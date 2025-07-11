What to know about Trump’s new tariffs on Canada

What to know about Trump’s new tariffs on Canada

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump ratcheted up tariffs on Canada late Thursday, stoking tensions with a top U.S. trade partner as the two sides try to hash out a trade agreement by the end of the month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 250 points, or 0.5%, in early trading on Friday, erasing some of the index’s gains in recent weeks as it approached a record high. The S&P 500 dipped 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.2%.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney struck a forceful but measured tone in a response late Thursday night, saying on X that Canada would continue trade negotiations while defending its national interests.

Here’s what to know about new U.S. tariffs on Canada, and what they mean for fraught economic relations between the two allies:

When will Trump’s new tariffs on Canada take effect?

The fresh round of 35% tariffs on Canadian goods will take effect on Aug. 1, which matches the start date of levies issued for more than 20 other countries in recent days.

Aug. 1 also marks the deadline for ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and Canada.

Canada already faces 25% tariffs on exports to the U.S., though those levies exclude a host of goods compliant with the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, or USMCA, a free trade agreement.

Trump threatened to escalate tariffs beyond 35% if Canada opts to retaliate with tariffs on U.S. goods.

Canadian goods are also subject to sector-specific tariffs, such as 50% levies on steel and aluminum as well as 25% tariffs on non-USMCA compliant autos and auto parts.

Why did Trump propose new tariffs on Canada

Trump offered up two reasons for the fresh round of tariffs, which align with grievances voiced by Trump in previous trade announcements targeting Canada.

First, Trump faulted Canada for its alleged failure to stop the transport of fentanyl into the U.S.

“As you will recall, the United States imposed tariffs on Canada to deal with our Nation’s Fentanyl crisis, which is caused, in part, by Canada’s failure to stop the drugs from pouring into our Country,” Trump wrote in a letter to Carney, which was posted on social media late Thursday.

Between September and April, nearly all fentanyl seized by the U.S. came through the southern border with Mexico, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, or CBP. Less than 1% of fentanyl was seized at the northern border with Canada, CBP found.

Next, Trump sharply criticized tariffs and other trade barriers erected by Canada that put U.S. businesses at a disadvantage when seeking to reach Canadian shoppers. Those barriers, Trump said in the letter, have brought about a U.S. trade deficit with Canada.

Last year, the U.S. ran a trade deficit with Canada of $63 billion, which marked a slight decrease from the previous year, according to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative. By comparison, the U.S. ran a larger trade deficit last year with its other top trading partners: A $295 billion deficit with China and a $171 billion deficit with Mexico.

How did Canada respond to Trump’s new tariffs?

Carney posted a 114-word response on X late Thursday that appeared to avert further escalation of trade tensions while striking a firm posture in defense of Canada’s economic interests.

“Throughout the current trade negotiations with the United States, the Canadian government has steadfastly defended our workers and businesses,” Carney said. “We will continue to do so as we work towards the revised deadline of August 1.”

Carney responded directly to Trump’s allegations about Canada’s failure to address fentanyl, saying Canada had “made vital progress to stop the scourge of fentanyl in North America.”

“We are committed to continuing to work with the United States to save lives and protect communities in both our countries,” Carney added.

The tit-for-tat public proclamations from Trump and Carney follow a hiccup in trade negotiations late last month, when Trump suspended talks over Canada’s plans for a Digital Service Tax, which would have imposed a 3% levy on U.S. technology companies. Talks resumed days later after Canada abandoned plans for the tax.

Canada previously retaliated against tariffs with levies on U.S. goods, slapping tariffs on $20.7 billion of goods in March as well as 25% tariffs on non-USMCA compliant autos in April. As of early Friday, Canada had not announced another round of retaliatory tariffs in response to the latest levies.

In his social media post on Thursday, Carney noted that Canada has sought trade agreements with other countries in an effort to bolster its economy.

“We are building Canada strong,” Carney said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

5 million student loan borrowers face mandatory collections starting May 5
5 million student loan borrowers face mandatory collections starting May 5

(WASHINGTON) — Some 5 million Americans with defaulted student loan payments will have their loans sent for collections on May 5, the Department of Education announced on Monday.

Next month, for the first time since student loan payments were paused due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Education Department will collect the debts from borrowers who had defaulted — which means they hadn’t paid their debts for around nine months or 270 days — before the pandemic.

The announcement comes as scores of Federal Student Aid (FSA) employees have been terminated at the Department of Education as part of President Donald Trump’s efforts to shutter the agency, which creates uncertainty for borrowers and the future of the student loan system, according to former Under Secretary of Education James Kvaal.

“The concern is that the department is, you know, cutting the people who would help borrowers make this transition,” Kvaal told ABC News. “Borrowers who are trying to get help by getting into an affordable repayment plan or by applying for loan forgiveness, if they’re eligible, you know, just don’t have the same resources that they did before the department staff was cut in half.”

The pause — started in 2020 in Trump’s first administration — for all 43 million student loan borrowers was implemented due to the economic hardship and disruption caused by COVID. This will be the first time in five years the repayments have begun.

Kvaal said defaults can be “tragic” for borrowers. In some cases, Kvaal said, defaults can negatively impact credit scores and future student aid, and several states revoke driver’s licenses over defaults.

However, the department emphasized that its effort will protect taxpayers from shouldering the cost of federal student loans that borrowers “willingly” undertook. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon also said taxpayers will no longer be responsible for the “irresponsible student loan policies” of the previous administration.

“The Biden Administration misled borrowers: the executive branch does not have the constitutional authority to wipe debt away, nor do the loan balances simply disappear,” McMahon wrote in a department release. “Hundreds of billions have already been transferred to taxpayers. Going forward, the Department of Education, in conjunction with the Department of Treasury, will shepherd the student loan program responsibly and according to the law, which means helping borrowers return to repayment — both for the sake of their own financial health and our nation’s economic outlook.”

A defaulted loan is a loan that a borrower hasn’t made payments on for 270 days, according to the office of federal student aid. When the loan officially enters default, it becomes eligible for mandatory collections.

The collections on loans are typically done through wage garnishments, a legal procedure in which a person’s earnings are required by court order to be withheld by an employer for the payment of a debt, according to the Department of Labor.

Student debt can also be collected through offsetting tax refunds or other federal benefits, which Kvaal said can include one’s Social Security. The collections process starting in just two weeks is blocking these borrowers’ path out of default, according to Student Borrower Protection Center Executive Director Mike Pierce. Pierce said the Trump administration is feeding them into the “maw of the government debt collection machine.”

“This is cruel, unnecessary and will further fan the flames of economic chaos for working families across this country,” Pierce told ABC News in a statement.

But the administration’s efforts to place borrowers into involuntary collections programs will be paired with a comprehensive communications and outreach campaign to ensure borrowers understand how to return to repayment or get out of default, according to the department release.

The news also comes as the administration is working to rehome the $1.6 trillion student loan portfolio to other agencies. Trump announced the loan system would be moved to the Small Business Administration “immediately” during a White House event last month.

After the announcement, Kvaal, who worked in senior roles in the Obama and Biden administrations, told ABC News his higher education portfolio under Obama included moving some loan functions to the Department of Treasury. But he warned shifting the student loan portfolio again could lead to real world consequences.

“We’re at a point now where millions of borrowers are late on their student loans,” he said. “For the department to be focused on laying off half its staff and going through a fundamental reorganization of how it administers these programs, you know, in really critical weeks for borrowers who are trying to get into repayment plans or get loan forgiveness, I think it’s very dangerous and puts at risk millions of borrowers of going into default on their loans.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Kentucky bourbon exports at risk as Trump-Canada trade tensions escalate
Kentucky bourbon exports at risk as Trump-Canada trade tensions escalate
Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

(FRANKFORT, KY) — Kentucky’s bourbon industry faces potential devastation as President Donald Trump’s latest tariff dispute with Canada threatens to halt $43 million in annual whiskey exports. During Tuesday’s Oval Office meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Trump maintained his hard stance on tariffs, declaring that Canada would need to make significant concessions to see any relief.

The dispute is part of a broader trade conflict that has particularly impacted American spirits, with Canadian retaliatory tariffs targeting bourbon producers.

Rep. Morgan McGarvey (D-KY), chair of the Congressional Bourbon Caucus, expressed concern about the meeting’s outcomes in an interview with ABC News.

“With Kentucky, Canada is our largest trading partner,” McGarvey said. “We’re going to lose tens of millions of dollars in bourbon sales in Ontario province alone, not to mention the whole country, because of what Trump’s policies are doing.”

The congressman highlighted how the administration’s shifting tariff policies are affecting Kentucky’s distilleries. When asked about conditions for ending the tariffs, Trump indicated there were none, a stance McGarvey found particularly troubling.

“If you’re using tariffs as a negotiating tactic, but then you say there’s nothing you can do to get rid of it, that’s going to be problematic,” McGarvey noted.

McGarvey criticized the administration’s approach to trade policy, highlighting the chaos it has created for local businesses.

“There was one week I was working with the bourbon companies in my district where, quite literally, on Monday, the tariffs were on. On Tuesday, they were off. On Wednesday, they were on. On Thursday, they were off again,” he explained.

The impact extends beyond just sales figures. Kentucky’s bourbon industry supports over 22,500 jobs and contributes $9 billion annually to the state’s economy. The ongoing trade dispute threatens this economic engine, with some distilleries already reporting decreased international orders and considering production cutbacks.

Beyond trade concerns, McGarvey also addressed proposed cuts to Medicare and Medicaid that could impact Kentucky residents.

“The Republican budget that Donald Trump has been pushing will cut Medicaid, 46% of the kids in Kentucky have health insurance through Medicaid,” he said, emphasizing that Kentucky receives more federal Medicaid dollars than its entire state budget.

The congressman, who serves on the Veterans Affairs Committee, also expressed strong opposition to recently announced VA staffing cuts.

“Cutting 80,000 people from the VA workforce is not going to help our veterans access their benefits,” McGarvey stated. “We made them a promise, both a legal and a moral obligation, that we would take care of them after their service.”

As negotiations continue with Canada, uncertainty remains about whether a deal can be reached before the 90-day pause expires. McGarvey and his colleagues continue to push for what he calls “serious, certain strategic trade policies that are beneficial to American workers and consumers.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Stocks slide as Trump escalates criticism of Fed Chair Powell
Stocks slide as Trump escalates criticism of Fed Chair Powell
Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — U.S. stocks tumbled in early trading on Monday as President Donald Trump escalated his criticism of the Federal Reserve, urging the central bank to immediately lower interest rates and questioning the policy approach of Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

The comments came days after Trump said he was eager for Powell’s “termination” despite a longstanding norm of political independence at the central bank.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged 1,050 points, or 2.6%, while the S&P 500 fell 2.7%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq declined 3%.

Last week, Powell voiced alarm about Trump’s tariff policy, saying it would likely hike inflation and slow economic growth. Powell indicated that the Fed may approach interest rates with restraint as policymakers observe the economic effects of Trump’s tariffs.

In a social media post on Monday, Trump dubbed Powell “Mr. Too Late” in reference to a policy approach that Trump views as overly cautious.

Trump warned of the possibility of an economic slowdown “unless Mr. Too Late, a major loser, lowers interest rates, NOW.”

In addition, Trump claimed without evidence that interest rate cuts enacted by the Fed last year had stemmed from an effort to “help Sleepy Joe Biden, later Kamala, get elected.”

Since Powell became Fed chair in 2018, he has repeatedly affirmed the Fed’s political independence. The Fed is an independent government agency established by Congress.

In November, days after Trump’s election victory, Powell struck a defiant tone when asked whether he would resign from his position if Trump asked him to.

“No,” Powell said, pausing to let the one-word answer register with the reporters assembled at a press conference at the Fed headquarters, blocks away from the White House.

When asked whether Trump could fire or demote him, Powell responded: “Not permitted under the law.”

Powell last week raised the possibility of what economists call “stagflation,” which is when inflation rises and the economy slows.

If the Fed raises interest rates as a means of protecting against tariff-induced inflation under such a scenario, it risks stifling borrowing and slowing the economy further, experts previously told ABC News.

On the other hand, experts said, if the Fed lowers rates to stimulate the economy in the face of a potential slowdown, it threatens to boost spending and worsen inflation.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.