What to know about Trump Mobile, the Trump Organization’s new phone plan

Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Trump Organization on Monday announced a mobile phone service and a Trump-branded smartphone, extending the family real estate company into the vast U.S. telecom market.

The announcement arrives exactly 10 years after the launch of President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, and it features a monthly mobile plan priced at $47.45, an apparent reference to Trump’s résumé as the nation’s 45th and 47th president.

“I’m incredibly excited to step into this new digital space, hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,” Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, said in a statement on Monday.

Trump Mobile follows a long line of various products featuring the Trump family name that President Trump and his family have promoted, including the Trump meme coin, Trump sneakers and Trump guitars.

Here’s what to know about Trump Mobile:

What products does Trump Mobile offer?

Trump Mobile offers both a cellular plan and a smartphone.

The company provides 5G service through what it calls “The 47 Plan.” Under the service, customers will access the “same coverage as the 3 nationwide phone service carriers,” Trump Mobile says on its website. The three top U.S. wireless carriers are Verizon, T-Mobile and AT&T.

Trump Mobile boasts customer perks such as unlimited talk, text and data; roadside assistance; telehealth services; and free international calling to more than 100 countries. The unlimited texting may be subject to data limits, the company’s website says.

The company also sells a smartphone, which it calls, “The T1 Phone.”

The gold-colored phone features a built-in camera and 256 gigabyte storage. An American flag and “T1” are inscribed on the back of the phone, according to an image on the company’s website.

What are the prices and release dates of Trump Mobile products?

The company’s cellular service is priced at $47.45 per month. The company’s website says the cellular service is available now.

The Trump Mobile smartphone will cost $499, including a $100 down payment. The smartphone will be released in August, Trump Mobile said on Monday.

Who will lead Trump Mobile?

On Monday, the Trump Organization announced the cellular offerings as a joint venture led by Donald Trump’s sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., as well as staff at the newly formed Trump Mobile.

“Trump Mobile is going to change the game, we’re building on the movement to put America first, and we will deliver the highest levels of quality and service. Our company is based right here in the United States because we know it’s what our customers want and deserve,” an executive vice president at The Trump Organization told ABC News.

‘Cult following’: Why automakers are still making wagons in the SUV era
“We’re seeing lots of customer demand for the M5 Touring,” said Juliana Ochs, a manager of business development for BMW Luxury Class and M. Image via BMW.

(NEW YORK) — Think your giant sport-utility vehicle is cooler than the middling station wagon? Think again.

German automaker BMW recently entered the U.S. “super wagon” category with its high performance M5 Touring, a ludicrously fast family hauler (starting price $121,500) that can smoke a two-seater sports car on a racetrack — again and again. This is the wagon you wish your parents drove.

The wagon’s turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 packs 717 horsepower and BMW claims a 0 to 60 mph sprint in 3.5 seconds. Bonus: the M5 Touring is a plug-in hybrid and gets about 25 miles of pure electric range, allowing owners to cruise through town (almost) unnoticed.

“We’re seeing lots of customer demand for the M5 Touring … customers don’t want to sacrifice utility and performance,” Juliana Ochs, a manager of business development for BMW Luxury Class and M, told ABC News. “The Touring is the new kid on the block. There was a strong ask for it here in the U.S. and we listened to our customers.”

The M5 Touring, which has been on sale in Europe, is just starting to arrive at U.S. dealerships. Few enthusiasts have ever seen one in person.

“People are definitely calling in about the M5 Touring,” Jordan Bray, a sales adviser at BMW of Latham, New York, told ABC News. “There’s a cult following when it comes to wagons — not just BMW, but all manufacturers. We’re super excited to see it.”

Bray said interested buyers may have trouble getting access to one.

“I don’t know how many dealers want to give up allocations for that car,” he said.

Tyson Jominy, vice president of data and analytics at J.D. Power, said wagons, like the forgotten minivan, have been unfairly maligned by U.S. motorists.

“There are excellent minivans out there and excellent wagons,” he told ABC News. “They both have a stigma that is long out of date in my opinion. Wagons are a sleeper agent — you can probably get away with a lot of stuff that may be frowned upon by your local police.”

Jominy noted that the market for premium, six-figure wagons like the M5 Touring and Audi RS6 Avant caters to a very niche customer — one who may also have a Ferrari parked in the garage.

“A ‘super wagon’ is fan service to your most loyal owners,” he said. “Your most loyal owners know about your global portfolio and the forbidden fruit that exists out there. And one of the secrets in the auto industry is that wagon buyers spend real money. Premium luxury wagon buyers typically get zero incentives.”

Plus, there are many other reasons to own a wagon, Jominy argued.

“They will drive better because they’re lower to the ground and keep their center of gravity,” he noted. “They’re better handling vehicles and drivers should get better fuel economy than an SUV.”

When Audi introduced enthusiasts to its RS6 Avant in 2019 (starting price $126,600), the wait time to get one was two to three years, according to Mark Dahnke, an Audi spokesperson. The automaker sells about 1,000 units in the U.S. and interest is still strong — including with families.

Like the M5 Touring, the RS6 Avant’s performance credentials match or exceed sports cars that cost hundreds of thousands of dollars more: 621 hp, 627 lb.-ft. of torque, 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds. And unlike low-slung, compact sports cars, the menacing RS6 doubles as a stylish people mover that can go just about anywhere and perform capably on dirt trails and and slippery roads.

“It is a very special car for which its buyers receive applause from every fellow enthusiast,” Dahnke told ABC News. “Everyone from Bugatti to R8 owners applaud your decision to buy an RS6 Avant Performance.”

Mercedes-Benz recently said the 2026 E53 Hybrid wagon heads to U.S. dealers later this year. The company’s last high-performance wagon, the E63 S, immediately won over wealthy enthusiasts’ hearts and wallets. Mercedes is expecting a similar reaction to this model, which makes 577 hp from a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six and an electric motor.

“As a performance plug-in hybrid, it combines the best of both worlds: exhilarating driving dynamics and performance with the efficiency of all-electric driving for daily commutes,” a Mercedes spokesperson told ABC News. “The wagon also benefits from the numerous advancements introduced with this new generation E-Class, including all-new electronic architecture, third-generation MBUX infotainment, greater connectivity and expanded comfort features.”

The U.S. wagon market has been shrinking, however. Volvo recently ended production of its well-liked V60 Polestar Engineered plug-in wagon. The new Subaru Outback, which was unveiled at the New York International Auto Show in April, looks more like, well, an SUV.

But Tony Quiroga, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver, said the options available for this niche segment are “pretty cool.”

“I think the RS6 Avant sort of proved that there is a market and BMW wants to tap into that,” he told ABC News. “The M5 Touring is a halo car … it’s for the enthusiasts who maybe are disappointed that BMW built so many SUVs. A wagon works just as well as an SUV in so many cases. And it’s more fun to drive.”

Patrick Lalewicz, a product manager at BMW, acknowledged that BMW owners can get a thrill from other M vehicles on the market, like the M5 Sedan and X5M SUV. The M5 Touring, however, grabs all the attention.

“New and young customers coming into the brand with the M5 Touring,” he told ABC News. “They car is so rare and sought after. Customers want something special.”

US stocks suffer major losses in 1st trading session after Trump’s tariffs announcement
Spencer Platt/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks suffered major losses on Thursday at close of the first trading session after President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plummeted 1,679 points, or nearly 4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq declined almost 6%.

The S&P 500 tumbled 4.8%, marking its worst trading day since 2020.

The selloff hammered shares of some major multinational corporations with supply chains abroad.

Nike plummeted 14%, while Apple fell 9%. E-commerce giant Amazon slid nearly 9%.

Shares fell for each of the other so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a group of large tech firms that helped drive stock market gains in recent years.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, dropped nearly 9%. Chipmaker Nvidia slid 7%.

Tesla, the electric carmaker led by Trump-advisor Elon Musk, declined 5%.

Shares of U.S. retailers that depend largely on imported products also tumbled, with Dollar Tree down 13% and Five Below seeing 27% losses.

While Trump said the tariffs would free the U.S. from dependence on foreign goods, fears of a deepened international trade war appeared to influence the stock market reaction.

During the event at the White House on Wednesday, Trump unveiled a sweeping set of baseline tariffs on all trading partners and what he described as “kind reciprocal” tariffs on nations he claimed were the worst offenders in trade relations with the U.S.

“My fellow Americans, this is Liberation Day,” Trump said from the Rose Garden. “April 2, 2025, will forever be remembered as the day American industry was reborn, the day America’s destiny was reclaimed and the day that we began to make America wealthy again,” he said.

The president announced the measures would include a minimum baseline tariff of 10% on all trading partners and, further, more targeted punitive levies on certain countries, including China, the European Union and Taiwan.

Trump held up a chart with a list of nations and what the new U.S. tariffs against them will be.

At the top was China, which Trump said was set to be hit with a 34% tariff rate as he claimed it charged the United States 67%.

The 34% reciprocal rate for China is in addition to a previous 20% tariff Trump slapped on the nation — bringing the effective tariff rate on one of the U.S.’s biggest trading partners to 54% total.

While the longstanding effects of Trump’s newly minted tariffs stand to be seen, some experts told ABC News ahead of Wednesday that the measures could threaten economic growth and employment since duties slapped on imports risk increasing costs for businesses that rely on raw materials from abroad.

“If both businesses and consumers start to worry and pull back their spending, that is what can tip the U.S. over into a recession,” Kara Reynolds, an economist at American University, previously told ABC News.

Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, described the tariffs as “the fodder for an economic downturn.”

ABC News’ Max Zahn contributed to this report.

Tesla deliveries drop 13% amid backlash against CEO Elon Musk
Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Deliveries of Elon Musk’s Tesla vehicles dropped about 13% compared to a year ago, according to a new release from the company. The decline comes amid criticism of Musk and increased competition.

On Wednesday, Tesla reported it produced over 362,000 vehicles and delivered over 336,000 in the first quarter of 2025. That performance marked a decline compared to the same period one year ago, when Tesla produced over 433,000 vehicles and delivered about 387,000.

Shares of Tesla fell 2.5% in early trading on Wednesday.

The company has faced fierce backlash — including violence and vandalism against its cars and dealerships– as its CEO Elon Musk works in Washington alongside Donald Trump to slash the federal government.

Dan Ives, a managing director of equity research at the investment firm Wedbush, a longtime Tesla bull, slammed the report and sharply criticized the company in a note to clients on Wednesday.

“We are not going to look at these numbers with rose colored glasses,” Ives said. “They were a disaster on every metric.”

“The time has come for Musk,” Ives added.” It’s a fork in the road moment.”

In its release today, Tesla made no mention of its CEO but did say that a “changeover of Model Y lines across all four of our factories led to the loss of several weeks of production in Q1.” But, it said “the ramp of the New Model Y continues to go well.”

“Thank you to all our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve these results,” the release said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

