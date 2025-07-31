What to know about Trump’s trade feud with India

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump on Thursday sharply criticized India over its trade policy, escalating a series of attacks as the White House readies to ratchet up tariffs on the country.

The Trump administration plans to slap 25% tariffs on Indian products and impose additional penalties starting on Friday, the president said on social media. The incendiary rhetoric toward India comes as Trump also prepares to impose new levies on dozens of other countries.

The White House has faulted India for high tariffs that Trump views as an effort to shut out U.S. producers. In recent days, Trump has also condemned India over its decision to continue purchasing Russian oil throughout the Russia-Ukraine war.

India’s tariffs are “far too high, among the highest in the World,” Trump said on social media.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Indian government said it had “taken note” of Trump’s comment and would “study its implications.”

Here’s what to know about the U.S.-India trade feud and why it matters:

Where does Trump’s trade feud with India stand?

Trump is set to hike tariffs on India to 25% on Friday, putting them one percentage point below the level of levies threatened in a Rose Garden ceremony on April 2.

A 25% tariff would set levies with India at a higher rate than the 15% tariffs placed on the European Union and Japan as part of recent trade agreements. The threatened tariff on India would come in slightly below 30% tariffs slapped on China in May.

The proposed levies may complicate ongoing trade negotiations between the U.S. and India, which have sought to reach an agreement over multiple rounds of discussions spanning months.

India, the 12th-largest U.S. trade partner, has become a destination for some manufacturers that shifted production away from China in recent years. In May, Apple CEO Tim Cook said the company had moved production of iPhones sold in the U.S. to India as a means of avoiding high tariffs.

Overall trade in goods between India and the U.S. last year amounted to about $129 billion, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, or OTR, found. Top imports from India include apparel, chemicals, machinery and agricultural products.

Why is Trump targeting India

In recent months, Trump has repeatedly criticized India for elevated tariffs on a range of products, including agricultural and dairy goods.

“We have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high,” Trump said in a social media post on Wednesday.

India has sought to protect its domestic industries with elevated tariffs on some goods, including levies exceeding 100%.

The U.S. ran a trade deficit in goods of about $45 billion in 2024, which marked a 5.4% increase over the previous year, according to the OTR. By comparison, the U.S. notched a far larger trade deficit with China of $295 billion last year.

More recently, Trump has taken issue with India’s decision to continue buying Russian oil over the course of the Russia-Ukraine war.

India is “Russia’s largest buyer of ENERGY, along with China, at a time when everyone wants Russia to STOP THE KILLING IN UKRAINE,” Trump said on social media on Wednesday.

How has India responded to Trump’s threats?

In a statement this week, the Indian government struck a measured but firm tone in response to Trump.

“India and the US have been engaged in negotiations on concluding a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreement over the last few months,” the Indian government said on Wednesday. “We remain committed to that objective.”

“The Government will take all steps necessary to secure our national interest,” the statement added.

The two sides are expected to meet for another round of trade discussions in late August.

(NEW YORK) — Consumer sentiment ticked higher in July, marking two consecutive months of improved shopper attitudes as businesses navigated President Donald Trump’s latest tariff threats targeting dozens of countries. The fresh reading matched economists’ expectations.

The recent resurgence of consumer sentiment followed six straight months of worsening attitudes, according to University of Michigan survey data released Friday. Before the swell of optimism, consumer sentiment had fallen to near its lowest level since a bout of inflation three years ago.

Despite the new data, the measure of consumer sentiment remains 16% lower than where it stood in December, before Trump took office.

Year-ahead inflation expectations dropped for a second consecutive month, declining from 5.0% in June to 4.4% this month, the survey data showed. The anticipated inflation level would still mark a major increase from the current year-over-year inflation of 2.7%.

The new report on consumer sentiment came a day after the release of retail sales data that showed unexpectedly strong performance in June. Robust shopper appetites last month suggested that the uncertainty surrounding Trump’s tariffs hadn’t prompted households to stash extra income.

Consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, is a key bellwether for the outlook of the nation’s economy.

So far, key measures of the economy have largely defied fears of a tariff-induced downturn. The unemployment rate stands near a historically low level and job growth remains robust, though it has slowed from previous highs. Inflation has climbed over the last two months but it remains below where it stood when Trump took office.

Some analysts expect price increases to accelerate over the coming months as tariffs take hold, though many have acknowledged that the path forward remains unclear amid Trump’s fluctuating policies.

Typically, importers pass along a share of the tariff-related tax burden in the form of higher costs for shoppers. A host of major retailers, including Walmart and Best Buy, have warned of potential price hikes as a result of Trump’s levies.

Trump has rolled back many of his steepest tariffs over recent months, including a sky-high levy on China, the top source of U.S. imports. In recent days, however, Trump announced plans to slap tariffs as high as 50% on dozens of countries, including 25% tariffs on top U.S. trade partners such as Japan and South Korea.

The fresh levies are set to take effect on Aug. 1. In addition, a proposed 50% tariff on copper imports could intensify the impact of the country-specific levies.

(NEW YORK) — A carousel ride and 12 flavors of fudge await shoppers at LARK Toys, a family-owned toy shop outside Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The glee on offer belies the stress behind the counter as President Donald Trump’s 145% tariffs on China, which are set to trigger price increases and product shortages within a matter of a few months, co-owner Kathy Gray told ABC News.

The store imports four out of every five of its products from China, Gray said. A flurry of orders helped amass inventory before the tariffs, Gray added, but the shop lacks the funds and storage space to build up a major stockpile.

“It’s threatening,” Gray said. “This administration isn’t operating with the best intentions of small businesses and regular folks.”

LARK Toys is hardly the only small business that said it’s under strain as a result of Trump’s tariff policy.

Such concern is well-founded, analysts told ABC News, since small businesses typically lack the financial buffer, supply-chain flexibility and political influence of their larger counterparts.

Small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. firms, and account for more than two-fifths of the nation’s gross domestic product, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.

“Many small businesses are quite vulnerable and exposed to changes in trade policy,” Ebehi Iyoha, a professor of business administration at Harvard University, who co-authored the study of small business sentiment, told ABC News.

The Trump administration has touted its achievements in support of small business, citing a cooldown of inflation and robust job growth.

“President Trump has restored optimism and opportunity for our job creators with a pro-growth economic agenda that has already slashed inflation, driven job creation, and delivered record investment,” Kelly Loeffler, Administrator of the Small Business Administration, said in a statement late last month.

Trump last month paused a far-reaching set of so-called “reciprocal tariffs” targeting about 75 countries. At the same time, however, Trump hiked tariffs on China. Additional levies have hit autos, steel and aluminum.

U.S. importers face an average effective tariff rate of 25.2%, the highest since 1909, the Yale Budget Lab found last month.

The rapid shift in trade policy poses an acute risk for small businesses in part because they usually lack a large rainy-day fund, Jane Liu, a professor of economics at the University of Nebraska, Omaha, told ABC News.

A typical small business holds enough cash reserves to last 27 days, a JPMorgan Chase Institute study found in 2020.

“The larger firms have a better cushion,” Liu said.

Small businesses also often face more pressure to raise prices for consumers, which can put them at a disadvantage with large competitors, some analysts said.

Tariffs raise prices for consumers if importers fail to swallow the tax burden by eating into their profits or requesting that a supplier sell the product at a lower rate in order to offset a share of the cost.

Small firms typically retain less capacity to eat profits or make price requests of suppliers, putting them at greater risk of losing out on shoppers due to tariff-related price hikes, Iyoha said.

“If you have a lot of bargaining power with suppliers, you can essentially say, ‘If you don’t eat some of these tariff costs and lower prices, I won’t buy from you,'” Iyoha said. “If you had to guess who has more bargaining power with suppliers, I’m sure you’d guess large businesses.”

In some cases, the Trump administration has granted relief from some tariffs.

Last month, the White House announced an exemption from China tariffs for a range of electronic devices. Days later, Trump said he had “helped” Apple CEO Tim Cook. Trump issued a one-month delay of auto tariffs after pressure from the Big 3 U.S. automakers: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis.

Small businesses typically lack the political influence of their larger counterparts, analysts said.

“Most small businesses don’t have the money or access to the best, most savvy folks able to do this,” Iyoha said.

(NEW YORK) — Stocks tumbled in early trading on Friday after President Donald Trump threatened new tariffs targeting tech giant Apple and the European Union.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 458 points, or 1.1%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.2%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 1.6%.

Shares of Apple fell nearly 3% at the open of trading. European stocks also declined on Friday, as the STOXX Europe 600 index fell nearly 2%.

In a social media post, Trump urged Apple to manufacture iPhones in the U.S., criticizing the company for plans to shift some production to India in an effort to avoid tariffs slapped on China. If Apple fails to shift iPhone manufacturing to the U.S., Trump said, the company would face a 25% tariff.

Minutes later, Trump issued a social media post slamming the European Union over a trade posture that he described as “very difficult to deal with.” In response,Trump said he is “recommending” a 50% tariff on goods from the European Union to begin on June 1.

The market dip erased some gains made in recent weeks as Trump rolled back levies.

Trump last month exempted phones, computers and chips from so-called “reciprocal tariffs” imposed on China-made goods, which at that time amounted to a 125% levy. The move also excluded such products from a 10% across-the-board tariff imposed on nearly all imports.

Last week, Trump temporarily slashed the reciprocal tariffs on China from 125% to 10% as the U.S. and China hold trade negotiations. China still faces 20% tariffs over its role in the fentanyl trade, bringing total levies on Chinese goods to 30%.

The U.S.-China agreement marked the latest softening of Trump’s levies, coming weeks after the White House paused far-reaching “reciprocal tariffs” on dozens of countries. Trump also eased sector-specific tariffs targeting autos, and rolled back duties on some goods from Mexico and Canada.

An array of tariffs remain in place, however, including an across-the-board 10% levy that applies to imports from nearly all countries. Additional tariffs have hit auto parts, as well as steel and aluminum.

Consumers face the highest overall average effective tariff rate since 1934, the Yale Budget Lab found earlier this month.

A growing set of major retailers have warned of possible tariff-driven price hikes, including Nike, Target, Walmart and Best Buy.

