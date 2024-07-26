What to know about the updated COVID vaccines coming this fall
(NEW YORK) — As summer begins to wind down and many children and teenagers across the U.S. get ready to head back to school next month, it also means updated COVID-19 vaccines are around the corner.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Americans receive the updated 2024-25 vaccine when it becomes available later this year.
Health officials have used the term “updated vaccines” in anticipation of needing to formulate a new vaccine every year to match circulating variants as is done for the flu shot.
“Historically, when we’re talking about COVID vaccines, we’re talking about boosters that would happen at some time post your previous vaccine,” said Dr. John Brownstein, an epidemiologist and chief innovation officer at Boston Children’s Hospital and an ABC News contributor.
“Now we’re targeting annual vaccines for COVID-19 that is similar to flu. It’s a reformulation based on what’s circulating, and this is why we’re talking about an annual campaign rather than a booster,” he continued.
Here’s what you need to know about the updated COVID vaccines:
What variants does it target?
The updated 2024-25 COVID-19 vaccines will target the JN.1 lineage of the virus, an offshoot of the omicron variant.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has asked manufacturers to formulate a vaccine that closely matches the KP.2 strain of JN.1.
Who is eligible?
The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 months and older receive an updated vaccine.
Vaccines from Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna will be available for those 6 months old and older while the Novavax vaccine will be available for those aged 12 and older.
When will the vaccines be available?
Updated vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax will be available in either August or September.
The CDC has said that it is safe to receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as a flu shot or an RSV vaccine, for those who are being eligible.
For those who decide to get multiple vaccines in one appointment, “we suggest probably using different [arms] so you don’t exacerbate tenderness at the injection site,” Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, a professor of medicine and infectious disease specialists at University of California, San Francisco, told ABC News. “But essentially, you can get all three at the same time.”
Are the vaccines free?
Those who are covered by Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance will receive coverage for the updated vaccines.
In previous years, the CDC had a Bridge Access Program that provided free COVID-19 vaccines to adults without health insurance and adults whose insurance does not cover all COVID-19 vaccine costs. The program is ending in August 2024.
“This year we won’t have the luxury of having the Bridge Program be a safety gap,” Chin-Hong said. “Those who have no insurance, which comprises millions of Americans, will have to be covered by different states’ safety net programs.”
For children whose parents or guardians cannot afford vaccine coverage for them, there is the federally funded Vaccines for Children Program, which provides access to vaccines.
Why should I receive a vaccine?
Data has shown that COVID-19 vaccines can reduce the risk of severe disease, hospitalization and death as well as lower the risk of developing long COVID.
A September 2023 analysis by the CDC suggested making the COVID-19 vaccine recommendation universal could prevent about 400,000 hospitalizations and 40,000 deaths over the next two years.
“We have to remember that this virus is constantly changing, and that your protection from previous infection or from previous vaccines declines over time,” Brownstein said. “Making sure that you receive the most updated formulations of vaccine will ensure that you have the most recent protection and we of course assumed that like previous years.”
He added that protection from the updated vaccines will likely last through the winter months, when cases typically increase and, as a result, hospitalizations and deaths increase as well.
Chin-Hong said it’s important for those who are at risk of serious disease and hospitalization to get vaccinated including those who are older and immunocompromised as well as those who live with high-risk individuals to prevent spread.
(NEW YORK) — Facing high fines and potential jail time for providing abortions, Dr. Jennifer Smith, an OB-GYN in Missouri, has had to refer patients out of state.
“I’ve had a patient bleeding through her clothes in the second trimester who had to drive to Illinois for care, because in Missouri, we couldn’t prioritize her life over the life of her fetus,” Smith told reporters during a press conference last week.
The facility where Smith works once brought in patients from across state borders, but now has to do the opposite.
“I had a patient in the second trimester who did have ruptured membranes, but in Missouri, the law does not give us permission to deliver this patient as long as the baby has a heartbeat,” she said.
Another patient seen by a colleague suffered from preeclampsia at 22 weeks and had to “drive hours” to find a hospital that would provide her with care.
“As it relates to pregnancy and abortion care, patients are forced to drive across the border to smaller, less-equipped hospitals just to get the care that they need,” Smith said.
Obstetrics and gynecological care in much of the U.S. has transformed in the two years since Roe v. Wade was overturned, leaving physicians facing tough decisions as they try to provide patients with quality care and struggle to interpret unclear, confusing and strict state abortion laws.
Physicians interviewed by ABC News across several states said they are relying on each other to determine what emergency and lifesaving care they can legally provide patients.
Since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, ending federal protections for abortion rights, at least 14 states have ceased nearly all abortion services and seven others have restricted care.
Chilling effect
Last year, Indiana was receiving patients from other states until its near-total ban went into effect in August. Since then, physicians have developed workflows to confer over which patients can receive an abortion under exceptions to the ban.
The new workflow is just one way the ban has transformed care in the state. At least six facilities in Indiana have closed their labor and delivery departments, further reducing access to care, according to Dr. Carrie Rouse, a maternal fetal medicine specialist in Indiana.
A public battle between the state attorney general and a complex family planning physician has also created a chilling effect among doctors across the state.
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, one of two complex family planning specialists in the state, came under the national spotlight after it was revealed she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old rape victim from out of state after Roe was overturned.
After she became outspoken about the consequences of abortion bans, the state attorney general tried to strip her of her medical license. Bernard was required to pay after a medical licensing board found that she violated HIPPA — which protects patient health information — “even though the representative from the American Medical Association who came and testified during that medical licensing board hearing said specifically that she did not,” Rouse said.
“The feeling — and I think the reality — is that she was being punished for being an abortion provider, and I think that is very scary for people,” Rouse said.
Rouse added, “Dr. Barnard was essentially punished for providing evidence-based health care and I think the thing that all of us can and should be thinking is: ‘Well, am I going to be next?'”
Care denied
Even in cases that could meet exceptions to bans, Florida hospitals are very hesitant to schedule abortions, according to one physician.
A patient whose fetus had a diagnosis of Trisomy 18, which is described as incompatible with life, and was diagnosed with cervical dilation that was impossible to close, did not qualify for the exception, according to Dr. Cecilia Grande, an OB-GYN in Miami.
The patient’s options were to wait for her water to break or develop a fever — a sign of an infection — otherwise she would have to leave the state to get care, Grande said.
“I know that if a patient has an emergency, they can get to the emergency room right away. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that they can get the care they need,” Grande told reporters at a press conference last week discussing the state of abortion care nationwide. “I want my colleagues in the emergency room to be able to act to help my patients in their moment of need.”
Will it come back to ‘haunt us’?
After the Tennessee trigger ban prohibiting nearly all abortions went into effect in September 2022, physicians struggled to interpret the law and reach a consensus over when they could provide care.
Dr. Sarah Osmundson, a maternal fetal medicine specialist at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, told ABC News that physicians are still struggling to provide care in Tennessee nearly two years after the ban went into effect — with zero guidance on how they should interpret laws and worries about facing prosecution. But some physicians have begun to provide care more liberally.
“Some of us have really taken a stance that if there is a situation that can impact mom’s life — even if it’s not an immediate, life-threatening circumstance — we feel compelled to provide care for those patients,” Osmundson said.
“We have a responsibility as physicians, as clinicians, to take care of patients’ health first,” Osmundson said. “Whether that comes back to haunt us, I don’t know.”
Still, physicians are relying on having input from other doctors before providing abortion care due to state laws.
“We still see patients that come in to us later than was necessary from outside places because they are not getting the care that they should get and that’s largely based on these laws, which make physicians appropriately very scared for own personal safety,” Osmundson said.
Dr. Leilah Spung, a maternal fetal medicine specialist, was the only dilation and evacuation — a second trimester abortion procedure — provider in Chattanooga when Roe was overturned.
“I knew what I needed to do to take care of patients, but I also knew it could send me to jail,” Spung told ABC News. “So that changed my litmus test.”
“At some point, I was going to do something that was going to land me with a felony charge — I was sure of it — because I also wasn’t going to let anyone die,” Spung said.
Months later, Spung would leave the state to practice medicine in Colorado.
“I had a giant target on my back,” Spung said. “Everyone knew exactly what I was doing.”
“I was unwilling to stay and put myself and my family at risk like that. Especially when I was only a year out from 11 years of training,” Spung said.
The threat of prosecution is top of mind for physicians providing care under bans. After a Texas woman asked a state court for an emergency abortion last year and a lower court ruled she could get one, state Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to Houston hospitals threatening liability if they provided the woman, Kate Cox, with an abortion. The Texas Supreme Court later overturned the court ruling and denied Cox an abortion.
By that point, Cox had already decided to leave the state to get an abortion.
Left unsupported
Spung said she felt unsupported by medical facilities in Tennessee when it came to providing lifesaving abortion care.
“I tried really hard with the other abortion care doctors in the state to come up with a unified response to certain emergencies that might come up — the common things like PPROM, significant vaginal bleeding, ectopic pregnancy, cesarean-section scar ectopic pregnancies,” Spung said.
“We worked really hard to get all of the hospitals on board so that everybody was providing the same care … [and] it is seen as the standard of care instead of something outside the bounds of the law,” Spung said. “That just didn’t happen.”
Hospitals were unwilling to have a unified conversation and it was left up to physicians to make the tough decisions, Spung said.
“Anytime there was someone with a complicated pregnancy that may or may not need abortion care, I was the call. I was the person who answered those questions. I was the one who figured out where they could go, who could see them, whether or not they could legally be taken care of in the state or not,” Spung said.
At Vanderbilt, a committee of physicians review patient cases before determining whether they can provide emergency care in line with Tennessee’s abortion ban. But in Chattanooga, it was left up to Spung to make those decisions, she said.
Physicians in Tennessee have also lobbied to add an exception that would permit abortions in cases of fatal fetal anomalies, but lawmakers were not receptive to the push, according to Osmundson. Meanwhile, physicians are regularly seeing patients with fatal fetal anomalies.
“There are huge delays in care for women who are facing these very severe fetal anomalies that are not compatible with life and they are, you know, either forced to continue that pregnancy in the state of Tennessee to watch their child die, or they have to go out of state,” Osmundson said.
In Colorado, Spung’s practice has seen patients from across states with abortion bans, including Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Wyoming, Idaho, Utah, North Dakota, South Dakota and Oklahoma.
“Our later abortion numbers increased eight times in the year after Dobbs and people are traveling at least 250 miles one way for care,” Spung said.
‘Strength in numbers’
Meanwhile, physicians in North Carolina and Ohio were able to do what Tennessee physicians attempted unsuccessfully.
In Ohio — where an abortion ban has been blocked by a court order — physicians brought together major hospital academic systems and came up with a unified approach to emergency conditions and how they would treat them, according to Spung.
In North Carolina, abortion providers came together and began meeting regularly to confer over care.
“We felt like we had strength in numbers, if we could be pretty unified with how care was being delivered across the state, then there was going to be less discrepancy, less confusion and less likelihood that any of those procedures would be flagged if everybody was doing things kind of the same,” Dr. Clayton Alfonso, an OB-GYN in the state, told ABC News.
“That being said, every institution has their own attorney group and so not everything is perfectly similar,” Alfonso said. “But we try to keep it as close as possible.”
Physicians in the state have resisted requests from legislators to compile a list of conditions that meet exceptions, saying a list could never include all the emergency conditions, diagnoses or complications that arise during pregnancy. But internally, specialists have established a list of conditions they believe meet the exceptions, according to Alfonso, which they are keeping close.
Hospitals and facilities respond to bans
Medical facilities’ responses to bans have varied around the country, in part due to differences between bans.
In North Carolina, Duke University Medical Center’s administration and its OB-GYN chair have been “very supportive” of physicians since the ban went into effect, Alfonso said.
“We were told to care for the patient, and we’ll figure it out on the back end afterwards. [The hospital] said, ‘Trust your medical opinion, your medical judgment — there is no board, there is no conferring,'” Alfonso said.
When it comes to determining what fetal anomalies are “life-limiting” — the term used in the state law — and meet the exception, physicians have relied on high-risk obstetric physicians.
“I believe they have an internal list of things that they’ve written down that they know that they do as ‘life-limiting,’ but that list has not been circulated. It’s been kept pretty close, in trying to make sure that it doesn’t get into the wrong hands of potential future legislation,” Alfonso said.
Compounding the access crisis
The risks and tough decisions physicians are having to make are already driving some away from states with bans, creating what Spung called a “brain drain,” especially of physicians trained to provide complex, lifesaving, medically necessary abortions.
And replacing them will be incredibly difficult.
“There are going to be times where patients come in and are miscarrying and are bleeding to death in front of you, and you don’t have time to give them medication to open their cervix to help them deliver. You need to take them to the operating room and remove the pregnancy and the safest way to do that is either with a dilation and curettage or dilation and evacuation,” Spung said.
An entire generation of OB-GYN providers in states with abortion bans will be unable to get that training.
“It’s going to become an entire vacuum,” Spung said. “Knowing how to safely provide that care can quite honestly save lives.”
(UVALDE, Texas) — After the tragic event at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in 2022, a local librarian is giving back to the community where he was raised.
Mendell Morgan, Director of Development for El Progreso Memorial Library, welcomes people, especially those in Uvalde, to come for counseling services and other mental relaxation.
“After the tragedy here, I really wanted to do something for the community of Uvalde,” Morgan said. “I felt I was given so much growing up here I wanted to encourage our library to be a place of healing. I wanted to make a difference.”
El Progreso Memorial Library is situated in a rural area on the southwest side of Uvalde. The region is marked by poverty and students struggle with educational achievement.
Morgan was appointed library director in 2014, and the role transitioned to a more community-development position in January 2024. Morgan now helps people deal with grieving, death and anxiety through books in the library.
He also brought in therapy dogs and ponies to help people who are dealing with separation.
Locals in the community say he has been very resourceful, and he’s found ways to make the library a place that’s for everybody.
“He’s so kind,” Eliana Romero said. “He makes everybody feel like welcome and part of his group, and he’s just always trying to find ways to make the library better.”
To better connect with young people, Morgan began hosting game nights at the library, offering children a chance to learn chess and play Dungeons & Dragons.
The library also hosts a summer reading program, which Morgan says is extremely popular with young people.
“The goal is to keep up their interest in reading during this summer and help them be better prepared for the school year that lies ahead,” Morgan said. “Every Wednesday morning we start out with the song. And then we sit on our little special story rug and the story is read.”
Morgan says it is such a reward for him to see the results of the library’s programs: children acquiring a love for reading, being interactive with the library, experiencing the excitement of discovery.
He’s happy to see activity, life and good things going on in the Uvalde community, something he experienced as a child.
“I had a young mother come in to say in tears how thankful and grateful she was to see her child smiling again because that had not been seen since before the tragedy,” Morgan said.
(NEW YORK) — Beaches in several states across the country have been closed to swimmers over the last few days due to harmful levels of bacteria in the water.
In Massachusetts, at least 37 beaches were closed as of Monday afternoon due to “bacterial exceedance,” according to the state’s Department of Public Health (MDPH). Many of the beaches tested positive for high levels of a type of fecal bacteria, and beachgoers were warned not to swim or enter the water in those locations to avoid risk of illness, according to the health agency.
Additionally, at least three beaches in Coronado, California – located on a peninsula in San Diego Bay – have been closed since June 26 because “[b]acteria levels exceed health standards.” San Diego County’s Department of Environmental Health and Quality said such closures are usually due to sewage or chemical spills.
Further, New York’s Suffolk County last week issued an advisory against bathing at 63 beaches due to increased bacteria levels caused by heavy rainfall and stormwater runoff.
Although health officials did not elaborate on what types of bacteria were found in California or New York, officials in Massachusetts identified the bacteria as enterococci. The bacteria are typically found in the intestinal tracts of warm-blooded animals, including humans, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and may “indicate possible contamination of streams and rivers by fecal waste.”
Enterococci bacteria commonly cause urinary tract infections, and can also cause blood infections and endocarditis, an inflammation of the lining of the heart’s values and chambers, according to the National Institutes of Health.
Heavy rains after long periods of drought can pick up animal or human excrement, which can then be carried by runoff into nearby bodies of water, including oceans. Heavy rains can also cause sewage systems to overflow, causing untreated sewage to likewise contaminate bodies of water.
Additionally, two beaches in Massachusetts were closed due to high levels of cyanobacteria, according to the MDPH. Often referred to as blue-green algae, cyanobacteria are often found in freshwater but can appear in saltwater or brackish water, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) . The bacteria itself doesn’t infect humans but can produce toxins that make people sick.
Ingestion of water that contains cyanobacteria can cause symptoms including headaches, stomach pain, dizziness, vomiting, and diarrhea. It can also cause irritation of the skin, eyes, nose, throat and lungs.
Cyanobacteria can multiply quickly in warm waters that become rich in nutrients, including from fertilizers and septic tank overflows, the CDC said.
Four beaches in Michigan also were closed on Monday due to high levels of Escherichia coli (E. coli), bacteria, according to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy.
E. coli is another bacterium that lives in the intestinal tract of warm-blooded animals. Most types of E. coli are harmless, but many strains can cause severe illness, including diarrhea, stomach cramps and vomiting, according to the CDC.
The CDC recommends staying out of bodies of water – including oceans, lakes and rivers – if the water looks cloudier than usual, is discolored, or smells bad. Swimmers are also cautioned to stay out of the water if they see pipes draining into or around the water, of if they themselves have diarrhea.