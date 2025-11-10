What to know about Trump’s promise of $2,000 tariff dividend payments

What to know about Trump’s promise of ,000 tariff dividend payments

Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — President Donald Trump over the weekend vowed to provide each American a $2,000 dividend to be distributed from what he said was tariff revenue.

“A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone,” the president wrote on social media Sunday, in part.

Within hours, however, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cast doubt on the plan, saying the payout could merely refer to tax savings enshrined by Trump’s signature domestic spending measure.

A tariff dividend may come “in lots of forms,” Bessent told ABC News’ “This Week” on Sunday, adding that he had not spoken with Trump about the proposal.

The idea of a potential tariff dividend – reminiscent of pandemic-era stimulus checks – has raised questions about who would qualify and what to make of the Trump administration’s mixed signals about the proposal. Some economists questioned whether the dividend is achievable with available tariff funds.

Here’s what to know about the proposed $2,000 tariff dividends.

What is a dividend?

The term “dividend” typically describes a payout to individual shareholders, funded by a company’s profits.

In this case, the concept functions in a similar fashion, indicating payouts to Americans that are funded by tax raised by Trump’s far-reaching tariffs.

The proposal mirrors the three stimulus checks mailed to Americans during the pandemic, two of which were authorized by Trump. Those three payments totaled as much as $3,200 per tax filer, as well as $2,500 per child, according to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee, a watchdog established by Congress.

What did Trump say about a potential $2,000 tariff dividend?

Trump announced the policy proposal in a brief message on social media on Sunday morning, focused on tariff-related tax revenue.

“People that are against Tariffs are FOOLS! We are now the Richest, Most Respected Country In the World, With Almost No Inflation, and A Record Stock Market Price. 401k’s are Highest EVER,” the president wrote. “A dividend of at least $2000 a person (not including high income people!) will be paid to everyone.”

The message did not specify who would qualify for the payout or how the policy would operate.

Who would qualify for the $2,000 dividend?

It is not clear who would qualify for the payout, though Trump said the measure would exclude “high income people.”

The pandemic-era stimulus checks enacted by Trump were made available to individuals bringing in as much as $75,000 per year and couples earning up to $150,000. Beyond those benchmarks, higher earners were eligible for smaller payments.

Last year, median U.S. household income was $83,730, the Census Bureau found.

Did Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent cast doubt on the dividend checks?

Hours after Trump’s announcement, Treasury Secretary Bessent appeared to throw cold water on the likelihood of tariff-related dividend checks.

On Sunday, Bessent suggested the $2,000 savings may instead be rooted in tax cuts previously enshrined by Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill legislation, which he signed into law on July 4.

“It could be just the tax decreases that we are seeing on the president’s agenda. No tax on tips, no tax on overtime, no tax on Social Security, deductibility on auto loans. Those are substantial deductions that are being financed in the tax bill,” Bessent told ABC News’ “This Week” Sunday.

“The real goal of tariffs is to rebalance trade and make it more fair,” Bessent added.

The dueling remarks from Trump and Bessent come days after the Supreme Court heard arguments about whether a president has the constitutional authority to unilaterally levy tariffs. Arguing on behalf of the Trump administration, Solicitor General John Sauer downplayed the revenue-raising component of the policy, saying the tariffs do not encroach upon the taxing power afforded to Congress under the Constitution.

“The fact that [the tariffs] raise revenue is only incidental,” Sauer told the justices.

Has the U.S. raised enough tariff revenue to fund $2,000 checks?

If Trump were to make the dividend payments available to anyone earning $100,000 or less, the policy would reach about 150 million Americans, amounting to roughly $300 billion in dividends, Erica York, a policy expert at the Tax Foundation, said in a post on X.

As of Sept. 30, the federal government had generated $195 billion in tariff-related revenue, according to the Treasury Department.

By that math, the estimated $300 billion cost of the dividend check proposal would far exceed the amount of currently available tariff revenue.

When factoring in only revenue generated by Trump’s new levies and deducting some negative budgetary impact from those policies, York estimated net tariff revenues of only $90 billion, falling even shorter of the $300 billion required.

Moreover, depending on how the Supreme Court may rule regarding Trump’s legal authority to levy tariffs, the White House may be forced to return tens of billions of dollars in revenue to importers who paid the tax, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget found.

In theory, however, the Trump administration could promise to pay the dividend from anticipated tariff revenue. The Treasury Department has forecast $3 trillion in tariff revenue over the next decade. Should the Trump administration choose that route, the dividend payments would add the federal debt, which currently stands at over $38 trillion, according to the Treasury Department.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Related Posts

Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over attempted ouster
Fed Governor Lisa Cook sues Trump over attempted ouster
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook sued President Donald Trump on Thursday over his move to fire her, saying she should retain her position as a top policymaker at the central bank.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, describes Trump’s effort as “illegal and unprecedented,” claiming Cook’s ouster violates the independence of the Fed, a cornerstone of the nation’s economy.

Trump’s action violates Cook’s constitutional right to due process, as well as her right to notice and a hearing under the Federal Reserve Act, the lawsuit says.

Hours after Cook filed the lawsuit, a judge granted a hearing for Friday morning. The case has been assigned to Judge Jia M. Cobb, who was nominated to the court in 2021 by former President Joe Biden.

Federal law allows the president to remove a member of the Fed board “for cause,” though no president has attempted such a removal in the 112-year history of the central bank.

In a letter posted on social media earlier this week, the president moved to fire Cook over allegations lodged by a Trump administration official, who claimed she had committed mortgage fraud. Trump pointed to a “criminal referral” from Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte. Cook has not been charged for the alleged misconduct.

In a previous statement, Cook’s attorney rebuked Trump’s social media post.

“President Trump has taken to social media to once again ‘fire by tweet’ and once again his reflex to bully is flawed and his demands lack any proper process, basis or legal authority. We will take whatever actions are needed to prevent his attempted illegal action.”

Cook has not directly addressed the substance of the allegations against her. In a statement last week, Cook said she would seek out her financial documents to answer “any legitimate questions and provide the facts.”

The move came after Trump railed for months against the Federal Reserve and its Chair Jerome Powell for declining to heed his call for lower interest rates.

In the lawsuit, Cook’s attorney rebuked the allegations as a pretext aimed at removing her for political reasons. Cook has repeatedly voted against interest rate cuts, the lawsuit notes.

“That the President says he has found (or created) some basis for removing a Governor does not magically make such a basis grounds for a ‘for cause’ removal,” the filing says. “The President had no ’cause’ to remove Governor Cook.”

“President Trump has indicated his desire to impede the independence of the Federal Reserve since he assumed office in January 2025,” the lawsuit adds.

The lawsuit names Powell and the Federal Reserve Board of Governors as co-defendants. The Federal Reserve Board, its governors and Powell are sued in their official capacities “to the extent that any individual Governor has the ability to take any action to effectuate President Trump’s purported termination of Governor Cook,” the lawsuit says.

Cook’s lawsuit urged a judge to find her attempted firing “unlawful and void,” adding that Cook seeks “immediate declaratory and injunctive relief to confirm her status as a member of the Board of Governors.”

The lawsuit also asked the judge to issue a declaration outlining the definition of “cause” — which Cook’s lawsuit says includes only “instances of inefficiency, neglect of duty, malfeasance in office, or comparable misconduct.”

In a statement to ABC News, the White House rebutted Cook’s claims, saying Trump’s move to fire Cook is permitted under federal law.

“The President exercised his lawful authority to remove a governor on the Federal Board of Governors for cause under 12 U.S.C. 242. The President determined there was cause to remove a governor who was credibly accused of lying in financial documents from a highly sensitive position overseeing financial institutions. The removal of a governor for cause improves the Federal Reserve Board’s accountability and credibility for both the markets and American people,” White House spokesperson Kush Desai said.

The Federal Reserve declined to comment. In a previous statement, the Fed affirmed the independence of the central bank and vowed to abide by a court ruling on the matter.

“The Federal Reserve will continue to carry out its duties as established by law,” the Fed said. “The Federal Reserve reaffirms its commitment to transparency, accountability, and independence in the service of American families, communities, and businesses.”

Two Fed governors appointed by Trump — Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller — already sit on the seven-member board. A third appointee — Stephen Miran, chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisors — has been nominated as a replacement for Adriana Kugler, who retired this month. If Trump were to replace Cook, his appointees would make up a majority of the Fed board.

Five meetings and eight months have elapsed since the Fed last adjusted interest rates.

Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank faces a “challenging situation” as a hiring slowdown coincides with tariff-driven price increases, putting pressure on both sides of the Fed’s dual mission to maximize employment and control inflation.

Powell said the Fed would “proceed carefully” but he hinted at the possibility of an interest rate cut, appearing to indicate greater concern for flagging employment growth than rising prices.

The policy shift may align the Fed with Trump’s desire for lower interest rates, though the central bank is expected to opt for a modest quarter-point reduction rather than the larger cut Trump has sought.

The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), a 12-member body responsible for setting interest rates, is made up of the seven members of the Fed board as well as a rotating set of five Federal Reserve bank presidents.

In February, the members of the Fed board will oversee the appointment of presidents of the Federal Reserve banks, meaning a potential Trump-appointed majority on the board could aim to install allies.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Government shutdown halts data, stokes risk as economy wobbles, experts say
Government shutdown halts data, stokes risk as economy wobbles, experts say
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) — The government shutdown halted the release of key economic data, choking off the flow of information as some experts warn the economy may be slipping toward a recession, some economists told ABC News.

A federal agency postponed the release of a monthly jobs report on Friday, leaving observers in the dark about the status of a sharp hiring slowdown. If the government shutdown stretches into next week, fresh inflation figures will go unreported, masking price levels in the midst of rising costs.

Jim Reid, a research strategist at Deutsche Bank, in a memo to clients on Monday, lamented the “data vacuum.”

The absence of government data heightens uncertainty at a fraught moment for the U.S. economy, potentially hamstringing responses from consumers, businesses and policymakers, some economists told ABC News. The extent of possible shutdown-induced economic damage could also go undetected, they added.

“It adds to risk and uncertainty at a most inopportune time,” Mark Hamrick, senior economic analyst at Bankrate, told ABC News. “Now we’re all essentially looking through a fog.”

The government shutdown entered its sixth day on Monday. The Senate has rejected dueling funding proposals from Democrats and Republicans in four separate votes, most recently on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Labor last week said some data would not be released during the shutdown, including closely watched monthly jobs and inflation reports. The Bureau of Economic Analysis and the Census Bureau — two important sources of additional data — also said they will pause scheduled releases for the duration of a shutdown.

The loss of data has arrived at an uneasy period for the economy. In recent months, the economy has suffered a sharp hiring slowdown alongside a rise in inflation, setting the conditions for what economists call “stagflation.”

The downshift in hiring has proven especially worrisome, stoking concern among some economists about a possible recession.

A jobs report last month showed a sharp decrease in hiring in August, extending a lackluster period for the labor market. Meanwhile, a revision of previous hiring estimates days later revealed the U.S. economy added far fewer jobs in 2024 and early 2025 than previously estimated, deepening concern.

“The job market is the primary area of concern for the U.S. economy,” Hamrick said, adding that the hiring cooldown suggests a 40% risk of a recession over the next 12 months. “That’s an elevated recession risk.”

Without up-to-date government data, businesses may be hesitant to take actions such as major expansions or hiring sprees, while consumers could seek to avoid big-ticket purchases, some experts said.

“In general, the absence of economic data makes the economic trajectory more uncertain as it forces investors and business executives to be more cautious,” Gregory Daco, chief economist at accounting firm EY, told ABC News.

The Federal Reserve is set to announce its next interest rate decision on Oct. 29, following a meeting between members of the FOMC. If the government shutdown remains in place ahead of that meeting, it could leave Fed officials ill-equipped to set the best policy, Hamrick said.

“This is an exceptionally difficult period to read where inflation is going and where growth is going,” Kenneth Rogoff, a professor of economics at Harvard University, told ABC News.

To be sure, an interruption of data releases could leave investors unaware of possible improvement in the economy. Some experts noted the continued availability of private sector data sources, though observers typically view such data as inferior to government statistics.

A government shutdown typically risks only modest damage to the U.S. economy, stemming mainly from furloughed public workers, who temporarily lose out on pay and put a dent in U.S. consumer spending.

Each week of a potential government shutdown would reduce annualized real gross domestic product growth in the quarter by about 0.1%, Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, told ABC News in a statement.

For reference, the economy grew by an average annualized rate of 1.6% over the first half of 2025, meaning it would take several weeks of a government shutdown for notable damage to be incurred.

An absence of economic data could make it more difficult for observers to identify the economic impact of the shutdown, some experts said.

“Typically, shutdowns are not major events, but nothing is typical about the current environment,” Rogoff said.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over alleged scheme to dominate AI
Elon Musk’s xAI sues Apple, OpenAI over alleged scheme to dominate AI
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Elon Musk-owned xAI on Monday sued tech giants Apple and OpenAI over an alleged scheme to illegally dominate the artificial intelligence industry through a collaboration that equipped iPhones with AI tools.

The exclusive agreement between the world’s largest smartphone producer and a top AI firm effectively shut other AI companies out of an opportunity to reach tens of millions of customers, according to the lawsuit filed in a Texas federal court.

“This is a tale of two monopolists joining forces to ensure their continued dominance in a world rapidly driven by the most powerful technology humanity has ever created: artificial intelligence,” the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit aims to “stop Defendants from perpetrating their anticompetitive scheme and to recover billions in damages,” according to the filing.

Last year, Apple unveiled a set of customizable tools that rely on generative AI, including a language feature that summarizes messages as well as an image generator. The product rollout marked the culmination of an agreement between Apple and OpenAI, the companies said.

The AI capability, called Apple Intelligence, amounted to the “next big step for Apple,” CEO Tim Cook said in June of 2024.

According to the lawsuit, the integration of OpenAI technology into the operating system of the iPhone left users without the ability to access AI products from other firms, such as xAI. In turn, the flood of user activity enjoyed by OpenAI gave the company valuable data with which to improve its products, the lawsuit says.

“More users beget more prompts, and more prompts offer more opportunities to train the model, whose better features then attract even more users,” the lawsuit says.

In a separate lawsuit, Musk is suing OpenAI over an alleged betrayal of the company’s founding mission in a sprint toward profits. Musk, the world’s richest person, co-founded OpenAI but left the company in 2018.

In a blog post last year, OpenAI rebutted Musk’s claims, saying the firm had realized that a for-profit entity would be necessary to acquire the resources to develop high-powered AI in accordance with its mission.

In a statement to ABC News on Monday, OpenAI rebuked Musk’s new lawsuit.

“This latest filing is consistent with Mr. Musk’s ongoing pattern of harassment,” the company said.

Apple did not immediately respond to ABC News’ request for comment.

In 2023, Musk launched xAI, vowing to develop a competitor with established offerings like ChatGPT. Within months, the company launched a chatbot called Grok, which can respond to prompts from users of Musk-owned social media platform X.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.