their biggest one-day decline since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, Trump imposed a 90-day suspension of the country-specific tariffs, sending the market to one of its largest ever single-day increases.

Since then, the stock market has climbed to a record high and key measures of economic performance have proven resilient.

On Wednesday, the 90-day suspension was set to expire. The vast majority of nations targeted by the tariffs had yet to strike a trade agreement with the U.S., meaning the deadline could have brought back the slate of tariffs that had triggered the April stock selloff.

Is the Trump administration pushing back its tariff deadline?

The White House on Monday said it plans to push back the July 9 deadline.

The announcement came after U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said the Trump administration planned to send letters to about 100 countries, warning that high tariffs could return at the start of next month.

The letters, Bessent told CNN, will tell target countries “if you don’t move things along, then on August 1st, you will boomerang back to your April 2nd tariff level.”

Trump appeared to echo the plans in a social media post on Sunday, saying the White House would soon send out “UNITED STATES TARIFF Letters.”

In a separate social media post on Monday, Trump threatened to place an additional 10% tariff on countries that align with BRICS nations, suggesting he had not backed off his commitment to levies.

BRICS nations, which recently voiced “serious concerns” about unilateral tariffs, are made up of founding members Brazil, Russia, India and China, among a few others.

Where do Trump’s tariffs stand now?

In recent weeks, Trump has dialed back some of his steepest tariffs. Another batch of tariffs remains in legal limbo following a pair of federal court rulings in May, though the levies remain in place for now.

A trade agreement last month between the U.S. and China slashed tit-for-tat tariffs between the world’s two largest economies.

Still, an across-the-board 10% tariff applies to nearly all imports, except for semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and some other items.

Goods from Mexico and Canada face tariffs of 25%, though the measure excludes products covered under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA. In May, Trump vowed to double steel and aluminum tariffs. Tariffs still apply to autos and car parts.

Jim Reid, a research strategist at Deutsche Bank, said in a memo to clients on Monday that the firm’s economists estimate a current effective tariff rate of 15%.

The level of tariffs has fallen “a good deal below the implied rate from Liberation Day,” but it remains “well above the low single figures before Trump returned to office,” Reid added.

Citing the pullback of other tariffs, Reid voiced skepticism about sturdiness of the Aug. 1 deadline.

Aug. 1, Reid said, “might be the new July 9.”

Trump’s sons distance themselves from new Trump-branded crypto venture
(WASHINGTON) — A digital asset company has collaborated with the firm behind President Donald Trump’s $TRUMP meme coin to launch what it’s calling the “Official $TRUMP Wallet” — but the president’s sons, who run Trump’s crypto businesses, say they have no involvement with the offering.

In a post on X Tuesday, Jack Lu, the CEO of a digital asset marketplace called Magic Eden, said his firm had collaborated with GetTrumpMemes — the firm behind the $TRUMP meme coin — on $TRUMP Wallet, a digital app that allows users to conduct financial transactions. Lu said the venture would allow users to trade the $TRUMP coin and other cryptocurrencies.

But within hours, Eric Trump wrote on social media that “I run @Trump and I know nothing about this project!”

Donald Trump Jr. added that he “has zero involvement with this wallet product,” and teased plans for a separate digital asset wallet under a different Trump-affiliated crypto firm, World Liberty Financial.

Despite those disavowals, the $TRUMP Wallet that launched Tuesday claimed to be the “First and Only Crypto Wallet for True Trump Fans.”

“Our partnership with the $TRUMP team to build @TrumpWalletApp represents our commitment to onboarding mainstream audience deeper into crypto,” Lu wrote on X.

ABC News has reached out to Magic Eden for clarification on the venture.

As of Tuesday afternoon, X — the social media company run by Trump ally Elon Musk — had suspended the account for @TrumpWalletApp. It was not immediately clear why the account was removed.

The $TRUMP Wallet website contains little information about the platform itself, but invites visitors to sign up for a waitlist ahead of a formal launch at some later date. Joining the waitlist also allows users to enter a sweepstakes for a share of $1 million worth of $TRUMP rewards.

Once a crypto skeptic, Trump and his family have fully immersed themselves in the cryptocurrency marketplace in recent months, developing not only the $TRUMP meme coin — a type of digital currency that’s often based on an internet meme — but also a bitcoin mining firm, a stablecoin firm, and a crypto reserve.

Last month Trump held a black tie event for the winners of a contest that awarded invitations to the top investors in his $TRUMP coin — with at least some of the funds flowing directly into the Trump family’s coffers.

Critics have raised concerns about the Trump administration’s regulatory role over cryptocurrencies while the president stands to personally benefit from cryptocurrency ventures.

Asked Tuesday about the potential conflicts of interest in the Trump family’s nascent crypto empire, Donald Trump Jr. said on CNBC that the family “got into [crypto] out of necessity,” claiming the Trump family had been “de-banked.”

“We got into politics and all of a sudden [the banks] wouldn’t take our call,” he said. “We went all in on a concept that makes total sense because we’d actually been the recipients of how quickly that can be shut off.”

